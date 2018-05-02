Sutherland Asset Management: This 6.50% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 5 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (SLD).



Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B3 Filing by Sutherland Asset Management Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation 6.50% Senior Notes due 2021 (NYSE: SLDD) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.50%. The new issue has no Standart&Poors rating but is expected to be rated “BBB-” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. SLDD is callable as of 04/30/2020 and is maturing on 04/30/202. SLDD is currently trading at a price of 24.70 and has a 7.15% Yield-to-Call and 6.95% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.96% and 5.79%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Sutherland is a real estate finance company that acquires, originates, manages, services and finances primarily SBC loans. SBC loans generally range in original principal amount of between $500,000 and $10 million and are used by small businesses to purchase real estate used in their operations or by investors seeking to acquire small multi-family, office, retail, mixed use or warehouse properties. Sutherland also invests in SBC ABS and other real estate related investments. Our objective is to provide attractive risk adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. In order to achieve this objective, Sutherland will continue to grow our investment portfolio by acquiring SBC loans and related investments and originating new SBC loans.



We are externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, whose investment professionals source and evaluate our loan acquisition and advise on our new loan origination strategies.

Source: Company's website | About Us

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, SLD:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the company paid a $1.48 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price $14.40, the current yield of SLD is 10.24%. As an absolute value, this means it has in $47.35M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $460M, SLD is one of the smallest diversified REITs.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Sutherland's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Sutherland Asset Management Family

SLD has one more outstanding baby bond: Sutherland Asset Management Corp 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 8/15/2023 (NYSE: SLDA):



Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'REIT - Diversified' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All REIT's Baby Bonds



In the following charts, you can see all REIT baby bonds with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a clearer view, I've excluded RFTA is excluded from the second chart as its Yield-to-Call is at a rate of 190%.

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts contain all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 5 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, for a clearer view, RFTA and SBNA are excluded because of their high Yield-to-Call rate of 190%, and 37%, respectively.

mREITs

The chart below displays all preferred stocks and baby bonds, issued by mREITs by their nominal yield and current yield.

Source: Author's database

If we exclude the RAS securities, as this company is in a mess.

Source: Author's database

Change of Control

The occurrence of a Change of Control Repurchase Event (as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement) will require the Company to offer to repurchase the Notes for cash at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the date of repurchase.

Source: FWP Filing by Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We intend to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to our Operating Partnership in exchange for the issuance by the Operating Partnership of the Mirror Note with terms that are substantially equivalent to the terms of the Notes offered hereby. Our Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds to originate or acquire our target assets and for general corporate purposes. Until appropriate assets can be identified, our Manager may repay borrowings outstanding under our loan repurchase agreements or credit facilities and invest the net proceeds of this offering in interest-bearing short-term investments, including money market accounts, in each case that are consistent with our intention to continue to qualify as a REIT. These investments are expected to provide a lower net return than we will seek to achieve from our target assets.

Source: FWP Filing by Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

Conclusion

In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Sutherland Asset Management Corporation's new baby bond, SLDD. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

