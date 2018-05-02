Left For Dead, Stonemor Has A Lot Of Upside

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dry Powder as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Stonemor (NYSE:STON) is currently a poorly managed, but recovering, deathcare MLP that is in a position to become a profitable corporation soon. Selling at a fraction of its adjusted book value in an industry with the potential for solid economics, even a few right moves will unlock profitability. I am long STON because at these prices it has a margin of safety built in and a lot of upside should it approach its true book value.

Briefly, there are two main subsectors in the deathcare industry: 1) the funeral business, which involves the processes from acquiring the deceased to embalming or cremating as well as memorial services and funeral home rentals, and 2) the cemetery business, which sells the land, hardware including the casket and headstones. Each subsector sells both at-need and pre-need services and merchandise. At-need business is performed after the deceased has died. Pre-need sales are made before the customer has died. A portion of pre-need revenue is invested in mandatory trust, which importantly generates income for the company. The company recognizes revenue when the service is performed (after death) or when the merchandise is delivered, such as a vault being installed in the ground.

There are three publicly traded deathcare companies: Stonemor, Carriage (NYSE:CSV), and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). They are responsible for ~20% of deathcare revenue, with SCI taking in >16% and STON and CSV each taking in ~1.6% of the American market. SCI gets approximately 40% of its revenue from the cemetery portion of the business, CSV gets ~20% of its revenue from cemetery, and STON's cemetery revenue is ~80% of its total. Although the cemetery business has been affected by a rapid increase in cremation rates, so far that economics of the industry appears to be somewhat elastic as cemetery customers are willing to pay more be buried.

Indeed, SCI's fastest growing segment going forward is pre-need cemetery. Even though cremations have now surpassed burials in the U.S., customers who chose to be buried are willing to pay a premium, according to SCI's Institutional Investor Conference. At CSV, cemetery revenue, net of trust income, grew $40.5 million in 2013 to $48.2 million in 2017. This is a CAGR of about 4.4%, which is not super exciting, but pretty solid for a business supposedly going the way of the buggy.

STON's downside is limited in large part by the fact that it is selling for a fraction of its book value, once adjustments are made for its sizable backlog. As of September 2017, STON has $1.79 billion in assets and $1.66 billion in liabilities for an apparent book value of $136 million. Importantly, STON had $904 million in deferred revenues booked as liabilities, partially offset by $512 million in merchandise trusts and $124 million in deferred selling costs on the assets side. Stripping away these deferred/restricted items, the company has assets of $1.16 billion and liabilities of $758 million for backlog-free book value of $404 million.

Included in deferred revenues are merchandise liabilities, which used to be a single line on the balance sheet. Merchandise liability is currently probably around $200 million. This give some measure of the value of the backlog: $904 - $512 - $124 - $200 = $268 million. To be clear, the $512 million in the merchandise trust will earn interest and the apparent net value of $268 million will incur costs associated with carrying out the burial. It is not readily possible to say precisely what the backlog is worth, but since STON has a market cap of around $230 million, the market is effectively valuing the backlog to be large and negative. To summarize: If the backlog is written off, the adjusted book value is ~$400 million and, using my estimate of backlog, book value may be north of $650 million. Compared to a current market valuation of ~$230 million, I feel this provides a good deal of downside protection.

Of course, a company does not get to be valued like STON currently is unless it has some work ahead of it. Since October 2016, the company has halved, then cut its distribution, began an audit and lost executives and board members. Currently, it's also facing two lawsuits by shareholders, is a late filer, and is being investigated by the SEC.

The primary issue revolves around the audit. Beginning in 2016, STON hired Deloitte to investigate the reporting of deferred revenue. The allegation was basically that STON had been fraudulently recording deferred revenue in order to mislead investors about the true heath of its cash flow. In fact, it's fair to argue that for a long time distributions were paid entirely by equity and debt raises.

However, the audit has resulted in relatively minor adjustments. The most significant change to statements was a reduction in the deferred revenue by $31.3 million to a total of $791 million for 2015. The lawsuits, which center on this issue of deferred revenue, were originally dismissed and are currently being appealed. Given that the lawsuits were initially dismissed and that the audit has so far turned up only relatively minor adjustments, I feel it is unlikely that the lawsuits, even if successful, will meaningfully affect STON.

More fundamentally, the issue holding STON's business back is the fact that it's an MLP that is not focused on improving its funeral segment. In its current form, STON is an MLP that is both forced to comply with MLP income rules and does not appear to be incentivized to maximize profit from non-MLP income. The result is lower revenues, poor gross margins, and tax inefficiencies compared to its competitors.

The biggest thing that STON can do to improve is to grow their funeral business, developing a strong local franchise where possible, which is what its competitors have done. With just about 20% of revenues coming from their funeral segment, it's clear that STON has not adopted this deathcare industry winning game plan. For example, STON performed over 54,000 interments in 2016, but only 17,000 funerals. Although cremations now account for just over half of death services in the U.S., STON has only a few crematoriums. Because the cremation rate is roughly half of all deaths, a well-oiled combination funeral/cemetery business should be handling roughly twice as many funerals as interments.

