Tesla: Something Isn't Right

Sometimes when I see an estimate come out, I am left scratching my head. That was the case when we got InsideEvs' estimate for Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 sales in the US for April. While the number showed a new monthly record for the vehicle, there was barely any growth over March, and it brings into question Tesla's statements about production levels.

First, let me remind everyone what we've heard from the company officially during the quarterly production announcement as well as unofficially from the leaked Elon Musk e-mail that Electrek had:

QPA - In the past seven days, Tesla produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles. In the next seven days, we expect to produce 2,000 Model S and X vehicles and 2,000 Model 3 vehicles. An additional 2,040 Model 3 vehicles were also in transit to customers. E-mail - First, congratulations are in order! We have now completed our third full week of producing over 2,000 Model 3 vehicles. The first week was 2,020, the second was 2,070 and we just completed 2,250 last week.

That gets me to InsideEvs' monthly scorecard, and the site is guessing 3,875 Model 3 deliveries in the US, up just 55 from the prior month. Now we know a handful of Model 3s have been sent to galleries around the globe, but that's likely not much, and deliveries have started to Canada, but we're not hearing any concrete numbers from that country.

One must wonder what is truly going on here. If Tesla built over 4,300 units in the first half of April and had over 2,000 in transit at the end of Q1, why is InsideEvs saying less than 3,900 deliveries? One possibility is that it is taking longer than expected to deliver these vehicles, but it shouldn't be more than a week or two for inside the US, especially with a fair number in California. Another possibility is that while Tesla is talking about production, some of these "finished" vehicles still need minor fixes, and we've certainly heard about quality problems.

Looking at another angle, the Bloomberg model suggests that Tesla built a little under 10,000 Model 3 units in April. Add that number into the vehicles in transit number and that would mean that there are several thousand units out there waiting to be delivered. Additionally, the Bloomberg model shows a future trend of production dropping off considerably. VIN registrations aren't coming in at a strong pace, something I'll discuss in a future article.

(Source: Bloomberg model linked above)

You can't completely blame this on the factory shutdown that was only supposed to be a couple of days. This was supposed to be for upgrades to get the production rate to at least 3,000 units a week later this month, but Bloomberg is now saying a rate half of that. Perhaps Tesla is running into an issue with qualified labor for the hundreds of people Elon Musk was planning on hiring to help. A recent Forbes article details how hiring 400 qualified people should take about three months to accomplish, not just a few days or a week like Tesla seems to be trying for.

With the April estimates for Tesla's other vehicles also in from InsideEvs, that puts Tesla's cumulative US deliveries at approximately 183,800. Last year, the site projected S/X deliveries for May and June at 7,900, so even if we cut that by 25%, that still puts Tesla around 190,000 at the end of Q2 with two months of Model 3 deliveries left. Unless the company sends a massive amount of Model 3 units to international markets, InsideEvs basically seems to be saying that Tesla will hit the 200,000 unit mark in June, starting the clock on the eventual phase out of the $7,500 EV Federal Tax credit.

If Tesla can't push the 200k number into Q3, it means a lot of Model 3 deposit holders will be disappointed later this year and early next with a reduced or eliminated credit. Not only is that bad for Tesla's customer deposit balance, but will Tesla have to lower prices a bit to keep demand high? Don't forget, competition is starting to soar and many automakers will still have several quarters or even a few years with the full credit available to customers. Tesla also raised supercharger rates in recent months, and auto loan rates have soared, making vehicle lending more expensive.

Tesla also is now settling a class-action lawsuit relating to Enhanced Autopilot and its delays, and we just saw a few weeks ago a lawsuit relating to Model 3 problems hurting stockholders. Additionally, the company is now facing a multi-billion dollar lawsuit from Nikola Motor with regard to the Tesla Semi copying the startup's patents. Finally, it has been confirmed that the Director of Western Europe has left, adding to the mass exodus at the top.

In the end, something just doesn't seem right with the April estimate for Model 3 deliveries in the US. Either InsideEvs is greatly underestimating how many consumers are now driving the new vehicle, or Tesla's production numbers are a bit questionable. Additionally, the Bloomberg model trend shows a sharp dropoff coming for May production, making me wonder if Tesla will keep its 5,000 a week guidance when it reports today. In the end, investors have to decide who to believe, but just remember that InsideEvs was always considered a very reputable source when Tesla was reporting good numbers.

