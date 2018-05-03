Rakuten: An Undervalued, Growing And Diversified Global Business

Business Introduction

Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) (OTCPK:RKUNF) should be considered a dark horse of the global e-commerce arms race. Based in Japan, Rakuten employs 14,485 people and their 70+ businesses span e-commerce, digital content, communications, banking, insurance, advertising, sports and leisure and more. RKUNY is not just a Japanese e-commerce firm, but rather a global and growing ecosystem of businesses that is set to compete with the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for years to come.

Rakuten is a rapidly growing international conglomeration of businesses. The complexity and breadth of these businesses makes an in-depth analysis of the company challenging for investors and analysts alike. I believe this is one factor that has led to Rakuten’s current mispricing.

For simplification purposes RKUNY has divided its wide variety of businesses into just two operating segments, internet services and Fintech. Their internet services segment contains expected businesses like the domestic e-commerce business Rakuten Ichiba, one of the largest e-commerce sites in Japan.

However, it is also stocked with Rakuten advertising, Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten TV, as well as a multitude of international subsidiaries including Ebates, Viber Media and OverDrive Holdings to name only a few. FinTech is the financial services segment of Rakuten, it contains Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Card, Rakuten Insurance, and Rakuten Securities. Below is a flow chart from the FY 2017 Report, which illustrates this division.

Source: FY 2017 Report

Rakuten describes their business culture as the combination of Japanese values like craftmanship, hard-work, and hospitality, with a Silicon Valley flair for modern technology and pushing boundaries. This unique global perspective is best exemplified by Rakuten’s self-described “Englishnization” policy, which Harvard-educated CEO and Founder Hiroshi Mikitani established back in 2010.

The policy seeks to increase communication between the various businesses at RKUNY and enable the company to compete internationally by making all employees learn and then conduct business in only English. CEO Mikitani gave a speech at his alma-mater in 2016 where he spoke about the effects of this program:

The internet is a global business and you cannot be just domestic. And now we are competing in a very dynamic industry. We are seeing a massive change of society because of smart intelligence. Therefore, Rakuten needs to evolve. And we need to hire the best and brightest from around the world. Because of Englishnization, we can hire engineers from Facebook, Google, and we can invest in Lyft, or into Pinterest. Now we have a dev center in Tel Aviv. All of these out-of-the-box ideas are coming because of Englishnization.

Policies like “Englishnization” reveal Rakuten’s necessary global ambitions. The company’s July 2017 announcement of a global brand unification that adds the Rakuten name to every subsidiary begins a push for world-wide brand recognition. This push was capped off by a $300 million investment into FC Barcelona. You will now see the Rakuten name on the front of Lionel Messi after each mesmerizing goal.

Rakuten seeks to establish not only its brand name, but also a worldwide ecosystem of businesses that all work together in order to better serve customers. CEO Mikitani spoke of the value of the Rakuten ecosystem in a recent interview with CNBC. In Japan, Rakuten has already established this ecosystem and it is paying dividends. Membership and loyalty programs have been thriving. Using one universal Rakuten ID card customers can gain Rakuten Super Points and then use those points at any affiliated business.

It works like this. If you buy something on Rakuten’s e-commerce site, Rakuten Ichiba or at any of its affiliated sites, you get an automatic 1% back in Rakuten Super Points for doing so. You can then use those points to pay for goods and services at any Rakuten company like say, Rakuten Mobile. If you use the Rakuten Card during such a purchase, you will get even more points. The points system incentivizes remaining loyal to the Rakuten ecosystem of businesses.

This ecosystem is meant to minimize the acquisition cost of each customer while maximizing their lifetime value to the company. The strategy builds brand loyalty and connects the company’s diverse group of businesses. It also gives Rakuten an enormous and continuous stream of data about customers, allowing the company to use and sell targeted advertisements to increase profits.

Source: Rakuten

The ecosystem is all about synergies. With over 95 million active Rakuten IDs in Japan and over $9 billion in points given out since the inception of the program, it's evident the company has been able to employ its ecosystem to great effect domestically. However, the real test will be in the coming years as Rakuten hopes to extend this network internationally, while adding to its domestic businesses.

An Appealing Opportunity

By continually adding new business to the fold, improving on current holdings and expanding internationally, Rakuten has witnessed incredible growth since its founding just 21 years ago. Since 2011, when the company adopted IFRS reporting standards, the revenue and net income growth rate has been truly impressive.

