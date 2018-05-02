Allergan: Too Much Focus On The Bad

The Botox market is expected to expand to alleviate a lot of the risk with competitive products from Revance.

If one paid attention solely to the news flow on Allergan plc (AGN), the general assumption would be that the biopharma is struggling to survive. The stock is down some 50% from the all-time high of $330 in mid-2015 due to these overblown fears.

Source: Botox website

Exclusivity Risk Overblown

The number one theme with Allergan is that the market is over blowing the risk of losing exclusivity with several drugs or facing competition from new drugs in the market. The company already is taking the hit from Restasis this quarter and the new fear is that Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) will take market share from Botox in the future.

Allergan still has the majority of revenues under brands with the ongoing exclusivity. Despite this fact the biopharma will see some revenue pressure in the next few quarters.

Source: Allergan Q1'18 presentation

The biopharma is dominated by branded drugs protected by exclusivity at 87% of sales in Q1. Allergan took a hit during the quarter from the likes of Estrace losing $67 million in revenues and Namenda losing $82 million, among others. Restasis took a $49 million hit on the expected start of a generic competitor during Q2. A lot of the guide up for 2018 EPS nearly $16 was based on this generic not reaching the market in April.

Despite these hits, Allergan grew revenues by 3% in the quarter. Of course, the biggest risk is rolling into that Botox franchise that produced revenue growth of $89 million for a 12% annual growth rate. Total revenues for the franchise reached $819 million during the quarter, or roughly 22% of the business.

Losing market share on Botox would be a significant problem, if it happens. RT002 from Revance has shown in studies the ability to reduce glabellar lines (or frown lines) with a longer duration of treatment. Revance plans to submit a U.S. marketing application to the FDA in the first half of 2019 with approval expected in 2020. As well, the company plans to commercialize a biosimilar to Botox with Mylan (MYL) providing a competitive force though taking market share is a different story.

A big part of the key to this story is that even Revance is acknowledging that the global neuromodulator sales are estimated to surge from $4 billion now to over $7 billion in 2024. An effective product from Revance will stymie the growth potential at Allergan, but the company that created the market should maintain high market share with customers unwilling to trust a new therapy for years, if ever.

Source: Revance Therapeutics presentation

Forget Strategic Alternatives

CEO Bret Saunders spent entirely too much time on the earnings call discussing five strategic alternatives being reviewed by multiple financial advisors. This process has the impact of presenting to the market that the business is weak and the competitive threat from Revance is real.

Allergan needs to focus more on the business prospects as several drugs lose exclusivity, but a robust pipeline eventually helps alleviate that pressure. The biopharma remains on path for FY19 EPS to exceed the $16.35 earned last year.

AGN EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The even bigger deal with the nonsense discussions about strategic alternatives is that FY20 EPS estimates are up at $18.40. Allergan probably could use some focus in the business lines that range from medical aesthetics to eye care to GI to central nervous system.

Allergen doesn't need to pay multiple financial analysts to tell them the obvious. In fact, the constant discussion about the problems with the business causes the market to over focus on the LOE loss of Restasis and other drugs and the competitive threat to the Botox franchise.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Allergan recently completed another $2 billion share buyback for a fundamental reason. The stock trades at less than 10x forward EPS estimates while the prospects of the business remain solid. The business isn't without risk, but the potential rewards are substantial with the stock trading below $160.

