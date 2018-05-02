USD/CAD: Canadian Dollar To Get Stronger

The USD/CAD currency pair has been trading in a box range formation for the past six days. Thus, in this article, we shall look at the probability of the Canadian dollar breaking out from the bottom-end of box range. If it does so, then investors shall have a perfect opportunity to make money on the downward trajectory hence to ascertain this likelihood I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair, plus analyse the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental News For The Pair:

Raw Materials Price Index: The Raw Materials Price Index has declined by 0.3% in February. This indicator clearly denotes to us that there is a high level of probability that the consumer inflation levels shall rise in the future.

Gross Domestic Product: On Tuesday, Canada published its monthly GDP reports, and this showed us that the Canadian economy shrunk by 0.1% in January, but, in February, the economy is expected to rebound by 0.3%. Furthermore, the Bank of Canada stated that it expects a modest level of growth in the first quarter of this year.

Manufacturing PMI: The Markit's purchasing managers index showed a modest level of growth in March. The index had a score of 55.7 points which was similar to the results seen in the previous months. If the score is above 50, then this denotes to investors that an expansion has occurred.

Stephen Poloz speech: The Bank of Canada's Governor shall be delivering a speech in Yellowknife where he shall be accepting questions from the audience. Here, he shall respond to questions regarding the latest GDP numbers and shall also shed light on the trade negotiations. But, when I look at the past speeches of the Governor, I see no likelihood of him providing any extra insight into the current market situation as he usually adopts a very cautious and data dependent approach.

Trade balance: The last values that were released regarding the trade deficit were worse than expected as in February the deficit hit the 2.7 billion mark. But, for the March period, analysts are expecting the level of deficit to reduce. Moreover, we see that the trade figures are very sensitive to politics currently.



Technical Analysis Of The Pair:

On the technical analysis front, I expect the Canadian Dollar to rise against the US Dollar. I say this as the currency pair has been trading in a box range for the past six trading days, and I fully anticipate a breakout from the lower end of the box range. On 30th May, we saw a high-wave candle pattern form, which shows us that the market has currently lost its sense of direction as it is confused. Moreover, the candle pattern had formed in the lower-end of the box range, thus this is denoting to us that the trend has clearly gone bearish. Moreover, we see that the 20-day moving average line is relatively flat currently, and it is trading below the 50-day MA.

For support and resistance, we use Fibonacci analysis. On the support facet, the bottom-end of the box range is resting upon the 23.60% (1.2806) fib support level, and this level can be regarded as a weak support line. I expect the bears to lead the currency pair to the price range falling between the 78.6% (1.258) and 100% (1.249) Fibonacci support levels. On the other hand, the top-end of the box range is exactly at the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level. Additionally, when we look at the longer time frame, we see that the 161.8% level is a long-term resistance level, too.

The Big Picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bears taking the US Dollar for a downward ride soon, and this is fueled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support a Canadian Dollar ascent. I say this as we see that there is a large expectation that the Canadian economy shall be rebounding by 0.3% in the February period. Moreover, we see that the Markit's purchasing managers index is on a positive footing, and analysts also expect an improvement in the level of trade deficit, whilst, on the technical front, the chart supports a downside breakout due to the pair being at the 161.8% resistance level.

Good luck trading.

