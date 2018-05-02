Analyst Calling For Tesla Stock Plunging To $84 Reinforces My View On Lithium

A recent call by a Vertical Research Group analyst made on CNBC calling for Tesla (TSLA) stock to go to $84/share by the end of the decade suggests that we may be getting a lot closer to the point where faith in Tesla and its grand future may be shaken. Unfortunately, such news tends to be viewed by the market in a very narrow sense, mostly focusing on the very fascinating and intense argument in regards to Tesla stock. What I find very interesting in regards to the reason that analyst Gordon Johnson cited as being the main factor is what I have been pointing out for some time now, namely the prospect of EV sales competition becoming outright brutal by the end of the decade or the beginning of the next. Analyst cited 101 new EVs coming on the market by 2022 as a reason for investors to be cautious on Tesla stock. I personally think it is at least as important to contemplate the wider market investment implications, which go beyond the prospects of Tesla.

In my view, the evolution of the global car industry is the real story in regards to how the global car industry is about to be transformed, rather than his prediction for Tesla stock. By no means can I say with certainty one way or another whether it will suffer such a large drop in value, due to the effects of competition, or whether it may be taken higher from current levels, due to a number of other factors, including investor sentiment. For my own interest in terms of investment implications, it is about how this on-going transformation is likely to impact secondary industries, such as lithium mining for instance. I started building a position in Albemarle (ALB) in the past few months, which I believe is by far the best way to play the EV story with a longer-term strategy in mind because it is not dependent on the success or failure of any particular EV maker or model, but rather on the overall global EV market trajectory. Tesla is the only alternative to lithium and other essential minerals when it comes to investing in this trend, and I have to say that overall it is a far riskier proposition. All other car makers may be getting ready to significantly increase EV sales, but none of them are viable investment prospects in terms of investors trying to pick future EV winners & losers. We may be decades away from being able to do so because EVs will continue to be a relatively minor, mostly loss-making part of the overall business for most car makers for some years to come.

In regards to the issue of future EV market competition prospects, I have been focusing on the European scene, where I have been pointing out the step by step developments which have been signaling that the European car industry is readying itself to start competing for EV market share. As I have been pointing out for some years now, the only company we can truly say that it has been competing for EV market share thus far has been Tesla. The rest have mostly been probing and experimenting, learning about the market and the technology in the process. As I pointed out in previous articles, in Hungary alone, three EV battery factories were announced in the past two years or so, with a combined capacity of about 150,000 batteries per year. The first battery factory there was announced in 2016, which is when I wrote an article pointing out the fact that Europe's EV scene will get brutal by about 2020. Now it seems there are others finally waking up to this reality, as evidenced by Gordon Johnson's CNBC interview.

The first mass-production EV and its probable impact on the global EV market.

While the rest of the car industry is clearly getting ready to start competing on the EV market, Tesla seems to continue with its track record of missing forecasts. According to Tesla's Q4 and 2017 report by the end of March, Tesla aimed to produce 2,500 Model 3 cars per week and 5,000 by the end of the second quarter. The first quarter goal seems to have been missed. The wording of guidance, however, suggested from the very beginning that it was only a goal, not so much a prediction of future production levels. If it does continue to miss, I don't think it will have a huge impact on its stock on its own. On the other hand, if it does what has now become the unexpected and meets these goals in the next few months, I can see how it would most likely ignite another rally in its stock, allowing Tesla to among other things engage in some stock dilution in order to raise funds. In any case, even if it will achieve the goal of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 cars/week by the summer or sometime later this year, or even next, it will still not be nearly enough to meet the stated goal of selling 500,000 cars/year. That goal now seems to be pushed at least to the end of this decade. With that, other goals stated in the past, such as new models being launched will also likely be delayed perhaps very significantly.

It goes without saying that whenever Tesla will meet its production targets, the news will be met by much investor excitement. It is one of the reasons why I wrote an article in the past suggesting that perhaps it is not wise to bet against Tesla stock for the rest of the decade. Some of the problems with the Model 3 concept will be a lot more apparent only after it reaches significant mass-production levels, but until then, the story will be all about reaching production targets, even if delayed.

The concept of the Model 3 is perfect in terms of range and other features. Especially when it comes to range, I believe that the mainstream EV success story will depend on car manufacturers providing the market with EVs in the 150-300 miles range. As far as that goes, the Model 3 is perfectly suited to be a mainstream car. Where it fails is when we consider that it has a starting price that is about 50% higher compared with America's top ten selling conventional sedans in 2016.

