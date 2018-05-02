Should You Buy Taiwan Semiconductor After It Lowered Its Guidance?

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation ("TSMC") (TSM) is the world's largest dedicated independent (pure-play) semiconductor foundry. The company has an excellent track record of revenue and EBITDA growth. The company continues to lead its peers with about 50% market share. However, it has lowered its 2018 revenue guidance due to weakness in the mobile phone market and uncertainty in cryptocurrency mining. Despite the recent pullback, its share price is still trading above its historical valuation. Therefore, investors should apply higher margin of safety and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Reasons Why We Like TSMC And Its Business

A strong track record of growth

TSMC has an excellent track record of growth in its revenue and EBITDA. Below is the chart that shows TSMC's revenue, EBITDA, and gross margin. As can be seen from the chart below, TSMC's revenue almost tripled from New Taiwan Dollar ("NTD") $334 billion in 2008 to NTD$977 billion in 2017. Its EBITDA increased more than three times from NTD$186 billion in 2008 to NTD$660 billion in 2017. As a result, its gross margin increased from 42.6% in 2008 to 50.6% in 2017.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Leading market share and technology

TSMC has a market share over 50% among other foundries in contract manufacturing (click here). Its next largest competitor, US-based GlobalFoundries held only 9.6% market share, not even one-fifth of TSMC's market share. TSMC's leading position allows the company to improve its margin through economies of scale. In terms of technology, TSMC continues to lead its competitors in technology node and has become the reliant foundry for companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). TSMC's 10-nanometer technology and InFO advanced packaging continue to be its main revenue growth driver in the next few quarters (now about 19% of its revenue in Q1 2018). The firm's 7-nanometer process is already in volume production with 50 tape-outs expected at the end of 2018. In addition to the 7-nanometer process node, TSMC also has a follow-up revision called N7+. N7+ will further improve chip density by 20%, brings higher speeds, and lower the chip's power consumption by about 10%. The company's strength in technology innovation should help the company to maintain its margin and market share.

Source: Investor Presentation

Solid Balance Sheet

TSMC has a healthy balance sheet. Its long-term debt to equity ratio of 0.06x is very low. The company has net cash reserves of NTD$494.9 billion at the end of Q1 2018. This is an increase of about NTD$59.50 billion.

Consistent Dividend Increase

As a result of its leading technology, and economies of scale, the company is able to generate excessive cash flow. Consequently, the company is able to return cash to its shareholders through dividend increase. Below is the chart that shows TSMC's dividend in the past 6 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend increased from about NTD$3 per share in 2013 to NTD$8 per share in 2018. The company's dividend growth this year represents a growth rate of 14%. In fact, the company has been increasing its dividend by double digits in the past 5 years. TSMC's dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 72.8%. This is acceptable considering the fact that TSMC spent over US$10 billion in capital expenditure in each of the past two years.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Risks and Challenges

During the conference call, TSMC's management lowered its 2018 revenue guidance to 10% from a range of 10% to 15% it has announced earlier this year. The company attributes the revision to weaker mobile phone demand and uncertainty concerning cryptocurrency mining. This uncertainty is likely going to stay for the next few quarters as Apple, TSMC's major customer, may continue to experience weakness in its iPhone sales.

While chip demand will continue to be strong in the next few years due to the Internet of Things era, majority of these chips do not require TSMC's advanced manufacturing process. This will make it difficult for TSMC to maintain its margin. TSMC's future growth driver will rely on demand from artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. However, it may take several years before demand significantly increases.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

TSMC is currently trading at $37.10 per share. It has declined by about 18% since reaching its high earlier this year. Its current PE ratio of 17.05x is still 1.25x multiples higher than its 5-year historical average of 15.80x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.06x is still slightly higher than the 5-year historical average of 7.60x. Due to near-term uncertainty, I think investors may wish to apply a higher margin of safety.

Current PE Ratio 5-Year Average PE Ratio Current EV/EBITDA 5-Year Average EV/EBITDA Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. 17.05x 15.80x 8.06x 7.60x

Source: Created by author, MorningStar.com

Investor Takeaway

TSMC has an excellent track record of revenue and EBITDA growth. The company's focus on technology innovation helps it to continue to lead its peers with about 50% market share. TSMC also pays a growing dividend. However, due to its near-term uncertainty on its revenue forecast, I think investors should apply higher margin of safety and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

