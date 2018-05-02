2 Attractive Biotech Stocks To Buy Now

Today, we look at two small biotech stocks that look well positioned as we start the trading month of May.

The Guide says there is an art to flying", said Ford, "or rather a knack. The knack lies in learning how to throw yourself at the ground and miss.” ― Douglas Adams, Life, the Universe and Everything

Today, we profiled two biotech stocks that we believe are set up to do well in May and beyond. Let's start with a name we last positively profiled it 13 months ago. The shares have sold off a bit of late, but are still up some 40% since that piece ran last March.

Company Overview:

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) is a Boston based clinical stage "Tier 4" biopharmaceutical company that is focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The stock's market cap has grown to $1.6 billion and shares sell for right at $35.00 a share.

Pipeline:

The company possesses multiple 'shots on goal' with several compounds aimed at multiple indications. A good overview of what diseases these drug candidates are targeting and what development stage they are in can be seen by clicking here.

The furthest along of these compounds is Luspatercept which has potential to be a first-in-class anemia treatment for rare blood diseases and is being developed with partner Celgene (CELG).

Phase 3 data from a study called 'MEDALIST' against myelodysplastic syndromes cancer should be posted mid-year. Similar Phase 3 data from a study called 'BELIEVE' for the treatment of beta thalassemia should post around the same time frame.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst views on the stock are largely positive although Oppenheimer and RBC Capital have Hold ratings on the shares. The current median analyst price target hovers around $55.00, or about 60% above current trading levels. Yesterday, the company's secondary drug candidate ACE-083 received Fast Track status for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. This is a form of dystrophy that affects the muscles of the face, scapula and upper arms.

This triggered a five-star analyst (TipRanks) at H.C. Wainwright to reiterate his Buy rating and $62 price target on XLRN the same day. He provided this commentary within his positive view

Acceleron Receives Fast Track Designation for ACE-083 in FSHD; Reiterate Buy Next data catalyst for ACE-083 expected in 2H18. This morning, Acceleron Pharma announced that the FDA has granted fast track desigination to ACE-083, the company’s locally-acting muscle agent that is currently being investigated in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Charcot-Marie-Tooth (NYSEMKT:CMT) disease. Fast track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions that fill an unmet medical need, with the purpose of getting new drugs to the patient faster. As a reminder, Acceleron recently reported preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of ACE-083 in FSHD from the 150 and 200mg arms."

The company ended 2017 with cash, cash equivalents and investments of just over $370 million. During the conference call after fourth quarter results were reported late in February, management guided this funding level would be sufficient to fund projected operating requirements into 2021.

Verdict:

The shares have fallen around 20% over the past month and a half providing a solid entry point for long term investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. Upcoming catalysts are on the horizon and the company has no current funding needs and the shares are significantly below the consensus analyst price target.

"Every bird that flies has the thread of the infinite in its claw.” ― Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

And now for our second small biotech stock for May.

Company Overview:

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company based just outside of Boston. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. Its primary compound is Zilretta. This drug was approved last October and is just starting to roll out. Zilretta got green lighted to treat the pain associated with osteoarthritis (NYSE:OA) of the knee. This is a big potential market. Osteoarthritis affects some 30 million Americans annually with the knee being the most common joint impacted.

Source: Company Presentation

FLXN has market cap of just less than $1 billion. The stock trades right under $26.00 a share, in the middle of its 52-week trading range.

Recent Study Positives:

On Friday, Flexion presented additional data from an open-label Phase 3b study evaluating Zilretta in patients with OA of the knee at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International Congress held over here in the U.K. in Liverpool. The results echoed previous studies that showed 95% of treated patients experienced clinical benefit by the twelfth week. Some additional data were also presented such as patients experienced a 64% improvement in both pain relief and function and a 66% improvement in joint stiffness by the fourth week. The vast majority of the study group were given a second injection of Zilretta and will be monitored for another three months. Those results should be out in the third quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

After study results were released, Wells Fargo reiterated its Outperform rating calling the data 'great' and something that will lead to 'strong physician adoption' of Zilretta. It was the first analyst commentary on the stock since March 9th when BMO Capital reissued its Buy rating and $36 price target. The current median analyst price target on FLXN is just south of $40 a share. The company ended 2017 with just over $420 million in cash and marketable securities on the book after burning through just less than $140 million last year. Cash burn should start to lessen later in the year as Zilretta sales ramp up.



Verdict:

Source: Company Presentation

We will get our first look at a full quarter of Zilretta sales when the company reports first quarter results in the top third of May, which could be another catalyst for the shares. The market Zilretta is targeting is quite large and its once every quarter injection is clearly superior in many ways to the current standards of care. With no immediate funding needs and solid analyst support, the stock could easily march higher and this seems a good entry point to accumulate shares in FLXN.

Flying starts from the ground. The more grounded you are, the higher you fly.” ― J.R. Rim

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long celg,flxn,xlrn.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.