AT&T: The Sky Isn't Falling

As many of you know, when I talk about portfolio management, from a diversification perspective, I'm not only interested in sector/industry asset allocation, but also what I call yield diversification. In other words, I want to make sure that within my dividend growth portfolio, I have exposure to a wide variety of dividends, from low yielders with fast growth to high yielders with low growth (and everywhere in between). To me, this ensures a strong, well balanced over all yield, offering me the best of both worlds when it comes to income in the present and organic income growth. Being a young man, I prioritize growth in my weightings, but I still have my fair share of high yielders. I'm not living off of the income that they produce, but I like the fact that they bolster my yield in the present, providing me with more buying power when it comes to selective re-investment.

Far and away, my largest high yielding position is AT&T (T). I've built this position over the last 5 years with a handful of purchases ranging from $32/share to $39/share. My AT&T cost average is $37.75, meaning that I'm currently underwater on my overall position, at least on paper. Without, when you factor in the dividends I've collected since 2013, I'm doing alright for myself. After recent weakness, AT&T is trading well below my cost average and down towards the bottom of my historical buy range. I'm not particularly interesting in buying more shares because I'm already so overweight the name, but in this piece, I'm going to discuss why I'm also not particularly concerned about the market's negative sentiment towards AT&T and why I feel comfortable maintaining such a large position.

This piece won't be sophisticated. I'm not going to attempt to predict the future of the wireless industry, how competition and consolidation might change T's outlook, how expensive the 5G build out will be, the growth that 5G will produce, whether or not T made a terrible decision buying Direct TV, or if the Time Warner (TWX) deal is good or bad. I'm not going to attempt to guess T's churn rate, how many subs it will lose in video, how its international expansion plans will pan out, or whether or not Randall Stephenson is the right man to run this company. I've heard so many questions or concerns about T's business model as of late and my general opinion is that most answers are speculative. Instead, I'm going to focus on what isn't speculative: T's fundamentals, especially those related to its dividend.

When buying shares of T, I never had grandiose illusions of growth. Sure, overtime, I expect T to increase its top and bottom line, but if growth was never the primary goal. I suspect that investors buying shares of T who're looking for outsized growth will be disappointed in the long-term. On the other hand, investors buying shares of AT&T who're looking for a relatively cheap company with a large, reliable dividend yield, will sleep easy most nights, satisfied with their investment.

T is currently trading near its 52-week low, at $33.04. At this price, the shares are yielding 6.05%. That is a pretty impressive yield. When it comes to low growth companies like AT&T, my long-term total return goal is only 7-8%. Well, T's dividend alone nearly gets me there at these prices. Or, it would, assuming the company continues to pay it, right? With this in mind, I want to start this piece by taking a look at the financials closely regarding dividend sustainability.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue $128,752 $132,447 $146,801 $163,786 $160,546 EPS (adjusted) $2.50 $2.51 $2.71 $2.84 $3.05 FCF/Share $2.92 $2.16 $2.72 $2.78 $2.82 Dividend $1.81 $1.85 $1.89 $1.93 $1.97 ttm EPS payout ratio 72.40% 73.70% 69.74% 67.95% 64.59% ttm FCF payout ratio 61.98% 85.65% 69.48% 69.42% 69.89%

As you can see on the graphic above, AT&T has done a nice job when it comes to growing its top and bottom line over time. 2017 was a down year in both of these regards, but Q1's earnings, on both a GAAP and reported basis, were up double digits y/y. Revenue was down more than 3% y/y in Q1 and this is a worthy concern, though I don't think it has much impact on the dividend's sustainability. T has reported 6 consecutive quarters of declining y/y revenues. Issues with video subs as well as strong competition, including pricing wars, appears to have caused much of these declines. However, assuming the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is allowed, I suspect the price wars might be coming to an end. What's more, with the prospects of the TWX finally coming to fruition (closing arguments in the DOJ case were on Monday and the judge is expected to make a decision in June) I think it's possible that not just one, but two, of T's current growth headwinds could disappear.

In general, adjusted EPS (I went with adjusted figures for AT&T because M&A oftentimes throws wrenches in GAAP figures) has risen at a faster rate than the annual dividend increases that T has provided investors. Free cash flows/share has jumped around a bit, which I would expect from a company like T with massive capex requirements, but either way, the FCF has covered the dividend nicely during each of the previous 5 years. What's more, looking ahead, analysts expect T's EPS to rise ~12% in 2018 (and then be relatively flat for the next couple of years). While ~1% EPS increases in 2019 and 2020 aren't particularly attractive, they still don't point towards dividend sustainability issues, especially after a solid double digit growth year in 2018 (primarily fueled by tax reform), assuming analysts are close with their expectations.

Another big issue for T at the moment is its debt load. T's long-term debt has ballooned, from ~$70b in 2013 to nearly $126b in the present. The company's debt is likely to increase to $175b or more should the TWX deal go through. This would mean that AT&T would have the largest corporate debt pile on all U.S. non-financial companies, by a long shot. This has to be a concern for credit ratings agencies, right? After the TWX was originally announced, Moody's put T on review, saying that it expects debt to be 3.5x EBITDA, which is higher than I'd personally like to see, but also not a terrible ratio for a company that is generating mountains of cash. As you can see on the graph below, credit agencies are concerned about T's leverage, yet T's balance sheet is still rated investment grade. I suspect the company will continue to be under scrutiny should they complete the Time Warner acquisition, yet Time Warner is also generates strong free cash flow ($1.2b during its most recent quarter) and when you factor in synergies, I think TWX would be a strong asset for T in terms of top line growth as well as cash flows, which will help T deleverage.

Source: AT&T financial reports

At the end of the day, T's spending has been a bit worrisome, but I would much rather see this company invest in itself (and make bolt-on acquisitions) than go the route of Sprint, which has been cash flow negative for years because of its inability to compete with a flailing network. So, with all of that being said, whether or not slowing growth concerns justify a sell-off towards 52-week lows or not, I believe that AT&T's 6% dividend yield is a safe one. I feel comfortable owning it, though I will be keeping close tabs on the debt issues and the company's credit ratings, especially in a rising rate environment.

Over the long-term, an issues with an eroding top-line could definitely trick down to the bottom, and therefore, put the dividend at risk. While T has struggled with sales growth for more than a year now, I don't necessarily believe that 15 months or so represents a trend. The mobile industry is dealing with evolutionary issues at the moment, but I have a hard time imagining a future where the likes of AT&T, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and the proposed Sprint/T-Mobile combination aren't highly sought after by consumers and therefore, profitable. Mobile devices aren't going anywhere and data usage is skyrocketing. Eventually, the price wars we've witnessed recently will end and these companies will be able to better pass along the cost of running and maintaining their networks onto consumers.

And thankfully, you don't have to take my word for it. Morningstar's fair value estimate is $40/share and CFRA's fair value calculation is $40.28. Both firms rate T shares a 4-star buy. What's more, according to Yahoo Finance, the current average price target of the 25 Wall Street analysts that current track T is $40.11. With so many intelligent minds come together to a somewhat similar conclusion, I feel pretty comforted in my own belief that not only is T's dividend safe, but shares are undervalued after recent weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.