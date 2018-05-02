Zendesk: Good Quarter Doesn't Justify High Valuation

To some extent, Zendesk's strong Q1 revenue growth of +40% y/y was already foreshadowed by the company's press release last month announcing it has crossed a $500 million run rate.

Zendesk (ZEN), the customer service software company, has just reported yet another beat-and-raise quarter, yet another notch in the belt for a company that has consistently delivered market-topping results over the past few years. Here's a look at the company's earnings track record, as reported by Seeking Alpha:

Figure 1. Zendesk earnings record Source: Seeking Alpha

To some extent, the outperformance this quarter was already captured in a press release in early April, announcing the company had crossed a $500 million run rate, an announcement that had already caused shares to rally. A $500 million run rate implies that the Q1 revenue would be at least $125 million, so the fact that consensus expectations hovered so low and close to $125 million really helped the optics of this quarter's beat.

Of course, a company with such a consistent track record deserves a premium valuation. Investors like to be pleasantly surprised every quarter, and thus far, Zendesk has done an excellent job of managing expectations and surpassing them. The question, however, is if Zendesk's bloated premium can be sustained over a long period of time.

Shown in the chart below is Zendesk's current post-earnings valuation multiple of 8.4x EV/FTM revenues. Included in the chart are other companies that are growing in the high 30s/40% bucket, all of which trade at valuations below Zendesk. Instructure (INST), in particular, also just reported an earnings beat and saw the stock decline in response.

ZEN EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

There's no question that Zendesk's high growth and pivot toward positive cash flows merits it a premium above the typical 6x forward revenues valuation for a SaaS company.

But Zendesk's hyper-growth mode can't be sustained forever, especially as competition for service-desk software mounts. Atlassian (TEAM) and ServiceNow (NOW) recently reported robust earnings, and both companies have major offerings in the service desk space. Salesforce.com (CRM) is another major contender, with its Service Cloud offering the second-largest offering after its flagship Sales Cloud. Twilio (TWLO) as well, included in the chart above, recently released a new offering called Twilio Flex, which helps customers build their own customer contact centers using Twilio APIs. While the use case is slightly different from Zendesk (ready-made with full functionality, versus DIY, and custom configurations), Twilio Flex does present a compelling alternative to buying Zendesk's costly subscription plan.

In my opinion, Zendesk is a fantastic company whose stock has run slightly ahead of its performance potential - much like other perennially hot software stocks like Workday (WDAY). If history is any guide, the market will eventually rotate to favor value over growth, and at that point, Zendesk may see a slight multiple contraction. My price target on the stock is $42, representing 7x EV/FY18 revenues and 19% downside from current levels.

Q1 download

Here's a look at Zendesk's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Zendesk Q1 earnings

Source: Zendesk investor relations

Revenues grew 40% y/y to $129.8 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $126.4 million (+35% y/y) by a respectable five-point margin. Again, to some extent, Zendesk's admission in early April of a >$500 million run rate had virtually ensured that the company would beat this quarter's expectations. Note, however, that some of the enthusiasm for Q1 results also stems from the fact that 40% growth is a slight acceleration from the 38% y/y growth Zendesk saw for the full year FY17. When a company at Zendesk's >$500 million scale achieves acceleration of any magnitude, it is an impressive feat.

In true beat-and-raise fashion, Zendesk also raised its full-year outlook. The company's lifted guidance range of $565-573 million implies 32% y/y growth at the midpoint of $568.5 million, significantly higher than the prior $560 million midpoint (+30% y/y). Analysts, on the other hand, were calling for only 31% growth with a consensus target of $561.2 million for the year. The company also has a longer-term target of $1 billion in revenues by 2020, which would necessitate >30% growth over the next two years (FY19 and FY20) as well, which is a tall order for a company expected to grow at 32% this year.

There's no doubt that continued innovation is helping to power Zendesk's results. The company's recently launched Guide Enterprise offering, its third major product release in the past year, uses machine-learning technologies to drive automated and more seamless customer service actions. The Content Cues feature, for example, mines common phrase words in incoming tickets to determine which self-service FAQ articles would be most beneficial. In part due to new offerings, Zendesk notched 125k paid accounts at the end of the quarter, up 23% y/y.

Like Salesforce, however, it seems Zendesk's focus is squarely on growth. R&D costs as a percentage of revenues ticked up to 29%, up from 28% of revenues in 1Q17. Sales and marketing costs also took a one-point upswing to 50% of revenues, up from 49% in 1Q17. The company's CEO mentioned on the earnings call that stability in the sales force and more tenured account execs helped drive the outperformance this quarter, but as the company continues to rapidly expand its go-to-market headcount as evidenced by the growth in sales spending, we have to watch for any potential disruptions. Cloudera (CLDR), for example, lost more than 50% of its market value in one day when it announced a sales re-organization amid comments on sales execution issues and unclear territory and vertical designations for its account execs.

As a result of accelerated spending in proportion to its growth, Zendesk didn't achieve any meaningful operating leverage in the quarter. GAAP operating losses of -$33.6 million widened from the year-ago period, and represented a -26% operating margin, about flat from 1Q17. The good news is that Zendesk's pro forma EPS of $0.02 showed meaningful upside to Wall Street's consensus target of $0.03, and operating cash flows in the quarter more than doubled to $16.2 million, with $9.4 million free cash flows after netting out $6.8 million of capex.

We do have to note, however, that Zendesk's -26% operating margin and 7% free cash flow margins do seem underwhelming in the face of other software companies pivoting toward profitability. Recent IPO Dropbox (DBX), for example, boasts a 28% FCF (though it is at about twice Zendesk's scale). Should the market return to prioritizing value over growth, Zendesk's sluggishness at improving its loss margins may take over the spotlight from its above-average growth.

Final thoughts

There's no doubt that Zendesk's growth acceleration this quarter and its guidance raise are major milestones toward attaining its ambitious $1 billion revenue target by 2020. Shares trade at a rightly-deserved premium. The question, however, is if Zendesk's premium spread to other high-growth peers has grown too large, and the 8% post-earnings pop has just exacerbated the gap further.

In my opinion, I'd stay away from Zendesk shares until it reaches a more market-normal valuation multiple. Its current valuation approaching 9x forward revenues is certainly a stretch, as even hot recent IPOs like Dropbox (DBX) and DocuSign (DOCU) are having difficulties maintaining valuations above 9x forward revenues. Valuation does impose an upper bound on stock rallies, and in Zendesk's case, it seems that upper bound has been crossed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.