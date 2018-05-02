Flex Pharma's (FLKS) CEO Bill McVicar on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Bill McVicar - CEO

Tom Wessel - CMO

Elizabeth Woo - SVP, IR and Corporate Communications

Analysts

Jotin Marango - ROTH Capital

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald

Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann

Roger Tung - Jefferies

Operator

Elizabeth Woo

Thank you, [Indiscernible]. Good morning, everyone thank you for joining us to discuss Flex Pharma's first quarter 2018 financial results as well as our recent progress and outlook.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing recent business highlights and detailing our first quarter 2018 results. You can find these documents on our website at flex-pharma.com.

Today, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about future expectations, plans, events and circumstances, including statements about our strategy, future operations and the development of our consumer and drug product candidates, plans for future potential product candidates and studies and our expectations regarding our capital allocation and cash resources. These statements are based on our current expectations, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Actual results may differ materially due to our risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the risk factors section of our 10-K filed with the SEC and other filings we make with the SEC from time-to-time.

Flex Pharma disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We'll provide a brief overview and then open it up for Q&A. And on the call today is CEO Bill McVicar and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tom Wessel.

I'll now pass the call to CEO, Bill McVicar.

Bill McVicar

Thank you, Elizabeth. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us on the call today. I'll make a few brief remarks about the overall state of business and then turn the call over to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tom Wessel, for an update on the progress we've made in our clinical development programs.

The past few months have been particularly rewarding on the clinical front. We achieved significant milestones with positive Phase 2 data in two series and distinctly different neurologic diseases MS and ALS. We believe these data demonstrate the clear protection of FLX-787 to reduce painful cramps and spasms in these patient populations. These new data indicate that chemical neurostimulation the mechanism we believe FLX-787 uses to activate and rebalance the nervous system made benefit patients with a range of neurological diseases. We're beginning to explore this mechanism of action in dysphagia or difficulty swallowing and in renal dialysis cramping.

This novel and important discovery has demonstrated the potential to treat cramps, spasms and spasticity arising from motor neuron and reflex hyperexcitability. Along with our positive Phase 2 read outs in MS and ALS. We've seen an uptick in our partnering discussions both domestically and internationally which have taken place over the last month with several companies. My recent visit to the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting reinforced our understanding of evolving market dynamics as numerous approved disease modifying drugs have improved MS patient's lives dramatically.

In part as a result, companies are interested in augmenting their MS franchises with symptomatic treatments so they can provide more comprehensive care for patients. We look forward to identifying a strong partner to help us accelerate development of FLX-787 across multiple indications. We're also planning to meet with FDA to discuss the path to registration for our MS program in the next few months.

With regard to our consumer business, while HOTSHOT has developed a very passionate and loyal following amongst elite endurance athletes. In order to better focus Flex under development of drugs to treat serious neurological diseases. We decided to engage in investment banking firm to assist us with the consideration of strategic alternatives for our consumer business. That review is in process and we expect to report the results of the review in the near future.

Our cash is estimated to fund operations to mid-2019 and of note; the cash needed for operations in quarters to come is projected to be lower than it was in Q1 which was higher than usual due to the timing of clinical trials, billings and annual bonuses. So going forward, we expect a lower level of spend in part due to reduced spending on the consumer business. Next year will be transformational for Flex. We expect to be reporting results from our robust Phase 2b trials of FLX-787 in ALS and Charcot-Marie-Tooth patients clarifying the path to registration for MS starting down that path and learning of the potential of FLX-787 to address more of the challenges that patients with neurologic disease face every day including dysphagia.

I'll now turn the call over to our CMO. Dr. Tom Wessel to update you on our clinical progress.

Tom Wessel

Thank you, Bill. Let me take a moment to review the two clinical trial results in ALS and MS from the past few months that have confirmed meaningful anti-cramp efficacy for FLX-787. Our first clinical data set in a neurological condition was derived from ALS patients with frequent muscle cramps. In this small study data from eight patients who completed the randomized double-blinded, placebo-controlled cross-over showed a statistically significant reduction in cramp associated pain and muscle stiffness, along with strong and consistent trends on multiple anti-cramp activity endpoints.

Our MS trial completed enrolment in 2017 and provided a second data set confirming the FLX-787 has the potential to benefit patients with a very different underlying neurological disease. In this Phase 2 randomized double-blinded, placebo-controlled, cross-over trial in 57 MS patients. FLX-787 demonstrated the potential to improve both cramps and spasms as well as spasticity. FLX-787 reduced cramp spasms frequency and increased cramp-free days in MS patients in a pre-specified analysis of the parallel treatment phase in this study. Both of these results were statistically significant.

Treating physicians reported greater improvement in spasticity in patients receiving FLX-787 relative to control as measured by the Clinical Global Impression of Change or CGIC in spasticity. This pre-specified analysis also yielded a statistically significant result and fits well with our original hypothesis that hyperexcitability contributes to cramps, spasms and spasticity. This also supports our concept that FLX-787 is an inhibition replacement treatment. We expect to present the results from this study at an upcoming medical concept in the fall.