Moreover, the funeral homes should operate in proximity and synergistically with cemeteries. STON has cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico and funeral homes in only 19 - not exactly synergistic. SCI and CSV each average ~$1.15 million in revenue per funeral home annually, while STON averages just $600K per funeral home. SCI and CSV's funeral segments operate with gross margins of ~20% and ~30%, respectively. STON's funeral gross margins have been in the low double digits over the last few years. Add to this the fact that STON is double taxed as an MLP for having the funeral business: It feeds net operating losses to the funeral business, which creates dividends income for STON, which STON then distributes (or did when they had a distribution) to unitholders only to get taxed again.

As an MLP with a long tail backlog, STON feels pressure to continue its current course of business and keep its "float" growing. This urge to make difficult pre-need cemetery sales outside of funeral homes is what prevents STON's cemetery segment from satisfactory gross margins. Compared to CSV and SCI, which feed much of their cemetery business through nearby or onsite funeral homes, STON's selling costs are quite large. CSV and SCI aim to make easy at-need sales through their funeral homes and incentivize sales personnel to sell pre-need cemetery contracts. Selling costs alone ranged from 22%-25% of STON's total cemetery revenue from 2014 through 2016. SCI spent less than 30% of non-trust revenue on both sales and field overhead for 2017.

STON's push to improve sales has been especially ineffective. The company increased size of the sales force and also the number of sales personnel that did not make a sale in the previous month. In short, I believe there is not a compelling reason to try so hard to sell something that has at least some economic elasticity. Sales should be generated more organically. Either the customer wants a burial plot and you can sell to them (or their family) at the time they buy their funeral, or they do not want a burial plot and you can at least sell them a funeral and cremation.

Let's assume that the STON's all of a sudden focuses on making their funeral segment profitable and synergistic with their cemeteries. Even a satisfactory improvement toward CSV's levels of funeral profitability (~$1.15 million revenue, 30% gross margin) would do wonders for STON. Converting to a C-corporation and investing in the funeral portion of the business would eliminate the potential for double taxation, as well as improve both the sales of the funeral and cemetery business. It's not hard to imagine that STON's funeral business revenue could expand dramatically. And incentivizing customers to choose a STON cemetery and having sales personnel sell both funeral and cemetery in one store would improve both funeral and cemetery operations.

STON will be forced to change from its current course, if not by activist Axar then by financial pressure. Over the last five years, STON has had operating cash flows of (2013-2017) $36.0, $19.5, $4.0, $22.7, and $15.0 million and in each of those years, interest payments have grown from $21.0 million to $27.3 million. In total, STON has had $96.4 million in operating cash flows and payed $117 million in interest over the last five years. To make up for this shortcoming, STON has essentially been putting less and less of its deferred revenue into the trust. This cannot go on forever as the cemetery trust, which is in place to ensure the company can perform the burial, has restriction on withdrawals and minimum (~40% of pre-need cemetery revenue) funding requirements.

STON recently withdrew an S-3 filed in December 2016, indicating they do not currently wish to raise funds through equity. STON's amended credit agreement limits debt to EBITDA (TTM) to 4.5 at most and EBITDA to debt service to be at least 2.5. In Q3 2017, those ratios were 4.46 and 2.99, so there is not a lot of room to take on additional debt. STON is running out of options and the best option facing them is to convert to a C-corporation and grow their funeral business.

If the company needs to be forced to change direction, Axar has taken an activist potion with a 17.5% stake in STON common units. In order to bring about change, 20% of shareholders would need to call for a special meeting, then a two-thirds vote is required to remove the general partner. It is not inconceivable that both hurdles can be overcome. Oaktree owns a 11.6% and growing stake in the company and Morgan Stanley owns over 8%, bringing the top three holders to nearly 40% of outstanding common units.

Without making difficult assumptions, I think that STON will soon be in a position to stop losing money. Operating cash flow was announced (STON is a late filer) to be $15 million for 2017. Capex was $10 million (estimated, typical over last five years). Auditing, legal and corporate level turnover costs were $13 million higher in 2017 than in 2016. Selling expenses were on track to be over $70 million for 2017 compared to $59.5 million in 2015 when STON decided to sloppily expand its sales force.

If STON were to acquire $10 million (a small amount by STON's historical standards) in funeral business for 3x revenue (this is the multiple typically paid by competitor CSV) and run them with 20% margin, that would add $6 million to operating cash flow. The company has publicly stated that the audit is mostly complete, and once it's done, STON expects to reduce corporate overhead by over $5 million this year. Sales costs easily be reduced by around $10 million-bringing sales costs closer to 2015 levels - by cutting to number of sales representatives from over 700 currently to under 600 and eliminating the salary expenses of salespeople unable to earn commission.

These changes would bring operating cash flow from $15 million in 2017 to $36 million, allowing at the very least for STON to cover its interest costs from operations. More importantly, a profitable STON, with a long runway for building a funeral business around its existing cemetery segment, should be trading much closer to its true book value, which I peg to be over two times its current market capitalization.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.