Biogen Buy Signal: Alzheimer's Royalties Option

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) must be getting increasingly confident that its potential Alzheimer's therapy, aducanumab, will get positive results from its Phase 3 trial, be approved by the FDA and EU regulators and become a blockbuster commercial product.

In the aducanumab option press release, Biogen announced it will pay Neurimmune $50 million in exchange for a 5% reduction in royalty rates. There had already been a 15% rate reduction announced in October 2017. If aducanumab does achieve commercial status, royalties will be "in the high-single digits to low-teens."

Biogen has stated that even if aducanumab fails, its current approved therapies and extensive pipeline will create earnings growth through the next decade. Given that, its current price would seem to undervalue the company, again, even if aducanumab is a dud.

Argument against aducanumab value

The main argument against giving Biogen stock any value in anticipation of an aducanumab approval is that all the other Alzheimer's drugs intended to stop the progress of the disease have failed, including some that had some encouraging preliminary results.

If you want to discount the royalty news, the main argument is that $50 million is a drop in the bucket for Biogen, which had $1.5 billion in cash flow from operations in Q1 2018 alone. If management thinks there is any chance at all of aducanumab succeeding, it might make the payment.

Argument for aducanumab value

Data released to date has been positive. A large Phase 3 trial should complete enrollment this year. Data from Alzheimer's takes some time because it is a slow-developing disease. So, I would not expect preliminary results until late 2019 or sometime in 2020.

Pricing has become a game that must be played with payers. Given the devastating nature of the disease and the cost of caring for people whose disease has progressed, I suspect pricing will be quite robust, at least as long as aducanumab is the only working drug on the market. The numbers are staggering. While patients with existing serious disease will not be on the label, the number of new Alzheimer's patients in the U.S. alone is about 500,000 per year. Most would likely be on an aducanumab label.

That implies, even at a modest price of $20,000 per patient, annual revenues in the order of $10 billion. Biogen's 2017 total revenue was $12.3 billion. Of course, it takes years to ramp up revenue for a new drug.

Biogen's management knows the difficulty of getting an Alzheimer's drug successfully through a Phase 3 trial. There is every indication that the trial is going forward confidently. In particular, the screening process for eligible patients is based more on objective criteria for the existence and stage of the disease than was the case in many earlier or parallel drug failures.

Conclusion

I believe that even without an aducanumab win, Biogen is undervalued based on its current profits and large pipeline. I discuss this thesis in more detail in Biogen's Ionis Deal Is Brilliant and Biogen's Key Variable, Its Neuroscience Pipeline.

While aducanumab failure is already priced in, that does not mean that a negative announcement won't be greeted with a fall in Biogen's stock. If aducanumab begins to be priced in, and the drug fails, the fall will be harder.

Perhaps it is overly optimistic, but I have reached an 80% confidence level that aducanumab will bring in positive results. I think the FDA wants to pass an Alzheimer's drug. Doctors and patients want a working drug. Biogen appears to have designed their trial to enable positive results.

Now Biogen has reduced its future royalty rates. That does not mean that they have seen non-public data that proves future success. It does show they continue to have a high level of confidence of success, if not the 80% level I chose at this moment.

We are talking big numbers, and a significant degree of risk even if you agree there is only a 20% chance of failure. I believe $400 per share would be a fair price for Biogen stock now, given current earnings and the rest of the pipeline.

With an aducanumab success, I would put the value at between $500 and $700, depending on the label granted by the FDA and the pricing tolerated by insurers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Biogen represents 6.9% of my portfolio at the time this article is written