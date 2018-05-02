Lundin Petroleum's (LNDNF) CEO Alexandre Schneiter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Alex Budden - Vice President, Investor Relations and Communication

Alexandre Schneiter - Chief Executive Officer

Teitur Poulsen - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Niki Kouzmanov - Jefferies

David Mirzai - Deutsche Bank

Michael Alsford - Citi

Alwyn Thomas - Exane

James Hosie - Barclays

Robin Haworth - Stifel

Duncan Milligan - Goldman Sachs

Alex Budden

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Lundin Petroleum's First Quarter 2018 Operations and Financial Update. I'm joined now by Alex Schneiter, President and CEO; and we have Teitur Poulsen, the CFO, who will be joining us in a moment.

So, without a further ado, I shall hand over to Alex Schneiter to open the presentation. Thank you.

Alexandre Schneiter

Good morning, everybody. Very pleased to be here again and very pleased also for the Q1 results, very strong results in the back of high, strung production and low prating cost.

But let me start right away with the highlights. As I said, Q1, we've seen again, a strong production for the company, 83,000 barrels of oil per day. This is actually on the upper level of the guidance and so very pleased with these results.

We've seen also for the first time in the history of the company, our operating costs reaching below $4, 3.82. This is definitely an outstanding performance for operations team in Norway and overall for the company. And that's actually sitting at 7% below our guidance.

We've seen very strong cash flow generation. We've generated $170 million of free cash flow for the first quarter. To put things in perspective, this is almost a quest of what we generate in a free cash for last year for the whole year. And of course you know with strong generation of free cash flow, it comes as no surprise that we proposed dividend. This is not news as you know, we said, we're going to pay SEK 4 per share. This is going to be presented tomorrow at the AGM for approval and payable right after.

It also, we made it clear that the intent is to increase the dividend next year. We stated at or above the $250 million and that statement was there and to stay. We also stated that beyond instead of first all, we have the ability to further the increase our dividend.

Edvard Grieg is obviously the key assets for the company today and we've seen, continues to see very strong performance on the facilities, but also on the reservoir. So very pleased overall. And Edvard Grieg is fair to say continues to surprise on the positive side.

On Johan Sverdrup, you probably have seen the news from Statoil but the project is continuing to go very well. Phase 1 now is 70%. First all late 2019 there to stay and I feel very confident that this date will be achieved. And we've seen also cost being further reduced and also the range of the reserves increased. And we also awarded two key contracts on the Phase 2 and I'll say few words later on. So very pleased we are on schedule.

On the growth opportunities, I think we are off to a very good start in Q1. Two highlight Luno II, last appraisal, we're very successful, we made press release last month and that has led to the increase in resource range to 40 million to 100 million. I think the important point here is that now we have absolutely no doubt that Luno II is a development. We're working towards develop, preparing the development plan and we're aiming to do that by year end. And that will be a tie back to Edvard Grieg platform. So very good news there.

Rolvsnes, it's another appraisal which is ongoing as we speak. And then we also have the long term test in Alta and we also spotted that well. So a lot of activity. I think it's also on the expression side also very active, we're really starting now, we drill our first well called Frosk operated by Aker BP was a discovery, so a very good start there too. And we've now announcing our overall ten wells for 2018. So the majority of the expiration program and activity we really start from now and we're targeting over 600 million barrels of oil equivalent of these resources. So a lot of activity for the company on the coming month.

This slide is really, it's a slide I show you before, but it really summarizes quite well how the company's been performing over time. What you see here is our guidance over time since 2015 and the blue line or green line is what we have achieved. So not only we have actually quadruple our production, but every time with no exception, we've actually been within on the upper side of the guidance. So very pleased with our results.

Meanwhile, you see also the trend of operating cost continuously go down. I was not expecting to go below $4 before Johan Sverdrup came on stream. And I'm very pleased to see that we've been able to the chief that actually before Johan Sverdrup first oil.

On production, we early said quite a lot, I think the highlight here is to say that the good performance on production really has been driven by the uptime. If you look at the right hand side of the slides, you've seen that we've achieved 98% for the first quarter at Edvard Grieg and 98% on the Alvheim area. Those are outstanding uptime performance. We guiding for Edvard Grieg 95%. And we have for the time being that guidance will stay. You see on the left inside our all performance from compared to the guidance in the high to low. So very pleased with those performance and very much led by the uptime, strong up time in Edvard Grieg.

Talking about Edvard Grieg, the fields continue to perform, we see very low operating cost in Edvard Grieg. I think several things to highlight there. First of all, this is news already, they was already given, but we've seen a reserves increase of 47% since we submitted the PDO. And I certainly believe that this feel us for the upside to further increase and we will see that overtime.

