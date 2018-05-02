TerraForm Power's (TERP) CEO John Stinebaugh on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Chad Reed - Director, IR

John Stinebaugh - CEO

Matt Berger - CFO

Analysts

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Mandel - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Strouse - JP Morgan

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ben Kallo - Robert W. Baird

Angie Storozynski - Macquarie

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the TerraForm Power 2018 First Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call for investors and analysts. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chad Reed, TerraForm Power Incorporated's Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Chad Reed

Thank you, Operator. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us for our 2018 first quarter results conference call. I am joined today by John Stinebaugh, our Chief Executive Officer; and by Matt Berger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that a copy of our press release, investor supplement and letters to shareholders can be found on our Web site. I also want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and our future results may differ materially. For more information, you are encouraged to review our regulatory filings available on EDGAR and on our Web site.

With that, I will now turn the call over to John.

John Stinebaugh

Thanks, Chad. Over the past quarter, we continue to execute TerraForm Power's business plan, which we believe will be largely resilient to changes in macro economic conditions. Since February, there has been a market increase in the volatility in the equity and debt markets. The VIX stock market volatility index increased by over 40% in the first quarter compared to its average for 2017. With greater uncertainty, companies that rely on open access to the equity market to achieve their growth targets had fallen out of favor. As an example, the Master Limited Partnership sector has declined by 21% from its 52-week high, versus a decline of just 6% by the S&P 500.

Concurrently, the prolonged growth of the U.S. economy has recently begun to show concerns of inflation amongst investors. With the yields on the U.S. 10-year treasury nearing 3%, investors have started to rotate out of yield-oriented securities in favor of those that offer total return. We witnessed the beginning of this change in investor sentiment during the fourth quarter of last year when Brookfield completed its investment in TerraForm Power. As a result, we developed a business plan that will be primarily driven by executing on cost savings and organic growth initiatives over the next five years, including approximately $25 million in annual cost savings achieved over the next two to three years, CAFD per share accretion from the expected acquisition of Saeta, and a modest amount of organic growth and add-on acquisition opportunities.

Importantly, since our five-year business plan only requires the issuance of up to $100 million of equity following the expected close of Saeta, it is not dependent on favorable equity market conditions. Further, given that approximately 85% of our existing debt is either fixed rate or swapped, TerraForm Power is largely insulated from interest rate risk. With our current dividend yield of around 7% and a target growth rate of 5% to 8% per year, TerraForm Power is well-positioned to deliver a low-to-mid teen total returns to our shareholders irrespective of macroeconomic factors or capital market volatility.

Now, I'll spend a few minutes and talk specifically about progress on our growth initiatives. Over the past few months, we have made significant progress executing an outsourcing agreement for all of our wind fleet. We're currently in advanced negotiations with an original equipment manufacturer to provide a full-wrap long-term service agreement. The scope of the LTSA will include comprehensive wind turbine operations and maintenance, as well as other balance of plant services for a term of 10 years, with flexibility to terminate early. The agreement will also lock in pricing, and provide availability guarantees that are consistent with our business plan. We anticipate finalizing the agreement within the next few weeks.

While we expect a modest amount of transition costs in order to implement the agreement, we should begin realizing cost savings in the second-half of 2018, combined with the $10 million in cost savings we expect to achieve on a run rate basis by the end of the second quarter. We are confident we will realize approximately $25 million in annual cost savings over the next two to three years.

In April, we received approval from Spain's National Securities Market Commission of the prospectus for a tender offer to acquire Saeta, including approval of our €12.20 per share offer price as a fair price for a delisting tender offer. Saeta is a European renewable power company with a thousand megawatts of wind and solar capacity. It has an average remaining life in excess of 25 years. It has historically produced very stable cash flow, with the average contract and/or regulatory life of approximately 14 years. Commencing this week, we will launch a voluntary tender offer to acquire 100% of Saeta, which is supported by irrevocable commitments to purchase over 50% of Saeta's shares.

To the extent we acquire over 90% of Saeta in the voluntary offer, we will immediately proceed with the merger to acquire the remainder. If we acquire less than 90% of Saeta's shares we will be able to de-list Saeta by means of a purchase order at the approved price of €12.20 per share, which we anticipate launching shortly after the close of the voluntary offer. In either case, we are very confident we will acquire the vast majority of Saeta's shares through the tender offers by mid summer. Since February, it has become apparent to us that the volatility in the capital markets will likely continue for some period of time. As a result, we believe that it is prudent to consider increasing the equity to fund the Saeta transaction from $400 million up to $650 million, which is consistent with our initial underwriting and target returns. If we do so we believe this would further strengthen our balance sheet and ensure that we have ample access to liquidity.

