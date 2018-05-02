Alphabet: Buy On Weakness

However, even if Alphabet fails across 100% ofits growth vectors, the advertising business alone should provide an adequate return for investors on a risk-adjusted basis.

Growth from hardware, cloud, Google Play and other growth initiatives is more immediately discernible and is likely to facilitate a new wave of growth for Alphabet.

Other Bets (notably Waymo via self-driving cars) provides significant upside “option value” but it is difficult to quantify the value thereof today.

Alphabet’s core advertising business continues to grow at a fast clip albeit with lower margins due to increased traffic acquisition costs and with competition from Facebook (and others) intensifying.

Introduction

Many would call Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a “one-trick pony” with c. 87% of its FY 2017 revenue derived via Google’s advertising business. Thus, investors tend to focus on this aspect of the business without giving management sufficient credit for growth in other areas like hardware, cloud, Google Play, etc. Following a reduction in group consolidated operating margins from c. 27% to c. 22% in the recently reported Q1 2018 earnings announcement, the share price experienced a significant decline.

In fact, despite beating analyst consensus top line growth forecasts in the last 2 quarters, Alphabet has dropped c. 5% the day after reporting earnings for the last two consecutive quarters (see below). This in turn begs the question – are Alphabet's fundamentals getting weaker or is the market bearish on Alphabet’s ability to diversify and execute growth plans, or a combination of both? My sense is that it is more the latter, in which case, I would recommend buying on the weakness in the share price. I am highly confident that Alphabet will succeed in at least 3 growth vectors, and hence facilitate a new wave of share price growth for patient investors.

What Is the Market Worried About?

I would say four major factors concern me (and the broader market) as current and potential investors in Alphabet.

Regulatory Risks

It is difficult to quantify the impact of regulatory risks on a company such as Alphabet. However, the business has significant user data, which allows it to provide relevant, targeted ads to users of its various platforms and to partners via Google AdSense. That data is provided voluntarily by users to optimize the services, which Google provides. Personally, I have no concern regarding Google accessing information on my phone as I am a law-abiding citizen. Put differently, there is nothing that I feel the need to hide from algorithms and machines that are programmed to access data only to help me.

I therefore believe sanity will prevail and beyond a fine for data misuse, there will be less to “gain” from strict and/or disruptive regulation than the “cost” to innovation and valuable technology services. Besides, Alphabet can easily stomach any fines through its substantial cash resources, whereas other forms of regulation would likely impact competitors equally. In a worst case, it may lead to a slower shift from traditional forms of advertising to digital advertising.

When all is said and done, the overwhelming majority of users prefer relevant/personalized advertising (Study: 71% of consumers prefer personalized ads), which Alphabet and Facebook, more so than TV, newspaper and print, can provide. Finally, data protection would come with costs, but my sense is that these costs will not materially impact Alphabet’s financial performance.

Growth Ceiling And Facebook Competition

Analysts are undoubtedly looking at the total addressable market in advertising combined with Alphabet’s already large market share thereof and concluding that Alphabet does not have too many years of high growth to come. Although digital advertising continues to win market share in the “total advertising/marketing industry,” this can only continue up to a certain point. Facebook is also likely to win market share across its various platforms, including Instagram and Messenger, which will put further pressure on Alphabet’s growth potential.

Based on the below diagram, global advertising spend for 2018 is expected to be c. $558bn according to Statista, of which the US is a significant portion.

On the other hand, digital advertising is expected to reach c. $270bn in 2018. I expect Google’s advertising business to generate c. $113bn in revenue on its own and Facebook about c. $54n in digital advertising revenue in 2018. Based on the below table by Statista, and assuming that the total advertising industry grows by c. 4.3% going forward (average rate over the last few years), the digital advertising industry market share would need to grow rapidly from c. 43% to c. 58% market share, as the global trend shifts away from traditional forms of advertising (TV, billboards, print and radio) to digital.

As mentioned, mathematically there is a limit to how much Google can grow relative to the digital advertising industry, as well as how much the digital advertising industry can grow relative to the total advertising industry. The below represents my rough estimates for growth across these sectors over the next 10 years, which I believe is defendable given the overall market shift away from TV, radio and print to digital advertising.

The treasure trove of data to which both Google and Facebook have access should allow these ad-giants to maintain a dominant market share position globally, allowing for targeted ads. The table assumes Google broadly speaking maintains a market share of c. 41-43% of digital advertising over the 10-year period, with Facebook growing from c. 18% to c. 23%. Further, the digital advertising industry would move from c. 43% to c. 70% market share, resulting in a decline of “other advertising” from c. $306bn to $235bn by 2027.