The other highlights perhaps is that we pretty much completed, we are developing wells, we are now drill 13 of the 14 wells on the plan of development and we currently drilling a 14 well as we speak. So by the end of June, really our developing plan and developing drilling will be completed and we actually going to release to rig. Despite the fact that with the field growing, there are several and a lot of good opportunities for in field drilling, but today we are facing the, I guess a positive outcome that we have more well capacity than actually the facilities. So we have no really need to do any in field until probably 2020. But overall as I said, we continue to see very strong reservoir performance, very little water production and very strong uptime on the facilities. So very pleased with this performance.

Alvheim area really, it's a more mature fields, but it's the same story. Alvheim really the key is to continuously doing infield drilling to try to maintain or reduce the decline of the production. And we've seen also overtime great performance from Alvheim. We continue to see low operating cost. And perhaps one thing to highlight on Alvheim is that Alvheim despite being mature, the story's not finished and that's really from the first discovery, it actually came quite significantly larger than anticipated and we have now a range of 30 million to 60 million barrels of oil equivalent gross. There's no question that first will be a tie back to the Alvheim facilities. And there's no question in my mind that all this area has potential to grow. So despite being mature assets, we can see Alvheim still growing after a quite some years of production. So very please also with the outcome of the Alvheim performance.

Of course, we have to say a few words about Johan Sverdrup. This slide really summarizes well where we stand, if you take about Phase 1 now, as I said, we are 70%. We've seen cost reduction, we are now Phase 1 standing NOK 88 billion. And the resource increases are now standing at 2.1 billion to 3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. We've drilled already 18, pre-drill out of the 36 which will make up the Phase 1 drilling plan. And as I said first of all strongly to be for late 2019.

The biggest event, it's been that we have actually last week installed the first platform successfully, that's the riser of platform. And so far we really on schedule and below budget and the progress from the operator Statoil and all our contractor supplier is really, really excellent, so very pleased with that.

This is a summary slide, I'll show you where we are today, two jackets installed, the riser platform installed, and you actually see the picture of the riser being installed last week. And as early as next month, we will be installing the drilling platform and we will be installing two further jackets and the pipelines. Actually we are currently working on laying down the pipelines. So this summer is going to be the most active operational year for the history of Johan Sverdrup. So by end of August, a large portion of the field will be installed and we will be able during the winter to do all the commissioning. So it's a very is a very good place to be.

And then moving on to Phase 2. As I said, the key contract they've been awarded. When I say key contract, is mainly the processing module which is the fifth module that will be installed, which been awarded to [indiscernible] and also the riser platform modifications. And we can still take advantage of the current market today, which is still a deflationary mode.

Cost, we've seen also cost in Phase 2 reduced to the tune of 50%. An actual fact, if you take Phase 1 and Phase 2, total cost reduction since the plan of development submission, we actually standing at 50%. If you look at net Lundin that equates almost $4 billion of saving since to PDO was submitted. It is absolutely outstanding. And we see now the breakeven price for Phase 2 at below $20 and First oil by 2022. So very pleased also with the development. And maybe I should mention that we will be submitting the PDO for Phase 2 towards the second half of this year.

In terms of appraisal, we'll call it organic growth. Very pleased with the current result. There are really three key items for us, it's Alta/Gohta, Rolvsnes and Luno II. In out of those three, all ongoing Alta/Gohta we drilling as we speak, Rolvsnes also, but Luno as I said the results are now out and the results of the well were significantly better than what we anticipated. So we're ready out of the three project, we know that one project is going ahead, and of course we're going to look closely to the Rolvsnes and Alta/Gohta long term testing. And that has the potential to increase or move our result. We have about 200 million of resources that we could actually move to reserves. So, so far Q1 has been a very good results we've seen.

Exploration is very active program. Perhaps compared to last year, we'll be focusing in the five different areas. We'll be drilling in the southern Barents Sea, we'll be drilling in the Froya High and the Norwegian Sea. On the Alvheim, we're drilled Frosk which is a discovery. And then in Utsira, you will be seeing further drilling and we also going to go down to the south Mandal High which is a new areas we developed in the last two years. So a lot of activity. In essence, in the next six months, you are going to see 9 wells, exploration well being drilled. So it's going to be a really interesting year for the company and a very active also.

So this was my I believe my last - well my last slide actually is the proposed dividend, sorry. And as I mentioned obviously with the free cash we generating now, we're going to propose more at the AGM forsake the payment to shareholders and with intent to increase, double this next year and for the increase by the time Johan Sverdrup comes on stream. So really pleased with those results since initially we anticipated to start pay dividend by the time Johan Sverdrup comes on stream.

