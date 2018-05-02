Evo Payments Looks To Raise $100 Million In IPO

EVOP is growing revenues quickly, but costs for obtaining and servicing that growth are growing at an increasing rate, indicating decreased efficiencies at scale.

Evo Payments has filed to sell Class A common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Evo Payments (EVOP) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides electronic payment processing services to merchants in North America and Europe.

EVOP's topline revenue is growing at an increasing rate, but so are its costs to acquire and service customers.

Company & Technology

Atlanta, Georgia-based Evo was founded in 1989 to provide merchant payment processing services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions in the U.S. and expanded again in 2012 to Europe.

Management is headed by James Kelly, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Chief Financial Officer of Global Payment Inc.

Below is a brief overview video of Evo’s approach:

(Source: Stoff Media)

Evo has developed a robust partnership program via ISVs, IPOS dealers and eCommerce gateway providers.

Additionally, it has "exclusive referral relationships with eleven leading financial institutions... [representing] more than 10,000 branch locations which actively pursue new merchant relationships on our behalf every day."

Investors with 5% or greater stockholdings include Blueapple and Madison Dearborn Partners. The firm has raised more than $237 million in financing since inception.

Evo provides payment processing to approximately 525,000 merchants with local operations in 10 countries. The firm has capabilities to provide its services in 50 countries.

Customer Acquisition

Evo gains new merchant processing customers primarily through its referral partnerships via financial institutions, point of sale sellers and gateway providers.

EVOP’s cost of revenue has trended upward unevenly in the last three years:

2017: 32.6%

2016: 33.6%

2015: 30.8%

Selling, G&A costs as a percentage of total revenue have increased, indicating decreased selling efficiencies over the past three years:

2017: 43.8%

2016: 41.6%

2015: 41.4%

So it appears Evo’s costs of obtaining and servicing new customers have risen as a percentage of its topline revenues, presenting a challenge to management to improve financial results to reverse this negative trend.

Market & Competition

As merchants transition from offline-only methods of transaction processing to online, the number of payment processors has exploded.

Evo is one of four global merchant acquirers, which provide a range of services to onboard, underwrite and manage the transaction presentment process.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar services include:

First Data (FDC)

Global Payments (GPN)

Vantiv

TSYS (TSYS)

Barclaycard

Elavon

Management says that recent reforms in the EU have resulted in lower interchange pricing schedules, which will cause "local in-country schemes to evolve or face elimination in the face of direct competition from the two dominant international card networks. We believe this likely market shift provides us with the opportunity to leverage our existing technology and product infrastructure across the EU without the burden of certifying to the myriad of local EU schemes. Prior to this legislative change, an acquirer would have needed to invest significant time and resources to certify to all in-country debit networks to offer ubiquitous acceptance to merchants." (Emphasis added by author.)

So Evo’s management believes that these structural changes will benefit the firm through its scale and ability to offer processing services throughout the EU in a more competitive fashion than local companies historically focused on specific countries.

Financial Performance

EVOP’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at an increased rate of growth in 2017

Uneven operating profit

Uneven operating margin

Sharply reduced cash flow from operations in 2017

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: EVOP S-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $504.8 million, 20.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $419.2 million, 17.9% increase vs. prior

2015: $355.5 million

Operating Profit ($)

2017: $45.2 million

2016: $40.4 million

2015: $49.6 million

Operating Margin (%)

2017: 8.9%

2016: 9.6%

2015: 13.9%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $8.2 million

2016: $32.8 million

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $205.1 million in cash and $1.53 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

EVOP intends to operate as a holding company, with its main asset being the processing entity, an LLC. EVOP will sell shares to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, although this figure may change.

The firm will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one vote per share. Class B holders will be entitled to a total of 15.9% of voting power. Class C holders will be entitled to 3.5 votes per share. Class D holders will have one vote per share, similar to Class A holders.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing shareholders to retain voting control even if they lose economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

EVO LLC anticipates that it will use the... net proceeds it receives from the sale of LLC Interests to us to repay [an undisclosed amount] of second lien term loan borrowings under our Senior Secured Credit Facilities and [an undisclosed amount] to repay the deferred purchase price under the Sterling acquisition, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes. Our Senior Secured Credit Facilities are comprised of a revolver, first lien term loan and second lien term loan which are scheduled to mature on December 2021, December 2023 and December 2024, respectively. As of December 31, 2017, our Senior Secured Credit Facilities had an interest rate of 7.50% for revolver borrowings, 5.57% for first lien term loan borrowings, and 10.57% for second lien term loan borrowings. We entered into our Senior Secured Credit Facilities in December 2016 and used the proceeds to refinance our then-existing credit arrangements with our lenders, repay a portion of the BMO Loan (as defined herein) and partially finance our acquisition of Sterling. The deferred purchase price under the Sterling acquisition accrues interest of a rate of 5% per annum and is due in full on September 30, 2018.

Evo acquired Sterling Payment Technologies in early 2017 for its "integrated payment technologies" and "to export Sterling’s product capabilities to [its] international markets."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Barclays, Cowen and Co, Goldman Sachs, Regions Securities and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