The remainder of the $1.2 billion purchase price would be funded with $350 million in in non-recourse debt raised from TerraForm Power's unencumbered assets and $200 million of cash released from Saeta's balance sheet. With the incremental equity, the Saeta acquisition would still be very accretive to TerraForm Power's CAFD per share. And we expect our pro forma corporate debt-to-cash flow ration will decline to within our four to five times goal furthering our long-term plan to establish an investment grade rating. With a strong balance sheet and the early available of liquidity under committed facility after the acquisition closes, we would be well-positioned to make opportunistic acquisition in this period of market turbulence should they arise.

In addition to opportunistic acquisitions such as Saeta, we are looking for ways to take advantage of investment opportunities within our existing portfolio and to build our pipeline of organic growth opportunities. We are in late stage negotiations to acquire a six megawatt portfolio of operating distributed solar generation assets located in California, in New Jersey pursuant to a right of first offer associated with a prior acquisition.

Expected returns are at the high-end of our target range with potential upside from executing our business plan. We have a ROFO on an additional 15 megawatt of operating distributed solar assets with the same seller, which we may be able to exercise in stages over the next 9 to 18 months. We are also progressing a number of opportunities to establish relationship with developers in North America and Europe whereby we may provide capital to fund their pipeline of shovel-ready development projects or add-on acquisitions. We are in discussion with a renewable power developer in Europe in which we would commit capital to fund a strategy to consolidate small regulated solar facilities in Spain. We are targeting returns on this program that would be accretive to our target return from Saeta.

With regard to operational update, in mid-January the failure of a single faulty blade caused the collapse of a tower at our Raleigh wind facility in Dillon, Ontario. While the incident did not cause any injuries or impact to broader community, it reduced our CAFD for the quarter by approximately $6 million. In an abundance of caution, we removed from service all 70 turbines at Raleigh and Bishop Hill that utilize the same blades prior to determining the root cause of the blade failure. After a through investigation and rigorous inspections of the blades, all turbines will return to service between mid-March and the end of April.

Excluding outages related to Raleigh, our fleet wide performance was in line with the same period in the prior year. In addition to the wind outsourcing agreement, we are making progress on our plan to enhance availability at our solar sites. We are in the process of evaluating each of our solar assets that have been below average availability to determine the root cause of the underperformance. This will result in a performance improvement plant that should increase availability to our target of 97% and enhance the cash flow of our solar fleet. Finally, the replacement of the battery energy storage system at one of our wind farms in Hawaii is progressing on schedule and budget.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Matt Berger.

Matt Berger

Thanks, John. Today, I'll be covering our financial results for the first quarter of 2018 as well as recent financial disclosure enhancements. Beginning the quarter, we'll report CAFD using the definition we disclosed last year, which we believe will provide a more meaningful measure for investors to evaluate our financial performance and our ability to pay dividend.

As compared to preceding periods, CAFD has been revised to exclude adjustments related to the deposit into and withdrawals from restricted cash accounts required by project financing arrangements, replace sustaining capital expenditures made during the quarter with the average long-term sustaining capital expenditures necessary to maintain reliability and efficiency of our assets, and levelize debt service payments paid during the year rather than including the cash principal and interest payments made during a given quarter.

For consistency purposes, we will also be reclassifying into adjusted EBITDA certain capital expenditures that we expect will be covered under a long-term service agreement and will be reported as O&M expense, prospectively. As a result of these changes, we expect less volatility in our quarterly CAFD than pervious years. During the first quarter, our portfolio performed broadly in line with expectations, excluding the impact of the outages related to Raleigh delivering adjusted EBITDA and CAFD of $102 million and $29 million respectively.

This represents a decrease in adjusted EBITDA of $1 million but an increase in CAFD of $10 million compared to the same period last year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was largely attributable to the transmission outage at Bishop Hill, which was partially offset by stronger resource at our utility scale solar facilities compared to the same period in the prior year. Increase in CAFD resulted from reduced interest expense that more than offset the decline in adjusted EBITDA. Interest saving were driven by the attractive senior note term loan B and corporate revolver refinancings completed in Q4 2017 as well as lower debt balances.

