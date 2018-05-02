Investment Technology's (ITG) CEO Franc Troise on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Investment Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:ITG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

J.T. Farley - Investor Relations

Franc Troise - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Vigliotti - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rich Repetto - Sandler O’Neill

Chris Allen - Rosenblatt Securities

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss ITG’s First Quarter 2018 Results. My name is Keith and I will facilitate the call today. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. I will provide further introductions before we take questions. As a reminder, this session is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to J.T. Farley of ITG.

J.T. Farley

Thank you and good morning, Keith. In accordance with Safe Harbor regulations, I would like to advise you that the forward-looking statements we will be making this morning are subject to a series of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. These forward-looking statements speak as of today and you should not rely upon them as representing our views in the future. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we undertake no obligation to do so. I advise you to read about the risk factors that may affect forward-looking statements in this morning’s press release as well as in our SEC filings. During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude certain specified items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available on our website. Press releases and the PowerPoint slides, which accompany this presentation, are available for download in the Investor Relations section of itg.com.

Speaking this morning are ITG’s CEO and President, Franc Troise; and CFO, Steve Vigliotti. To start, I would like to turn it over to Franc.

Franc Troise

Thank you, J.T. Good morning and thank you for joining us to review ITG’s first quarter 2018 performance. We are now seven quarters into our 10-quarter strategic operating plan. I will highlight the progress we have made and the opportunities ahead. Steve will then take you through our financial results. Finally, we will take your questions.

We had a strong start to 2018 delivering adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share. Results were driven by strength in international trading, growth in workflow technology and the impact of cost savings implemented over the past seven quarters. First quarter revenues were up 4% as compared to the prior quarter and up 9% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Our adjusted global pre-tax margins rose to 9.9%, up sharply from 3.2% in the first quarter of 2017. Both revenues and adjusted net income were at their highest level since the second quarter of 2015 and we achieved the highest pre-tax margin since the first quarter of 2015.

In Europe, we delivered record revenues and profitability. Value traded in the POSIT Alert block crossing system rose 55% as compared to the first quarter of 2017. Overall, European revenues were up 22% year-over-year outpacing a 13% increase in European daily market wide value traded. As European market structure evolves under the MiFID II regulations, we continue to take the lead on guiding clients as they adapt to the changes. At the TradeTech Conference in Paris last week, we presented on topics including the Algo Wheel, block trading and the new liquidity landscape. We also hosted more than 120 clients for a discussion about artificial intelligence and how it is reshaping capital markets.

Asia-Pacific posted another record quarter, with revenues up 41% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Value traded rose 70%, well ahead of the 50% increase in daily market wide turnover. We also set a new record for POSIT Alert block value crossed. And last week, we launched POSIT Alert from New Zealand equities. That marks the 12th market in Asia-Pacific and the 38th market worldwide, where we offer electronic block crossing.

In Canada, our average daily volume increased 11% as compared to the first quarter of 2017, that’s despite a 3% drop in market-wide daily volume. Our sell-side crossing network match now set another record for quarterly revenues. ITG’s positioning with clients in Canada is impressive. Last month, we hosted nearly 200 clients at our second annual Trading Matters Conference in Toronto demonstrating thought leadership. In the U.S., market share in the first quarter was 1.8%, down from 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The quarter was marked by short spikes in volatility as well as the surge in ETF trading. Both factors impacted market share. We are not satisfied with this result. Achieving U.S. profitability through intensified client engagement, technology infrastructure enhancement and innovative product delivery is our key focus. Client engagement is the strongest I have seen since rejoining ITG in January of 2016. Over the past month alone, our new head of market structure for the Americas, Doug Clark held dozens of client meetings about the SEC’s agenda for U.S. equity markets. Our Head of European Products, Duncan Higgins and Head of Global Commission Management, Jack Pollina held events and client meetings across the U.S. about MiFID II’s early impacts and the wave of unbundling it has sparked globally. And we have held dozens of meetings to introduce clients to our new AI based Algo.

As we work to achieve profitability in U.S. execution services, we are maintaining cost discipline. Overall, since the launch of the strategic operating plan in July of 2016, we have reduced annual costs by more than $30 million with most of the savings in the U.S. Headcount reductions during the first quarter are expected to save $10 million annually, with $8.5 million of the savings impacting the U.S. Global headcount at quarter end was 891, down from 934 at the end of 2017. These savings have fully funded investments and core capabilities.

