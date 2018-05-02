36 Dividend Increases: April 23-27, 2018 (Part 2: Financials Sector)

Please see the upcoming Part 3 for dividend increases from the remaining sectors.

This is Part 2, which presents dividend increases for Financials Sector stocks.

This week, 36 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including four of the stocks I own.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. I use several screens to trim the CCC list, which serves my watch list:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

The table below presents dividend increases announced for Financials sector stocks. The upcoming Part 3 will present dividend increases for the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Webster Financial (WBS)

WBS is a bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company provides commercial, small business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, and trust and investment services. WBS was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Recently, WBS increased its quarterly dividend from 26¢ per share to 33¢ per share, an increase of 26.92%. The dividend is payable on May 21 to shareholders of record on May 7.

Evercore (EVR)

EVR is an independent investment banking advisory firm that provides advisory services to prominent multinational corporations on significant mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings and other strategic corporate transactions. The company also has a successful investment management. EVR was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 25.00%, from 40¢ per share to 50¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record on May 25, with an ex-dividend date of May 24.

Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Founded in 1873 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ZION is a financial services company that provides banking and related products and services in the western United States. ZION offers retail banking services; residential mortgages; trust and wealth management services; and a variety of loan products for commercial and residential development, and construction.

ZION will pay a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share, an increase of 20.00% over the previous quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is May 16 and the dividend will be paid on May 24 to shareholders of record on May 17.

Columbia Banking System (COLB)

COLB operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank, which provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company’s products and services include personal banking, business banking and wealth management. COLB was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 18.18% to 26¢ per share. COLB will trade ex-dividend on May 8. The dividend is payable on May 23, to shareholders of record on May 9.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Founded in 1868 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, CFR operates as the holding company for Frost Bank, offering a wide range of banking, investment and insurance services to businesses and individual customers across Texas. CFR operates more than 120 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas.

On April 26, the company declared a dividend of 67¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 17.54% increase. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on May 31.

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, LBAI is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank, which provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans; consumer banking services; and investment and advisory services. LBAI also offers wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking and night depository services.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.00%, from 10¢ per share to 11.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 7. The ex-dividend date is May 4.

BB&T (BBT)

BBT is a financial holding company of Branch Bank. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the company operates in 15 states and Washington, D.C., offering a full range of consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage and insurance products and services. BBT was founded in 1872.

On April 24, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 13.64%. The new dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 11. The ex-dividend date will be May 10.

Paychex (PAYX)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, PAYX provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. Additionally, PAYX offers accounting and finance services, including Paychex Accounting Online, Paychex Payment Processing Services, and Paychex Small Business Loan Resource Center.

PAYX will pay a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share, an increase of 12.00% over the previous quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is May 8 and the dividend will be paid on May 24 to shareholders of record on May 9.

Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

CPF operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank, which provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company offers various deposit and loan products as well as other customary banking products and services. CPF was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 10.53%, from 19¢ per share to 21¢ per share. CPF will trade ex-dividend on May 30. The dividend is payable on June 15, to shareholders of record on May 31.

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Abilene, Texas, FFIN is a financial holding company that provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank. The company provides customary commercial banking services and various types of loans, including real estate, agricultural, and commercial loans. FFIN also provides security brokerage services and personal trust services.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share, an increase of 10.53% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 2 to shareholders of record on June 15. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 14.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, AMP, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. AMP was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005.

Recently, the board of directors of AMP declared a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 8.43%. The dividend is payable on May 18 to shareholders of record on May 7.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

SASR operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC markets. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. SASR was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

On April 26, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 28.¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 7.69%. The new dividend is payable on May 16 to shareholders of record on May 9. The ex-dividend date will be May 8.

Lazard (LAZ)

LAZ is an international holding company based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company’s Financial Advisory segment provides services related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, and other strategic matters. Its Asset Management segment offers various investment solutions and investment management services. LAZ was founded in 1848 in New Orleans.

Recently, LAZ increased its quarterly dividend by 7.32% to 44¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 18 to shareholders of record on May 7.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

Founded in 1960, SBSI operates as the holding Company for Southside Bank. The company provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, and trust, safe deposit and brokerage services. SBSI is based in Tyler, Texas.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 7.14% to 30¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 7 to shareholders of record on May 24, with an ex-dividend date of May 23.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

TRV provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to individuals, associations, businesses, and government entities primarily in the United States. The company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. TRV was founded in 1853 and based in New York, New York.

On Tuesday, April 24, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.94% to 77¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 29 to shareholders of record on June 8, with an ex-dividend date of June 7.

MetLife (MET)

MET is engaged in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. The company operates through five segments: United States; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. MET was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The board of directors of MET has declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share. The new dividend is 5.00% above the prior dividend of 40¢ per share. The dividend is payable June 13, with an ex-dividend date of May 4.

Invesco (IVZ)

IVZ is a publicly owned investment management firm, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objects. Operating in more than 20 countries, IVZ provides a wide range of investment strategies and offerings to retail and institutional clients. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The board of directors of IVZ has declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share. The new dividend is 3.45% above the prior dividend of 29.¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11.

South State (SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank, which provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans to customers in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. SSB was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Recently, SSB increased its quarterly dividend by 3.03% to 34¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 18 to shareholders of record on May 11. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 10.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CFR, FFIN, and AMP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CFR's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CFR in January 2008 would have returned 10% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

FFIN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in FFIN in January 2008 would have returned 15.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMP's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in AMP in January 2008 would have returned 10.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table is limited to the Financials sector stocks. Refer to Part 1 for available ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Energy and Utilities sectors, and the upcoming Part 3 for available ex-dividend dates of stocks in other sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 24-May 6, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date Lakeland Financial LKFN 2.15% $48.40 6 13.90% $1.04 04/25 06/08 United Community Financial UCFC 2.34% $10.27 5 N/A $0.24 04/27 05/11 Eaton Vance EV 2.26% $54.85 37 8.10% $1.24 04/30 05/15 LegacyTexas Financial Group LTXB 1.53% $41.82 7 15.30% $0.64 04/30 06/06 Unum Group UNM 1.88% $48.92 9 12.80% $0.92 04/30 05/18 Bank New York Mellon BK 1.74% $55.32 7 10.60% $0.96 05/01 05/15 Bryn Mawr Bank BMTC 1.94% $45.35 7 6.10% $0.88 05/01 07/01 People's United Financial PBCT 3.75% $18.66 25 1.50% $0.70 05/01 06/01 Citizens Financial Group CFG 2.07% $42.47 5 N/A $0.88 05/02 05/10 Moelis & MC 3.51% $53.50 5 N/A $1.88 05/03 06/29 Northwest Bancshares NWBI 4.04% $16.85 9 5.90% $0.68 05/03 05/23 S&T Bancorp STBA 2.31% $43.28 5 6.40% $1.00 05/03 06/08 Boston Private Financial Holdings BPFH 2.93% $16.40 6 61.50% $0.48 05/04 06/29 First Community Bancshares FCBC 2.32% $31.02 6 9.60% $0.72 05/04 05/24 Wells Fargo WFC 2.98% $52.36 7 11.80% $1.56 05/04 07/16

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.