JPY MM 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue 346,425 400,444 518,568 598,565 713,555 781,916 944,474 Net Income 9,631 21,136 43,481 71,103 44,280 38,435 110,488

Table compiled by author from Summary of Financial Data

As you can see, Rakuten’s strategies have been working and 2017 was no different. Revenues were up 20% to around JPY 950 billion($8.6 billion) and net income followed suit.

JPY MM FY 2016 FY 2017 % Change Revenue 781,916 944,474 21% IFRS Operating Income 78,512 149,344 90% Internet Services Segment Revenues 560,555 680,306 21% Fintech(Financial Services) Revenues 296,066 333,116 13% Cash and Cash Equivalents 548,269 700,881 28% Total Borrowings 640,863 876,168 37%

Table compiled by author from FY 2017 Report.

Cash and equivalents were up substantially in the quarter as well. Although total borrowing did increase considerably as Rakuten began its push to establish a nationwide mobile network in Japan (more on this later) and continued with acquisitions.

Source: Rakuten

Global gross transaction volume was over JPY 12.9 trillion or $118 billion in 2017 and Rakuten now boasts an ecosystem with over 1.2 billion users spread over 29 countries and regions. It’s clear Rakuten is no longer just a regional e-commerce contender. The company’s continued expansion into new industries, stable revenue growth of legacy businesses and international flavor make them an appealing long-term holding. However, Rakuten does face significant challenges, which have been reflected in their declining share price of late.

RKUNY data by YCharts

Not only does Rakuten operate in the most competitive industries in the world, but it also faces obstacles like a rapidly aging Japanese population and increasing indebtedness. Despite these headwinds, Rakuten is undervalued given the businesses potential and growth rate. Using a sum of parts valuation, I have placed Rakuten’s fair value at $16.243 billion. This implies a value of $11.35/share vs. Rakuten’s current share price of $7.17. Due to this clear mispricing, I have added a position in Rakuten that I intend to hold long-term.

Why The Mispricing?

As I have illustrated, Rakuten is a complex conglomeration of businesses that is difficult to value. I believe this has led to significant mispricing in today’s market. Other than the complexity of the company, I see four main issues that have caused analysts and investors to turn bearish on Rakuten, adding to the company’s current mispricing. These include: 1) Stiff Competition in Domestic EC Market 2) An Increasing Debt Burden 3) The Entry into Japan’s Mobile Network Operator (MNO) space and 4) Japan’s Aging Population.

1) Stiff Competition In Domestic E-commerce

The number one issue facing Rakuten that has caused investor concern is the crushing competition the company faces in almost every major industry where they operate. In particular the e-commerce segment has been under pressure. Rakuten has lost considerable market share in their home country to competitors Amazon Japan and Yahoo Japan(42% owned by SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY), the rest by Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA)). In 2014, the market share distribution looked like this:

Source: btrax.com

In 2017, Amazon has made its way to number one in online sales in Japan, with 20.2% of market share. Rakuten follows close behind with 20.1% and Yahoo Japan comes in a distant third with 8.9%.

Yahoo Japan and Amazon have been steadily gaining market share from Rakuten, although the Japanese company has more than held its own. Revenues and domestic e-commerce gross merchandise sales (GMS) have steadily risen despite these pressures. Although operating income has been affected as of late and was down 6.8% YoY for Q4 2017.

Source: Rakuten

Rakuten is facing serious competition across the board, not just in e-commerce. The company’s banking, credit card, and communications businesses also are dealing with international and domestic adversaries. There are truly too many businesses to mention here in a single article. Whether it's Rakuten TV or Rakuten Advertising the company seemingly has a hand in everything. Not to mention the plethora of investments in companies like Lyft and Pinterest that have proved enormously profitable.

This diversity among operations has its benefits, including synergies created through brand recognition, data collection and the Rakuten points. However, it also has downsides as Rakuten is spread thin and businesses that are thriving risk being hampered by increasing debts from any struggling ecosystem partners (although there aren't any yet).

2) Increasing Debt Burden

Another answer to the mispricing question is Rakuten's use of debt to fund its growth. 2017 was a growth year for Rakuten, but not only did the company grow its customer base, revenues and operating income, it also grew its debt to equity ratio to a whopping 805%.

Total Equity in JPY MM: 683,181

Total Liabilities in JPY MM: 5,500,891

Debt to Equity: (5,500,891/683,181)=8.052 (805%)

Of course, much of this debt is a part of Fintech’s (Rakuten’s finance unit) bank deposits and the securities business's financial liabilities. Obviously, banks are capital intensive so that lessens the blow here. Remember banks borrow money to lend money, but still these figures are disturbing to many analysts.