Now, I will update you on the ten quarters strategic operating plan. The strategic plan called for investments of $40 million in people and technology through the end of 2018. Approximately $27 million has been invested over the past seven quarters, including more than $4 million in the first quarter of 2018. We are making progress in globalizing the firm and actioning scale opportunities across the enterprise. The goal is to deliver unmatched client service and best in class products in our four key offerings liquidity, execution, workflow technology and analytics. In liquidity, we developed a new POSIT Alert ticket which provides streamlined access to global blocks, customized workflows and ability to use block crossing alongside Algo execution to complete orders. Approximately 50 clients are now live using this new technology. And it will be rolled out globally in the next two quarters.

In execution, we are encouraged by the initial performance of our new implementation shortfall algorithm, ISAI, which leverages artificial intelligence to improve execution performance. ISAI will be rolled out to the majority of our U.S. clients by the end of the second quarter. In analytics we are extending multi-asset coverage, delivering to TIC level transaction cost analysis for U.S. futures with coverage in other developed markets to be added later this year. The new state-of-the-art client portal, data architecture and analytic services are on track for delivery in the second half of 2018. And in workflow technology, we are reinforcing Triton’s position as the leading global multi-asset execution management system, adding market leading analytics and additional foreign exchange functionality. More than 30 clients are live on Algo Wheel, our broker neutral solution which enables objective, repeatable, orderable measurement of algos through a randomized approach. The growth of Algo Wheel is a key driver behind the increased profitability in our workflow technology operation.

Even as we reduce costs, we continued to invest in the team globally. Recent additions include [indiscernible] leading product management for Asia-Pacific based in Hong Kong. [indiscernible] leading our execution and workflow technology application development agenda based in New York. David [indiscernible] ITG’s Global Head of quantitative execution analytics based in London. David previously worked at ITG from 1999 to 2004 as a trading strategist. These additions complement our talented team. They highlight ITG’s ability to attract top talent and also demonstrate our commitment to executing the strategic operating plan.

As we have noted on prior calls, this plan targets accelerated revenue growth through the end of 2018. First quarter revenues were at an annual run-rate of $526 million, which is 9% ahead of full year 2017. This was achieved despite the impact of the revenue deferral required by accounting rule changes, which Steve will discuss shortly. International operations as a whole are performing well, while the U.S. is lagging. Cost savings measures taken in the first quarter are a significant step toward regaining U.S. profitability. Now, we are working intensely to deepen engagement with clients, communicate ITG’s value and grow U.S. market share. Our aim is to be recognized as the industry’s most trusted global technology enabled agency broker. We are committed to achieving this through the execution of the strategic operating plan.

The industry is in a period of transition for brokers, with regulatory shifts, evolving competitive dynamics and changes in trading behavior. Our eyes are open to potential opportunities to add scale through acquisition. Provided these opportunities are in line with our core focus on liquidity, execution, workflow technology and analytics. We have a lot of work ahead and feedback from clients is clear. ITG’s value proposition is resonating as we strive to help clients improve investment performance and increased operating efficiency.

Now, Steve will discuss first quarter financial results. All yours, Steve.

Steve Vigliotti

Thank you, Franc and good morning. As Franc discussed, results improved significantly in the first quarter with another quarter of record revenues and profitability in both Europe and Asia-Pacific, strong market share gains in Canada, and continued cost discipline. While activity for U.S. Execution Services remain weak, commission share revenues from workflow technology products were strong in the U.S. and Europe pushing the pre-tax margin for that group above 20%. In the first quarter, revenues were $131.5 million and GAAP net income was $4.4 million or $0.13 per share. This compares to revenues of $126.7 million and a GAAP net loss of $2.4 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017. First quarter 2017 revenues were $120.8 million and GAAP net income was $5.3 million or $0.16 per share.

On Slide 9, we detail non-operating items that are in GAAP results for the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017. There were no non-GAAP adjustments in the first quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, a restructuring charge of $7.2 million or $0.21 per share was incurred for the elimination of positions in the U.S. This charge was partially offset by an after-tax gain of $1.9 million or $0.06 per share related to a reduction in U.S. tax reserves from resolving a multiyear contingency. Excluding these items, adjusted net income was $9.7 million or $0.28 per share for the quarter. For this discussion going forward, all references to first quarter 2018 and fourth quarter 2017 results and costs are on an adjusted basis excluding the items listed on Slide 9.