For the first quarter, our total operating expenses on an annualized basis were $181 million compared to the total operating expenses of $191 million in 2017 for a difference of $10 million. This illustrates the efficiencies from our new organization structure and other cost savings initiatives. Deducting the non-recurring loss revenue of $6 million related to Raleigh, adjusted EBITDA was $96 million and CAFD was $23 million representing a decline of $7 million and an increase of $4 million for the quarter respectively compared to the same period in the prior year. We also recorded a non-cash asset impairment charge of $15 million due to the rejection of a solar or noble energy credit contract with First Energy Solutions, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Note that we have also enhanced our supplemental reporting package to better facilitate the assessment of our business by investors. Going forward, we will be providing an estimate of long-term average annual generation or LTA by segment, which is defined as energy at the point of delivery, net of all recurring losses and constraints.

Our LTA represents the level of production we expect to achieve by 2019 as we improve the performance of our fleet. In the short-term we recognize that wind and irradiance conditions will vary from one period to the next. However, we expect our facilities will produce in line with our long-term averages over time. We believe that comparing actual generation levels against LTA will enable investors to better assess the impact of an important factor that affects our business results.

I'll now hand the call back to John for closing comments.

John Stinebaugh

Thanks, Matt. I'd like to close by providing a few comments on the outlook for TerraForm Power for the remainder of the year. Looking forward, all of TerraForm Power's turbines at Raleigh and Bishop Hill have returned to service which will benefit our financial results for the remaining three quarters of this year.

We expect to close Saeta in June-July and realize the accretive benefits of this transaction for most of the second half of 2018. The addition of Saeta's assets to our existing portfolio will provide TerraForm Power an impressive level of resource and geographic diversity including one dozen different geographic sub-regions. Since the majority of Saeta's revenues are driven by the Spanish regulatory framework rather than variable production, this will further reduce the impact of solar or wind resource on TerraForm Power's results.

Recent actions at the corporate, state and local levels demonstrate the continued momentum of renewable power industry in the United States. Industry analysts estimate that nine corporate sign PPAs or nearly two gigawatts of renewables in the first quarter of 2018. These high levels of corporate procurement should bolster our repowering efforts.

Given the recently passed renewable portfolio standard in New Jersey, which requires procurement of 50% of power from renewable sources by 2030 and many other states considering similar RPS levels, the demand for renewable power is poised to continue growing. With the control of high resource sites in attractive markets, TerraForm Power is well-positioned to capture long-term value from its existing asset base.

This concludes our formal remarks. Thank you for joining us this morning. We'd be pleased to take questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Nelson Ng of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Nelson Ng

Great, thanks. Good morning everyone. In terms of the Raleigh blade failure, can you give a bit more color as to the cause?

John Stinebaugh

Sure. It's John. What happened is there basically was a crack at the root of the blade, and it was caused because there wasn't sufficient adherence between the skin of the blade and the structure. And that caused basically the blade to, when it was spinning, hit the tower and shear the tower and cause the tower to collapse. So, in an abundance of caution, we basically shut down 70 turbines in our fleet that had turbans with that same blade manufacturer, and did so until we did a thorough inspection to determine the root cause of the failure. And after determining the root cause and doing a thorough inspection of those 70 blades, we gradually returned to service those blades at Raleigh, as well as Bishop Hill, and they're back online now.

Nelson Ng

I see. And then in terms of, I guess, repairing or rebuilding that tower and wind turbine. Will you be doing that or will you just be operating with one less tower? And I guess the other question is, are you able to put like a larger tower or larger turbine to replace that?

John Stinebaugh

We are planning on replacing that tower. That will be covered by proceeds from insurance. We expect, at this time, that we'll probably replace with a similar configuration.

Nelson Ng

Okay, got it. And then I guess my next question was in terms of the realized power price I notice that for Texas Wind it was about $14 per megawatt hour, which is down from about $20 in that Q1 '17, like, are those projects merchants [ph] or are hedges in place or were there some constraints that caused the lower power price?

Matt Berger

Sure, this is Matt. So those are projects we have financial hedges in place. There is some basis differential between the price paid and received based on prices at the hub versus prices at the node. So there is some negative basis that we experienced in the first quarter, and then that can vary from year-to-year and quarter-to-quarter depending on the supply demand dynamic in that particular market. So that's really what drove that differential from one year to the next.

