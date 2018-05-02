Get A Return On Your Money, And A Return Of Your Money: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Stocks continue their ascent amid positive earnings surprises and attractive employment reports, accompanied by a cicada-like chorus warning of doom. Such is the bull market’s wall of worry. The current exponent of the bull market’s wall of worry is Mark Mobius, head of Mobius Capital Partners, who told CNBC today that “there could be a substantial correction in the markets.”

CNBC’s report continues:

A 30 to 40 percent adjustment is ‘not unreasonable,’ he said, speaking on developed as well as emerging markets. "I'm not predicting that, I'm just saying we've got to be ready for that," he added. Mobius cited the long U.S. bull market, since 2009, as the reason for the correction.”

Mobius, especially given his previous position managing Franklin Templeton’s research team in 18 global emerging markets, ought to be a diplomat. He resisted the temptation to which other big names (for example, Robert Shiller, here and here) have succumbed in trying to call the market’s peak. He disclaims any predictions, while offering a sophisticated sounding expression of anxiety.

Here he is again, showing great circumspection in offering a likely cause of the crash, while quickly adding that any other reason might be its trigger:

The catalyst I believe will come from continuing increases in interest rates. The (Federal Reserve) is definitely moving in that direction," he said. "When the Fed moves, everybody else has got to move in that direction." Mobius also cited the potential impact of political changes on markets. "Any event could also be a trigger," he explained.

Thank you for the enlightenment, Mr. Mobius!

While I admit to finding some amusement in the art of sophisticatedly saying nothing, in all honesty, I do credit the money manager with saying only things that are true (in contrast to the above-linked articles where I take aim at those who profess prophetic ability):

A 30 to 40% “adjustment” is not out of line with past market crashes; the need to prepare is indisputable; a lengthy bull market eventually yields to the bears; interest-rate hikes would make for an obvious catalyst since they increase the attractiveness of fixed-income assets; and yet the ultimate trigger could indeed be anything. All true – the only problem with such commentary is it provides no actual guidance. How would we get ready for such a market adjustment?

This he does not say, but fortunately, Seeking Alpha contributor Jim Sloan offers precisely such a strategy geared toward the current market reality Mobius cites, i.e., rising interest rates.

Sloan’s approach is to recommend 2-year Treasuries, both for its current high-yield and as “heart-attack insurance” in case that adjustment Mobius warns of occurs. He keenly observes that the 2-year’s climb over 200 basis points in the past two years kind of “snuck up on all of us.” For good measure, Sloan alludes to why you’re not hearing about the 2-year’s rising yield from Mobius:

It's…the kind of fact no sell-side market pontificator can profit from, or has an interest in pointing out.”

The fact Sloan points out is as follows:

This is the key point: you can get a completely safe return from the 2-year Treasury Note which is above the S&P 500 dividend yield. Not only do bonds now yield more than stocks, but so does every maturity of Treasury debt down to six months. Since 2014, the 2-year yield has climbed from next to nothing (less than 25 basis points) to almost 2.5%. That's enough yield to matter.”

Read the entire article for the details and stratagems. (For example, Sloan discusses the relative merits of buying a money market account whose yield can continue to rise vs. locking in the 2-year’s current yield for two whole years.) For my part, I will note that what I like about his idea is that it is one possible way to act on the strategy that I favor and often mention, which is to target a portfolio consisting in roughly equal measure of stocks, real estate and cash, with the last item including cash equivalents, reaching all the way up to Treasuries with 2-year maturities.

The virtue of this approach is that an investor need not worry when a market maven pronounces a death sentence on the bull market or when the market in stocks or property revitalizes. You’ve always got a stake on the winning team, whether that entails getting a return on your money or a return of your money. But the dynamic nature of markets means that you’ll always be pulling away from your target allocation, so it helps when you can get some quality analysis on how to, say, reallocate to your cash portfolio.

Sloan makes a strong case for the 2-year Treasury at this juncture. I would add that investors with more modest-sized portfolios take a look at the I Series Savings Bonds, which are also paying a rate of 2.52%. It has the added virtue of inflation protection over a period of 30 years, meaning you will at the very least maintain the purchasing power of the dollars you invest, which is not a small accomplishment for the cash portion of your portfolio. You can also make purchases directly from the Treasury online.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today's Seeking Alpha. Also, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire –from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.