Slide 10 presents consolidated results along with separate details of results for North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific operations as well as corporate activity. As a reminder, corporate activity includes investment income and other gains as well as costs not associated with operating ITG’s regional and product-based business lines. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, consolidated revenues were up $4.8 million, while consolidated expenses were down $600,000. Consolidated pre-tax margin was 9.9%, up from 6.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.2% in the first quarter of 2017. These results were achieved even with the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard. Under this required standard, $3.8 million of commissions attributable to bundled arrangements for Analytics products were deferred and we accelerated the recognition of $400,000 in software license revenue. The net reduction to first quarter 2018 global revenues of $3.4 million reduced after-tax earnings by $0.09 per share. U.S. revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were reduced by a net $1.6 million due to this new accounting standard.

We also implemented a change this quarter to the measurement of profitability in regional segments. As many of you have observed our cost base in the U.S. historically was heavy due in part to the inclusion of centralized global cost. We believe it was appropriate at this point to include these costs proportionally in all regional results, particularly given the continued emphasis we are putting on expanding the globalization of functional teams to enhance the scale of our business. For comparability purposes, previously reported segment results have been restated. This reduced U.S. expenses in prior periods by $2.7 million and increased expenses in Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific by $700,000, $1.3 million and $700,000 respectively. Regional results in this presentation and in our earnings release reflect these restatements. For the first quarter of 2018 North American businesses posted net income of $0.03 per share on revenues of $66.6 million. Combined European and Asia Pacific businesses posted record net income of $0.43 per share in the first quarter on revenues of $64.4 million. Corporate activity lowered net income by $5.9 million or $0.18 per share.

Slide 11 details exchange rate impacts on results of foreign subsidiaries. Currency changes increased profitability by $600,000 when compared to rates in effect in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased profitability by $1.7 million when compared to rates in effect in the first quarter of 2017. You can also see the larger impact on reported revenues and expenses. On Slide 12, North America operations are broken up between the U.S. and Canada. During the first quarter of 2018, U.S. revenues were $48.5 million with a pretax margin of negative 2.8%. This compares to $53.4 million in revenues with a pretax margin of negative 7.4% in the first quarter of 2017. U.S. commission revenues declined 8% sequentially reflecting lower trading commissions and the impact of accounting changes for bundled commissions. These declines were partially offset by strong growth in commission share revenues from our workflow technology products. The percentage of traded volume from sell side accounts rose slightly from 53% to 54% quarter-over-quarter.

Average U.S. revenue per share was down 6% from the fourth quarter to $37 million due in part to a lower mix of volume from alert and dark Algo products as well as the increase in mix from sell-side clients. U.S. expenses were down 5% sequentially, primarily reflecting lower costs for transaction processing and occupancy and equipment as well as a seasonal decline in sales and marketing expenses which are booked in other G&A. Transaction processing costs declined even with the quarter-over-quarter increase in average daily volume due to a reduction in lower margin sell side trading and the spinout of the derivatives business in February. The decline in occupancy and equipment included the impact of the reduced office space in New York. Expenses were down 13% compared to the first quarter of 2017, largely due to lower transaction processing, compensation and occupancy and equipment costs. Canadian revenues were up 14% sequentially, in line with the increase in market wide trading. As compared to the first quarter of 2017, Canadian revenues were up 9% versus a 3% decline in market wide trading. This reflected strong year-over-year growth in buy side trading and another record quarter for revenues in MATCH Now.

Slide 13 is a breakdown of European and Asia Pacific results. European value traded in the first quarter was up 4% sequentially versus a 16% increase in daily market wide trading. This reflects the impact of increased volatility during the quarter as well as the implementation of MiFID II volume caps in mid-March. Despite that, Europe set new records for revenues and profitability in the first quarter driven by strong growth in block trading in POSIT Alert. Asia-Pacific also set new revenue records as well as a new net income record on a restated basis. Regional revenues were up 2% sequentially and up 41% year-over-year.

Slide 14 provides supplementary information on product group revenues and investment income, which we categorize as corporate. Execution Services revenues increased 4% versus the fourth quarter of 2017 and 9% year-over-year. This was fueled by stronger market-wide trading activity, another global record for POSIT Alert and stronger Canadian market share. Workflow technology revenues rose 13% sequentially and 15% year-over-year due to higher commission share revenues. Analytics revenues were down 14% versus the fourth quarter of 2017 and 10% year-over-year.

