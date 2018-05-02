Goldman Sachs: Packing My Bags

I first wrote about Goldman Sachs (GS) roughly six months ago when the stock was making new 20-week highs and had reclaimed its 40-week moving average. I had gone long the stock at $241.62 as I was anticipating the stock might make a run through its all-time highs near the $250.00 area and hold onto its 10-year breakout above the 2007 highs. While this did come to fruition and the stock quickly ran up to new highs, the stock has been unable to show any commitment to this breakout. Based on the inability of the stock to hold onto this key breakout level and the fact that it's broken below it, I have decided to cut my position for a small loss.

Goldman Sachs Annual Earnings Per Share:

2011: $4.51

2012: $14.13

2013: $15.46

2014: $17.07

2015: $18.28

2016: $16.29

2017: $19.76

2018 (Estimates): $23.14

Taking a look at the fundamentals of Goldman Sachs, it's hard to find anything but a rosy picture. The company saw its annual EPS trade in a range of $14.13 to $18.28 between 2012 and 2016 and is seeing earnings estimates making a clear move above $20.00 for 2018. Looking solely at these fundamentals it would be hard to imagine the stock would be trading below its 200-day moving average and making new 5-month lows.

This is one of the primary reasons that the fundamentals are only a part of the equation in my strategies as they often do not tell the whole story. Quite often the fundamentals can be suggesting one thing, but the technicals are doing the complete opposite. This is where I believe strictly fundamental analysis is flawed and this is detailed below by one of the most powerful passages ever written on the subject by Mark Douglas in his book Trading In The Zone:

The problem with making trading decisions from a strictly fundamental perspective is the inherent difficulty of making money consistently with this approach. Fundamental analysis attempts to take into consideration all the variables that could affect the possible balance or imbalance between the possible supply and possible demand for any particular stock, commodity or financial instrument. Using primarily mathematical models that weigh the significance of a variety of factors, the analyst projects what the price should be at some point in the future. The problem with these models is that they very rarely if ever factor in other traders as variables. People expressing their beliefs and expectations about the future make prices move, not models. The fact that a model makes a logical and reasonable projection based on all of the relevant variables is not of much value if the traders who are responsible for most of the trading volume are not aware of the model, or don't believe in it. The people who trade and consequently move prices don't always act in a rational manner. Ultimately, the fundamental analyst could find that a prediction about where price should be at some point in the future is correct, but in the meantime price action could be so volatile that it would be very difficult, if not impossible to stay in a trade in order to realize the objective.

While fundamental analysts arguing higher prices for Goldman Sachs through their earnings models or benefits from tax cuts may have strong arguments, these arguments are absolutely meaningless if the majority of traders/investors in Goldman Sachs are not aware of this model. This is why I believe that it is unreasonable when fundamental investors argue that those selling are irrational and I believe this is a narcissistic statement to make. This statement ("sellers are irrational") assumes that everyone cares about the model that a certain analyst is putting forth and it is paramount. The truth is that often it is not paramount, and even when it is, it may take a year or longer to play out. Many things can happen in a year in the markets everyone has a different time frame.

Does this mean that Goldman Sachs has topped or cannot prove the fundamental analysts looking for $300 a share correct? No. All the current price action is suggesting is that the technicals and the fundamentals are not aligned and this is a problem as my No. 1 rule is playing defense.

Moving on to the daily chart below, we can see that the 50-day moving average has rolled over and the stock has also dropped beneath the 200-day moving average. It's difficult to be terribly optimistic over this chart here and I would expect any rallies to the declining 50-day moving average and $260.00 area (past swing highs) to be sold into. Not only is the stock making new 5-month lows and breaking beneath a previous support level near $244.00, it's also doing this while the majority of its peers hold up relatively well.

As we can see from the chart below showing Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (GS) and Goldman Sachs, the only one currently below its 200-day moving average is Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs is also the only bank that's broken down through the bottom of its base and is leading the others to the downside. This is telling me in a completely objective way that Goldman Sachs is the laggard currently.

Finally, moving to the monthly chart below, we can see that the stock has come down to test its 20-month moving average for the first time in well over a year. The long-term picture still remains intact as long as the stock does not close below this level on a monthly basis ($234.30), but the monthly breakout clearly still needs some work. We can see that the stock broke to new 10-year highs and settled above this area for all of December, January, and February, it has now broken back down below it and the chart needs some work as the daily and weekly time frames are under some pressure.

Based on the above technical developments I have cut my Goldman Sachs position for less than a 1% loss. While it's possible that the stock has bottomed here at its 20-month moving average, it's also possible that the stock hasn't as the daily and weekly time frames are under pressure. There is absolutely nothing wrong with buying a stock back if a thesis proves to be wrong and I have absolutely no conflict with admitting to this. This is why I don't mind playing overly aggressive defense as I'm willing to switch back to offense within a day or week. The problem with playing too aggressive of defense comes if one is not willing to be objective and admit they are wrong as it becomes very difficult to get back into a position operating under this mindset.

Goldman Sachs is the weakest bank of the largest ones I follow right next to Citigroup (C), and is clearly under some pressure here. I have zero interest being long the laggard in a group and this is why I have remained long the majority of my position in JPMorgan bought at $64.00, but have exited my Goldman Sachs position as of yesterday. If I'm going to be long a stock I want to be long the leader in the group and not the laggard. It's possible Goldman Sachs can bottom out here but I have no interest in bottom-fishing it here and would expect any sharp rallies into $260.00 - $265.00 to be sold on the first test. The stock has some work to do to say the least and ideally the bulls are going to want to defend $234.00 on a monthly close (20-month moving average).

