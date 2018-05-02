Vivus On The Move With Capital Restructure And Acquisition

Vivus (VVUS), an embattled pharmaceutical company that specializes in anti-obesity and erectile dysfunction, has made some bold moves that have initially received a warm welcome from the street. One move is the acquisition of a new product, while the other restructures the company's debt picture and provides some new working capital.

Deal With Athyrium

Vivus has entered into a purchase agreement with affiliates of Athyrium Capital Management to issue and sell up to $110,000,000 of 10.375% senior secured notes due 2024. That all seems well and good, but the cash raised already has been earmarked in many ways, and the deal contains immediately exercisable warrants with a strike price of $0.3951. Warrants can be somewhat toxic as they allow the holder to short the equity and cover with cheap shares.

Vivus will use $51 million to buy back $60 million in outstanding convertible notes which were due in 2020. Some funds will be used to assist in an acquisition of a drug from Janssen Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:JNJ).

Deal With Janssen

Vivus has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to acquire the rights, title and interest in and to PANCREAZE and PANCREASE MT in the U.S. and Canada. The drug is used to treat mal-absorbtion and pancreas problems. Vivus will pay $135 million in cash for these rights.

What Investors Need To Know

Vivus had been struggling to create some form of identity for a couple of years now. The company had a decent cash balance, some substantial debt, and products that were not delivering very impressive sales numbers. With the announcements today, Vivus has taken a major step in creating a new identity and niche for itself. If nothing else, these moves show that the company is finally able to make movement in some form or fashion. Restructuring its debt picture was a very important part of what the company has announced. Had these announcements not been made in tandem, the reaction of the street might have been much more muted.

Vivus still has its challenges ahead, and investors need to keep a caution flag up because of the warrants. As good as it is to see action on the part of Vivus, investors need to understand that this company still has a long road ahead, and the toxicity of convertibles and warrants should never be ignored. Even with this deal, Vivus remains on the proverbial dollar menu of stocks.

In my opinion, the strategy here is rather simple. Consider this a speculative play. If you were not in this equity when you read this, stay on the sidelines and monitor the action. If you were in, it may be an opportune time to play the spike and wait for a retracement.

Vivus has made a move that will make it look more attractive to those that look at the balance sheet, but it is still a long way away from being a top notch stock with a compelling revenue story. Do not let the talk of a $48 billion market in the global gastrointestinal market fool you. Vivus acquired a very small part of that market for a small price tag of just $130 million. If it were anticipated to be a top tier revenue generator, it would have never sold for just $130 million. Accept these news items for what they are. They are small incremental steps made by a company that needs quite a few more such moves to get to the finish line. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.