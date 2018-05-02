Waste Management: A Fairly Valued Dividend Stock

Waste Management (WM) has an enviable business that is dominant in the waste industry. I view the stock as fairly valued right now and worth purchasing for the following reasons:

Revenue is growing organically, which is benefiting from both pricing power and waste volume. Free cash flow production has been substantial over the last two fiscal years and expected to reach record levels during 2018. An annual dividend yield of 2.29% is modest but reliable (no historical dividend cuts over a 20-year history) and well-supported by free cash flow. I expect 11% upside potential in the price of the stock based on a conservative discounted cash flow model. Wall Street expects 13% upside in the stock.

Waste Management's Financial Snapshot

Waste Management has performed well over the last couple of years. During 2017, revenue increased by 6.4%. Profit margin, EPS, and free cash flow are all trending in a positive direction as well. This performance has continued into 2018. According to its 1st quarter earnings release:

Organic revenue grew by 6%

Operating EBITDA grew by 8%

Adjusted net income was $291 million ($0.66 per share)

The most negative thing I have to say about Waste Management is its balance sheet. The company's cash balance is low, debt levels are high and this has led to substantial leverage. Waste Management does produce plenty of free cash flow and can begin chipping away at this when it chooses to do so. Over the last couple of years, more emphasis has been put on repurchasing common shares ($2.1 billion spent over the last 3 full fiscal years) than reducing debt.

Dividend Analysis: 2.29% Annual Yield

Waste Management has been providing a dividend since 1998. No dividend cuts have occurred over this 20-year span, which is impressive. The good news is I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio has been less than 50% for each of the last two years. The company's Board of Directors has also stated its intention to increase the dividend by $0.16, or 9.4%, to $1.86 per share on an annual basis, for an approximate annual cost of $810 million. Based on projected free cash flow (more detail below), this will equal a payout ratio of 41% for 2018.

2018 Expectations

Waste Management provided the following 2018 guidance in its Q4 2017 earnings release:

Revenue growth on its disposal business is expected to be 2.0% or greater.

Revenue growth from volume is expected to be between 2.0% and 2.2%.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $3.97 and $4.05 per share. This calculation includes a $0.62 EPS benefit from tax reform partially offset by a $0.11 EPS impact from a one-time retention bonus for all employees.

Free cash flow projected to be between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

Discounted Cash Flow Model: 11% Upside Potential

Waste Management looks slightly undervalued according to this discounted cash flow model. I consider this model conservative because I've assumed $1.65 billion in free cash flow for 2018, which is considerably less than the company's median expectation of $2 billion. I believe the company's expectation is achievable, but given its significantly higher than any of the previous 6 years, I'm a little skeptical it's sustainable. Second, I've assumed a long-term growth rate of 3%, which is also conservative relative to what's expected by other sources (i.e. Reuters expects a 12.2% long-term growth rate).

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow $1.65 billion.

"r" is the required rate of return, and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Wall Street's consensus estimates are in line with this model. According to MarketWatch, the average target price is $91.90 and 6 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a 'Buy'.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Waste Management looks reasonably valued based on its historical valuation multiples (data provided by Reuters). Its price/sales is 26% higher than its 5-year average, but that makes sense. Waste Management's profit margin and free cash flow production have both increased considerably over the last couple of years, so each dollar of revenue should be valued higher:

Forward P/E of 20.1x (5-year average of 20.6x)

Forward PEG of 1.6x (5-year average of 2.8x)

Price/sales of 2.4x (5-year average of 1.9x)

Waste Management's EV/FCF is also within its 5-year historical range, but I consider this valuation a bit high. As I mentioned before, Waste Management has a highly leveraged balance sheet, which leads to a higher multiple relative to some other stocks.

WM EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

I'm cautious of Waste Management's debt levels, but overall I see performance trends continuing in the right direction. The company has a few advantages over its competitors that make it the industry leader in waste disposal. Regulatory permits, landfill ownership, and the company's integrated collection-to-disposal service are difficult to compete with. These factors have led to improving performance trends over the last couple of years, which management expects to continue. The stock isn't deeply discounted, but I do consider it fairly valued. I expect 11% upside potential based on a discounted cash flow model, which is consistent with Wall Street's expectations. That upside will be supplemented by a reliable dividend that's supported by free cash flow and likely to continue increasing in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.