XO Group's (XOXO) CEO Mike Steib on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

XO Group Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Ivan Marmolejos - IR

Mike Steib - CEO

Gillian Munson - CFO

Analysts

Sameet Sinha - B. Riley FBR

Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital

Operator

Ivan Marmolejos

Welcome to XO Group's earnings conference call and webcast.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like may, should, expect, plan, intend and other similar terms. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date. Changes in economic, business, competitive, regulatory and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the projections or forward-looking statements made today.

For more detailed information about these factors and other risks that may impact our business, please review the periodic reports and other documents filed from time to time by XO Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change, but we will not necessarily inform you if they do. XO Group's policy is to provide expectations only once per quarter and not to update that information until the next quarter.

Today's discussion will include non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP financial measures is included in today's earnings release and investor presentation. The press release and presentation are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.xogroupinc.com.

During this call, Mike will give you an overview of XO Group's strategic position and key achievements, followed by Gillian with an outline of the financial results, and then we'll open the line up for a question-and-answer session.

Please take note that the company is operating under the SEC Regulation FD and encourages you to take full advantage of the Q&A session. Thank you for your participation and interest in XO Group.

I will now pass the call to our Chief Executive Officer, Mike Steib.

Mike Steib

Thank you, Ivan and welcome everyone to our first quarter earnings call. As always, it is a pleasure to speak with our fellow stockholders. During the quarter, the team delivered strong financial results and we continue to see increasing engagement with our products. In Q1, our growth businesses, local market place and transactions made up 74% of the revenue and increased 19% year-over-year. Our strategy is working.

We also delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%. That EBITDA was unusually high for Q1, as we reduced spend in non-strategic areas and still a bit in hiring overall during the quarter. You can expect more investments in local and transactions in the quarters ahead.

The topline results this quarter were led by 17.5% increase in local market place (inaudible). This growth was driven by our ability to increase new and renewal sales and attract more top talent during our high performing local sales team. We ended the quarter with over 28,000 paying vendors, a 23% increase year-over-year. Additionally, we made progress in staffing our new Austin local sales and support office.

In our transactional businesses, product improvements and business development efforts led to a 23% year-over-year increase in revenue. In National, as expected, the team faced a tough quarter, and we continue to have conservative expectations for National advertising. But the underlying health of our products continue to be strong, and as a result we do expect the stabilization of national revenue as we approach the end of the year.

Finally, as many of you know, our products are the foundation for our success. I’m encouraged by results this quarter and would like to share a few metrics that highlight the progress of our ultimate wedding planner.

At top of the funnel, our membership data indicates that we’re continuing to reach roughly three quarters of all couples planning a wedding in the US downloads of our planner app increased 70% year-over-year. Users who deeply engage with our planning and market place tools are up another 30% year-over-year, and our couples created 48% more registries with our partners.

A continued strong performance of our products, the exciting operational momentum we have entering 2018 gives me confidence in our future success. One more thing I want to remind everyone, the next Sunday May 13 is Mother’s Day; don’t forget to call your mom.

With that I’ll turn it over to Gillian.

Gillian Munson

Thanks Mike. I’ll briefly review our Q1 results, the key drivers of our performance and finish with a reminder on our outlook for 2018, which is largely unchanged thanks to a solid Q1 result.

Before I start, I would like to touch on a couple of housekeeping items. First, I want to remind everyone, our financials including prior year are now prepared under the accounting standard 606. As previously discussed, the application of these standards do not have a material impact on our previously reported annual results, but did shift some dollars between quarters. Ivan’s team has provided a full restatement of our income statement by quarter for 2016 and 2017 in the investor relations deck released today on our website.

Second, our non-GAAP table has been updated and will be going forward to reflect an average effective tax rate of 40% for 2016 and 2017 and 28% for 2018. We believe using average rate will remove noise in our tax provision and provide our shareholders with a normalized view of the company’s operations. As always we will also show GAAP results including our actual tax rate.

Moving our Q1 results, total revenue for the quarter was $38 million, up 2% year-over-year and GAAP net income was $4 million or $0.14 per diluted share. Non-GAAP EPS were $0.13 per share with the only delta between this and our GAAP EPS being taxes. We ended the quarter with $109 million in cash.

Embedded in these quarterly results was a continued shift towards our growth businesses, local market place and transactions, which grew 19% year-over-year and were represented 74% of our Q1 revenue up from 63% during Q1 2017. Local market place revenue was 22 million in the first quarter and grew 17.5% year-over-year. The results were driven by solid sales and continued healthy vendor retention. We ended the quarter with 28, 443 vendors, up 23% year-over-year; a retention rate of 80%, a trailing 12 months vendor cap of 26,095 of 18% year-over-year and revenue per vendor of 2963 down 2% year-over-year.