Therefore, I estimate that Google and Facebook would grow from c. 59% market share to c. 64% over the forecast horizon, based on the above forecasts. This is contrary to E-Marketer’s published pessimism, although crucially this was published prior to Alphabet and Facebook’s earnings announcements which showed significant growth well above that expected in the report. Based on the Q1 earnings reports of Facebook and Alphabet, it appears that 2018 will be another year of market share gains, with Alphabet increasing revenue in the USA by c. 20% in Q1.

The table reflects Alphabet’s advertising growth slowing from c. 20%+ in the last few years to a CAGR of c. 9.6% over the next 10 years (including the expected c. 19% growth in FY18) and maturing at about 4-5% growth per annum thereafter. As I will demonstrate in the model a bit later, the advertising growth alone should allow Alphabet to achieve adequate shareholder returns.

Margin reduction And “excessive” capex

Although TAC growth continues to compress margins, I believe that this will stabilize as per management guidance (Ruth Porat).

Within Cost of Revenues, the biggest component is TAC. While we expect Sites TAC to continue to increase as a percentage of Sites revenues, reflecting ongoing strength in mobile search, we continue to anticipate that the pace of year-over-year growth in Sites TAC as a percentage of Sites revenues will slow beginning in this second quarter.

Further, investments in growth areas (including Other Bets) will either materialize in robust revenue growth or be wound down over time, which should help boost medium-term consolidated margin trends. I am therefore less worried about margin contraction in the long term and remain confident that management will manage margins proactively. The shift from desktop to mobile mixed with sustained investments in growth projects, many of which are still loss-making, do not represent fundamental weakness, but both ultimately will help Alphabet grow and diversify to suit market demands.

The ramp up in capex I see as a major positive. Alphabet is sitting on so much cash that it makes sense for the business to acquire premium, valuable property (such as Chelsea Market) and invest in growth to drive future profits. Given the poor yield on cash, Alphabet’s capex investments have a relatively low hurdle rate to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in the medium to long term.

Other Growth Initiatives

Google’s Other Revenues totaled c. $14.3bn in FY17 with a further c. $1.2bn from Other Bets (c. $15.5bn). These revenues are completely unrelated to the advertising business. In Q1 2018, this accelerated to c. $4.5bn for the quarter or a c. $18bn annual run rate excluding the usual step-up in Q4. I expect this to hit c. $18.7bn for the full year.

Google has the following growth initiatives, which should help diversify and fuel non-ad related revenue going forward:

Cloud , which was estimated to be a $1bn per quarter business by CEO Sundar Pichai on the Q4 earnings transcript. Given the rapid forecast growth of cloud revenue globally, Google is likely to experience a significant growth tailwind from this segment, which could be further enhanced through market share gains. This segment should grow into a $10bn+ annual revenue business within the next 5 years on a base case, and considerably more on a bullish case ($20bn+).

, which was estimated to be a $1bn per quarter business by CEO Sundar Pichai on the Q4 earnings transcript. Given the rapid forecast growth of cloud revenue globally, Google is likely to experience a significant growth tailwind from this segment, which could be further enhanced through market share gains. This segment should grow into a $10bn+ annual revenue business within the next 5 years on a base case, and considerably more on a bullish case ($20bn+). Hardware sales which include Google Home and Chromecast products and finally Google is attempting to re-ignite its smartphone offering, the Pixel. Having acquired significant patent and human capital via the $1.1bn investment in HTC’s design team this year, Google could become a major player in the smartphone market. I believe this could be the rabbit that Alphabet pulls out of the hat to facilitate substantial upside potential. Alphabet is renowned for the quality of its ecosystem of smartphone applications, its Android operating system as well as market leading status in the development of artificial intelligence. Under Pichai’s stewardship, I would not be surprised to see Alphabet grow its smartphone business into a unit selling 50m+ smart phones per year at an average price of c. $800 within the next 5 years. Based on expectations for c. 1.7bn phone sales per year by 2020, this would translate into just c. 3% market share , but would generate >$40bn in revenue! Of course, this is still materially behind the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) but would represent considerable upside revenue from what Alphabet achieves today from hardware. The Pixel’s camera, voice commands and other AI enhancements could prove to be a compelling value proposition for consumers who have grown tired of the lack of conspicuous innovation at the other major smart phone manufacturers.

sales which include Google Home and Chromecast products and finally Google is attempting to re-ignite its smartphone offering, the Pixel. Having acquired significant patent and human capital via the $1.1bn investment in HTC’s design team this year, Google could become a major player in the smartphone market. I believe this could be the rabbit that Alphabet pulls out of the hat to facilitate substantial upside potential. Alphabet is renowned for the quality of its ecosystem of smartphone applications, its Android operating system as well as market leading status in the development of artificial intelligence. Under Pichai’s stewardship, I would not be surprised to see Alphabet grow its smartphone business into a unit selling 50m+ smart phones per year at an average price of c. $800 within the next 5 years. Based on expectations for c. 1.7bn phone sales per year by 2020, this would translate into just , but would generate >$40bn in revenue! Of course, this is still materially behind the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) but would represent considerable upside revenue from what Alphabet achieves today from hardware. The Pixel’s camera, voice commands and other AI enhancements could prove to be a compelling value proposition for consumers who have grown tired of the lack of conspicuous innovation at the other major smart phone manufacturers. Google Play -related revenues from app sales, in-app purchases, rentable movies and e-books (both audio and text). This is another growth area for Alphabet.

