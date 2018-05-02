Apple: Not A Good Time To Be A Bear

The results of the quarter only reinforce my belief that AAPL continues to be an underappreciated stock.

In line with my earnings preview, Apple (AAPL) did not disappoint and delivered an outstanding quarter.

Lowering the bar ahead of the print, it helped that the Street got spooked by reports of potential iPhone weakness a few days ahead of earnings day. What I had labeled a "silly dip" in share price indeed proved to be largely unjustified, as the Cupertino-based tech company delivered beyond expectations on nearly all key metrics, including smartphone units sold. Revenues of $61.1 billion topped consensus by $160 million, pushing the YOY growth rate to the highest levels since fiscal 4Q15. EPS of $2.73, the eighth straight earnings beat in a row, also impressed me.

Credit: Yahoo Finance

A closer look at the results

It is hard to find one area of material weakness in Apple's print.

Front and center as usual were iPhone sales, which came in robustly even after concerns over reduced demand in the near term. I cannot establish a one-to-one relationship between full company revenues guided for fiscal 3Q18 and future iPhone sales, but the better-than-expected outlook for the coming quarter suggests that Apple's key segment (iPhone represented 62% of revenues this quarter) seems far from being in trouble - one quarter after the overly optimistic "super cycle" thesis lost its appeal. In terms of trends, iPhone units sold and ASP increased YOY and over fiscal 2016 levels as they had last quarter, which gives me confidence that this very important segment continues to perform very well.

See graph below.

Source: DM Martins Research; data from company reports

But the beauty of Apple's model is the diversification across different lines of business. One of the key pillars of my investment thesis, Services, recovered its impressive growth pace, rising 31% YOY and moving ahead of my 2020 projection curve once again (see graphs below). I believe continued out-performance within this fast-growing segment will be crucial as (1) it bodes well for Apple's plan of monetizing on its growing user base and (2) should help the company promote a more reliable, less lumpy source of revenues for several quarters to come.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the financial results, gross margins landed in line with Apple's mid-point of the guidance, while opex came in significantly lighter than I expected. I believe these results speak to Apple's ability to deliver against its goals and to drive healthy top-line growth without loss of profitability - which I find crucial for a large company whose stock appeals primarily to a value-oriented investor base. Also driving two cents of EPS upside, just about half of the earnings beat per my calculations, was a lower-than-guided tax rate of 14.5% that management expects to see again next quarter.

See results summary below, which includes my estimate of fiscal 3Q18 that aligns with management's guidance for the upcoming period.

Source: DM Martins Research; data from company reports and Yahoo Finance

Not a good time to be an AAPL bear

A robust global economy helping to drive strength across all devices (from iPhone to iPad to Mac), a fast-growing services business, margin resilience, repatriated cash that's boosting dividends and share buybacks, and a stock that is valued at only 15x forward earnings (see chart below). Apple is exposed to so many positive factors that I believe it's a bad idea to be an AAPL bear nowadays.

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The results of fiscal 2Q18 only reinforced my belief that AAPL, priced at only $175/share in after-hours trading, continues to be an undervalued and underappreciated stock. I continue to respect opinions to the contrary, but I believe that betting against AAPL will most likely prove to be an unsuccessful proposition. I see the stock rising further in the next several months, particularly if macro strength persists, while a shareholder-friendly cash return policy and low valuations should provide some downside protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.