Slide 15 presents supplementary pre-tax income information for three product groups and for corporate activity. Pre-tax margin for Execution Services was up sequentially and year-over-year driven by strong growth in POSIT Alert in Europe and Asia-Pacific as well as higher global market activity. Pre-tax margin for workflow technology more than doubled versus the first and fourth quarters of 2017 to 22.3%. That’s the highest achieved since we began breaking out quarterly product group margins in 2014. These improved results were driven by strong growth in commission sharing for Algo trades with third-party brokers executed via Triton and the Algo Wheel. In Analytics, our pre-tax margin was down versus the fourth quarter of 2017. This is due in part to timing delays related to the new revenue recognition standard. There were also timing delays in the conversion of bundled trading to build cash arrangements in Europe and in report deliveries. Pre-tax loss from corporate activity was $6 million, down from $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $6.1 million in the prior year period. As we have said on prior calls, corporate expenses, including legal costs, vary from quarter-to-quarter as we work through litigation, regulatory and other corporate matters.

Slide 16 presents U.S. volume and rate capture statistics. Average daily executed volume was up 4% sequentially in the first quarter and down 9% year-over-year. Overall revenue capture rate per share was down 6% sequentially, but flat year-over-year. We ended the quarter with approximately $230 million of cash, down from $288 million at the end of 2017. This decrease was due to the payment of incentive compensation for 2017 net settlements of vested employee stock awards as well as increases in cash required for European settlement activities and our U.S. clearing deposit. Excess cash at March 31 over and above what is needed for required regulatory capital and other compensation liabilities was approximately $70 million, down from $75 million at the end of the fourth quarter. This decline was primarily attributable to working capital changes, which reflect in part an increase in billed receivables and the payment of annual expenses in the first quarter. First quarter stock repurchases totaled 180,000 shares for approximately $3.6 million or an average cost of $19.80 per share. We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $2.3 million or $0.07 per share. For the balance of 2018, we intend to repurchase shares in an amount sufficient to offset all dilution from share issuances on the vesting of stock awards during the year. Repurchases may vary from period to period depending on market conditions.

Looking forward here are a few closing observations. As Franc pointed out, we invested more than $4 million in the strategic operating plan during the first quarter. Approximately, $27 million has been invested since the launch of the plan. We expect to complete the balance of the $40 million investment over the course of 2018 with roughly half the total investment expense and half capitalized. Restructuring charges of $7.2 million incurred in the first quarter of 2018 are expected to reduce annual expenses, primarily in compensation by approximately $10 million starting in the second quarter. Of those expense saves, approximately $8.5 million are in the U.S. with the balance impacting international operations to a reduction to the new allocations.

We expect that change in accounting rules recording revenue recognition will reduce second quarter revenues by approximately $1.5 million. This reduction and the reduction to first quarter revenues are expected to be offset by increases to third and fourth quarter revenues of approximately $1.5 million and $4 million respectively. Looking at current business activity levels, preliminary U.S. average daily volume in April was approximately 117 million shares, with revenue per share in line with the first quarter of 2018. Preliminary April combined average daily commissions in Canada and Europe and Asia Pacific were down approximately 12% in U.S. dollar terms compared to the first quarter of 2018, generally aligned with the drop in market wide trading activity in those regions. On a blended international basis, there were approximately 20 trading days in April.

Now, I will turn the discussion back to Franc.

Franc Troise

Thank you, Steve. We are entering the final three quarters of the 10 quarter strategic operating plan. International operations are performing well. In the U.S. we are not content with our performance. We are encouraged by the way the team is engaging with clients and pressing forward with a passion for delivering world class client service, disciplined investment and innovation and a commitment to excellence and I am optimistic about ITG’s prospects.

Now, Steve and I will answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Rich Repetto with Sandler O’Neill.

Rich Repetto

Yes. Good morning Franc, good morning Steve and congrats on the strong results here.

Franc Troise

Good morning.

Rich Repetto

I guess the first question – good morning, is on U.S. profitability and trying to sort of identify what’s being going forward, so the next quarter we should have quarter’s worth of the $8.5 million in employee comp I guess, on the investment side, I just wasn’t sure how much more I thought you said Steve is $13 million to go, $6.5 million to be expensed like what can we expect on the investment side, are there any revenue offsets to the cost reductions in the U.S. as we think about U.S. profitability?

Franc Troise

Yes. So on the strategic operating plan we invested $27 million under the program. Rich I don’t see a material change in the expensing throughout the rest of the year versus what you saw in the first quarter impacting the U.S. profitability.

Steve Vigliotti

Well, the only change would be a reduction of $8.5 million divided by four in the comp expense.

