Concho Resources (CXO) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Megan P. Hays - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Concho's first quarter 2018 earnings call. I'm joined today in Midland by Tim Leach, Chairman and CEO; Jack Harper, President and CFO; Will Giraud, Executive Vice President; and members of the Concho's senior management team.

Today, Tim will lead off, followed by Jack and then, we'll be happy to take some questions. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. As a reminder, the purpose of today's call is to discuss our first quarter and we ask that you keep your questions focused on those results.

Thank you. Now, let me turn the call over to Tim.

Thank you. Now, let me turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Megan. Good morning. First quarter results build upon our solid performance in 2017 and demonstrate our ability to deliver significant organic growth and strong financial performance. From operational, financial and asset-building perspectives, I can't recall a more important quarter in Concho history.

We achieved record production of 228,000 Boes per day, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. Oil volumes increased by 14,000 barrels a day from the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents record quarter-over-quarter oil growth. The momentum and performance of our portfolio makes us comfortable with the high-end of our full-year guidance range.

We had an active quarter blocking up core acreage and increasing working interest through trades. We executed five trades, including the swap with a large integrated company that we discussed on last quarter's call.

We also sold non-core leasehold that was not strategic to our development plans. And the biggest transaction to-date is our pending acquisition of RSP Permian. RSP is a compelling opportunity for our company. It will reinforce Concho's leadership position and strengthen our platform for delivering growth and returns. Upon closing, which we expect in the third quarter, Concho will run the largest drilling program in the Permian. Increased scale, combined with our execution strength, will drive significant efficiencies across a broader portfolio.

The scale isn't static. Large amounts of capital heading for the Permian, we believe there's a great deal of industrial logic for acquiring the best assets today. As a result of this transaction, Concho will be a stronger company, better positioned for continued growth and value creation in this competitive operating environment. As we said when we announced the transaction, consolidating RSP is consistent with our core strategy.

Over the past decade, we've emphasized the importance of our team, assets, returns and balance sheet. And that's evident in how we have invested our capital and the strategic diversified position we've built in the Permian. I believe the combination of two great companies, Concho and RSP, will improve the overall execution of our strategy as we continue high grading our portfolio and capital allocation and the efforts of the combined teams applied to our assets should drive meaningful enhancement of shareholder value.

Together, our portfolios are a natural fit with contiguous and highly complementary acreage. The addition of RSP will expand our position to approximately 640,000 net acres and will provide us with 2.2 billion barrels of additional resource potential, of which more than two-thirds is premium resource. By folding RSP's premium position and resource into our development machine, we expect to unlock significant value for all shareholders.

We see opportunities to create more than $2 billion in present value through large-scale, long-lateral development and corporate level savings as a result of the transaction. I want to focus on the value-creating opportunities driven by a large-scale development. We believe this type of development is important to maximize recoveries, drive economies of scale and deliver attractive economic returns predictably and consistently over the long term.

Upon closing, we will direct capital to manufacturing style projects and utilize shared infrastructure across the combined acreage position. We believe our development approach will require less capital, increase recoveries, shorten the payout period and improve the rate of return in NPV per drilling unit. As we demonstrate on page 16 in the investor slides, long-lateral project development increases the NPV per drilling unit by approximately 45%, assuming eight wells per section in a single zone.

We believe this is repeatable over a large scale across RSP's portfolio and creates a lot of value. It exceeds anything we've talked about and that's why we're so excited about this transaction. And an additional benefit of this combination is smoother, more predictable growth. We'll spread this over a bigger base with a stronger financial foundation. This is what drives consolidation. It makes a big difference in what scale, a strong balance sheet and an operational machine can do to maximize the impact of every dollar we invest. Since announcing the transaction, we spent a great deal of time planning and organizing our integration efforts, so that we'll be in a position to hit the ground running with a team and growth platform nearly unmatched across our sector.

2018 is off to a great start as we run our play, delivering results and building for the future. Our portfolio management is reinforcing our competitiveness and affording us a real opportunity to redefine the E&P business model and we're well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

Now, Jack will discuss the quarter in more detail.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Tim. By nearly any metric, Concho has never been stronger, which is reflected in our results for the first quarter. Production of 228,000 Boes per day exceeded the high-end of our guidance range and represented 8% growth over the previous quarter. And as Tim mentioned, we also delivered solid oil growth.