It appears Rakuten’s aggressive approach to international and domestic expansion through consistent acquisitions has left them heavily burdened by debt. The bonds and borrowings section of RKUNY’s Q4 2017 report, which is not related to Fintech, shows the massive uptick in debt from JPY 711 billion at year-end 2016 to JPY 1.016 trillion by the end of 2017. This level of debt is nothing to worry about if Rakuten’s growth rate continues, but if the Japanese economy takes a downturn, it could be concerning.

3) A Mobile Network Operator (MNO)?

It doesn’t appear Rakuten has decided to avoid competition or the assumption of debt either. CEO and Founder Hiroshi Mikitani believes an entry into the MNO business is more than a viable option for Rakuten. Although Rakuten’s plans aren’t overly ambitious, as the company hopes to cover only around 15 million people within a few years(this would make it half the size of Japan's third largest MNO), there will be serious costs and competition in the way of progress.

Mikitani has long been decrying the high prices of monthly contracts given out by MNOs in Japan. He believes Rakuten will be able to attract a large customer base from the over 95 million Rakuten ID holders in the company's ecosystem. However, challenging the current telecom giants of Japan, NTT Docomo (OTCPK:DCMYY), KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) and SoftBank will be no easy task and the market has adamantly sided against this move. Since the company announced its intention to start a MNO in December 2017 shares have dropped from around $10 to just $7.

Perhaps investors are concerned about the level of debt required to create a nationwide mobile network in Japan. In an April 18th article on Japan’s news network Nikkei, Rakuten released its decision to issue JPY 200 billion($1.86 billion) in bonds in order to start the MNO business. They also admitted they would need to acquire a total of JPY 600 billion in debt over the next five years in order to completely build out the infrastructure.

However, this figure does represent the total cap-ex required, in the opinion of Rakuten, to develop a nationwide MNO. The additional borrowings will push RKUNY’s debt figures to scary levels, but it is nothing they can't overcome. Although given the intense competition faced by the company and the aging Japanese population weighing on growth potential any excess debt can worry investors.

Rakuten began this entry into yet another fiercely competitive industry in 2014 with Rakuten mobile, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). MVNOs lease network space from MNOs who own the actual infrastructure. Rakuten Mobile began leasing its mobile network from established Japanese telecom, NTT Docomo in 2014 and has been growing rapidly ever since. As of the end of 2017 Rakuten Mobile had over 1.5 million accounts.

Source: Rakuten

Rakuten Mobile has established a significant presence across Japan as a MVNO due to brand recognition and the ecosystem approach I discussed earlier. Although I think the word 'synergies' is often overused(by me), the number of customers who pay their Rakuten Mobile bill with their Rakuten Card or their Rakuten Super Points, is obviously a synergistic effect of the Rakuten ecosystem in combination with the MVNO that will help buoy the whole business' revenues going forward. Source: Rakuten

RKUNY also operates 182 mobile shops domestically. This impressive expansion into new industries is characteristic of Rakuten.

Source: Rakuten

Rakuten has been planning the MNO move for some time, dipping the company’s toes into the telecom market with the MVNO. With that business flourishing, the company made the decision to push further into the telecom space in 2017, not expecting the market to react so negatively to the move. In the Q&A summary of the 2017 annual report Yoshisha Yamada Executive Vice President, Rakuten Media & Communications Company gave a solid explanation of some of the advantages Rakuten has that will help it compete as a MNO in Japan’s packed telecom industry:

Compared to the existing three carriers, we don’t need to invest in legacy technologies such as 3G, so the equipment can be simple. We have given a target of 15 million subscribers in a few years, but we don’t need to offer the same amount of capacity as the existing carriers, which have tens of millions of users. We also don’t need to update old equipment. In addition, the existing carriers have multiple frequencies, so in this way we can make the system simple. We are planning for full nationwide coverage, but rather than going suddenly for 99% coverage with our own equipment, we plan to borrow the network of the existing carriers for the first few years as we raise coverage up to near 100%. From this perspective, we believe the 600 billion yen figure for investment is sufficient.

I believe Rakuten is more than capable of a move into the telecom industry and the market's negative overreaction to this news presents an opportunity to keen value investors. My reasons to be more bullish on the MNO are as follows:

1) The growth and loyalty of Rakuten Mobile's customer base earned through the Rakuten ecosystem. Rakuten has already been a mobile provider for years and the company has a growing base that is incentivized to use Rakuten's services because of the Rakuten Points system. Currently, 62% of Rakuten Mobile customers pay with a Rakuten Card and 26% use points. I hate to say it again, but synergies are a strength of Rakuten that will aide both the development of the MNO and the ecosystem as a whole. Rakuten only has to convince 15 million of the over 95 million Rakuten ID holders to switch networks. Japan's high prices, which have angered customers and even forced Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to issue a directive urging a reduction in phone bills, will help Rakuten gain market share.

