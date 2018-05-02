Tanger Outlets: Is The 6% Yield Built On Solid Ground?

Imagine a company celebrating its 25th year with a consecutive dividend growth. In fact, this company never stopped raising its payout since it went public. Imagine that company shows an annualized double-digit dividend growth rate for the past 5 years. Even better; this company pays nearly 7% in yield. Is it just me or did I just described the perfect investment for any retiree?

This is the Tanger's (SKT) situation. One of the rare REITs showing a stellar dividend growth history combined to a high yield. Unfortunately (or fortunately), SKT dropped by 36% over the past 12 months. Its recent quarter posted after the bell on May 1st didn’t do any good, as the stock was down 8% pre-market. Is it the time to treat yourself with an undervalued high yielder or is there is a trap?

Understanding the Business

Tanger Factory Outlet is a REIT specialized in outlets. It operates 44 outlet shopping centers across 22 states and parts Canada. SKT has over 37 years of history and 25 years as a public company. This company is among 80 strong REITs we are tracking. You can access the complete list here.

Source: SKT Q1 2018 presentation

Outlets enjoy a slight benefit compared to regular stores as the manufacturer sells directly to the customer. While cutting the middlemen, prices are usually better. It used to be a big thing, but with online commerce surging, I see this advantage fading away.

A Look at Its Latest Quarter

On May 1st, SKT reported its Q1 2018:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60, up by +3%, beat estimates by $0.02.

Revenue of $123M, up by +1.8%, beat estimates by $1.31M.

Dividend of $0.35/share, +2.2% increase.

What the CEO Said

"Our outlet centers continue to perform well, as demonstrated by consistent traffic and strong sales, and a long and successful record of delivering steady NOI growth over Tanger's extensive history. One of the keys to our success is maintaining highly occupied outlet centers. A proven and successful strategy we have deployed to support this initiative is to selectively utilize leases of 12 months or less throughout various retail cycles in order to preserve potential revenue upside.”

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

The company’s main growth vector is obviously the good standing of the economy. As most consumers have jobs, they tend to be more confident in their future and spend a little more. Tanger Outlets can play on both sides of the economy since its tenants offer well-known brands at bargain prices.

The company continues to see growth, as management claims, although the outlet industry is relatively small. In its most recent presentation, it estimates the size of the outlet industry at 70 million square feet, smaller than the retail space in the city of Chicago. For this reason, management continues to open new outlets. Last year SKT completed 2 more projects, in Fort Worth, TX and a major expansion in Lancaster, PA.

Dividend Growth Perspective

With its most recent dividend increase, SKT will become a dividend aristocrat. In the meantime, it can be found in the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: SKT website

Note that the 5-dividend growth rate looks quite impressive at 10% CAGR. This rate goes down to 6.29% CAGR since the last bubble (2008). However, I would rather consider the last 2 years of 5.5% and 2.2%. I think a 2-3% dividend growth rate will be more reasonable going forward. SKT benefitted from a unique environment with low interest rates and a growing economy over the past 10 years. Now that interest rates and online competitions are rising, I expect SKT’s dividend growth to follow the inflation.

The company generates solid funds from operations and shows a low payout ratio. Therefore, income-seeking investors can sleep well at night; their 6% yield will continue to be paid.

Potential Downsides

While management sees growth opportunities through the opening of new shopping centers, I tend to disagree as I think future retail growth will happen online, not in new outlet malls. Brick & Mortar stores will continue to exist, but the growth will simply not be there. The state of retailers in the U.S. isn’t flourishing with several known companies going bankrupt.

As interest rates rise, future projects will become less profitable for Tanger Outlets. This is a threat affecting all REITs. New malls will take several years to become profitable. Projections are made with solid occupancy rate, but I think those rates will start declining. My guess is that many companies will prefer to sell their own stuff online instead of operating another Brick & Mortar store.

The market saw this sign on the latest SKT earnings as management cut their guidance. SKT same-center NOI fell 1.5% Y/Y and portfolio occupancy slipped to 95.9% from 96.2% a year ago. This is not going towards the right direction.

Valuation

Using the PE history to see a REIT valuation isn’t the best tool. For that reason, I’ll jump directly to the dividend discount model. I used a steady 2% dividend growth rate with a 9% discount rate. I could have used a 10% discount rate as I believe SKT will have problems later down the road, but since I minimize its dividend growth rate to a minimum, I thought it was fair to require a 9% return. After all, we are looking at an income generator here, not Apple (AAPL)!

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.40 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 2.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 2.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $28.56 $24.48 $21.42 10% Premium $26.18 $22.44 $19.64 Intrinsic Value $23.80 $20.40 $17.85 10% Discount $21.42 $18.36 $16.07 20% Discount $19.04 $16.32 $14.28

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

I ran the calculation with a 3% growth rate and get a fair valuation at $24. I think the truth can be found between $20 and $24. In other words if you are only looking for revenue SKT may very well do the trick for several years.

Final Thought

As I mentioned in this article SKT is just not the type of investment I’m looking for. I want dividends, but first and foremost I want dividend growth. SKT dividends will continue to follow the inflation from now on. I think it’s a good pick if you are retired and only expect to cash income from your investments. But if you are younger than 65, I think there are lots of great opportunities you are missing by keeping your SKT shares.

Disclosure: I do not hold SKT in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.