Oil volumes averaged 144,000 barrels per day and a 11% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017. We continue to hold the line on controllable cash costs. Slight increases in per unit LOE and cash G&A over the previous quarter were partially offset by a decrease in interest expense. In the first quarter, adjusted net income per share was $1 and we generated $570 million of the EBITDAX.

Drilling and completion capital for the first quarter was approximately $450 million and for 10 out of the last 11 quarters, we've comfortably funded the capital program inside of operating cash flow and have generated more than $0.5 billion in free cash flow. A disciplined capital program, non-core asset sales and a cash distribution from our equity investment in Oryx were the primary drivers behind the $320 million reduction in total debt during the first quarter.

In the past, we've discussed moving the leverage goalpost from 1.5 times to 2 times down to 1 times to 1.5 times debt to EBITDAX. Not only have we moved the goalpost lower, but our leverage ratio of 1.2 times at March 31 is at the low-end of this new range.

Returning to Oryx for a moment, over the past decade, we've made strategic investments in infrastructure. These investments are intended to protect our upstream business by ensuring operational continuity and maximizing efficiency. Today, more than 85% of our oil is on pipe. This is another example of our scale advantage.

Aggregating our barrels and transporting them on regional gathering systems with multiple offtake points provides significant flexibility for long-haul takeaway and to regional refineries. And we mitigate the financial risk of the Midland-Cushing differential with basis hedges. We have a substantial portion of our standalone oil volumes hedged through 2020.

The regional oil system that we're invested in such as ACC in the Northern Delaware and Oryx in the Southern Delaware have the added benefit of generating high-quality returns for our shareholders.

During the first quarter, the Oryx team received an $800 million term loan, the proceeds from which were used to fund a cash distribution to its equity holders. We received $157 million in cash due to our equity investment in Oryx, which represents the 3.5 times return on invested capital, and we retain our roughly 24% ownership stake.

Turning to our operational results, our teams delivered an outstanding quarter. During the quarter, we set new records in the Delaware Basin and continued to advance large-scale projects across the portfolio.

In the Northern Delaware, we added 12 wells with a record 30-day performance. 10 out of the 12 wells were extended laterals which drove a record average lateral length of approximately 8,500 feet. That's 2,000 feet longer than the previous record set by the team. And we advanced our efforts in the lower 2nd Bone Spring formation in Eddy County with two successful wells.

The Craig Federal and the Road Runner Federal each produced at an average 30-day peak rate of approximately 2,500 Boes, of which 74% was oil. Importantly, these wells were part of a stack development pattern in the 2nd Bone Spring, which included our traditional target and the lower landing 500-feet below.

In the Southern Delaware Basin, we're constantly fine-tuning our lateral placement and completion design to enhance returns. During the first quarter, we added 21 wells. These wells set a record performance with 30-day peak rate of about 2,200 Boes from an average lateral length of 9,200 feet. We added 20 wells in the Midland Basin in the first quarter. Notably, all 20 wells were part of multi-well projects, which reflects our focus on large-scale multi-zone development.

Last quarter, we highlighted the early results from the Mabee Ranch project in the Northern Midland Basin. This project includes 13 wells drilled to an average lateral length of 2 miles, within one-half section. During the first quarter, the project averaged 30-day and 60-day rate of approximately 15,000 and 14,000 Boe, respectively.

For the second quarter, we expect production volumes to average 226,000 to 230,000 Boes per day. We currently have 20 rigs running. 13 of these rigs are working on large-scale projects and 4 out of our 6 frac crews are working on these types of projects.

As we've discussed in the past, large-scale project development will drive the quarterly production growth trajectory. And with a great start to the year, we've raised our full-year 2018 production outlook. We've also updated our full-year outlook for crude oil price realizations.

The new range reflects pricing deductions, but does not include the Midland-Cushing differential as it has moved around quite a bit lately. And, as I mentioned earlier, while our barrels are priced off of Midland, we have basis swaps covering a substantial portion of our oil production through 2020.

Before I turn it over to Q&A, I want to thank our team. We've accomplished a lot in 2018 and we're only one quarter in. Together, we're building a strong company and cultivating competitive advantages, execution strength, scale and a strong financial position to drive returns and differentiated performance over the long term.

