American Airlines: I Placed Too Much Importance On High Debt Levels

However, this could help the airline mitigate higher fuel costs with more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Back in a previous article last July, I made the point that American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is best avoided due to the company's high levels of debt and lack of sufficient growth in net income.

At the time, the stock was trading at $51. It has since descended to a price of $42.91 at the time of writing:

Moreover, we see that the stock has traded in a somewhat zig-zag pattern, trading near highs of $60 at the beginning of the year.

A significant part of the reason for this has been apprehension due to rising fuel prices, which has impacted returns of airline stocks as a whole. Moreover, American Airlines specifically has accrued high debt loads due to the cost of replacing old fleet.

Therefore, does potential for long-term growth remain for this stock?

Firstly, higher fuel prices in and of themselves are not necessarily a reason for concern. As another SA Author very correctly points out, the key is whether American Airlines bears the capacity to pass on such fuel costs to customers. In this regard, American Airlines has seen a growth in revenue of 5.9 percent year-on-year for Q1 2018 to a record of $10.4 billion. Moreover, total revenue per available seat mile also increased by 3.5 percent compared to 2.3 percent for Q1 2017.

Granted, earnings for this company were down on last year:

Source: American Airlines Group – First Quarter 2018 Results

This has largely been due to a rise in fuel costs by 25.7 percent. Had this not occurred, then total expenses would have been down $412 million on the actual figure. That being said, the fleet overhaul currently underway by American Airlines can potentially mitigate this problem over time, a point I wish to discuss in further detail.

My main concern at the moment is higher debt levels, and whether American Airlines can continue to grow earnings sufficiently so as to mitigate the cost of its debt. In my previous article, a reader pointed out that comparing raw debt levels with competitors such as United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) or Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) is not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison, since the latter two airlines have yet to upgrade their fleets to the extent that American Airlines has been doing recently. Should these competitors choose to conduct a radical overhaul of their fleet in the future, then it is likely that one would see debt levels spike for these companies as well.

On a long-term basis, when we take a look at the ratio of net income to total long-term debt, we see that American Airlines is still trading at significantly higher levels than it was between 2010 and 2015:

Moreover, when we look at these ratios for DAL and UAL, we see that while the ratios at present are higher than for AAL, these ratios had periods where they dropped sharply into negative territory.

Therefore, just because the debt loads of these companies may not be as high as American Airlines at this point in time, does not mean to say that they won't be in the future.

Furthermore, while fuel costs may be placing downward pressure on profits at this point in time, addition of newer aircraft such as the Boeing 787 is expected to substantially reduce fuel expenses over time, with the 787-9 having shown 60% greater fuel efficiency than the A380 on transpacific routes. Part of AA’s fleet overhaul includes the order of 47 Boeing 787 jets, which include 25 Boeing 787-9 jets. Therefore, while overhauling of fleet might have a high price tag upfront, this will translate into substantial cost savings over time.

To conclude, if American Airlines continues to grow revenues and earnings over time, then I would no longer be concerned over high debt levels. In any case, comparing the same to competitors directly at one specific point in time is not an apples-to-apples comparison. The airline is in a good position to recoup its costs with the introduction of more fuel-efficient aircraft, and in this regard the current price may spell a good buying opportunity for a long-term investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.