In transactions, Q1 revenue was $6 million and increased 23% year-over-year. The growth was driven by an increase in revenue in our registry service as a result of higher traffic and take rate in our registry gifting and create products, and double digit year-over-year increase in commerce revenue.

National online revenue for Q1 was down 32% year-over-year. We expected a double digit revenue decline in the quarter and this was a tough comparable to Q1 2017, where national online revenue increased 11%. But the results were weaker than we had hoped. Publishing and other continued to manage decline and fell 14% in the quarter.

Gross profit dollars grew 3% year-over-year in Q1 and we posted a gross profit margin 96%, slightly above our target range as a result of an increase in our higher margin revenue lines and solid management of print cost. Total operating expenses were down 6% year-over-year in the quarter. Our plan in the quarter was to spend at roughly the same level as we did in Q1 2017. Underneath that was an intention to move spend from national elevated G&A and some select sales and marketing efforts and towards our growth opportunities in local and transactions.

During the quarter, we did not invest as much as we would have liked which caused the total OpEx to decrease year-over-year. Looking at the individual lines, product and contents earnings was down 4%, driven by lower consulting expense and an increase in capitalized project cost. Sales and marketing fell 7%, largely due to reductions in compensation related expenses. G&A decreased 10% primarily due to the non-recurrent of elevated compliance cost as compared to the prior year.

Turning to non-cash expenses, G&A was down 1% year-over-year and stock based compensation expense fell 7%. Our adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 21%. Our GAAP effective tax rate was 23% in the quarter due to tax windfalls related to divesting of our employee stock. We ended the quarter with a $109 million in cash, up from a 106 million at the end of 2017.

During the quarter, we generated $7 million from cash flow from operations, received proceeds of $1 million related to employee stock related stock activity, spent $3 million on CapEx and PP&E and used $2 million to repurchase employee stock surrendered for income tax purposes. Our full year 2018 outlook is unchanged from what was discussed during our last earnings call. We continue to expect full year total revenue and gross profit growth in the mid-single digits.

Total operating expense growth, but at a rate below our revenue and gross profit growth at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% to 22%. These factors should position us to post a new high water mark in total EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as outlined at the start of the year. Given our Q1 results, underneath this guidance is an expectation that our local market place growth rate will continue in the 15% to 20% range for the remainder of the year.

Please remember that as we grow the number of new vendors that advertise in our market place, it will likely result in a decrease in retention rates in average revenue per vendor. All forecasts have an assumption for these decreases embedded.

In transactions, we expect growth to be in the 10% to 15% range for the full year. We expect a decrease in the rate of decline of our national online revenue as the 2018 quarters proceed and a continued managed decline in publishing throughout the year. This should result in national online and publishing revenue decline in the high-teens for the full year.

In terms of operating expenses, we will continue to invest in our growth initiatives, which should translate to growth in total OpEx for the year with increases in production content and sales and marketing versus a decline in G&A. Included in our total expenses, we are planning for stock based compensation growth to be in the high-single digits year-over-year and G&A to be flat year-over-year.

We believe our non-GAAP tax rate should be roughly 28% for the full year. The change from our prior guidance of a 30% tax rate is a result of the work we did in Q1 to better understand the impact of the updated tax changes that passed late last year.

On a quarterly basis, our full year mid-single digit total revenue guidance implies Q2 year-over-year total revenue growth to be similar to our Q1 growth and increasing single-digit growth rate for Q3 and Q4. For total operating expenses, I expect Q2 to be slightly down year-over-year, regaining year-to-year growth in the second half and to be up for the full year to fuel our growth course.

Before I open the call for questions, I want to take a moment to reiterate that our target model is double-digit revenue growth, 90% to 95% gross profit margins and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, which we are now updating to be 20% to 22%. The work we are doing in 2018 is all oriented around making the investments necessary to achieve our target model in the coming years.

Thank you for your continued interest and support of our company. This concludes our prepared remarks, and I’ll now open the call for your questions.

Sameet Sinha

A couple of questions let me start with the local advertising business, solid growth in vendor account. Is there anything specific you wanted to point out? I know there were a number of changes over the last few months in that business, but have you been able to dampen to let’s say the subsector in the market which has led you to this increase. And the second question would be on National advertising, Mike you said that you expect stability by year-end. Can you help us think about that, is that because you have a certain kind of a base level business which you think will sustain the revenue levels after we exit this year?

