Navistar Needs To Work A Lot Harder

Navistar (NAV) is a major bus and truck producer. The products of the company include school buses, diesel engines and military trucks as well as parts for those products. It also provides financing services for its customers.

Navistar once suffered the same fate as many manufacturers of large machinery such as John Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT) when the demand for its products plunged in early-to-mid 2010s and the company is still in the early stages of its economic recovery. While the company has been on the path to recovery for the last year or so, its recovery process has been very painful, and the company will have to work a lot harder than many of its peers in order to completely recover.

But why is Navistar's recovery process not going as smoothly as other heavy machinery makers? There are a few reasons. First of all, Navistar took out a lot of debt while the company's revenues were falling and now its interest expense is as high as $350 million annually, which corresponds to 4% of the company's revenues. This may not sound like much but when you are in a capital-intensive industry with razor-thin margins like building machinery, keeping every percent of your revenue matters. In comparison, 5 years ago the company's interest expense was only 2% of its revenues, half of what it is today.

If we look at the company's performance by segment, the only segment of the company with solid profits is the "parts" segment. For example, last quarter, the company posted a segment profit of $137 million in parts, a loss of $7 million in trucks, a loss of $7 million in Global Operations segment and a tiny profit of $20 million in financial services segment. Basically, the company's parts segment made $137 million while the rest of the company made $6 million in net profits. Since the company's annual interest expense is $350 million, its quarterly interest expense is roughly $88 million and this eats into much of the company's profits.

Source: The company's latest earnings release.

The company's cash flow position is a bit worrisome. When we look at its historical operating cash flow, it fell sharply from nearly $1.3 billion to negative $500 million between 2010 and 2015. Since 2015, it looked like things were improving for a bit but they started heading south once more starting last year. In the last twelve months, Navistar generated only $11 million from its operations.

On a positive note, the company is now doing a much better job in managing its inventory as its inventory levels are down nearly 50% from the peak of early 2010s. Lower inventory means better pricing power and this can turn into better margins in the future, especially if the company can continue growing its revenues at double digit rates. Navistar's inventories include three categories of items: 1) raw materials, 2) finished goods (either trucks, buses or just parts), and 3) used trucks and buses as the company also operates a side business of buying and selling used trucks and buses. The inventory of used vehicles vary greatly from quarter to quarter and year to year but as of the last quarter, the value of this item was around $87 million, down from $211 million in the same quarter a year ago. So we can say that part of the inventory drop came from the company's action of selling a bunch of used vehicles.

In the last one year, the company's revenues are up 11.43% and its costs were up less than that, which translates into margin expansion. For example, the company's Cost of Goods Sold rose by 8.30% during the same period, which means the company's gross margin saw an expansion of 3%. Of the operating expenses of Navistar, the fastest growing was SG&A expenses but even this expense's growth was 1% less than the rate of the revenue growth. Impressively, the company's R&D expenses only rose by 2.73% during this period. As a result, all three margins (gross profit, operating profit and net profit margins) of the company expanded even though its operating cash flow dropped.

At the end of the day, the company's margins are still very low and much below its historical averages though, so there is still much work left to be done. To be honest, the company's net profit margin was in negative territory during much of this decade but the company has a history with much better margins prior to that. As late as 2012, Navistar had a net profit margin of 12% after paying its taxes and interest payments.

If we looked at Navistar's balance sheet back in 2012, we'd see that the company's assets and liabilities are in line, giving the company a book value of zero. It was bad enough but things got a lot worse after that. While the company's liabilities dropped from roughly $12 billion to roughly $10 billion since then, value of its assets dropped a lot faster from roughly $12 billion to roughly $6 billion, thus giving the company a book value of negative $5 billion (mostly due to write-offs and negative operating cash flows during those years). The company dug itself into a huge hole and it will take a really long time to get out of this hole of negative book value. Maybe book value is not important for a tech company but it is incredibly important for a manufacturer since this is a capital intensive business and the company needs to manage debt actively, not to mention the fact that the company operates a financing segment and it needs to have access to cheap cash but this is getting increasingly difficult with the current book value.

I noticed another somewhat worrisome detail about the company's finances as I was digging into its latest quarterly SEC filing. The company reports that it has an accounts receivable totaling $1.69 billion down from $1.81 billion 2 quarters ago. Of this figure, $53 million was past due (30 days or more) compared to the $37 million 2 quarters ago. If we calculate the percentage of accounts receivables that were past due (more than 30 days) we see this rate jumping sharply from 2.05% to 3.13%. While the percentage is pretty small, it is still very worrisome. Could this be because of rising interests, or could this be signalling something more worrisome regarding the credit quality of Navistar's customers?

January 2018 October 2017 Accounts Receivables 1,694 (million) 1,805 (million) Past Due (30+ days) 53 (million) 37 (million) Percent Past Due 3.13% 2.05%

Speaking of debt, the company has two debt coupons maturing in the next year and half. This year it has a (convertible) debt due totaling $196 million and sometime in 2019 it has another (convertible) debt due totaling $396 million. So before the end of 2019, the company has to pay-off or roll-over debt totaling $592 million. This only includes the "manufacturing debt" which excludes any debt due from the company's financing segment. The debt that's expiring in the next year has an average yield of 4.50%-4.75% and it will be interesting to see if the company can get those rates again. For example, late last year, the company issued new debt of $1.1 billion due in 2026 yielding 6.625%. If Navistar decides to roll-over its debt of $592 million into a new debt with those rates, its interest expense on this debt alone might rise from $27 million to $39 million. On a positive note, the company was able to retire some debt yielding 8.25% as a result of the debt raising last year, so it ended up saving some money after all. Still, the company will want to watch rising interest rates very closely.

The company also has an ongoing dispute with the United States Department of Defense (the US DOD). The US DOD claims that Navistar overcharged it by $88 million when it installed independent suspension systems into a large number of military vehicles. The US DOD initially wanted to fine Navistar triple this amount ($264 million) but mediation negotiations started since then and they are still ongoing. The company will probably end up paying the government an amount between $88 million and $264 million but we don't know how much yet. We are also not sure whether this relates in any way to President Trump's desire to add more scrutiny to government contracts, particularly those related to the defense spending.

All is not bad for Navistar though. The company was able to grow its revenues by 15% in the last quarter and its future guidance calls for continuation of the growth. At the moment the stock is not safe and I'd like to see them show more results (especially around cash flow and strengthening their balance sheet) before buying any shares. At the current rate, it might take anywhere from a few quarters to a few years before we see a meaningful improvement in the company's cash flow position and balance sheet. For now, I'd rate this company in the "avoid but not short either" category.

