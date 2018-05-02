Seagate: No Longer The Best Memory Stock

Ultra-high yield used to be one of the major reasons to invest in Seagate. Now, Seagate's stock rise has put the forward yield at 4.6%, lower than before.

Seagate has been the best-performing stock in the memory segment of the semiconductor industry this year, but its results have been far from the best.

Seagate Technologies (STX), one of the largest makers of hard drives and the undisputed leader in the enterprise hard drive segment, tanked after releasing Q3 results. At first glance, the company's headline metrics do beat Wall Street's consensus, albeit by a small margin. But this quarter, it seems investors are becoming increasingly picky about earnings amid a much more volatile macro backdrop. Investors are no longer content with companies simply beating the curve and scoring Bs on the earnings report card - for shares to see an earnings rally right now, a perfect A is necessary.

This was simply not the case for Seagate, whose 5% revenue growth in the quarter hardly succeeded in inspiring bullish action from traders. It's also fairly evident that a growth gap exists between Seagate and its nearest comp, Western Digital (WDC), which grew 8% in its most recent quarter. The latter, a much larger and more diversified company, also has exposure to the stagnating hard drive sector, but Western Digital's recent spats with Toshiba have earned it a fast-growing joint venture in the NAND flash space. As NAND technology transitions toward 3D NAND (allowing chipmakers to stack memory chips on top of each other and preserve space, rather than laying them out in a flat plane), Western Digital is well-positioned to capture demand shifts in the memory sector. Seagate, with its stubborn exposure to just the hard disk side of the market, is largely unable to capture any industry-wide opportunity.

As such, it's rather unsurprising that Seagate failed to rally on an earnings beat that, for the most part, was purely optical. Investors are finding few reasons to keep buying a stock that has already been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 this year with 28% YTD gains.

STX data by YCharts

Much of these gains were accelerated in January, when reports circulated that Seagate's investment in Ripple Labs, the maker behind the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, could be worth billions. Since then, the Ripple-related frenzy has died down, leaving Seagate with little to show on the fundamental side.

As reported by SA News, several Wall Street analysts have upgraded Seagate and raised their price targets. While I agree that Seagate is still a good company with a below-average valuation, it's far from the best semiconductor or memory buy right now. As seen in the charts below, while Seagate is still cheaper than the broader market, it is the most expensive of the large-cap memory stocks by a substantial amount, trading at valuations roughly twice that of Micron (MU) and Western Digital.

STX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Given this discrepancy, I'm keen to back away from Seagate shares.

Seagate's YTD rally removes the yield bonus

When I first wrote on Seagate last fall, Seagate was trading in the mid-$30s and sported a 7% yield. I chose to lock in my gains on my position - a bit too early, missing out on much of this year's rally, but my logical reasons for selling still hold. I'd much rather hold cheaper memory stocks than a premium-valued Seagate.

Many other investors are probably thinking the same thing. With Seagate's shares up so strongly this year, the company's attractiveness on a yield basis - one of the biggest reasons for investing in the stock - has significantly diminished. My prior bullish thesis was centered on the fact that Seagate had a strong enterprise hard drive business that wasn't going to peter out anytime soon (usually, when a stock has a >7% yield, it's an indicator that the core business is about to expire - not the case with Seagate), and patient investors could reap huge, above-market yields while waiting.

It turns out that investors who got in last year were treated to both yield and substantial appreciation, which was a welcome surprise for a seemingly stagnant stock. However, at the current juncture, Seagate's currently quarterly dividend of $0.63 - declared alongside earnings and no change to the previous dividend - represents a forward annualized payout of $2.52 and a yield of just 4.6% against today's stock price of $54.

While this is still an above-market yield, it's no longer the big buy-inducer that it was in the past. Undoubtedly, demand from yield investors will wane as soft results diminish the possibility of appreciation, and bullish sentiment for Seagate may deteriorate.

Capacity growth drives revenue upside, but underwhelms against Wall Street expectations

Seagate had a decent quarter in Q3, but nowhere near the amount of upside the company generated against Wall Street consensus in Q2. The company more or less continued the same trends seen last quarter, but with a much smaller upside to the Street's expectations this time around.