Rakuten has already been a mobile provider for years and the company has a growing base that is incentivized to use Rakuten's services because of the Rakuten Points system. Currently, 62% of Rakuten Mobile customers pay with a Rakuten Card and 26% use points. I hate to say it again, but synergies are a strength of Rakuten that will aide both the development of the MNO and the ecosystem as a whole. Rakuten only has to convince 15 million of the over 95 million Rakuten ID holders to switch networks. Japan's high prices, which have angered customers and even forced Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to issue a directive urging a reduction in phone bills, will help Rakuten gain market share. 2) Two hurdles have already been jumped on Rakuten's race to a nationwide MNO. In Q1 2018, Rakuten signed agreements with Chubu Electric Power, TEPCO Group and Kansai Electric Power Co to use their transmission towers, utility poles, telecoms towers and other infrastructure for MNO base stations. Then on April 10th, the company secured approval from the government for the installation of 4G network base stations.

In Q1 2018, Rakuten signed agreements with Chubu Electric Power, TEPCO Group and Kansai Electric Power Co to use their transmission towers, utility poles, telecoms towers and other infrastructure for MNO base stations. Then on April 10th, the company secured approval from the government for the installation of 4G network base stations. 3) No legacy infrastructure, less required capacity. As Yoshisha Yamada Executive Vice President, Rakuten Media & Communications Company elaborated above, Rakuten doesn't need to manage and maintain a 3G network that will be obsolete within years. The company also is shooting for 15 million subscribers so they don't need to have the same capacity as larger carriers. I believe these cost saving features will help Rakuten price its services lower to attract customers or simply operate with higher margins.

As Yoshisha Yamada Executive Vice President, Rakuten Media & Communications Company elaborated above, Rakuten doesn't need to manage and maintain a 3G network that will be obsolete within years. The company also is shooting for 15 million subscribers so they don't need to have the same capacity as larger carriers. I believe these cost saving features will help Rakuten price its services lower to attract customers or simply operate with higher margins. 4) A track record of success in new industries. In 1997, Rakuten began as a simple e-commerce company. Within two years the group founded the flourishing Rakuten Securities, which now has over JPY 50 billion in revenues annually. Around a year later they founded another successful company, Rakuten Bank, which now has revenues of over JPY 75 billion annually. Then came the purchase of AIRIO Life Insurance, now Rakuten Insurance, and the flow of successful entries into new industries just kept coming from there. Continuous acquisitions of companies like Viber have also contributed to the track record of success in new businesses for Rakuten. Company after company, through new industries with complex and unique challenges, Rakuten has managed to thrive. I believe they will continue to do so in their newest business as an MNO.

It's understandable that investors might take a skeptical view, and speculate about a worst case scenario for this new venture. I'd like to address that. Let's assume that Rakuten moves into the MNO business and picks up the JPY 600 billion of debt, incurs another JPY 100 billion in expenses and losses in the process, and then is forced to exit the business because they can't compete.

They would presumably be able to sell at least a portion of their 4G assets to other carriers, so let's say they were able to repay JPY 200 billion of the JPY 700 billion debt with assets sales. Therefore, I will need to add JPY 500 billion to the debt section of my Sum of Parts valuation. Doing this I would get a valuation for Rakuten of:

Total Equity as defined by Some of Part Valuation: $26.512 billion

Total Debt + A Failed MNO: $10.269 billion + $4.574 billion

$26.512 billion - $14.843 billion= $11.669 billion

*JPY 500 billion = $4.574 billion

Even after an absolute disaster where Rakuten loses JPY 500 billion dollars in the MNO entry, the company would still represent a good investment. With a $9.66 billion market cap vs. $11.669 billion valuation in a worst case scenario, I am confident the MNO will not negatively affect Rakuten as much as investors believe it will. The worries about a MNO entry, if anything, have presented an opportunity to enter a growing company at a more than reasonable price.

4) Japan’s Aging Economy

The final reason the market is down on Rakuten is the aging Japanese population. In 2017 Japan’s population figures fell for the seventh consecutive year to 126.7 million, with 27.7% of the population aged over 65. Unlike competitors Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) or JD who compete in China, a market expected to grow by 6.6% in 2018. Rakuten’s home base lies in a country expected to grow by only 1.2% in 2018. This according to the IMF.