Nelson Ng

I see. So are you expecting, I guess, the differential to improve or narrow later in the year or is the $14 to $20 what you would expect to realize this year?

Matt Berger

The prices changes quarter-over-quarter. I mean, Q1 is a high-wind low demand quarter for that region. And as the year progresses that dynamic changes, so the pricing will definitely vary from over the course of the year. So I wouldn't expect it necessarily to stay at this level throughout the year.

Nelson Ng

Okay, thanks. I'll get back in the queue. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everyone. This is Kristen [ph] on for Colin. Just wanted to get started off with the LTAs, appreciate you providing that incremental disclosure. But can you talk about -- so that your performance relative to those expectations over the long-term and how you expect to bridge that performance?

John Stinebaugh

So it's John. The LTAs represents the level of production that we expect our fleet to be able to generate in normal wind conditions factoring in things such as constraints. So over the long-term we would expect to be able to produce at the LTA level, but on a periodic basis if there's a better resource or worse resource there may well be deviations, but we expect that to be basically the -- represent the cash flow generating capability of our fleet. Did that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Not exactly, I think we're looking for any sort of repowering or anything that would help enhance -- you talked about what you're doing on the solar side to improve availability is to really look in more operationally for how that gets achieved.

John Stinebaugh

Okay. As we alluded to in the letter, the LTAs do reflect a level of availability of the fleet. And we expect to improve availability such that in 2019 we're operating at the availability level. So as an example, the outsource agreements that we're working on for the wind farms has got availability guarantees that are consistent with the LTAs. And with respect to the solar fleet we do think that with the performance improvement plan that I talked about, we can increase availability up to the 97% which is consistent with what's in the LTA as well. So we do expect to be at that level starting in 2019 going forward. But we do have some work to get there from where we are right now. And things like repowerings as well as any other investments we make in the fleet we would then update the LTAs to reflect those new investments.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's helpful, thank you. And then I wanted to dig into the upsized offering. You mentioned the equity market volatility. But sort of in light of the Saeta transaction, now that you're developing the fleet head [ph] in Spain, are you seeing increased opportunities for acquisitions in that region. And can you talk about some of the economics there in light of the regulatory environment?

John Stinebaugh

We are seeing increased opportunities. After we announced the transaction we've had reverse enquiries from a number of parties, some who own assets, have held them for a while but aren't necessarily long-term owners where there might be an opportunity to add some additional assets to the portfolio. In addition to that, as we alluded to in the letter, there are some developers who have been embarking upon consolidation strategies buying small, primarily, solar projects from private developers and aggregating portfolios. Those are at pretty attractive price points. So we are looking at selectively increasing the amount that we have invested in the Iberian region. But we are mindful and don't want to overweight to portfolio to Iberia.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Mandel of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jason Mandel

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to understand the potential increase in the equity as part of the acquisition to $650 million, would that also include the same backstop from Brookfield and the same 51% commitment?

John Stinebaugh

Brookfield has agreed to backstop the $400 million. It has not increased the size of its backstop. As we alluded to in the letter, when we were initially underwriting the transaction we were planning on investing $650 million to fund the Saeta transaction. When we announced the deal it was, as you recall, beginning of February during a period of pretty significant market turbulence. So we thought it was very important to announce the transaction with the financing side of it de-risked. So Brookfield agreed to put a backstop in place at the $10.56 per share in order to provide downside protection regarding the equity issuance. But the returns that we underwrote and the accretion that we underwrote during our investment committee process were based on $650 million.

So at this point, what we alluded to in the letter is we're seeing volatility in the market that we think is going to continue for some period of time. And we do have an objective of continuing to de-leverage the balance sheet, and think that it's prudent to consider increasing the size of equity up to $650 million, the transaction still will be very accretive, and that will enable us to get to our goal of corporate debt to cash flow of four to times up pro forma for the Saeta transaction within the first year after operations. So we think it will significantly strengthen our balance sheet.

Jason Mandel

Great, thank you. And on the 51% that was previously the goal to maintain the equity ownership. And then lastly on ratings, there was some commentary in there about continuing to try and get ratings higher. Any conversations with the rating agencies or impact you'd expect as a result of the deal?