Mike Steib

Sameet on the first question on local, we’re really pleased with the performance here. There are two factors that play the first is we continue to improve our products, to light our couples and connect them the solutions that they need for their weddings. Those solutions are more often than not the local pros, the wedding pros in our local market place. So we are sending more people in to the market place looking for bands and photographers, venues (inaudible). We are bringing value to our partners which keeps them onboard, encourage them to increase their spend etcetera.

The second is that our local team is performing really well. We continue to grow that team and improve the productivity of that team, which is driving new business at levels we haven’t seen in the past year. So you’re seeing positive performance of the products, good retention and then you’re seeing a strong top of the funnel where we’re bringing in lots of new vendors because the local sales machine is working really well.

Gillian Munson

And then National, the way we’re looking at the National business is really about getting to a good stable place. We are seeing that we have a stable level of inventory out there. The factor we really need to stabilize is sell-through of that inventory across our product lines. In National, we come in to every quarter with a pipeline and then there is a fair amount of business we closed in the quarter. So we do have some visibility in to our guidance that the rate of decline can get better over the course of the year and the business can get more stable is based on what we’re seeing in our current pipelines, with a caveat of course that it is a business that does close some and bring some business in each quarter.

Sameet Sinha

One quick follow-up, on the local side the local vendor ARPU obviously with that great increase you saw that come down slightly. In your experience how quickly does an existing [lytic] a new cohort of vendors can you get an average revenue per vendor and how much time does it take?

Gillian Munson

I don’t think we have a statistic with us, but it’s generally a handful of years to get a full corporate backup to average, but we are always blending in new vendors with old vendors so that’s a moving average in any given quarter.

Mike Steib

Let us take down one back with us for you; we haven’t broken out the performance by cohort in the past. But your question is in the right direction and its eliminating - the vendors that we bring on board now are going to come in a lower spend and in their first year we’ll generally deliver a lower retention rate than your second year or third year or fourth year cohorts.

Once someone goes into their second year, they’ve already been through one or two cycles of being upsold by the team. So if they came in at a (inaudible) premium features which has been spending more and they are much more likely to renew in that second, third, fourth and so on. So your question is right, but I can’t answer that question precisely because we haven’t broken before the specific cohort [spend] terms.

Gillian Munson

I just want to make sure you caught in my prepared remarks that our driving in local assumes that those the retention and the average price will come down, given what we know about the number of new vendors we’re adding on the platform. We’ve talked about this prior calls, but I want to make sure we underline that we are expecting that as we grow the business and that’s a very good for the business, because the business continues to grow and lots of new folks are coming to the platform and we are appeased about that.

Darren Aftahi

Just a couple if I may, on your local business, can you talk about the impact the ultimate wedding platform is having on growth, maybe on some vendors that may have not been paying vendors in the past that are kind of tact on. And then as it pertains to your lack of hiring, if I do a quick math it looks like your spend sort of flat rates on OpEx would have been 2 to 2.1 million roughly, which seems like your EBITDA still would have been. I’m just kind of curious why as we go in to 2Q is your spending going to be down and then Gillian if you can just refresh what you said about the cadence of spending, I think you said helped overall and why such a ramp in the back half of the year. And then just wanted an update on both Veri and GigMasters and how that’s going to get integrated in to your transactional market place and ultimate wedding planner in general?

Mike Steib

I’ll hit those in a different order if it’s okay Darren. Let’s talk about the hiring first, and so I want to be really precise on this for you. We’ve been rightsizing the National business and some of the support functions for the National business given the overall trends that we’ve seen in the digital national advertising industry, that’s what we communicated to you all last year, and we’ve been delivering on that this year.

So National, our focus there is making sure that we’re bringing healthy revenue in to the business and we’re driving good margins from that business. So this is the first thing that you see in the spend patterns here in Q1. The second is, we hired more slowly than I wanted to especially in some of the higher ticket positions like engineering, product design, and it’s because that’s 4.1% on employment, the New York market is very hot, the Austin market is very hot, and that’s where we tend to seek those positions. So we’ve just leaned in to that harder with more recruiting and recruiting budget and we’ll be catching up over the next quarter.

Gillian Munson

Darren in terms of the numbers that have sold, remember in the year-ago period we did have some elevated spend. So what we’re basically doing is catching back up to that and increasing the overall spend as we go through the year. So you’ll see that the OpEx would be down year-over-year in Q2, but not at the rate it was in Q1 and you get to the second half that we would expect OpEx to be growing.