In April 2017, the Japanese government suggested that without major changes the population will fall below 100 million by 2053 and drop to just 88.08 million by 2065, when people 65 or over will account for 38.4 percent of the total. These frightening figures are illustrated perfectly by the below chart from NPR.org.

Source: NPR

The lack of growth in Japan means Rakuten has been forced to move abroad with acquisitions and enter new businesses(as we have discussed). The 2014, $900 million dollar purchase of the chat app Viber is perhaps the best example of this. Although that purchase was followed almost immediately by a $1 billion dollar purchase of Ebates and more recently by the acquisition of the e-book company OverDrive for $410 million in 2015.

Every year Rakuten adds companies to the fold, this year it was companies like Cartera in Q1 and Shopstyle in Q2, while last year they acquired Soukai Drug among others. The string of major acquisitions dating back to 2014 clearly illustrates a trend. Rakuten is attempting to expand both globally and domestically in a move away from its reliance on the e-commerce industry of Japan. I see this as a wise defensive move to counteract the effects of an inevitable price war within the Japanese e-commerce businesses.

Of course, this new defensive strategy forces Rakuten to compete in industries where it has a much smaller footprint. It also means the company now competes with Amazon and other e-commerce giants on a global scale instead of just in their home country. In order to begin this global battle, Rakuten has sought out a strong ally. The company joined forces with Walmart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a recent deal that will enable them to sell e-books and readers through Walmart’s online platform and in their stores.

The deal’s main function however is to create an online grocery shopping platform, through Walmart’s wholly owned Japanese subsidiary Seiyu, which will compete with Amazon’s “fresh” services already offered in Tokyo, Japan. It’s important to note the significance of this deal. This is not just a strategic partnership to create a online grocery shopping service, but as Rakuten CEO and Founder Hiroshi Mikitani puts it:

We would like to have an alliance in a broader sense, not just in Japan but for our global businesses.

It’s a case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Walmart has found an ally across the Pacific in Rakuten and I believe this partnership will help to solidify both companies' place in the global e-commerce arms race.

Sum Of Parts Valuation

So, with all this pressure from competition and demographic trends why am I so high on Rakuten? Some of my bullishness comes down to growth in the face of unrelenting headwinds and the strength of the Rakuten ecosystem of businesses. However, a significant upside vs. current share prices, revealed by classic valuation metrics and through a sum of parts valuation, is the main reason why I am recommending RKUNY as a BUY.

Internet Services

Nailing down a valuation for the Rakuten internet services segment is difficult due to the breadth and interconnected nature of the company’s operations. RKUNY’s domestic e-commerce business should trade at a discount to other e-commerce giants because of its falling market share, stiff competition and the aging Japanese population. However, it’s important to recognize the value of Rakuten’s growth in spite of these trends.

The company’s international investments are proving themselves to be growth drivers and hold impressive value. I believe these investments help to illustrate that Rakuten is more than just a Japanese e-commerce company.

Rakuten Divides its internet services segment into three categories:

1) Domestic e-commerce: Revenues for Rakuten’s domestic e-commerce business rose 25.6% from JPY 311 billion in 2016 to JPY 390 billion($3.6 billion) in 2017. EBITDA on the other hand stayed relatively stable down 0.3%. This means Rakuten’s margins are being compressed by competition (like all e-commerce contenders). Therefore, the company’s e-commerce business needs to be discounted, but the question becomes how steeply? Amazon’s 2017 EBITDA was $15.04 billion and the company has an EV of $711 billion. This means Amazon trades at over ~50x EBITDA. Rakuten’s EBITDA for the domestic e-commerce business was $780 million in 2017.

In order to reflect the markets concerns about domestic competition and the aging Japanese population I believe it is fair to value this business at just 12x EBITDA, slightly above the stock’s current P/E ratio. I would note however, Amazon’s ability to put pressure on Rakuten through pricing is wavering. The company’s most recent quarter revealed a $622 million loss in its overseas business. I believe fears of Rakuten being snuffed out in Japan are overblown. This makes a valuation of $9.36 billion for the domestic e-commerce segment at least fair in my view.

2) Communications and Sports: Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Communications and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles(baseball team) make up the majority of the communications and sports segment. I will be pulling out Rakuten Mobile and dissecting this business on its own due to the upcoming move from a MVNO to a MNO. This leaves us with Rakuten Communications and the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles are a perennial front runner of Japan's Nippon League(the MLB of Japan).