Here's a look at the results:

Figure 1. Seagate Q3 results

Source: Seagate investor relations

As previously mentioned, Seagate grew revenues by 5% y/y in the quarter to $2.80 billion, which was a very small beat over analyst consensus of $2.74 billion (+3% y/y).

Like last quarter, this growth was a function of greater exabyte shipments, offset as usual by ever-declining ASPs (technology, especially old technology, only ever gets cheaper. The real question is when Seagate's growth in byte shipments will fail to catch up with the decline in ASPs). Seagate shipped an astounding 87.4 million exabytes in the quarter, up 33% y/y from 3Q17's exabyte shipments of 65.5 million (the bridge between 33% exabyte growth and 5% revenue growth is, roughly speaking, the compression in ASPs).

Here's a look at exabyte trends over the past few quarters:

Figure 2. Seagate key metrics

Source: Seagate investor relations

Like last quarter, average capacity growth was the key driver of the shipments increase, with average capacity per drive now reaching 2.4 TB, up from 1.8TB in 3Q17. Note in particular the strength in enterprise demand, where average capacity per drive has reached 4.8 TB, up 50% y/y from 3.2TB in 3Q17.

Files are getting larger and larger, and data itself is becoming more numerous. Enterprises need cost-effective solutions to store their precious masses of data, and low-cost HDD products like Seagate's are often the optimal solution for non-critical data that doesn't need frequent access or analytical speed, for which a flash storage method would be optimal. This is Seagate's core strength, and a major part of its bullish thesis that hasn't changed.

Notice also that enterprise has hit a historic high mix of Seagate's total revenues, claiming 44% of the business in 3Q17 - up from just 36% in 3Q17. The more exposure Seagate has to the enterprise segment, the more stable its revenues will be, and less subject to the whims of, say, the PC refresh cycle.

Despite a small dip in gross margins (30 bps, from 30.5% in 3Q17 to 30.2% this quarter), Seagate managed extremely well on its cost discipline, bringing down operating expenses to $406 million in the quarter, versus $550 million in the year-ago period. Year over year, Seagate shed about 1,000 employees in its total headcount. As seen in the financials above, this efficiency was captured across all components of Seagate's opex, but particularly product development, which fell on a dollar basis as well as a percentage of Seagate's revenues, from 12% in 3Q17 to 9% this quarter. While the cost savings is a huge plus for current quarter optics, the reduction in product development costs does reinforce the notion that Seagate is somewhat stagnating.

All told, however, the small top-line growth combined with significant operating margin expansion allowed Seagate to boost net income to $381 million and EPS to $1.65, both leaping nearly 2x from last year. Pro forma EPS of 1.46 also bested Wall Street consensus of $1.32.

How should investors react?

Despite the fairly good results from Seagate this quarter, it's difficult to find reasons to continue buying the stock. Among the many reasons discussed in this article, Seagate's yield has significantly compressed due to its fantastic rise in the past few months. And while revenues are growing and profit expansion is magnificent, it's unclear if or when HDD demand slows down to the point where Seagate's declining ASPs begin to take hold and send the stock to negative y/y declines. It hasn't been that far off in the past - Seagate posted flat revenue growth in Q2, despite being over Wall Street's expectations.

At this juncture, Western Digital looks much more attractive than Seagate in almost every way. Revenues at Western Digital grew 8%, at a company that has much more exposure to the high-growth flash memory sector. Western Digital, too, is driving strong (+52% y/y) pro forma EPS growth, and it's trading at a P/E of 5.5x - about half of Seagate's valuation. If you compare the growth rates and profit expansion of the two companies, there is nothing inherently stronger about Seagate's business that merits such a premium relative to Western Digital and, to a lesser extent, Micron (though Micron's business of manufacturing raw memory isn't an apples-to-apples comparison).

The bottom line on Seagate: it's still a great company that has a stable enterprise HDD business, but it pales in attractiveness as a memory stock investment. Seagate's post-earnings slump, despite the modest beat to expectations, is a telling indication that many investors are feeling the same way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.