So this is truly my last slide. And with this I'll hand over to Teitur, the CFO, who will talk to us about the numbers. Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everybody. Of course very pleasing to be presenting these very strong quarterly results. Again this quarter has indeed been the trend for the last few quarters.

So as Alex said, production 83,000 barrels oil equivalent per day for this quarter, which is the same as to previous quarter and around about 1% up on the comparative period last year. This is 4% above the midpoint of the guidance. And in fact slightly above the upper end of our guidance for Q1. So extremely strong performance.

Average Brent price just below $67 dollars a barrel and again this quarter we achieved very good realized price for our crude oil lifting. So I'll come back to that in a bit more detail later on. And as Alex said, you know industry leading operating cost, unit cost of below $4 dollars a barrel. So that metrics just continues to get better and better.

EBITDA and operating cash flow; EBITDA, just below $460 million dollars, which is another high for the company for a quarterly EBITDA, and operating cash flow very similar just over $460 million dollars. Free cash flow as we mentioned as we went through last year, we saw last year really as an inflection point in terms of the cash flow generation from the company. And that's really coming through in the numbers here this morning $171 million free cash flow before debt repayment. So very strong cash generation.

And with the non-cash FX we announced $160 million. That allowed us to record a net profit after tax of just below $230 million.

Just looking at comparatives to Q1 last year, realized oil price is up 26%. If you look at the Brent price movement for the same period, that's up 24%. So our relative oil price or hydrocarbon price realization is up slightly more than the Brant. And as I said production up one percent compared to Q1 last year. So that's allowed us to increase operating cash flow with 26%. We still pay no cash taxes in Norway. So the operating cash will increase and the EBITDA increases are indeed very similar 28% increase in EBITDA compared to Q1 last year.

As I said, net result is significantly impacted by the FX gain of $162 million, so the lead to 286% increase in net results. But even if you take out the FX impacts on this, we also had a $20 million FX, positive FX again in Q1 2017. So stripping those two FX items out, we're still up 72% on Q1 2017. So the underlying performance from a profit perspective has also been very, very strong indeed.

Then the phase of the income statement. The numbers we're reporting here excludes the third party crude oil marketing that we have. So $193 million of revenue is not included in these numbers. So we generated revenue of just below $500 million for the quarter, production costs $38 million or $39 million and we had a small margin on the crude oil marketing activities of $1 million. So that gave us a cash margin of $462 million.

Depletion rate, that is trending down as we continue to increase, had great reserves in particular. So as we guide in the Capital Markets Day, our depletion rate now is running at just over $15 a barrel compared to around about $18 a barrel last year. So that has incurred is depletion charge of just under $120 million for the quarter.

No expiration cost really to speak off. And G&A of just over $6 six million, which gave us a gross result of $344 million.

As I said, including the FX gains, we had net financial items income of $124 million and deferred tax charge of $221 million or $222 million, which gave us then a net result of just under $230 million for the quarter.

I spoke about the realized oil prices. This chart shows you how our realized crude price has performed relative to the average Brent per quarter over the last five quarters. And you can see where the green bar is above the Brent price, that's really when our crew lifting have achieved on average crude price exceeding the Brent for the quarter. And you can see in Q3 and Q4 last year, we actually exceed Brent, whereas in Q1 this year, we are slightly below Brent. So we realize $66.2 a barrel compared to Brent of $66.8. And the red dot you see there, that's the blended oil and gas and NGL price we achieved for to BOE barrels we produce. So in the quarter that was $64.50.

You can also see at the bottom of the slide here the component of oil versus gas on the sales that he achieved. And as you would expect given our production makes it heavily weighted to oil 90%. In Q4 last year, we had a NGL lifting which therefore took our oil component down to 80%. But generally we have run about 90% oil and in to BOE mix that we are producing.

So really our marketing department is doing a great job in particularly marketing the Edvard Grieg plants into the ground facilities.

Operating cost, we've touched on this in the past as well. You can see here again the trend over the last five quarters with Q1 2018 being a record low unit operating cost for us of 382. And also as you see on the bars, which is the absolute cost that we are incurring, you see the base cost for the business is indeed very, very stable. That's around about $25 million give or take. And really given the young nature of our all our assets, we don't really have much in terms of project OpEx, which normally will be maintenance et cetera. We had a one off in Q4 last year when we had the blockage in the pipeline, which is charged to project OpEx which you can see increased to Q4 OpEx slightly. But generally this project OpEx numbers are rolling at a very low level of around about $3 million.

And then the tariffs which is essentially through the Arabic [ph] pipeline and then to SAGE. We're paying around about a $1.18 per barrel in tariffs. And that number has been pretty stable over the last few quarters. So generally an exceptionally strong performance from the operations team and keeping these costs to very low levels.