-related revenues from app sales, in-app purchases, rentable movies and e-books (both audio and text). This is another growth area for Alphabet. Subscription-based revenues from YouTube Red, Google Play Music (with the two expected to combine over time) as well as YouTube TV (which now has over 300k subscribers). This could be a significant driver of revenue in future, particularly YouTube once Red combined with Google Play Music. My sense is that an ad-free YouTube, with high-quality original video content as well as ad-free music streaming has the potential to enter millions of homes / families. At $10 per month, an upside case could see the unit attract well over 100m subscribers and thus c. $12bn+ in revenue.

from YouTube Red, Google Play Music (with the two expected to combine over time) as well as YouTube TV (which now has over 300k subscribers). This could be a significant driver of revenue in future, particularly YouTube once Red combined with Google Play Music. My sense is that an ad-free YouTube, with high-quality original video content as well as ad-free music streaming has the potential to enter millions of homes / families. At $10 per month, an upside case could see the unit attract well over 100m subscribers and thus c. $12bn+ in revenue. Other initiatives including Google Nest and Fibre (which generated c. $726m in revenue in FY17).

Based on a scenario analysis of the above growth initiatives, I believe Alphabet is likely to grow its c. $15.5bn of revenue from the non-advertising segments (in FY17) to at least c. $31bn (bear case) or as high as $100bn (bull case) in the next 10 years (2027).

Other Valuable Investments

This also excludes Waymo, Calico and Verily, to which I would ascribe material "option value," which I touched on in a previous article as well. Waymo is seeing enormous progress, having racked up 5 million miles of autonomous driving. Further, the unit has partnered with Honda (NYSE:HMC), Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) and others.

As of Q1 2018, Alphabet has also re-valued its minority stakes in listed and unlisted investments including Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), AirBnB (AIRB) and others at c. $11bn. Given the investment in self-driving technology via Waymo, partnering with Uber and Lyft (in whom Alphabet has a minority stake) would be a highly valuable driver for Alphabet.

Financial Model Analysis

Based on the analysis above, I have built a model for Alphabet assuming very limited growth from non-advertising related revenue (including Waymo) from c. $18.7bn in FY18 (forecast) to $31bn in FY27 (CAGR of c. 5.7%) and ad revenue growing as per the earlier forecasts. This is demonstrated in the below figures:

Figure 5:

Source: Author model

The below results in the following salient metrics in FY27:

~$269bn of revenue (split ~$238bn from advertising and ~$31bn from growth initiatives on "bear case")

~$94bn EBITDA (c. 35% margin, up from c. 33% in FY17 reflecting materially lower losses from growth initiatives)

~$115 per share earnings based on diluted shares in issue of ~580m due to share buybacks using excess cash generation

~$221bn of net cash on balance sheet (~$382 per share), up from ~$103bn today

Assuming an exit P/E multiple of 20x, which I would regard as highly conservative given the enormous cash balance of c. $382 per share and non-marketable investments of $11bn (c. $19 per share assuming no growth), this would result in an exit share price of $2,300. Based on today’s latest share price of c. $1,017 (average of A and C class shares), this would in turn achieve an XIRR of c. 8.8%.

Conclusion

Alphabet is a financially robust, mega-cap stock with significant competitive advantages and brand value. I believe the aforementioned IRR is an attractive conservative case return especially given my expectation for the broader market to grow at c. 5-7% over the next 10 years. Whilst regulatory risks, constraints to advertising growth, competition and margin reduction are concerns, these threats are vastly outweighed by the company’s myriad of positive attributes and upside potential from growth initiatives.

Alphabet’s management team is high-quality and the company itself has frequently been rated as the best employer in the world with some of the best human capital talent. Alphabet is also widely believed to be one of the leaders in AI technology, which has immense growth potential.

As alluded to in this article, the company has significant upside potential from what I would deem to be a high probability of outperformance (relative to the conservative case model) from its cloud, hardware and various entertainment vectors (video streaming, music and applications) as well as Other Bets, which could be a material driver of value in future most notably via self-driving technology and partnerships with underlying investee companies like Uber and Lyft.

I therefore believe the IRR of c. 8.8% with risks positively skewed in favor of investors means Alphabet is a compelling investment opportunity for patient investors.