In order to value the Golden Eagles I will use the most recent acquisition of a Nippon League Baseball team, which was the 2011 JPY 6.5 billion purchase of 66.92% of the Yokohama Baystars by social gaming company DeNa Co Lt. (TSE: 2432). The Baystars were the worst team in all of the Nippon League back in 2011 and were bleeding cash, but still they were valued at just over JPY 10 billion. The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles are one of the best teams in the league and deserve a premium here.

I believe it is fair to double the value of The Baystars in 2011. Making the Eagles worth JPY 20 billion or $183 million. Rakuten Communication had $178 million in revenue for 2017. Due to a lack of a earnings or operating income breakout here I will be valuing this company at just 1x revenues. Total for Communications and Sports: $361 million

3) Other Internet Services: This segment includes Rakuten's overseas businesses, Rakuten Marketing, and a number of smaller businesses. Two of the most important businesses in this segment are Rakuten Viber and Ebates, which I believe to be undervalued by the market.

Rakuten Viber

Earlier this year Viber, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rakuten, announced it had gained its one billionth user. In 2017 alone, the company had its user base grow by over 20%. Viber is a dominant player in Russia and Central Eastern Europe with penetration rates in excess of 70%. The company is also rapidly growing in Africa. In 2014, when Rakuten first announced its purchase of Viber for $900 million, the company had only around 300 million users and was struggling with revenue growth. The past two years have changed things. Source: Rakuten

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has a market cap of $508 billion dollars with 2.2 billion users. This means each FB user is valued at approximately $231 to FB. Of course, FB is the most dominant social media company in the world, its revenues are substantial and its targeted advertising is world class. Viber’s users aren’t worth close to that much. However, FB can help shed some light on a better valuation for Viber.

When FB bought WhatsApp for $19 billion the company had just under 1.5 billion users. That means each user on WhatsApp is worth $12.60 to the company. WhatsApp customers are undoubtedly worth more given their higher average household income. Viber’s unproven monetization strategy also weighs on value here.

A hefty 75% discount needs to be put in place for Viber. However, given Viber’s increasing market share in the African, Eastern European and Russian messaging markets, along with its substantial revenue growth, I don’t think it is going too far to assume that each Viber user is worth $3.15. Especially considering the value of the Rakuten ecosystem. That means that Viber alone could be worth around $3.15 billion dollars if valued at just 25% of the per user value of WhatsApp.

Ebates

In 2014, Rakuten paid $1 billion to acquire Ebates, the king of cash back online shopping that operates in the U.S. Growth since that acquisition has been impressive. Ebates annual gross merchandising sales have almost tripled in the past three years alone to $9.7 billion.

Source: Rakuten

Operating Income has steadily risen as well at Ebates, reaching $29 million in Q4 2017.

Source: Rakuten

In 2013, when Rakuten was deciding what to pay for Ebates, the company had a GMS of just $2.2 billion. Today, Ebates is 4.4x the size it was back in 2013 when Rakuten considered it to be worth $1 billion. Once again, let's be conservative here, despite revenue growth of 31% YoY and the acquisitions of both Cartera and Shopstyle (both U.S.-based companies), and apply just a 3x multiplier on Ebates 2014 value.

This would mean Viber Media and Ebates alone combine to a valuation $6.15 billion. The $9.54 billion dollar market cap of Rakuten is beginning to look low in my view. Rakuten’s marketing business, Rakuten Price Minister and Overdrive Holdings make up the majority of the remaining revenues in the other internet services segment.

Source: Rakuten

Looking at Rakuten marketing's industry competitor, Dentsu Inc. (OTCPK:DNTUF) we can see marketing companies are not highly valued in Japan. Even with growing revenues Dentsu trades at just 1.45x revenues. Due to Rakuten marketing’s weak revenue growth and falling operating income I believe it is fair to value this business at just 1x revenues. This means a fair value of $260 million.

Now looking to Overdrive, an e-book and audio book distributor that works with libraries. The company saw a 17.5% increase in checkouts for Q4 YoY and a 13% revenue increase YoY to $225 million. We can see in 2014 when the company was purchased it had $25 million in EBITDA and just over $100 million in revenues.

Rakuten paid $410 million for Overdrive that year meaning the company was valued at 16.4x EBITDA and about 4x revenues. This issue is EBITDA of Overdrive is not given in Rakuten’s reports. This means we should use a conservative estimate of just 2x revenues to find a value for Overdrive. The company is now worth around of $450 million.