Touching on G&A and financials. We have guided a full year G&A number on Capital Markets Day of $25. So given the Q1 one is around about $6 million, that is trending in line with budgets, so not real one off items to report on that line.

As I said the foreign exchange again was pre-announce $162. That was driven by the U.S. dollar weakening towards the euro by around about 3% and also by the NOK strengthening against the euro with around about 2%. Both of those FX movements have triggered gains respectively.

Interest expense through the income statement to $24 million and in addition, we have capitalized another $21 million of interest cost, so all in cash interest of around about $46 million for the quarter.

Interest rate hedges, we have quite a lot of interest rate swaps outstanding. So we realized a loss of $2 million, well that's narrowing all the time. If you compare to the same period last year, I think was around about $6 million loss. So as LIBOR is getting stronger, these hedges are now edging into the money. And in fact when you take mark-to-market, the FX hedges and the interest rate hedges, they are around about $90 million in the money as of end of Q1.

A long commitment fees of $3.5 million. That number is edging off and that's simply because we are paying down debt. So the availability within the credit facility is increasing, therefore the commitment fee on that is also increasing. And the other items here are pretty much in line with previous quarter.

Just touching upon the income tax on the face of the income statement. As I said, still no cash tax charge through the income statement. And because of this large FX gain of $162 million that is non-taxable, which is why you see a very low effective tax rate on the face of the income statement of 50% or thereabout. I believe you then look on the chart to the right here where we are stripping out that FX again impact. Then you can see that the income tax we are incurring is around about 78% which is roughly what you would expect in Norway. You probably expected we are slightly lower than this because we get uplift on the CapEx, but as the oil price increases, that impact on the uplift this is diminished. And also finance costs in Norway don't get a full 78% tax treatment, so that will also pushes up your effective tax rate to somewhat on a corporate level within Norway.

Cash flow and debt position and liquidity, as we have announced already, a very strong quarter in terms of cash flow generation. We had including working capital items, we had for just over $400 million of operating cash flow. And our investments both in CapEx and E&A amounted to $230 million, which is slightly below what we're guiding for the full year. So you should expect both CapEx and the E&A to increase somewhat during Q2 and Q3. So that is what boosted the free cash flow somewhat in Q1.

We repaid debt of $130 million and also bought back some of our own shares really just as a hedge against our employee incentive schemes. And that resulted in a net cash build of $27 million in the quarter.

Our liquidity remains very strong indeed. We continue to have a $5 billion RBL facility in place and given the net debt of $3.7 billion, we have now available liquidity of around about $1.3 billion, so a very good liquidity indeed.

Just to reiterate the guidance, there's only one change here really from what we, compared to what we guided on Capital Markets Day and that relates to the E&A expenditure. We've added few wells to the program, so we are now guiding management guidance of $300 million E&A spend compared to $250. Previously all of our guidance remains unchanged.

And just to wrap up on the dividend, Alex already touched upon this but a bit more detail on this. So as Alex said, we are proposing to the AGM tomorrow to distribute for share and dividend. And if that gets approved by the AGM tomorrow then tomorrow is the last day for which he would receive entitlement to this dividend. So we go ex-dividend on the 4 May and we expect to pay out a dividend around about 11 May.

So with that I'll hand back to Alex to conclude. Thank you.

Alexandre Schneiter

Thank you, Teitur. And we are now done to the last slide. It's a bit of a repeat of what both myself and Teitur just said. But just to reiterate, Q1 overall very pleased with the results with a strong production and strong side of the year. I mentioned record low operating cost below $4 a barrel at 3.83. Generate a very strong free cash flow to the $270 million just for the first quarter. I think we've said in, we said it all with the dividend to be approved tomorrow and with further increases for the years to come.

Edvard Grieg obviously plays a very important role for the company until Johan Sverdrup comes on stream and continues a very strong reservoir facility performance. So very pleased with that. And as stated Johan Sverdrup is well on track to achieve first late 2019 we've continued to see cost reductions and also increase in reserves, despite the fact that we haven't even started to produce from Johan Sverdrup.

And perhaps also which is really forward-looking, in terms of the 18 activity, 14 expiration appraisal well, so that's a significant activity if not one of the strongest activity in the company for many, many years now. We're going to see appraisal activities in exploration and we increase now to 10 exploration well.

And I think it's Q1 really sets the tone not just on performance, on operating cost cash flow and productions, but first appraisal well has been very successful, which will lead to another new development are tied back to the Edvard Grieg. We're also seeing a good start on the expiration with the Frosk oil discoveries, which I'm convinced will lead to further exploration in that area alone. And of course, all this performance wouldn't be possible without strong HSE track record. And I'm pleased to say very good record from the company.

So with this summary, I think we open for questions. Alex?