Matt Berger

Regarding 51%, I think Brookfield has indicated in the recent proxy statement that was filed that it does have an interest in maintaining 51% in future equity offerings. So that's something it will consider. With respect to the rating agencies, we have not had conversations with them regarding increasing the amount of equity to the $650 million. But what I can say is they thought that Saeta on balance was a positive with the $400 million of equity to the overall credit profile of TerraForm Power. So we think that if we do decide to invest more equity to fund the -- or raise more equity to fund the transaction that would be positive from their perspective.

Jason Mandel

Thank you for your help.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mark Strouse of JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Mark Strouse

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking our questions. So in your letter you mentioned some developer relationships that you're pursuing in North America and Europe. Just curious if that will subject TERP to any kind of development or construction risk or how we should think about that?

John Stinebaugh

It's John, Mark. We haven't made any decisions on that. TerraForm Power is designed to be an entity that is investing in stable cash point businesses. It's got a pretty high payout ratio. So I don think we're ever going to take on a lot of early stage development risk. What we are seeing though is that within the renewable power sector that development is becoming more capital intensive and there's a number of developers that are looking to align themselves with people who've got greater access to capital. And there's a number of different ways that we are exploring to do that. But I don't think that would include taking on the overhead and establishing a development platform that's included a significant amount of early-stage development.

Mark Strouse

Okay, thanks. And then I know you don't guide quarterly, but just kind of curious how we should think about 2Q given the blade failure in Ontario. It sounds like some of those turbines were still out of service in April, so just any commentary there would be helpful.

Matt Berger

Sure, this is Matt. So I said there will be some small impact. I wouldn't call it material. So I think just is a matter of a few weeks, and is not for the entire 70 turbines that they were offline in the month of April. So I think there'll be a relatively minor impact in Q2. And I would point out that, and as you'll see from our LTA disclosure, that across the fleet Q2 tends to be a higher resource quarter than Q1 in terms of the overall generation of LTA, and certainly as it impacts our CAFD. So just broadly speaking to give you a feel for Q2 relative to Q1, but as it pertains specifically to the blade outage -- the turbine outage it should be relatively minor.

Mark Strouse

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Lee of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Brian Lee

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions, just to maybe round out the discussion on the Saeta acquisition and the change in funding. It looks like the $450 million in HoldCo borrowing that you had been assuming at 4% when you announced the deal, that that's what's really falling out here. So, John, fair to say that that's one, that's what you're referring to as the capital markets volatility specifically. And then maybe just digging deeper into it, were you not able to access this funding or were you getting indications it wouldn't be at 4%, and that's sort of the volatility that you're referring to here.

John Stinebaugh

The amount that you're talking to, the $450 million, refers to the slide that we have in the presentation on Saeta that is on our Web site. And that was basically bridged capital. In the first year we are planning on raising the $350 million of project financing. But the remaining $450 million is capital that we were going to have on some combination of our revolver or sponsored facility. And then we were planning on taking it out with, first of all, there's $200 million of cash that we plan on freeing up from Saeta. And when we publish that the remaining $250 million, we were thinking it was going to come from project financings -- up-financing specifically of Saeta assets. So, if the $250 million of that $450 million that we now are saying that we may replace that with additional equity, so that would provide us with future debt capacity within the Saeta portfolio that we could free up over the course of time to invest in other investments.

Brian Lee

Okay. Now, a helpful bridge, thank you for that. And then just to follow-on to that. You mentioned this is still highly accretive. But can you quantify that to some degree. I know, at the time, same slide deck we're referring to here, you talked about a 24% accretion in the first full year from -- on a pro forma basis based on the original funding scheme. How should we be thinking about that with this new funding scheme?

Matt Berger

So it still is a highly accretive deal. It's probably more in for the mid teens with the funding or mid to high teens. And really the thing to point out and just to follow-on with what John said is the long-term financing plan of project financings, the original or what was articulated in the original presentation. The long-term financing plan using project financing at the Saeta level would have a, call it, a cash cost of 8% to 9% when we take in the coupon plus the impact of the amortization against the contract life. So that compares not too unfavorably with the cost -- or what you would consider the cost of equity. So really the overall impact to the accretion is not maybe as great as what might meet the eye when you take that into consideration.

John Stinebaugh

In factoring that in we are still reiterating that we will be able to hit the 5% to 8% dividend growth. And we expect that the payout ratio at the outset will be below our 80% threshold. And towards the end of that period we'll get within that 80% to 85% range. So a little bit higher than it would've been had we executed the Saeta project financings. But nonetheless we still reiterate that growth guidance.