Franc Troise

That’s correct. Yes, that’s correct and as we talked about the revenue recognition numbers will change as well right. So in the U.S. that reduced revenues by approximately $1.6 million in the first quarter and actually come down probably somewhere in half in the second quarter as a reduction and then slightly again reversed in the third and fourth quarter as we recognized those revenues in the latter part of the year.

Rich Repetto

Understood and I guess Franc the follow-up would be would – you talked about the run rate of the first quarter when we have had pretty strong volumes and volatility and I know there is some deferred revenue, but do you – are we still targeting $600 million sort on the run rate, could this incremental $18.5 million to get there and how would you get there if that’s still the target exiting the strategic operating plan?

Franc Troise

Sure Rich. I stated in the past it may take us longer to achieve our financial goals of $600 million as the exit rate of 2018 revenues and 15% margins. Achieving profitability in the U.S. is the top priority and that is a big contributor to achieving those numbers.

Rich Repetto

Okay. Again, congrats and thanks for taking the questions.

Franc Troise

Thanks Rich.

Steve Vigliotti

Thanks Rich.

Operator

Thank you. And then next question comes from Chris Allen with Rosenblatt Securities.

Chris Allen

Good morning guys.

Franc Troise

Hi Chris.

Chris Allen

I was wondering if you can just kind of walk us through the thought process of why you are taking the actions now in the U.S. and kind of what areas were they kind of targeted in, turn it just trying to get this kind of your thought process the environment not likely to improve in the next 6 months to 12 months or is just like saw opportunities to reduce expenses without impacting kind of revenue trajectory there?

Franc Troise

Sure, Chris. As I said before achieving profitability in the U.S. is a top priority and we are not satisfied with our financial performance. Our path to profitability is going to come through market share growth and operational efficiency. You are touching on the operational efficiency side as we have gotten to know the organization better. I have been here now 2.25 years and we have been on-boarding other personnel. We saw opportunities to continue to drive operational efficiency, whether it was in headcount as we executed in the first quarter or in facilities reduction. We will continue to focus on operational efficiency as well as looking for opportunities to drive growth in market share.

Chris Allen

Understood. And I guess just my follow-up and then I will get back in queue. You have talked about looking at inorganic opportunities. I mean, is there – are you seeing decent amount of opportunities out there? Is it more a function of opportunities, but valuation maybe a bit of a challenge or is it the lack of opportunities that you are seeing out there?

Franc Troise

We are open to inorganic opportunities to maximize returns to our shareholders. We continue to believe the SOP provides the best returns. We do expect consolidation in the industry and one of the objectives of the SOP is to set ourselves up to be a strong player, strong from the standpoint of technology infrastructure, strong from the standpoint of management team and provided there we see opportunities out there at the right price that drives scale and accelerate our core capabilities and liquidity, Execution Services, Analytics, workflow technology, we will pursue them.

Chris Allen

Thanks. I will get back into queue.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Ken Worthington with JPMorgan.

Ken Worthington

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I am curious on the impact of MiFID on equity trading obviously there are some rolling implementation of certain rules. So, how are the dark pools being used, how is sort of share shifting around both in dark pools and blocks and any surprises thus far both for the industry and ITG in terms of either keeping existing business and attracting new? Thanks.

Franc Troise

Sure, Ken. When we look at it, we are in the early days of MiFID II just rolled out January 3, double volume caps kicked in, in mid-March. Since the double volume caps kicked in, in mid-March, we have seen a dip in dark trading leading into January, it was about 9% of the market, March and April had dipped to about 6%. Our share of dark trading remains strong. We believe and we remained well-positioned with our large in scale and our periodic option capabilities. We are also a very strong player in Algo liquidity aggregation. The market is getting more and more complex with respect to liquidity fragmentation and that’s an area that we have played in strongly across the globe whether it’s fragmentation in the U.S. or now as it’s landed on the shores of Europe. We expect clients will continue to recognize the value we provide sourcing unique liquidity as well as delivering quantitative performance measurement.

Ken Worthington

Got it. Okay, thank you. And then as you move outside of equities and you think – start to think about the trading of other asset classes again still on MiFID, are other opportunities starting to become apparent outside sort of the cash equity area for ITG?

Franc Troise

One area that’s growing is derivatives and we have products what’s called RFQ hub. It’s getting more attention, right, so as there is more and more interest in pre-trade transparency and looking at best execution. That’s a tool that we have been putting to work in structured products and other derivative asset classes.

