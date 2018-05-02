Pengrowth Energy's (PGH) CEO Peter Sametz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Wassem Khalil - Manager, Investor Relations

Peter Sametz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Webster - Chief Financial Officer

Randy Steele - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy

Joseph Wei - Knights of Columbus

Wassem Khalil

Just go ahead and begin the conference, okay.

Peter Sametz

Okay. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our First Quarter 2018 Results. I am Pete Sametz and I am the President and CEO of Pengrowth.

Joining me on this call this morning are Chris Webster, our CFO and Randy Steele, our COO and Wassem Khalil our Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I remind you that all figures are presented in Canadian dollars and that certain information presented today may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions of the Company. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees – a guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results in the future to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks, see Pengrowth's Annual Information Form under the headings Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements.

Well, in talking about the first quarter, I am pleased to join you on this call today to discuss our quarterly results. This is my first as President and CEO of Pengrowth.

I would like to start by saying that Pengrowth has undergone some very significant changes over the past year. As the company transforms itself into a resource developer, this transformation to the new Pengrowth continues and I’ve been brought on board to help facilitate the transformation. We have made significant progress in refocusing our asset portfolio and development efforts to our two key assets at Lindbergh and Groundbirch.

These assets both offer resource in place potential and will form the foundation of our growth strategy going forward. As I complete my first 48 days as CEO, my focus in 2018 will be to ensure that we’ve executed on our strategy, deliver on our objectives, and complete the transformation of this company.

These steps will be paramount to our long-term objective of harvesting our resource base in a disciplined capital – capital disciplined manner delivering long-term growth in reserves, production and cash flow.

Turning to our quarter results, our development activities in the first quarter were solely focused on the two key assets and these activities allow us to make significant progress in our strategy to grow our production this year.

By investing in these two core assets, we’ve started to demonstrate our growth potential as evident by the production growth from Lindbergh where production exceeded 16,500 barrels per day in mid-April and production at Groundbirch which exceeded 28 million cubic feet per day at the start of April.

These results have given us a great start to the year and put us on track to grow our production this year from 19,000 BOE per day at the start of the year to approximately 24,000 BOE per day at the end of the year.

On the cost side, we have made significant reductions in our cost over the past couple of years and we expect this trend to continue in 2018. We are making this trend continue that's fair to say. Our first quarter operating costs were the lowest in a number of years and our aggregate G&A cost continue to trend downwards.

I want to take a moment to address our unit G&A cost in the quarter which were higher than our stated guidance as we have previously mentioned. We have right-sized our workforce, streamlining staffing levels to reflect the size of our company and our focused asset base. Our first quarter cash G&A still continue at approximately $1.2 million of staffing costs related to divested properties and severance costs.

We expect these trailing task done in the second quarter of 2018 and all the changes – all of the changes to be reflected fully in our second half 2018 G&A cost. With this decline in expected cost and an increasing production profile, we anticipate full year 2018 cash G&A expenses to be in line with our 2018 guidance.

Turning to our financial results, our fund flow in the quarter was impacted by the volatility of the underlying commodity price benchmarks. We saw some significant volatility in the Western Canadian select heavy light oil price differential, which widen over $30 per barrel in the U.S. during the quarter. However, as a result of our physical delivery contracts that we had in place, we are largely insulated from the widening differentials.

These contracts generated a realized gain of $10.15 per barrel, which is reflected in our realized thermal oil prices during the quarter. Not only do these contracts was an exposure to widening heavy oil differentials, and this is important they also ensure that we move out product to markets and protect us against pipeline apportionment. So we had an apportionment and we added protection in place in the remainder of 2018 and for all of 2019. So that’s the differentiator for Pengrowth.

In addition to our physical delivery contracts, we have also had financial risk management contracts in place on our oil production. Those contracts generated a realized loss of approximately $7.96 per BOE in the quarter resulting in funds flow being lowered by about $14 million during the quarter. These contracts we’ve put in place in late 2017 to ensure compliance with our relaxed covenant levels.

We have contracts in place for the remainder of the year with these contracts expiring at the end of the year. It is anticipated with the continued strengthening in commodity prices and the absence of these financial risk management contracts, our realized prices for oil production starting in 2019 will be significantly higher.

In regards to our resource development, we continue to refine our approach with the objective of growing our resource base in a capital disciplined manner. But that does not materially risk to help our balance sheet, as such, we are reworking our development plan for Lindbergh with an emphasis on efficient right-sized capital plan to target smaller incremental production additions going forward.

This approach will allow us to preserve our financial flexibility while adding incremental low dollar per barrel flowing BOE production – sorry, lower dollar per flowing BOE production to the project.

We will be providing the market, the street with some more concrete plan in the coming months, few weeks actually and we look forward to updating you on our progress in the future. Clearly that’s one of the questions I’ve got since I’ve been here how are we going to go forward at Lindbergh for example and we are working through that. We will let people know exactly what we are going to do.

I also like to spend some time on our balance sheet. The efforts over the past year to reduce our debt, certainly improved to help our balance sheet and left us in a much stronger position that a year ago. However, we are not where need to be and one of our priorities will be to make further progress in delivering our balance sheet.

The improving commodity price environment coupled with having no term debt maturities until October of 2019, we’ve got with some room and flexibility to make further changes to strengthen our position to where we need to be.