What we’ve always said about this year is that we would expect to get some scale in the business and that’s what gives us confidence in delivering a high watermark adjusted EBITDA. And so what that means to the growing OpEx slower than revenue, we had that gap too high in Q1 and we’ll start to catch that up. But given our revenue guidance is to be similar in Q2 to Q1 to continue to have that gap that implies that your OpEx will be slightly down year-over-year.

Mike Steib

We’re executing the roadmap right now, but we’re looking at projects that we know would be really good for the business that we want to get more people on the door to tackle. Darren does that cover your question on hiring, if so, I’ll go to the next one.

Darren Aftahi

Yeah.

Mike Steib

Alright, on local, the ultimate wedding planner is the suite of features that ties together all the different parts of our app and our website to help our users plan every step of their wedding. What we’re seeing is reflecting in some of the numbers I shared in my script. Because it’s such a compelling product, we’re seeing more and more people commit to the product by downloading the app, that’s the first really positive signal.

The second is that, people are using the app the way that it’s intended. They are planning their wedding with the app and that’s why we’re seeing the number of people using the planning features going up year-over-year. Third, we’re seeing more of them go in to the market place and they are shopping more categories. So within the past the user might have gone to our market place and just looked at a venue or a photographer. Now we’re guiding that user to look at multiple vendor categories.

In doing so, we are bringing more business in to the market place to satisfy our current business partners, our local wedding pros and that gives us the raw material, that gives us the license to continue to step on the gas on local sales and continue to drive more vendors in to the market place because there is a lot more demand to go around.

So if you all haven’t, you should download the app and play with it. It’s a really good product and it’s been helping to support the business here. So on Veri and GigMasters – I’m sure you’re all loyal members of the Knot, you’ve been getting messaging from us that the Veri app is available for purchase, we’ve rolled it out branded as Veri by the Knot.

There’s been a lot of demand for it and it currently a paid product. It’s a high price point app, it’s a $99 download, and we’ve seen good demands for it. But what we anticipate overtime is that that app or a version of that app support our overall guest and transactions business with us pushing it our more, maybe paid or we’re probably more likely to offer our tour users for free just to tie them in to the ecosystem a bit more. But that’s a product that we’re seeing. People really like and if you use it at the event, it’s a lot of fun to use. The ratings and reviews for are really, really strong. People love this auto-magical way to share photos that are an important life event.

On GigMasters, the gig team is performing. Gig is our long term optionality on the events business outside of weddings. If you’re planning a 40th birthday or Bar Mitzvah or an anniversary party, either band, a DJ, a magician etcetera, GigMasters is the best place outside of the wedding industry to do that, and we see that that creates optionality and long term opportunity for us.

The teams’ executing well over there, they’re growing their business. We’ve been really with that acquisition.

Victor Anthony

Just quick questions, the back half expense growth acceleration outside of the local sales force hiring that you talked about, where else are you investing in the business? Are there any particular products that you’d like to call out? And second, just on a higher level, you are beating your EBITDA expectations, certain expectations for the past several quarters, but you’ve managed on to reduce expenses but managed to keep pace with revenue growth, in fact beating the revenue growth expectations. So, what is it about your business model that allows you to continue to do that?

Gillian Munson

So on expense growth, Mike really laid out what we’re doing in ’18 on expenses, which is bringing down not just strategic spending and continuing to push against that 74% of the business that grew 19% this quarter. So the spending is really aimed at continuing to grow the local business, continuing to grow the transactions business. So when you look through the business and you see the place we have initiatives, that is where we are going.

We also are running our large enterprise and so we are making the right investments in the enterprise to support it as well. When you look out the way we think about the business is, we are all very focused on that target model of double digit revenue growth, 90% to 95% gross margins and now adjusted EBITDA margins of 20% to 22%.

So we are always thinking out beyond even this year to make the investments to deliver that kind of business. And if you look at the business of the day, we’re there on the margins structure, but not yet there on the revenue and that’s what we are investing for.

In terms of the profitability, in the quarter, the way we really think about this is capital allocation and the first thing we do on capital allocation is invest in the business to support the long term model and we have a great business that’s super profitable and allow us to make those investments and that is the way, the reason that we are structuring the company to deliver in this margin structure at this point.

Ivan Marmolejos

Yes, we’d like to thank you again for joining us this morning. If you have missed any part of today’s call, you can access the replay of the entire conference call in the investor relations section of the company’s website at xogroupinc.com. If you have any additional questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at ir@xogrp.com.