Alex Budden

Thank you very much, Alex and Teitur for joining us. Thank you for both presenting a very positive Q1 results. We'll now hand over to the telephone operator for our Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Niki Kouzmanov from Jefferies. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Niki Kouzmanov

Hi, good morning, gentleman. Just a couple questions. Really one on, Johan Sverdrup and installation activity going on and progressing off schedule as you say, but would you be able to disclose how much if any contingencies are in there for this year's group budget that you have for development $100 million and that's including, continues there on the installation activity for this year?

And then maybe on longer term, you previously talked about introducing this early dividend if Brent keeps $50 a barrel, obviously that's happened, you've done it. Is there are on oil price sort of think about at which level you are so comfortable that outside of Johan Sverdrup with Alvheim, Brent, Luno II, Rolvsnes, can that fully fund out E&A, any other organic, inorganic growth that you have, any sense that's the general price would then give you the way to pay the entire free cash flow back to shareholder, is that sort of the way to think about it?

Alexandre Schneiter

Maybe I will take the first one and you can do the second one. In terms of your question on installation, of course this year is going to be operationally wise very critical time. We registered to install one platform. And as you know we would be installing two for the jackets and we would be installing the drilling platform which is ready and we will be - we currently as we speak laying down the gas and oil pipeline. So - and of course, we carry in contingency and not as Lundin but as the projects, so Phase 1 contingency, we still carrying close to the tune of 10 % of contingency in Phase 1. So of course if the execution of particularly all the offshore that we're going to see through the summer is successful, we may see some of this contingency going away and that could lead to a further saving in Phase 1.

But it's early days, we really need now to complete the summer installation which as I said is the easiest in these three of the unscheduled. But so far so good, an excellent job from Statoil and the suppliers and the contractors.

Teitur Poulsen

Yeah, okay. Good morning, Niki, and thanks for the question. So we're not really sort of segregating cash flows from each asset into sort of separate parts, we look at it more holistically. And what we have guided this year is $55 Statoil breakeven to be cash flow neutral. Obviously with the Q1 numbers breakeven has now come down slightly probably to $53 or $52 a barrel there are about. And what we said with the dividends is that we can fund this year's dividend and also fund the next year dividend which is going to be minimum $350 million. At the same time, as we continue to invest in organic growth and also to repay debt down gradually.

So - but we've also said is on the - if you look at the CapEx profile on a point forward basis, beyond what we drill on Edvard Grieg this year, the remaining from CapEx we have in the program is really all about Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 and Phase 2. So we just don't have to look at Rolvsnes and Alta and these other appraisal projects in terms of how that will impact the net cash flow going forward. But certainly what we are reiterating is that we can also go ahead with Alta and Rolvsnes and that will not compromise the dividend policy we have laid out. So we can do all those items in parallel.

Niki Kouzmanov

Understood. Thank you, Teitur. Thank you, Alex.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Rafal Gutaj from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Rafal Gutaj

Yes. Thank you, good morning, Alex. Morning, Teitur. I have two quick ones please. Firstly on Edvard Grieg development drilling, the well that you'll be drilling to the north, is the plan still to branch into the east terrace and could you remind us the significance of that well insurance of additional data you might get?

And then secondly just housekeeping, could you remind us on the timing of the results that are ongoing Alta and Rolvsnes appraisal wells? Thanks.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yeah. Okay. Edvard Grieg, you're right, I mean this is the last well I'm going to the north and the well potential has two objective, one is obviously the pure development drilling on the northern part of the reservoir with Edvard Grieg. And the other one is a potential branch to what we call it to the north of the field. It's early days now, we are currently drilling it and we need to go into the reservoir and then at that point the decision would be made if he's going to be a branch well or not or if you are going to just drill through the reservoir sections. So I can't say more at this stage.

And then your second question, timing in Alta. Both Alta and Rolvsnes, we drilling as we speak I think the results you can anticipate results probably towards the end of June, early July. Alta as you know probably Alta a little bit later because we have a two month production test and we haven't yet reached the reservoir in drilling, so it will take a little bit longer.

Rafal Gutaj

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes on line of David Mirzai from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, David, your line is open.

David Mirzai

Good morning, gents. We've obviously see Norway be somewhat a hotspot for new FIDs over the last 12 months, certainly ahead to have a number of other offshore regions. How does this actually manifest itself and what do you expect to see in terms of cost going forward? Can we anticipate any kind of tightness going forward or is it just a case of there's enough work in the pipeline at the moment to keep everyone busy?

And just secondly, can you remind me, is there an actually optimal capital structure or target and finance level fall in obviously you get some of the tax shield from paying interest I was just wondering is there a way to kind of keep an eye on where you're expecting to go to your aggregate debt level?

