Intel's 10nm Misstep Is AMD's Gain

Intel (INTC) turned in a bittersweet earnings report last week as strong growth in the data center sent the stock soaring 8% before those gains were erased when the company announced yet another delay to its 10nm products due to poor yields. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) continues to barrel towards a line of 7nm Zen chips, which could sport a process advantage over Intel's comparable offerings if the latter doesn't figure out how to scale 10nm, and soon.

First, let's do a quick recap of where we now stand on this issue before getting into its implications for 2019. For a full write-up on the topic, you can read my previous article here.

Intel's timeline originally had 10nm chips going into volume production in the 2H 2015, which would have absolutely crushed any competition had it come to fruition. However, the company postponed the volume launch until 2H 2017, likely because there was more profit left in 14nm to be milked. But nothing happened in 2017, and Intel said it would begin volume production in 2018 instead. Finally, last week, Intel announced that volume production of 10nm would be delayed for the third time and that 10nm products would begin volume production sometime in 2019 (there was no specific time frame given).

What's going on here? So far, it looks like Intel has underestimated the complexity of manufacturing on 10nm and can't get yields to a rate sufficient for volume production. While Intel struggles to iron out its 10nm process, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and AMD-partner GlobalFoundries have been making rapid progress on 7nm processes. TSMC announced last week that it had begun production of chips on the 7nm process node, Samsung isn't far behind that, and GlobalFoundries is set to sample 7nm in mid-2018 and begin volume production soon after.

With these 7nm processes having an inherent advantage in SRAM cell density over Intel's 10nm process, even if Intel were able to begin volume production in 2019, they could be facing stiff competition right out of the gate. And that's assuming Intel figures out its yield issue, which, given the number of delays to 10nm so far, is quite a ways away from a sure thing. The reason this is potentially damaging for Intel is that they can't go anywhere else but their owns fabs to manufacture their chips, while a fabless company like AMD can simply go to the industry leader, in this case, one of the foundries with a 7nm process.

Intel is struggling to get out of the starting gate, and AMD is already planning a coup with Zen 2 in 2019, which will be manufactured on a 7nm process node. AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that the company is already sampling 7nm Zen CPUs and is aiming for volume production in 2019. AMD will also likely have an easier time reaching sufficient yields because it has ditched monolithic dies, which Intel still uses, in favor of a design approach that combines multiple smaller dies into a single CPU.

AMD has stated that it will be splitting production of its 7nm CPUs and 7nm GPUs between GloFo and TSMC, but how the mix will shake out isn't clear. Regardless, what is clear is that AMD pushing full-speed ahead with 7nm processors while Intel has now been unsuccessful in scaling its 10nm process for four years running. In a best-case scenario for Intel, it will roll out 10nm in volume for 2019 and remain on par with other foundries, whereas in the past, Intel has had a sizable process lead. The way things are shaping up now, 2019 could be a very trying time for Intel and an opportunity for AMD to gain significant market share.

Investor Takeaway

I think it is fairly apparent that Intel delaying its 10nm process yet again into 2019 is a significant headwind for the company and a tailwind for AMD. Intel has had a process advantage over AMD for more than two decades (the last time AMD had a process advantage was in the '90s when process nodes were in the 500nm-600nm range), and that has now evaporated, leaving Intel vulnerable. While Intel has the brand awareness and client base to prevent too much bleeding from the 10nm misstep, the process playing field has leveled drastically over the past 4 years. Zen 2 is likely coming in 2019 and even if Intel figures out its yield problems by then, the comparisons between the next generation of processors from both companies will likely be the closest they've been in many years.

This should be worrisome to INTC investors as losing the manufacturing process advantage to other foundries, which AMD can utilize with ease, will likely significantly hurt the competitive advantage that Intel's products have enjoyed over AMD's during the past few years of near-monopoly. This applies to consumer processors, but more importantly to Intel's biggest growth market: the data center. EPYC, AMD's server chip, has already looked competitive versus Intel's Xeon lineup, but 7nm EPYC against Intel's 10nm servers (should volume production begin by the time 7nm EPYC hits the market) could tip the scales in favor of AMD.

Intel's Data Center Group ("DCG") revenues grew 24% to $5.2 billion in the most recent quarter, making it the company's primary growth catalyst, while the core PC business grew 3% to $8.2 billion. Both of these segments are Intel's bread and butter and both are in danger of losing market share to AMD if Intel's manufacturing issues persist, but especially in the data center where Intel has 90%+ unit share. With EPYC looking promising, Intel was bound to lose some share, but with the performance gains offered by 7nm, AMD can close the gap even further.

AMD has maintained a target of mid-single digit unit share for servers by the end of 2018, which is an achievable goal based on EPYC's price/performance advantages. However, I think 2019 can expand that target significantly as 7nm EPYC servers go toe-to-toe with Intel's 10nm Xeons, assuming Intel can scale by then. Purely from a performance perspective, AMD will be on a level playing field with Intel, which is especially impressive considering AMD only really re-entered the server game a couple years ago. There are billions of dollars in sales at stake here and AMD looks in prime position to capture a portion of that due to Intel's ongoing issues with 10nm.

From an AMD investor perspective, market share gains and profit margin expansion appear inevitable. The process advantage has been Intel's for a long time and all of the sudden it's gone. This is the first time in quite a while where Intel and AMD will be competing on a level playing field (or even in AMD's favor if Intel can't nail down 10nm). AMD investors should be patient though as breaking Intel's hold over the marketplace and gaining mindshare will be a slow process, but with TSMC and GloFo catching up to and potentially leapfrogging Intel, AMD has a solid foundation on which to build going forward.

I cannot overstate how important this development is for shareholders in AMD and Intel. 10nm has been a tough nut to crack for Intel and the company is in danger of ceding market share to AMD in 2019 when Zen 2 hits shelves manufactured on a 7nm process that rivals, or potentially bests, Intel's 10nm. Additionally, any issues Intel is having getting yields up on its 10nm process will only get worse as the process nodes shrink. TSMC is targeting early 2020 for volume production of 5nm. While this is an early estimate, TSMC has been mostly reliable on hitting its production targets, which comes in stark contrast to Intel's recent struggles. Will Intel get things back on track by 2020? Current developments leave a lot to be desired.

Ultimately, I think 2019 will be a transformative year for AMD due to Zen 2 and how it will stack up to Intel's 10nm offerings and a lackluster year for Intel. The manufacturing process is the basis for all of Intel's processors, so not being able to scale 10nm is essentially eroding the company's competitive advantage with each passing day. I think we will see the effects of these struggles in 2019 when AMD rolls out Zen 2 and possibly 7nm EPYC as well while Intel at best rolls out a line of 10nm products that are significantly behind schedule.

Intel has now lost the manufacturing edge moving forward and the question remains whether the company will recover or fall further behind its foundry competitors. Either way, delaying 10nm to 2019 is likely to be a negative catalyst for Intel and a boon for AMD.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can follow me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.