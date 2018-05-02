Apple: Bears Were Wrong (Again)

Apple reported stellar results for the quarter. iPhone sales in-line, services accelerated, overall revenue up 16%

On May 1, Apple (AAPL) reported its much-anticipated Q2 FY 2018 results. Despite all the concerns, the company achieved stellar results in the period, beating expectations on EPS and revenue: $2.73 vs. $2.68 and $61.1B vs. $60.94B, respectively. The revenue growth amounted to 15.5% year over year, which sets a positive trend from the overall FY 2018 (in Q1, revenue grew 12.7%).

The main attention was, as usual, focused on iPhone sales. Apple shipped 52.2 million smartphones in Q2, versus the consensus of 52 million (according to Seeking Alpha). During the earnings call, the company noted that the iPhone X, the top model of the phone, accounted for the major part of the total number. The average selling price amounted to $728, which is lower than this in Q1, but significantly higher than $655 recorded in Q2 FY 2017. As a result, the revenue attributed to iPhones increased about 15% YoY from $33.25 billion in Q2 2017 to $38.03 billion.

And customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. Since we split the line with the launch of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in 2014, this is the first cycle in which the top of the line iPhone model has also been the most popular.

This is a good sign for Apple. As I mentioned in my previous article on the company, the fact that the ASP is increasing should diminish concerns related to the weakened global smartphone sales. Even if Apple will sell the same number of devices in the coming quarters as a year ago, the iPhone revenue should be 11% higher due to the price impact.

While the other devices did not bring any surprise (iPad sales equaled to 9.1M vs. 8.8M est.; MAC sold 4.1M, meeting consensus), services revenue turned out to be much higher than the analysts' expectations. Overall, the segment grew 31%, outpacing any other source of income except wearables, and reached $9.2 billion. By services alone, Apple now generates more money than many companies in the U.S. market. Again, such an impressive performance from this division should offset any possible slowdowns in hardware sales for the tech giant.

Services revenue should also help Apple grow its margins. In Q2 2018, the gross margin continued to decline slightly, compared to the previous years: 39.4% in 2016, 38.5% in 2017, and 38.3% in 2018. However, this should not be a huge problem as Apple guides gross margin to stay above 38% in the coming future, and services should help the company in this case.

Additionally, some words regarding China performance. It was reported: "Analysts have been expected Apple to lose Chinese market share due to low demand for premium smartphones." Instead, sales in the region were up 21% in the quarter YoY, reaching $13 billion. This is a crucial point as the region accounts for more than 20% of Apple's total revenue.

Overall, Apple's numbers brought a positive surprise to most analysts. Hence, 10 out of 12 major institutional analysts forecasted EPS to be lower than the actual earnings, while actual revenue was higher than estimated in 8 out of 12 cases. Moreover, services revenue significantly beat even the most optimistic expectations, while gross margin was in-line with the analysts' forecasts. These are the facts that clearly demonstrate that most big players are still wrong about the stock, and Apple will continue to be just fine in the near future.

Positive guidance, dividend hike, and $100 billion buyback program should encourage investors

It seems that the management remains confident about the future of the company. Hence, the revenue for Q3 2018 was guided to be $51.5-53.5 billion, against the consensus of $51.6. This would also imply a 13.5-17.8% sales growth year on year. As Apple tends to significantly beat the expectations in Q3, the higher end of the guided revenue range is very likely to be achieved.

Moreover, the corporation increased its dividends by 16% from $0.63 to $0.73 and revealed a new buyback program, which will amount to a hefty $100 billion. The basic corporate finance theory suggests that such actions clearly demonstrate the management has a high level of confidence about the future of the corporation. Notably, Apple has actively repurchased its shares over the last three years, reducing the number of shares outstanding by more than 10% over the period.

Updated DCF model shows the fair price range is $184-197

In one of my previous articles on Apple, I valued the company using DCF modeling. The fair price range at that moment was calculated to be $175.9-187.8. I updated my model to incorporate the latest information from Q2 FY2018.

The main change is related to the forecasted revenue growth for 2018, as this metric has increased since last time from 8% to 13.5%. This also complies with the average analysts' expectations provided by Yahoo Finance. The assumptions for operating performance are provided by the picture below.

I also use a higher risk-free return of 2.9%, since the U.S. 10-year bond yield has grown significantly over the last months. Other changes include changed cash and debt numbers according to the latest quarterly report.

As a result, the new fair price is calculated to be in the range of $184-197, which represents 6-13% upside potential from the current price of $174. It is clear that the margin of safety has increased since last time due to Apple's sound performance in Q2 and negative stock price movement in the last months.

Final words

Overall, despite all the worries related to weakened iPhone sales and other possible issues, Apple managed to deliver outstanding results in its Q2 FY2018. The smartphone sales were in-line with forecasts, although higher inventories suggest that the company itself expected to move a bigger number of iPhones.

The services segment of revenue was and remains to be one of the most promising sources of income for Apple. The growth rates in this division are impressive, while services' margins are likely to be higher than those in other segments, which ultimately means more cash generated for Apple. As I mentioned in my previous article, I believe the expansion of services will likely continue in the future, thus providing Apple with a hedge for its hardware sales. This is supported by the fact that Apple plans to heavily invest in its original content, thus attracting even more users to the platform.

As regards the stock price, the current level provides a solid margin of safety. The DCF model demonstrates the fair price range for AAPL is about $184-197, which is up to 13% higher than the current price of $174. Besides, higher dividends and a $100 billion buyback program should reduce the level of risk for investors.