Alexandre Schneiter

Okay. On your first question, I guess you're talk about capacity on the market. I mean today of course if you take if you look at Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup, one of the reason we have pre-awarded the contractors because we are mindful that today the market is still favorable to us and so would like advantage of that. We see now project moving such as Castberg and potentially later on they will be visiting from on their side. But I mean the project in the pipeline are not, I don't see much tightness. And currently if I look at the market, the drilling market, seismic vessels and yards I would say still it's a favorable market for the oil company.

So it's something we keep an eye on as all price goes up and activity come, but up right now we have no - if your question was lead to more the potential inflation, I don't see that happening at this moment, but of course is something we very careful and we can pre-commit on rigs and still take advantage of the current market. And as I said in Phase 2 we certainly trying to accelerate this. So we don't get caught in to and go back into inflationary market.

Teitur Poulsen

Yeah, then maybe I can take the second question on capital structure. So you are right that in Norway, interest costs are tax deductible. So at the moment, we get around about the 43% tax credit on our interest costs. And we charge most of our interest costs into Norway not 100% but close to. So if you look at our cost of our pretax RBL margin, which is 215 plus LIBOR, so we are paying all in around about 4.7- 4.8 at the moment.

So with that 43% tax credit in Norway, we are post tax sitting around about 3%, cost for debt. So clearly in terms of reducing our rate across the capital that's a logical thing to do. And in Norway, there are certain income tax rules which is why we don't get the full 78% tax reduction on the interest. And that deduction rules relates to essentially how much you're investing in CapEx is a function of your own depreciated tax balance or CapEx, on depreciated CapEx and 78% that is your tax balance relative to the outstanding debt, average debt over the year. And as I say when you plug that into the formula, we at the moment for this year, we get around about 42% tax credits on debt.

David Mirzai

And so is there an optional or target financial structure going forward, trying to looking ahead maybe Johan Sverdrup, is an intention to lower your aggregate net debt level down to a certain amount?

Teitur Poulsen

We don't have a firm target as such. I think what you're certain are saying is that we plan and anticipate to carry debt on the balance sheet for the next several years simply because that will be reducing the weighted average cost of capital for shareholders. At the moment, our net debt EBITDA for around about 2.6 on last year's numbers. And actually with you Johan Sverdrup coming on stream, depending on how much you pay out in dividend but we see that the net debt to EBITDA ratio coming down from last year level as we project out for the next few years.

David Mirzai

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Alsford from Citi. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Michael Alsford

Thanks for taking my questions. Just got a couple of please. So really first on the production guidance, because I am a bit unsure of what you are guiding to here. So obviously in the Capital Markets Day, it was a broad range that you set out to 2018 which are pretty conservative and clearly 1Q showed that it's conservative. So given that you increase the E&A expenditure today, I'm surprised you haven't narrow the range of production because I guess the low end of the range would assume about 71,000 barrels per day to the remaining part of the year. So could you maybe help me as to what scenario that plays out because I find it difficult to get lower than 80,000 barrels per day of production? So that was the first question.

And then just secondly, could you maybe talk a little about the well added into the program in terms of the risks, the potential in the Southern Barents Sea? Thank you.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yeah. On the production guidance, I mean we haven't changed the guidance and it is true that first obviously when you look at the Q1 production, you would feel that perhaps you could narrow the range or change the guidance. We've taken the view that we would like to see the second quarter performance before we take any move. So all I could say today is that I feel very confident that we will achieve the midpoint of the range that we've given on the Capital Market Day But at this point, we've decided not to change either the range or the guidance itself.

But certainly, if this performance continues, we have opportunity during the Q2. I think you have to also realize that this performance was based on 98% uptime in Edvard Grieg and it would be unreasonable for us to I think the 95% that we got in the Capital Market Day therefore now it's realistic achievement. But I feel that if we continue like this, we could eventually look and revising the guidance but we have decided not to do at this time.

On your second question is on the Southern Barents Sea, I guess is in the change of that will give you a flavor of the - we are drilling several wells there. One of the well is the one the South about 300 kilometers south of the Korpfjell Well which will be drilling, we will be drilling two wells there. And then we will be drilling also wells closer to the Loppa High.

I think in general, what I - the statement I can make in the Southern Barents Sea that we all know last year was not successful but in the Southern Barents Sea, I feel still very comfortable and this is definitely for us an area to be. We've seen over the last four years over 2 billion barrels of oil discovered, different petroleum system, different reservoirs. And so I'm absolutely convinced we're going to see further discoveries in the Southern Barents Sea and it's going to be interesting obviously to look at what would happen in a couple of months. And they're all significant prospects. And as I said in my presentation before, Southern Barents Sea is one part of the story but Lundin Petroleum over the next few months will be active in a lot of other areas. But I still strongly believe in the Southern Barents Sea.