Brian Lee

Okay. Last one from me, and I'll pass it on. We haven't heard additional color, but curious if maybe you guys have any updates or have on-the-ground color with respect to the Spanish regulatory return reset? And if there's been any new talks around what you're budgeting for in terms of the new six-year rate that's to be set next year? Thank you.

John Stinebaugh

We don't have any additional updates on that. The process is largely going to play out in 2019. So we maintain the comments we've made previously about it. The way that we think that because the framework for renewal power is on very solid financial footing right now, and in fact there is a surplus we think that the regulators will be constructive. And we think that as a result of that, on a downside case, that the returns on Saeta with $650 million of equity would be within TerraForm's target range of 9% to 11%. And if we do better than the downside case and our base case we think the returns would be in the low teens.

Brian Lee

All right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Julien Dumoulin-Smith of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Hey, good morning. Can you hear me?

John Stinebaugh

Yes, we can.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. So, perhaps just a follow-up on the last question here, couple of questions about the incremental equity. First, is it being backstopped as well here in terms of Brookfield's commitment?

John Stinebaugh

Brookfield's backstop is for $400 million.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Okay, so the incremental…

John Stinebaugh

Yes, Brookfield has not agreed to backstop anything over $400 million at this time.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. And then just to be clear about this. I mean, this isn't a shift in your long-term leverage target. This is a shift on the specific financing. When you think about getting to that longer term leverage target, what's the timeframe as it stands today? Or more importantly or specifically, is that reflected in your guidance expectations for dividend growth here?

John Stinebaugh

What we have talked about is over a five-year period, getting the corporate-debt-to-cash-flow down to between four to five times. And in the absence of the Saeta transaction it would've taken towards the outer years of that five-year plan to get to those targets. With the Saeta transaction, with the $650 million of equity, as opposed to $400 million, we think that we should be within that four to five range, towards the higher end of it in the first full year on a pro forma basis for the transactions. And that is embedded within the 5% to 8% dividend growth guidance. With $650 million of equity we are confident we still will be able to maintain that 5% to 8% growth.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. All right, excellent. And just to keep it ongoing here, when would you expect or do you anticipate providing 2018 CAFD guidance at some point?

John Stinebaugh

We don't plan on giving specific 2018 CAFD guidance. We have put out the LTAs, which we think will enable people to have better visibility in terms of the normalized production level of the fleet. And in addition to that, we do have the 5% to 8% dividend growth guidance as well as the 80% to 85% of CAFD payout ratio guidance. So that gives you some tools to sort of triangulate regarding CAFD and our business plan over a five-year horizon.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. So, you would say that there is a de facto 2018 range based on grossing up your dividend here and applying the relevant factor?

John Stinebaugh

Well, what we said though is that with the Saeta transaction because it is very accretive that will be the 80% to 85% in the near term. So, I would expect that will be somewhere between 70% to 80% in the first couple of years after the transaction. And then over the back end of that five-year period, we will get to within the 80% to 85% range.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Right. So to be even clear at this just because we're talking about, so '18 and '19 you are saying that you should apply the 70% to 80% as a de facto kind of guidance thought process?

John Stinebaugh

We are not providing de facto guidance. But what I am saying is that we think pro forma for Saeta. So, if you pro forma Saeta on a full-year basis for '18 and then '19 and you look at our dividend as well as the dividend growth target, we would expect that the payout ratio would be below 80%.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. And just quick clarification on the new European investments that you are contemplating, would those be above the 9% to 11% range when you talk about target returns given your commentary about Saeta? And then separately, would those be exposed to the tariff reset in 2020, or those in a different investment renewable scheme?

John Stinebaugh

They are in the same regulatory scheme. And we are - and when we are going to do it, it's going to be accretive Saeta. So, it would be accretive to the 9% to 11% target return.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. Excellent. I'll leave it there. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ben Kallo of Robert W. Baird. Your line is now open.

Ben Kallo

Hi, good morning guys. Just as far as diligence when you guys made the investment, is this -- should we take this as a complete outlier with the problem you have with the turbine and tower? And I guess what are you doing to proactively not let things like that happen in advance?

And then my second question is just -- could you just walk us through some of the repowering efforts you are underway with? And how we should think about that as far as the capital needs as well as the timeframe and the return on those projects? Thank you.

