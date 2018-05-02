Apple: Just Good Enough

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fiscal second quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL). There were many worries going into this period, especially surrounding the iPhone X, leading many analysts to cut their numbers in recent weeks. Fortunately, the overall report wasn't a worst case scenario, leading to a nice relief rally in Tuesday's after-hours session. For those that missed my preview article, read it here.

The company reported revenues of $61.14 billion. That was in the general area of most expectations, as seen below, although the Estimize average ended just under $61.5 billion (I was at $61.365 billion). The overall revenue number was a little above the midpoint of management's guidance, and EPS of $2.73 was above the Street but below what I expected mainly due to low interest income. More on this later.

When it comes to the product lines, Apple was overall okay. 52.2 million iPhones were sold at an average price of $728 plus. That's a nice $73 jump over the prior year period, but down from the $102 rise Apple saw in fiscal Q1. That means the mix was a little more skewed toward older devices, which isn't a surprise if you've read any of my recent articles. The iPad came in at 9.11 million units, about where the Street was, and showed a little ASP strength, but like the iPhone, not as much as Q1. Mac sales were a little light, which seems to go with IDC data, but ASPs jumped nicely by 3%. Services revenue soared by more than 31%, with other products up even more at 38%.

Looking at the income statement, gross margins were 38.31%, slightly above Apple's 38.0% to 38.5% midpoint but below the Street a little but about what I expected given the iPhone mix. Apple was able to save on operating expenses a little, coming in at $7.53 billion versus its guidance for $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion. The company's tax rate of 14.51% was also lower than the 15% management was calling for.

Now I was expecting earnings per share of $2.79, which Apple missed a bit on, partly due to revenues. I mentioned that other income items disappointed, coming in at $274 million. That's less than guidance of $300 million, and a little weak when considering in the past 7 quarters, Apple usually beat its guidance by an average of $175 million. Part of the reason for this was due to around $23 billion in share repurchases during the period, cutting its cash pile a little, thus reducing interest income although helping the share count more than I projected. Overall though, earnings were decent, but they could have been better.

As I discussed in my dividend preview article, management's update on capital returns was likely to be a major headline from this earnings report. I was personally expecting another $100 billion buyback to be announced for the next 2-3 years, along with a 10%-20% dividend raise, but also noted that some analyst and investor expectations were even higher. Apple did basically what I expected, announcing a $100 billion buyback increase and 15.9% quarterly dividend increase to $0.73 per share, as seen in the chart below.

Perhaps the best part of the report was revenue guidance for the June ending fiscal Q3. Apple is calling for $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion for its top line. That's better than the Street was looking for thanks to the estimate average dropping to $52 billion in recent weeks. Some will say that the Street had too much panic again, while others might suggest that a May or June iPhone launch is coming. Either way, it's nice to see guidance maintain a 5 handle (in terms of tens of billions for revenue), because some analysts thought the bottom end might see a 4.

In the end, it wasn't the greatest report from Apple, but it was good enough for now. In the after hours session, as seen in the chart below, shares are up almost 4% thanks to a lack of bad news. While the second quarter's results could have been better, they were mostly in-line with expectations. Guidance was solid for the June period and the capital return update was exactly what I called for, although some may be disappointed with the dividend raise. While this report might not be good enough to get shares to new highs in the short term, it was enough to remind everyone that Apple is in solid shape - keeping us from a potential retest of the February lows.

