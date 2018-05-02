Travelzoo Explodes Higher, And With Good Reason

Their core markets provide cash which the company can invest to spur growth in Asia, and if they can continue to do, this the party isn't over.

Although revenue growth was fairly modest, there was a big rise in operational performance, boosted further by a higher euro.

The shares of travel membership organization Travelzoo went parabolic, and with good reason even if the shares are heavily overbought.

The parabolic rise in the shares of Travelzoo (TZOO), the travel membership site, caught our attention:

That's certainly a heck of a chart, suggesting a dramatic improvement of fortunes. Investors are certainly buoyant, the RSI reached 94, a level one rarely sees.

At first sight, the improvement isn't really due to spectacular revenue growth. As it happens, there is a mild 9% bounce from the previous downward trend:

TZOO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

But this is good to see anyway, as these can be inflection points that have the potential to propel considerable operational improvement. And operational improvements certainly occurred (from the earning slides):

The EPS beat was certainly huge, only $0.08 was expected while the company delivered $0.20. The turnaround was helped by the rise of the euro and comes entirely from the company's mature markets:

As you can see, Asia is a considerable drag on earnings, mostly because operations lack scale and investments need to be substantial in order to achieve that.

We think part of the improvement is simply the synchronized growth in the world economy, lifting tourism in the process. This is certainly visible in Europe, for instance.

Growth Initiatives

Management isn't without ambitions (Q1CC):

We want to accelerate top line growth and at least double the size of the company in the next few years. This will require some investments.

So what are they doing to realize these, well:

Package deals

Marketing

Bookings platform

Asia

The first growth initiatives look like a win-win (Q1CC):

We have found that when, for example, a member in Berlin receives a special offer for hotel in Rome. They are several times more likely to book if the offer is not just the hotel-only rate, but a package that includes hotels, airfare and local activities. We have also found that hotels and airlines are willing to give us better rates if we bundle them in package offerings. We are planning to roll this technology out in select markets in Europe towards the end of Q2.

We like how the company is positioned in a crowded field. What they offer members are experiences, not just destinations or hotels. These are slightly off the beaten path (although one could argue the world travel industry is so huge, most paths are already quite beaten).

It's not just Italy, but cooking lessons in Italy, or surfing in Hawaii, or a river cruise in Europe.

Technology

They are in the midst of building a new bookings platform for hotel offerings as well as these package offerings. It will be ready by the end of the year.

Asia

Management argues that this is increasingly relevant in the biggest outbound market in tourism, China. Demand is broadening beyond the obvious tourism hotspots for Chinese (New York, Paris, Venice, etc.) and this plays into the hands of Travelzoo (Q1CC):

And this is a great opportunity for us, because we are sourcing offers and trips in these destinations and can introduce members, for example, a country like China into destinations that they're not so familiar with.

We are also covering the Chinese travel giant Ctrip (CTRP), but Travelzoo is a small niche player especially in Asia, so while that competition is formidable, we think there is room for Travelzoo to grow.

But it should do so on the basis of a specific niche, like exotic destinations or specific packages, to get more traction, in our view. Of course, they do just that, but one should not underestimate the amount of sophistication of a big platform like Ctrip.

The tiny size of the company in Asia is both a benefit and a disadvantage. A benefit because they can sail under the radar for quite some time, but on the other hand, they lack scale which brings all kinds of benefits online, like economies of scale, scope and network economies (more eyeballs bring more packages, bringing more eyeballs, advertisers, etc.).

Some of that is already present in their core markets and we think it's possible the company will reach that state in Asia (their core markets actually help as resources are shared to a considerable degree), but this is a fairly long road and not a given.

Revenues are growing in Asia (12% in the quarter), so there is evidence that they're making progress.

Guidance

Here is what management said during the Q1CC:

For our second quarter of 2018, we expect positive year-over-year changes in revenue as we have experienced over the last several quarters with a focus on increasing our revenue from expanded offerings in our travel products and better performance in Asia Pacific.

In fact, management is looking to grow revenues even faster in the second-half of 2018 and the years beyond (Q1CC):

We want to accelerate top line growth and at least double the size of the company in the next few years. This will require some investments. But as we have done in the past, we will do it in a smart way, while maintaining or even increasing profit margins.

Margins

Since revenues aren't growing all that much, the big beat on earnings has to come from operational improvements, and indeed:

It's clear that while operational costs are falling relative to revenue in the core markets, investments in Asia, where revenues are still very small, take a toll.

Here is another view, note the substantial improvement in revenues per employee if Asia is left out of the picture:

Cash flow and balance sheet

TZOO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has no debt and exited the quarter with $22.4M of cash on its books. Apart from what seems to be a one-off, the company doesn't have a history of dilution:

T Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Valuation

TZOO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation has shot up, and on a backwards GAAP basis, the earnings multiple is, of course, very substantial. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.23 this year rising to $0.30 in 2019, but these will, of course, be revised upwards rather substantially in the next coming days, as the company achieved $0.20 just in Q1 alone and this wasn't a freak result (apart from some currency tailwind).

Even if they can just keep these earnings, the shares are still cheap; there is little wonder that the stock price went parabolic.

Conclusion

The rally has already reached parabolic territory but that seems to be justified by events on the ground. The shares are cheap even in case there isn't much further earnings growth.

If they can keep on growing in their core markets and further enhance leverage and invest the money productively in Asia to reach sufficient scale, both seem attainable goals, then substantially higher prices are eminently possible, in our view.

A slowing economy and currency movements (a fall in the euro) could slow progress.