Based on these impressive clinical data, we look forward to our upcoming regulatory discussions that will define the registration path for MS and other neurological indications. The goal is to initiate pivotal studies as soon as possible. FLX-787 has now demonstrated a consistent anti-cramping effect reducing the median number of cramps ranging from decreases from 27% to 31% in patients with ALS, MS and the people with normal nervous systems that suffer from nocturnal leg cramps.

Regarding our Phase 2 clinical trials that are currently ongoing the COMMEND and COMMIT studies. The COMMEND trial is designed to evaluate FLX-787 in patients with motor neuron diseases primarily ALS who's suffered from cramps. We expect top line data from this clinical trial by early 2019. The COMMIT trial is designed to evaluate 787 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth neuropathy. We expect top line data from this trial in early 2019 as well. Although enrolment rates will need to increase in this trial to meet this timeframe, these two studies have identical designs. They're randomized controlled double-blinded parallel group trials with 28 days run-in periods to establish the baseline cramp frequency. Both studies are US based and are being conducted under our FLX-787 IND.

After run-in patients are randomized to receive 30 milligrams of FLX-787 administered three times a day or control of treatment. Patients will be evaluated for changes in cramp frequency as the primary endpoint with a number of second endpoints including the patients and clinicians global impression of change, cramp related pain and of course spasticity.

We believe the recent data from Phase 2 randomized blinded-controlled trials of FLX-87 in MS and ALS demonstrate a consistent anti-cramping effect. The efficacy of FLX-787 plus it's safety profile to-date weren't expedited development to address the significant unmet medical need to treat patients with severe painful and debilitating muscle cramps. It is our goal to deliver a new therapeutic option that can provide clinically meaningful improvement in the lives of many patients suffering from these neurological diseases.

I'll now turn the call back to Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Woo

Thank you, Tom. And joining us for the Q&A is our Chief Financial Officer, John McCabe. [Indiscernible] would you now open up the Q&A to give instructions for participants to ask questions?

Jotin Marango

I have a question about new direction that I saw in your press release this morning. ALS in dysphagia, on that, that is interesting how do you - I guess a question for Tom primarily. How do you plan to tease [ph] the clinical affects there especially when we hear data. What sort of clinical variables are important there? And the core of the question really is, is this something that could be evaluated in one eventual pivotal study together with spasticity in ALS which then could result in one filing or maybe a broader label. How does this play together with the other program in the same patients? Thank you very much.

Tom Wessel

Sure, obviously we see this as a potentially very important for clinical expansion. We have number of exploratory studies that we're now starting, one is already well underway. Obviously there are different gradations of clinical measures that you can pursue in these type of studies, very simply you can first look at tongue mortality and fasciculations in the tongue and so forth. Those are relatively easily performed and accessible studies. However, we will use sort of the clinical norms that are applied to dysphagia assessment and to studies that involve video fluoroscopy and other more technical measures to ascertain how these patients perform. Our initial goal is to look in particular at ALS patients where there is great interest obviously, but also in Parkinson disease patients that suffer from dysphagia early on. And here the outcomes that we will measure will definitely include video fluoroscopy which allows a radiographic capture of how many so called penetrations and aspirations actually occur, so these are gradations in the amount of liquid and food that actually enter into the airway, which is obviously very dangerous and can cause bronchitis and pneumonia and it is actually a major source of morbidity and mortality in these patient groups. So we're obviously at the beginning, but I think there is great interest amongst the neurologist and speech therapist and other involved parties here. And we will certainly try to be aggressive in taking these next steps that will go from exploratory studies than to more carefully thought out randomized studies.

Jotin Marango

Jotin Marango

Tom Wessel

Tom Wessel

Jotin Marango

Jotin Marango

Mara Goldstein

I have one follow-up question on dysphagia. But also Tom, I saw something enrolment meeting to increase to make certain goals. Maybe can you just go say that in a little bit more detail and the question that I had just on dysphagia as you think about the clinical trial process is really understanding not so much [indiscernible] but dysphagia is fairly broad indication and how you can sort of I suppose bucket patients such that you could get a consistent bio population to determine whether or not you have activity.

Tom Wessel

Tom Wessel

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Tom Wessel

Tom Wessel

As you know about 80% of MS patients develop spasticity and the majority of those patients eventually do require some anti-spasticity medication in the more advance stages of their disease. So we think that from a clinical trials perspective, things should get a little bit easier as we go into these larger neurological indications.

Mara Goldstein

Mara Goldstein

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Mara Goldstein

Mara Goldstein

Michael Higgins

Michael Higgins

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Michael Higgins

Michael Higgins

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Michael Higgins

Michael Higgins

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Michael Higgins

Michael Higgins

Roger Tung

Roger Tung

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Tom Wessel

Tom Wessel

Roger Tung

Roger Tung

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Tom Wessel

Tom Wessel

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

Roger Tung

Roger Tung

Bill McVicar

Bill McVicar