This is where the bad news starts for Tesla and for most auto makers looking to produce mass-market EV models. It is not so much that it is doing something wrong. It is providing a sedan with mainstream features such as practical driving range, at a price level where thus far it seems no other car maker managed to make a profit on EVs. As I pointed out in my article arguing that shorting Tesla for the rest of the decade might be a bad idea, it is very likely that other car makers will start competing for market share by the end of this decade, which will include fierce price competition. It goes without saying that Tesla is the least well-equipped financially speaking to compete on price. Most other major car makers are showing operating profits on their ICE car sales, which will more than compensate for any losses they may take in coming years on their efforts to gain EV market share. As I pointed out in a recent article, Ford (F) makes as much as $13,000 in profits on each truck it sells. Most of its other sales are also profitable. Tesla's profitability profile so far, on the other hand, has been less than stellar.

Data Source: Tesla

As we can see, while Tesla came close to breaking even in 2013, there is to date not a single year in which it managed to record an operating profit. The size of the loss it recorded last year stands out quite prominently, as we can see. The argument, of course, is that all the R&D and ramp-up costs are mostly to blame for these financial losses, which is a potentially valid or at least perhaps partially valid explanation. Bottom line is, however, that Tesla is already running deep financial losses and will continue to do so for the same reasons that it did up until now.

Going back to the issue of impending competition for mainstream EV market share, because Tesla is going into it already taking financial losses, it can hardly afford to try to engage in deep EV discounting for the Model 3 in case that its competitors will do so for their own competing models. Whether or not the Model 3 program will break even is already called into question at the current price it is offered for. It is a question which will be answered once the production ramp-up will be close to being completed and we will see the first quarterly results. Those results may be far more damaging to the Tesla story than any of the constant production delays that currently predominate the negative Tesla narrative. Then on top of that, Tesla will likely be facing the beginning of a very brutal competition for the fast-growing EV market share, coming from most competitors, which are just now starting to take this competition seriously, ironically because Tesla is forging ahead with mass-production plans.

I expect that the most visible signs of this competition by the end of the decade will be most evident in Europe, as I have been pointing out for a while now, we will know that most car manufacturers in Europe are getting ready to compete for EV market share when we will see more and more investments in Eastern Europe, meant to control manufacturing costs. It is not necessarily meant to help them reach a profit on the EVs they will sell in the next few years, but rather to minimize the losses which they expect to incur for years to come on each and every EV they will sell. As for the price, they might sell some EVs for, as I pointed out in the past already, I expect Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) for instance to come with a Dacia brand EV, most likely with a similar range to the Model 3, which I expect will be the first mass-production EV that will sell for well under the $30,000 mark. It is entirely possible in my view that even as Tesla will finally ramp up Model 3 production into the 500,000 units per year range, it might find that it will not have the consumer demand necessary to keep such production going. A big reason for that will be the stiff competition it will likely face within two or three years.

Lithium miners a more enticing growth story than EV markers.

Of course, there is a chance that demand for EVs could be strong enough that Tesla will be able to sell everything that it can produce, while all other EV concepts hitting the market will also have plenty of demand to make at least a sizable portion of them relatively successful. Even then, we have to take into account the fact that EVs will most likely be sold at a loss, and this may, in fact, be valid even for Tesla, which has no conventional ICE cars to profitably sell in order to counter-balance the EV losses. It is true that lithium miners are not looking especially enticing at the moment either, given a recent study that predicts the market will be oversupplied at least until 2025.

Source: Business Insider

It has been suggested by others like lithium miner SQM (SQM), however, that EV and other demand growth is so strong that there may not be any oversupply at all. Given my current position in Albemarle, it goes without saying that I am among the ones who believe that lithium demand is likely to continue to be very strong; therefore, it is a worthwhile long-term investment. In fact, I continue to believe that the best way to play the EV trend for the long term is not to own Tesla, which has a lot of growth potential that is mostly already priced into the stock, but also has a lot of downside potential as illustrated by Gordon Johnson's forecast for the stock to tumble all the way down to $84. The fact that he highlights competition due to a large number of EV model entries on to the market, as I have been saying that it will be the case for a few years now, tells us that while we can expect the EV market to grow at a robust pace, we should not expect EV makers to make any money on sales for a long time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.