Michael Alsford

Thanks, Alex. Sorry, follow-up on the first part on production. So even with 95% uptime at Edvard Grieg, you guys still finds it difficult to get down to that level of production. So are you to achieve that field oil volume declines quite significantly in the second half because again you're drilling inflow wells in the second half which usually proper production, so could do spend that point well, please?

Alexandre Schneiter

Yeah, I mean in terms of performance both Alvheim and Edvard Grieg, I don't see there are - I don't foresee any significant changes from what happened in the Q1. But it's down to uptime and our ability to maintain a very high uptime and that will actually lead to the performance. So I agree with you as I said the midpoint of guidance I think it's something we can achieve which is close to the 80,000 you mentioned but for me it's too early days to actually make any revision on the guidance. And I think I would like to see another quarter of such performance before we do anything.

Michael Alsford

Okay. Thank you very much.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Alwyn Thomas from Exane. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Alwyn Thomas

Good morning, guys. I was wanting to follow-up on Mike's question actually on production. Can just talk a little bit about how the capacity sharing agreement be working and it looks like it's not really having an effect on either field at the moment and I was just rather than talking about production guidance, wondering if you could maybe give a little more detail on what you think you are able using you're able to achieve sustainably in terms of total capacity from the purchasing capacity at Edvard Grieg?

My second question is very quickly on is disappointing quarter in production, what do you think which still realistically model for the rest of this year and beyond to that field? Thanks.

Alexandre Schneiter

Okay. Capacity, we actually - I think we were quite transparent during the Capital Market Day, so I can repeat that one. Today, we have to give our capacity over 9500 cubic meter to Rolvsnes and comes earlier October that capacity who will be reduced down to 9000, anything else then it's for Edvard Grieg. So of course, it has also it plays also an element because if any time Rolvsnes due to add maintenance and others, go the below their location of the right now 9500, because we've got a lot of well capacity, we can within minutes fill in the gap.

So it's a good point that has an impact also not just the uptime but our capacity to be able to fill in whatever additional capacity we getting when we need and it's not as maintenance or shutdowns, so that impacts. But it's difficult to predict but right now in our guidance, we assume that it takes the full the full location of capacity which today stands at 9500 reducing to 9000 cubic meter by early October.

Brent, you're right some in the performance of Brent haven't been good. I guess on the big picture, Brent is less than 1% so it doesn't really impact much of our company. Going forward I think I would be very conservative with Brent. We still have some issues with them and particular the host and the vessel we are producing from and we trying to resolve some of these issues. But I'm overall it's fair to say I'm not overly optimistic about Brent.

Alwyn Thomas

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of James Hosie from Barclays. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

James Hosie

Yeah, good morning, guys. A couple questions for me. First, the marketing of third party volumes has increased materially of last year and carried for a quarter of your reported revenue this Q1, just before the business rationale for this is when the visible impact in your financials is basically neutral, should we expect to go further this year and are you willing to take on speculative positions on crude?

And then the second question, Edvard Grieg. I mean you highlighted production is constrained by the facilities but outlining plans to tie back one or two and perhaps Rolvsnes to these facilities plus for drilling on Edvard Grieg itself in the future, is expanding the production capacity part of the plan for these tie backs.

Teitur Poulsen

Maybe, I can take the first one. Good morning, James. On your last bit to the first question, we're absolutely nothing and the speculative positions on the crude, not at all on the contrary. And you are right that the revenue number from the that activity did go up this quarter but even last quarter I think was on about a $120 million, it quite material even then and the reason it went up this quarter was that we swapped you're being allocated cargo lifting ahead and sometimes that doesn't fit with when your customers need to crude and refinery. So sometimes what we have to do is to swap the lifting allocations and that generates extra revenue simply because you're buying from someone else to sell it on to our customer. So that's what has triggered the increase in revenue in this particular quarter.

Alexandre Schneiter

Good question on Edvard Grieg. I think my first statement on Edvard Grieg is that we're going to see Edvard Grieg staying on plateau for a long time. First of all, Edvard Grieg itself today with increased reserves, we announced we don't see Edvard Grieg going off plateau before early 2020. And that compares to a regional estimate where the Edvard Grieg was supposed to go off plateau by end of last year.

So you're right, I mean Luno II and the Rolvsnes and the infill, they're all factor that will obviously help maintaining the plateau for longer and beyond 2020. The current plan is not to actually upgrade the facility itself, it's actually looking more at the - we're looking at the timing of the plateau and when also Johan Sverdrup will go off plateau and that will - it's really more looking at the timing of all these operation right at to look at the increasing or spending money on the facilities. But I think post 2020, there are several opportunities and we'll have to look at the infill, the Rolvsnes and the results of Rolvsnes obviously the timing of Luno II. But the fundamental is that we're going to keep the capacity as it is which is 23,000 cubic meter and we rather going to look at the timing of these projects. But again you can expect Edvard Grieg plateau to stay there well beyond 2020.

