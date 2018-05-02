Eaton Not Getting Much Love At All

Eaton's new eMobility segment seems like a smart way to leverage existing capabilities into a high-potential market and there should be other opportunities to leverage electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic skillsets.

Eaton's good start to the year seems to be overshadowed by growing worries that the industrial recovery is petering out and growth in segments like Vehicle and Hydraulics will shrink.

This has been a rough quarter for the multi-industrial sector. Companies like 3M (MMM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Parker-Hannifin (PH), and Rockwell (ROK) have their stocks take a hit despite earnings reports that haven’t been all that bad. High valuations and expectations have certainly played a role in this cycle, but I believe investors are also getting more evidence that significant end-markets like autos, electronics, some commercial vehicles, and parts of the “general industrial” category are noticeably slowing.

I do have some of those concerns about Eaton (ETN), and I would expect fading momentum in segments like Vehicle and Hydraulics as the year goes on. On the other hand, Eaton’s exposure to aerospace, commercial buildings, and sub-sectors like data centers and harsh/hazardous environments should offer better results. All told, expectations seem very low for Eaton and this might be a name to consider if you’re still looking for some industrial exposure at this later point in the cycle.

All In All, Not A Bad Result

There are some takeaways from Eaton’s quarterly report that concern me (and that I’ll discuss in a moment), but overall I don’t think it was a bad set of results. Although Eaton acknowledged some input cost headwinds, it doesn’t seem to be as much of an issue here as for 3M or Illinois Tool Works. Moreover, the company beat at the segment profit line and raised guidance for the year.

Revenue rose 8% as reported and close to 6% on an organic basis. Eaton’s largest businesses, Electrical Products and Electrical Systems, were its slowest-growing segments at just 1% and 2%, respectively. That performance was broadly in line with ABB’s (ABB) performance in its Electrification Products segment, but weaker than Schneider’s (OTCPK:SBGSY) combined Low Voltage and Medium Voltage results.

Hydraulics and Vehicle were the growth stars this time around, as the company benefits from significant recoveries in heavy/off-road vehicles and oil/gas, with organic revenue growth of 16% and 13%. Aerospace was up 6% and the newly-created eMobility vertical was up 19% year-over-year.

Eaton managed a slight gross margin improvement despite the input cost inflation, and saw good operating leverage across the business. Operating income rose 17% and segment income rose 14% - much stronger than ABB, and also better than Honeywell, Illinois Tool Works, and 3M. All of the company’s established segments saw yoy improvement in segment margins, though EP and ES both saw high single-digit segment profit growth, while Hydraulics, Aerospace, and Vehicle grew at a double-digit rate.

Pressure Points Are Becoming More Visible

There were some aspects of Eaton’s report that concerned me. Looking at bookings, while there was still growth, there was a pronounced slowdown from the fourth quarter. Electrical Products bookings grew just 2% ex-lighting and Aero was up 1%, while Electrical Systems was up 8% and Hydraulics was up 14%. Between the bookings information and what other companies across the industrial/multi-industrial space are saying, I’m concerned that Eaton could see a meaningful slowdown in its auto, commercial vehicle, and off-road vehicle end-markets as the year progresses. Said differently, I think the auto end-market has seen its near-term peak and that these other commercial/heavy vehicle markets could be getting close to that point (moreso with trucks than other mobile machinery types).

I’m also a little concerned about Eaton’s guidance/expectations. Management has a pretty bold target for incremental margin in 2018 (40%), with a lot of the pick-up coming in the second half. That could prove to be too steep of a bar to meet if these Vehicle/Hydraulic markets do slow, and particularly given the relatively lackluster results and for the large Electrical Products business. It’s also worth remembering that, while 2018 looks to be a pretty solid year from an organic growth perspective, Eaton’s historical organic growth has been fairly weak relative to its peer group.





On The Other Hand…

It’s not all bad for Eaton. Commercial and military aero should do well this year and stationary Hydraulics markets (oil/gas, manufacturing) should likewise continue to recover. I also like Eaton’s exposure to more niche markets like hazardous/harsh environment and data center spending should pick up later in the year, boosting the electrical businesses. I’m less sure what to make of Eaton’s commercial construction/building exposure. This market has been looking alright for Honeywell and Schneider, but less so for Illinois Tool Works – though ITW addresses much different sub-sectors within non-residential construction. I’d also note that unlike ITW and 3M, Eaton really doesn’t have all that much exposure to consumer-facing end-markets (auto is a single-digit percentage of revenue and residential construction remains strong).

I also think there are some reasons to believe that Eaton can be a more dynamic grower in the company. The company’s new eMobility business looks to harness its expertise in autos and electrification to develop products for vehicle electrification, including power electronics, conversion, distribution, and circuit protection. Given the company’s demonstrated capabilities in electrical (including sensors), mechanical, and hydraulic systems, there could be more opportunities to “cross the streams” for other end-markets and take advantage of a growing convergence of these capabilities in markets like discrete and process automation.

The Opportunity

The growing headwinds for shorter-cycle businesses are a concern, but I think Eaton’s exposure here is better than average. I’m concerned about how the market will react to the appearance of slowing growth in Vehicle and Hydraulic, but I think a lot of bad news is already in the share price.

My long-term expectations aren’t that aggressive relative to other multi-industrials. I’m only looking for long-term revenue and FCF growth around 3% on an annualized basis – about half the FCF growth I expect from Honeywell, ITW, and 3M. While I think that’s a fairly conservative stance, I have to again note that Eaton’s organic growth performance has been weaker than its peers, so it’s not as conservative of an outlook as it my otherwise appear.

The Bottom Line

I believe Eaton shares are priced for a double-digit annualized return at these levels, but it is clear that the market is growing more worried about “general industrial” market conditions, as well as the health of end-markets like autos, trucks, electronics, and so on. While I would be worried about the risk of grabbing a falling knife with Eaton right now, the valuation does stand out as more attractive on a relative basis compared to its multi-industrial peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.