Next we have French e-commerce company Rakuten Price Minister, which has 1 million members and was acquired for €200 million in 2010. The company faced a rough patch in 2016, although it recovered in 2017 with solid revenue growth. Due to lack of growth since acquisition and weak revenues I believe the 2010 value is fair. Rakuten Price Minister is worth approx. $240 million.

There are many smaller businesses in the other internet services segment that are impossible to accurately value given the lack of a breakout of their revenues or earnings. Rakuten Commerce LLC, formerly Buy.com, is an example of this. The company was acquired back in 2010 for $250 million, but has struggled ever since. Rakuten Commerce operates through Rakuten.com in the U.S., but their revenues and earnings are hidden within the other internet services segment.

The main pieces of the other internet services segment are accounted for above. However, placing a value on the remainder, whose revenues and earnings aren't broken out, is difficult. Given the $1.83 billion in revenues and $405 million in EBITDA earned by the segment in 2017 there is clearly more to the story. Still, the companies valued above represent 90%+ of the other internet services segment's revenues so I believe it's reasonable to assume they are close to fair value for the segment.

Other Internet Services Total:

E-bates: $3 billion + Viber: $3.15 billion + Ad Business: $260 million +

Overdrive: $450 million + Rakuten Price Minister: $240 million =

Total: $7.1 billion

Internet Services Segment Total:

Domestic EC: $9.36 billion

Communications and Sports: $361 million

Other Internet Services: $7.1 billion

Total: $16.821 billion

Financial Services (Fintech)

Rakuten holds one of the fastest growing banks, insurance firms, credit cards and brokers in Japan. In 2017, the Fintech segment saw revenues increase by 12.5% and EBITDA increase by 14.9%. This all begins with the growth of Rakuten Card.

Rakuten Card

Rakuten’s Credit Card now has 15 million holders. YoY total transaction volume rose by 22.1% in 2017. The card continues to be the fastest growing card in Japan by percentage. Using a similar Japanese credit card company like Aeon Financial (OTC:AEOJF) as a measuring stick we can find a fair value for Rakuten Card. Aeon currently trades at 14x earnings. Given the fact that Rakuten Card is growing its revenues and income faster than its competition I believe it deserves a premium here, but to be conservative we will go with just 15x Rakuten Card’s 2017 figure of $216 million in earnings. 216*15 = $3.2 billion.

Source: Rakuten

Rakuten Bank

Rakuten Bank is a steady earner with strong core deposit growth. In 2017 revenues rose by 15.5% and operating income by 22.7%. The number of customer accounts also grew by over 9% reaching 6.22 million. Rakuten Bank is an online bank so a solid comparison may be found in Bank of Internet (BOFI). Although we don't have Rakuten Bank's net income we do have its operating income. BOFI trades at 10.66x operating income. Using this figure we can find a fair value for Rakuten Bank of JPY 21.8 billion * 10.66=JPY 233.4 billon or $2.14 billion.

Source: Rakuten

Rakuten Securities

Rakuten’s broker business is growing faster than almost any other piece of the company. In Q4 2017, the domestic stock brokerage trading volume rose by 43.5% and investment trust sales were up over 90% for the same quarter. Kabu.com Securities Co. Ltd. (TSE: 8703) has slower YoY growth and slimmer margins than Rakuten, but still is a profitable firm. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion. Once again we don't have net income here, but instead operating income. Kabu trades at 16.9x operating income. Using this figure to value Rakuten Securities we get JPY 18.4 billion * 16.9 = JPY 310.96 billion or $2.85 billion.

Source: Rakuten

Rakuten Insurance

The final piece of the Fintech puzzle is Rakuten insurance. Yet again we have a growing business, although revenue figures were just stable YoY in Q4. The segment earns just over $15 million annually in operating income although no net income is given. The recent $415 million acquisition of Asahi Fire and Marine Insurance will also add value here. I believe a fair comp for Rakuten Insurance would be Japan’s second largest insurance company, Japan Post Insurance (JP: 7181).

This company is much larger than Rakuten, its margins are also slimmer and it doesn't have the revenue growth so I believe Rakuten should trade at a slight premium. Japan Post Insurance currently trades at around 6x operating income. I will use 8x operating income for Rakuten Insurance and add in the value of Asahi Fire and Marine Insurance:

($15 million*8)+$415 million = $535 million

Source: Rakuten

Rakuten Insurance $535 million

Rakuten Bank: $2.14 billion

Rakuten Card: $3.2 billion

Rakuten Securities: $2.85 billion

Total: $8.725 billion

Mobile

Now I’m sure Rakuten’s CEO Mikitani would like me to value Rakuten Mobile with its future prospects in mind. However, due to stiff competition and the steep costs of infrastructure development it is difficult to give Rakuten mobile credit for the 15 million customers it says it will acquire. However, taking a glimpse into the future, note that NTT DoCoMo Inc. (DCM) the largest MNO in Japan currently has a market cap of just over $98 billion dollars.