John Stinebaugh

Sure. In terms of the how we do think it is very much a one off situation. In the rigorous inspection that we did of all 70 turbines in our fleet, which is a very small percentage of the total number of turbines that you have got in a fleet, so we don't have very large exposure to the blade manufacturer that were there with the defect in the blade. But because of that, we did the inspections and did not find any similar issues with any of the other turbines that we inspected and then subsequently brought that online. But out of caution, we are increasing the rate of inspections for the turbines from this manufacturer in order to make sure that if there any issues that we identify them early and prevent any future issues from happening.

Your second question regarding repowering, we continue to pursue repowering opportunities. As I mentioned before, the ones that we are pursuing most at this point in time would be [indiscernible] in the Northeast as well as we do think there is a lot of repowering opportunity in Hawaii with the scares sites that we control. The work that we have done, we are very confident that there is repowering value, meaning that we can produce megawatts at a discount to Greenfield cost.

So, the question continues to be being able to negotiate long-term contracts in order to de-risk the revenue side of the equation. And once we are able to do so, then we will deploy capital. So, it's a little bit hard to give sort of a timeline as to when we think we are going to be able to deploy capital into repowerings because it is going to be predicated on being able to execute long-term contracts.

Ben Kallo

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Angie Storozynski of Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Angie Storozynski

Thank you. I actually have a bigger picture question. So, when you guy acquired turbs, the premise was to focus most in operational efficiencies, streamlining the business, de-leveraging and just sticking to this non-M&A driven growth story, a simplification that was supposed to resonate with investors. Since then, it seems like you have changed your focus. There is lots of discussion about M&A even though your cost of capital is still very high. I mean especially now you noticed the volatility in capital markets, why not just go back to basics and as you promised us initially you could deliver your dividend growth expectations without necessarily going after development stage assets which are risk to your business?

Matt Berger

It's a great question, Angela. If we have articulated before and what I try to articulate in this letter is that we have a standalone plan where we can deliver for the next five years the 5% to 8% dividend growth maintaining our payout ratio target of 80% to 85% on the back of cost savings. And initially, we were looking at a modest amount of organic growth to do that. And that's very important to us because that does enable us to be patient. We don't feel that we have to go out and do anything in order to be able to deliver that return to investors. When we then looked at the Saeta transaction, we basically said we don't have to do this deal. But if it's accretive to our business plan, then it will add incremental value to shareholders.

So, we ended up negotiating a deal that was accretive to our standalone business plan. And on the backs of that, we increased our dividend from the target of $0.72 to $0.76. And once again as sit now, we think that we can execute for the next five years and deliver without having to rely on any new format of external M&A. We are looking at opportunities because to the extent that we can develop opportunities that are good investments that are accretive to the plan, we will continue to look to do so.

Angie Storozynski

Okay. And then, my second question, you agree or at least we seem to see a change in the amount of capital that is used for development of renewable assets. And we see a seemingly rush from developers to add a number new especially wind facilities in the U.S. Do you think that you basically need to participate in this development pipeline right now because going forward the margins for developers will be even thinner than they are right now and your ability to pick up assets will be somewhat diminished, or is it just very project specific dynamics that you see that would allow you to participate in these projects that it doesn't have -- it's not in any way reflective of what you think is happening in the especially North American wind and solar development market?

Matt Berger

Yes, and to reiterate what I said before, we have the ability to be patient because we don't need to do any significant acquisitions to hit our 5% to 8% growth targets. We always are going to be in the market developing relationships with developers and seeing what kinds of opportunities are out there to the extent that we are able to find opportunities or develop relationships that lead to opportunities that -- where we can invest, add accretive returns, we will do so. So, in terms of the outreach efforts that we have got, we think that's just a part of being a market participant developing relationships which could lead to future deal flow if it's accretive.

I do agree with your point that development is becoming more capital-intensive, and there has been some fits and starts in terms of development activity because of tax reform and the tariff. And we do think that could lead to some interesting opportunities for some developers who may over-lever themselves, that bootstrap themselves a bit too much, that could need somebody to come help invest capital, to help, avail [ph] themselves of that. So that could link to some attractive opportunities, but we are not interested in participating in the developments for the sake of development for acquiring assets, for the sake of acquiring assets if we can't hit our returns.

Angie Storozynski

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our question-and-answer session. Thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.