Ken Worthington

Okay. And then lastly maybe Steve just on the re-jiggering of expenses between the U.S. and internationally and I am sorry I haven’t able to analyze it yet this morning, which expense lines were impacted by this and there is enough movement going around where I can’t quite tell if it’s…

Steve Vigliotti

Sure, sure. As I noted, we reduced U.S. expenses and allocated $2.7 million in the first quarter, so it’s a quarterly charge of $2.7 million out from the U.S. to the reasons that $2.7 million is broken down between a reduction of U.S. compensation of $1.9 million and a reduction of occupancy and equipment costs of $800,000 and those used – and you will have corresponding increases in those line items in the other three regions.

Ken Worthington

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Franc Troise

Thanks, Ken.

Operator

Thank you. And we have follow-up question from Rich Repetto with Sandler O’Neill.

Rich Repetto

Yes. Franc just following up on the strong European results, because when you look at your volumes quarter-over-quarter and I think you mentioned the year-over-year, they were down there, but your commissions were up just quarter-over-quarter, I think 13%. So, the mix shift had to be significant moving to POSIT Alert what I suspect. So I guess two questions to sort of dig deeper into this is one, of the revenue from Europe, there is $44.8 million, how much is in front that is agency trading that’s not a direct – doesn’t come from volumes that you get credit for trading on the exchanges? And then the second, can you give us even just sort of ballpark range how POSIT Alert, the revenue capture differs from the traditional POSIT which it seems your volume likely went down a lot I would think?

Franc Troise

I will give you a little color on the market and then Steve can follow-up with some more specifics. Just POSIT Alert is a very important product in our arsenal. And that if I look at Q3 Q4 last year large in scale trading was about 1.8% in Q3 and Q4, large in scale trading in February March has been over 2% in the European market, so that favors our POSIT Alert product in the large in scale category, so very important product for us.

Steve Vigliotti

Yes, Rich. And just to clarify so on the notion of value we traded in Europe was up in the first quarter over both the fourth quarter and the first quarter of last year. It wasn’t up as much as overall market-wide value trade, trade was up, but it was up. And in terms of I think you are absolutely right, one of the big drivers that we are able to grow revenues as much as we were is the fact that our POSIT Alert block business continues to grow. That is a higher rate business for us. I am not going to get too specifics on the exact rates that we have there, but it is a premium product for us.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And just one follow-up and Steve you are saying that your notional value was up quarter-over-quarter, what we see as far as exchange volume was down is that to say that the agency volume that’s not – was up significantly then, that’s you are not getting direct credit as far as on as exchange listed volume?

Steve Vigliotti

Yes. I am not sure of the exact breakdown, but I can confirm that and we said in our commentary that volume was up quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year slightly. So that may be one of the dynamics which I have to look a little deeper into that.

Rich Repetto

Okay, thank you.

Steve Vigliotti

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And we also have a follow-up from Chris Allen with Rosenblatt Securities.

Chris Allen

Yes. Just a quick one on the numbers just on the other commission bucket within the U.S., $6.4 million in the last quarter, down at $4.9 million this quarter, but your point with the deferred commission adjustment was $2.6 million. I think you mentioned commission sharing did well in the quarter, maybe Steve can you give us some color just on maybe how that improved sequentially, because it seems it had a nice job at least on a sequential basis, I am not sure on a year-over-year basis?

Steve Vigliotti

Yes, so specifically in the U.S. Chris?

Chris Allen

Yes.

Steve Vigliotti

Yes. So commission sharing revenue from Triton and the Algo Wheel was up pretty significantly, but 25% or about $800,000 or so from the fourth quarter. Lot of that was driven by our new broker neutral tool of the Algo Wheel, which helps clients allocate trades to broker algorithms. So, we have got as Franc said more than 30 clients on that product right now. We are seeing strong growth there and it’s helping our revenue and bottom line numbers.

Chris Allen

Got it. And is there how impactful is the environment there obviously healthy first quarter trading environment for the most part, I mean, is that going to move around with kind of the trading environment going forward offset by many newer clients we bring on to that?

Steve Vigliotti

It will be a combination of those two things, right. Certainly, trading environment will impact that, but as we bring on more clients that should help that revenue line grow as well.

Chris Allen

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. These are all the questions we have this morning. So, at this time, we would like to turn the call back over to Franc Troise for any closing comments.

Franc Troise

Thank you for your questions. We look forward to discussing our continued progress on our second quarter call. Thank you again for joining us this morning.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.