So in summary, in closing, the leaner, more focused Pengrowth is starting to demonstrate its growth potential and we are on track to generate double-digit organic growth – production growth in 2018. Our 2018 capital expenditure budget of $65 million is unchanged and focused on adding production volumes from Lindbergh and Groundbirch.

Our 2018 capital budget is expected to generate average annual production of 22,500 to 23,500 BOEs per day with an estimated 2018 exit rate of approximately 24,000 BOEs per day, which represents a double-digit production growth that I mentioned earlier for 2018. So, we are on track.

This concludes the formal part of the call and we will now take questions from our analysts. We encourage all of our shareholders with questions to follow-up with our Investor Relations team. We’ll be happy to address any of your questions.

So, operator, if you could please open up the queue for questions from any of our analysts?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Josef Schachter from Schachter Energy. Your line is now open.

Josef Schachter

Good morning. Peter, welcome aboard and thank you for handling the call. I have two questions. One on the balance sheet, you’ve got current long-term debt of $146 million. Are there other non-core assets still for sale? Or how do you see addressing that given that payment this year?

Peter Sametz

Since I’ve done all the talking, Josef, and good to hear your voice, I would like to flip it over to Chris Webster, our CFO.

Chris Webster

Okay, good morning, Josef. As far as it relates to the balance sheets, none of the non-core assets that we are currently looking to dispose. That would be material and have to pay for the debt. What we are looking at is repackaging and then pushing out the debt maturities with a new tranche, but that is something for the second half of this year.

Josef Schachter

Okay. And Peter, you probably been up to Lindbergh a few times right now. Can you give us your initial impressions of what you see of the project? Are there any new technologies or things you’ve seen from you are used in other plays that you’d want to implement at Lindbergh? Or, what are your initial impressions in general of that key asset?

Peter Sametz

Well, Joe, I’ve been to a lot of SAGD plants. And we have the southernmost SAGD plants in Alberta and because of our location and the quality of the oil that it’s not half a basco oil, it’s actually more like an LOB which is highly desirable for the conversion capacity in the U.S. We’ve got a really well run plant. It’s allowed us to maximize – when you see at the 16.5, we are at the redline on this thing.

And - but, we’ve got a good team out there and it’s been operating very well. The quality of the oil is such that it’s not as on the process side, it’s complicated with the built-to-grade plant, but it’s also the oil itself and the crud that comes with it is not as bad as further in north. So, in some ways, I would argue that we compete with the guys in Saskatchewan in terms of whose still in SAGD there.

So, that’s kind of what was a thing I didn’t realized still I got out there in some ways. And the other thing that you commented on or – I should mention is that, as far as I am aware, we are one of only a couple SAGD plants that is basically kind of like way right– we are just picking steam in the ground and pulling oil bitumen or – we don’t even call it bitumen, I would call it thermal oil or heavy, heavy oil.

But, we are pulling that out of the ground and we’ve produced water. We haven’t done anything else to increase recovery or reduce SORs, which are declining anyways as we add more wells here this next little while this year.

But we definitely can do more and when you have really good reservoir like we do at Lindbergh, the opportunity to do a few things like some of the other folks are doing and it’s not R&D, it’s just falling along on – what other successes people are having. I think we got a really good opportunity to do some of that. So I am looking forward to a more than just putting steam in the ground let’s call it.

Josef Schachter

Is that’s something that will happen over the next six months? Or is that’s something that will require a couple of years to phase in?

Peter Sametz

I can’t answer that yet. I haven’t been here long enough to give you the definitive, but let’s just say we are working on it.

Josef Schachter

Okay, well, thank you very much and glad to have you aboard and glad you pop out your positive comments about Lindbergh.

Peter Sametz

Thank you. Operator, I guess, we are ready to close the call. I don’t see any other questions.

Operator

I am showing a question from Joseph Wei from Knights of Columbia. Your line is now open.

Peter Sametz

Yes, sure.

Joseph Wei

Hi, I saw in your press release that you had a 70% of projected WCS sales for the average differential of 16.80 per barrel. Does that includes the physical or is it’s just derivatives?

Peter Sametz

Sorry, it was hard to hear you. Can you just repeat the question again? I apologize.

Joseph Wei

Hi.

Peter Sametz

That’s better.

Joseph Wei

Is this better?

Peter Sametz

Yes, it is.

Joseph Wei

All right. So, I saw in your press release that you guys said that 70% of projected WCS sales had – will have an average price differential of 16.80 per barrel. Does this includes the physical or is this just derivatives?

Peter Sametz

Those are the physical transactions.

Joseph Wei

Okay. And could you provide some color on what the duration of the contracts are? Is it just 2018 or should we expect this going forward for x amount of years?

Peter Sametz

There is a smaller amount going forward in 2019. You will see that it steps down. We’ve got 7500 barrels that are physically committed with apportionment protectors in 2019.

Joseph Wei

All right. Thank you.

Peter Sametz

And we continue to review our strategy on that as well, given the volatility we’ve seen in hedge prices, sorry, in differentials I should say.

Peter Sametz

Okay, with that operator, we’ll call it a morning on the call. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for joining us on the call today. This ends our call. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we do apologize for technical issues at the beginning of the conference. This concludes today’s conference. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