The company currently has 74.88 million customers and an established nationwide telecom network. If Rakuten can achieve its goals to become about 20% of the size of NTT DoCoMo while establishing their own infrastructure, this segment could possibly reach a value of ~$20 billion at some point. This however, is years if not decades away from being reality. Although, as we have discussed, if anyone can enter a new industry and thrive its Rakuten.

For now though, let’s value the current MVNO business including the 180+ mobile shops, while keeping in mind the potential future value of Rakuten's MNO. Rakuten Mobile saw an impressive revenue increase in 2017 of around 84% to over $300 million dollars. The company allows for synergies with Rakuten Card and the Rakuten ecosystem and has consistently grown its user figures. It’s also important to note the MVNO industry is thriving in Japan.

According to a recent study by Global Market Insights, the MVNO business is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2015 to 2022. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to drive this significant growth with an over 11% CAGR due to strong demand from the Japan MVNO market.

Due to the fact that many MVNOs acquisitions don't have a disclosed purchase price, finding a comp against which we can value Rakuten Mobile is difficult. However, after a lot of research, I have found that Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNY) acquired a Norwegian MVNO called Phonero in 2016 and paid 2.1x sales for the company. Given Rakuten Mobile's growth, the CAGR of the Japanese MVNO market, as well as Rakuten's strategy to develop a MNO. I believe it is fair to value Rakuten higher at 3x sales. Given the company's 2017 revenues of $322 million that gives us a fair value of $966 million.

The Final Tally

Internet Services $16.8 billion Fintech $8.725 billion Rakuten Mobile $966 million Total $26.512 billion

Now that we have a value for all of Rakuten’s businesses combined, we can subtract the debt and add back our remaining cash. These figures will represent only the portion of Rakuten's liabilities, which are held under the corporate entity as a whole. Rakuten Bank and Securities-related debt (i.e. deposits for banking business, financial liabilities for securities business) and cash are valued with the respective businesses.

-Bonds and Borrowings $9.32 billion -Other Liabilities $1.232 billion +Cash $283 million Total $10.269 billion

Now we can subtract the debt from the total: $26.512 billion - $10.269 billion:

FAIR VALUE OF RAKUTEN: $16.243 billion

IMPLYING A PER SHARE VALUE OF: $11.35/share

Conclusion

In conclusion, I'd like to take a look at some more classic valuation metrics to further demonstrate my belief that a mispricing is occurring at Rakuten.

Rakuten Price/Sales 1.14 Price/Book 1.52 Price/Earnings 9.73 Price/Cash Flow 6.64 2017 Revenue Growth 20%

*Table compiled by author from Morningstar

It's clear Rakuten doesn't trade like a company with 20% YoY revenue growth. In fact, RKUNY is trading at historically low multiples in every major metric listed above. Investors seem to be discounting Rakuten's value significantly. I believe this is mainly due to the assumption that Rakuten is nothing more than a Japanese e-commerce company being squeezed out by international players. Rakuten, in some investors' minds, will simply be a loser in the upcoming price war. Add to that Japan's pathetic growth rate and aging population and RKUNY must not be a buy.

Investors look at an Alibaba or Amazon and see growth potential, but when they look at RKUNY, they see a company stuck in a decaying and competitive market. I simply disagree with this view. The continuing growth in almost every industry where Rakuten operates, despite pressure from competition is truly impressive and in no way illustrative of a company in distress.

I believe I have also demonstrated that the fears of Rakuten's MNO being a disaster are overblown. And even if bears are right and the MNO business suffers through a worst-case scenario, the company would still be a value as we have seen through the sum of parts valuation.

Simply put, I see Rakuten as undervalued. While the company may never compete with an Amazon or Alibaba in terms of revenue or influence, that doesn't mean they will go under. Despite the intense competition and demographic headwinds, I believe in Rakuten's ecosystem of businesses, as it has yet to show any signs of weakness. The company's investment prowess and aggressive growth strategy coupled with growing brand recognition gives them long-term staying power that I believe investors and analysts are overlooking.

A sum of parts valuation puts a $11.35/share price target on Rakuten, implying some 58.3% potential upside. Considering the company is also hovering around its 52-week low, with 20% YoY revenue growth and an EV/EBITDA of just above 7, I believe it's time for value investors to start paying attention.