James Hosie

Okay. Just come back to the question about the third party marketing. Would you therefore expecting the current levels to kind of plus or minus 20% before we should participate the next few quarters or could it again be quite volatile?

Alexandre Schneiter

It could be a bit volatile, James. So I wouldn't be quoted on guiding on that particular item. But I think what you've seen in the previous quarters is probably more reflective rather than in this particular quarter because of that swap of cargos lot lifting we had to do.

James Hosie

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Robin Haworth from Stifel. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Robin Haworth

Good morning and thank you. Following-up from David's question [Technical Difficulty]

Alexandre Schneiter

Hi, Robin, your line is breaking up, so we can't hear you. So we may go to next question and enjoying come back to you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Duncan Milligan from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Duncan Milligan

Hi, thanks taking my question. I was just wondering if I could follow-up on Edvard Grieg and well capacity loss into 2020. What's kind of course that changing that increase confidence about the well capacity?

And then secondly, kind of tying into that on Luno II, with additional appraiser resource in that increased resource range. What source in making parts we should be thinking about in terms of why that might be 40 million barrel by over 100 million barrel field?

Alexandre Schneiter

Okay. The 40 million fields you're talking about range of Luno. Yeah, I mean right now, we guiding on Luno II 40 to 100. The range is really based at - Luno II is made of different sector. We currently updating the whole geological model and then we have to decide really if we do Phase 1, Phase 2 development, the Phase 1 may have a certain amount of reserves located and then Phase 2 another. It's a bit early days, but I think right now the best guidance will be to take the midpoint of this range. But as we go forward on the concept and we optimize the well path and the phasing on the project, we'll be able to narrow this range and be more specific.

Yeah, sorry, on the Edvard Grieg well performance, I mean currently we have about in excess of 50% of well capacity, so a lot of the wells we currently have actually choke back. And that's also because we have to leave certain capacity to Johan Sverdrup which I just quoted some minutes ago. I mean overall, what actually can trigger for the increases are the news in Edvard Grieg is really the water cuts. At this moment, we anticipated water to come through, hasn't come, so every week that passes, we know water that will actually give us better feel for Edvard Grieg and that could lead to for the increases. And the capacity to the wells and the timing of the water breakthrough will have an impact. But as I said so far we see no water hardly no water in Edvard Grieg which is good news.

Duncan Milligan

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning, guys. I have got two questions on dividends and taxes. So first of all on dividend. Is there any guidance as to how next year's dividend well be structured, whether they will be on a quarterly basis or just one-off?

Teitur Poulsen

Good morning. The aim is for us from next year onwards to pay quarterly, there are still mechanics we need to go through to finally confirm that but that will be, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then on taxes, the guidance in the Capital Markets Day was largely on $55 oil, we now probably nearer $70 and there was an indication in the slides that you'd be paying about $2 a barrel of cash taxes if oil prices average to around $70. So should be believe that guidance remains good and this so what is it look like, does it look like $8 a barrel in the fourth quarter?

Teitur Poulsen

No, that guidance is still good, so certainly where oil price are at the moment, we guided up to 4% cash tax, $70 as a percentage of EBITDA generation. And I think you can still rely on that guidance. So if that remains you know into Q2 then we will start to accrue for current tax in the income statement potentially from next quarter onward. But as you say it will still be a very low cash tax rate relative to EBITDA generated this year because we still have very high tax losses on the SPT level. At the beginning of the year, we had close to $900 million of SPT tax losses. So there's no forecast of paying any cash tax at SPT levels, certainly not this year.

Unidentified Analyst

So tax rates will be going towards 30% rather than 78%?

Teitur Poulsen

Well, it depends whether you call, you talk about the cash tax rate or the tax rates on the income statement. But the cash tax rate this year should still be very low, I mean we've guided to 4% it will be in the sort of order of magnitude if current oil prices persist.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And as there are no more questions registered, and I hand back to you speaker for closing comments.

Alex Budden

Thank you very much. We just have time for one question is coming online from [indiscernible] from DMB Markets. Is it possible to give any CapEx estimate for the Luno II development?

Alexandre Schneiter

Yeah. It's early days, I think we'll as we worked on our plan of development which is ongoing now I would say towards the probably third quarter and fourth quarter would be much more specific. So it's too early now to give any guidance on CapEx.

Alex Budden

Thank you very much. Thank you, Alex. Thank you, Teitur for the presentation of the results. Thank you for everyone attending and that's the end of the presentation.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yeah. Thank you very much.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.