With that, I'll turn it over to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. Tim, you went through really the industrial logic for the RSP merger. The one question I wanted to ask you is a little bit about – there's been a decent amount of focus on the per-acre valuation that you paid for RSP. Just wondering if you think that per-acre kind of valuation metric is relevant and just what your thoughts are on the overall valuation of the transaction and just general confidence in the synergies.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Well, I hope I expressed a lot of confidence in the synergies. And we talked about the combination and how we felt about last quarter, where you put two really good companies together that have two premier sets of assets. So, the allocation to the acreage value was just that and we feel really good about it. And I think we're going to create a whole lot of value.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Fair enough. Just shifting gears a little bit, I was wondering about some of the key learnings from the Mabee Ranch development. I think you did 13 wells, 4 Middle Spraberry, 4 Lower Spraberry, 1 Wolfcamp B and 2 Wolfcamp As. And I know you had some fiber down. I was wondering if you could give us some of the key learnings from that key development project.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

One of the things is our Midland Basin asset team is really doing a great job and knocking the cover off the ball. I think almost every well we drill we learn something and the fiber optics project was a real breakthrough for us. We've learned lots of things about how the rocks frac, how they produce, how our completions work. So, I think that's something that will continue in other areas and what we learn there will spread to other parts of our asset portfolio.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

All right. Thanks a lot, Tim.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Freeman of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good morning, guys.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Hey, John.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey. The first question I had, you have always valued maintaining flexibility with the service providers versus lock in longer-term contracts. And obviously, your scale has allowed that to be a very successful model. Jack, when you were talking about sort of the midstream at the moment, you mentioned the word flexibility when talking about that as well. So, I'm just curious if we should sort of think longer term that the way you all sort of view firm transport is kind of similarly to how you all viewed kind of services. Just that scale and the flexibility is sort of more important.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. We mentioned in the prepared remarks that two regional gathering systems that we've invested in and I think those show an evolution in our strategy. And I think, from here, it will continue to evolve, but we're sure glad we did that. They gave us a lot of optionality, as I said, for multiple offtake points and we're happy with what we have there and don't feel that we're disadvantaged compared to anybody else in the basin right now.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. And then, my one follow-up question, all three areas, the Northern and Southern Delaware and the Midland, all of them not only did you have record results in the Delaware, but all three areas got meaningfully oilier with the wells that you all were bringing online, especially the Northern Delaware and I'm just curious if there is anything in particular you could point to that drove that.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, it's well mix and the landings. We had a great quarter, especially out of the Southern Delaware and Midland Basins, which tend to be a little bit oilier, but it just has to do with well mix and making good wells.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

It was a great quarter, guys. Thanks a lot.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you, John.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Hall of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Your line is now open.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. Good morning and I'll echo the congrats on (19:35) the quarter. I guess, first, just to follow up on the midstream side a little bit, I'm just curious, what if any sort of contractual flow assurance do you have in place beyond the ACC and Oryx pipes? So, as you get off those pipes into the Midland markets, how are you setting up – how do you think about flow assurance from that point forward to get out of the basin?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. We have assurance that we're partnered with the largest transporters out of the basin. And so, we have a mutually beneficial relationship with them.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Fair enough. And then, as we think about the updated guidance, just curious, you left the oil growth guidance in place. You had a really strong quarter as it relates to oil volumes. What would you need to see to take that higher from here and kind of what are some of the key projects this year that will be influencing that in the context of the project timing commentary that you made?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Sure. The year is off to a great start. And as we signaled with our change in guidance, we're confident in the upper-end of our original production range and I think that that's where you want to start the year and we have a lot of months left in the year.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Are there any key projects over the course of the year that we ought to keep our eyes on, I guess, as it relates to influencing performance for the rest of the year?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

I don't think any particular project is worth focusing on. I would just focus on the continued move to this large-scale development where we have two-thirds of our capital being spent on that type of project. And I think if you look at our results over the last several quarters, as we've made that transition, the results have been have been very strong.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

And when we close the RSP transaction, it will be a natural time for us to giving more insight to the rest of the year.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Understood. Well, nice start to the year, guys. Thanks.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Kelly of Seaport Global Securities. Your line is open.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Good morning. I was hoping you'd give us a sense maybe for what's on the docket on the asset swap in non-core monetization front. And I guess I'm really curious if the effort accelerates really on kind of both fronts there, post the RSP deal closing. Thanks.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Sure. Hey, Mike. Yeah, if you look at the last few years, we've increased our activity in swaps and sales and, in general, just active portfolio management and that's here to stay. So, yes, the integration of RSP will enhance our already strong hand. And so, I would expect to see more of that as we go.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. And I think that's enhanced by the additional assets we'll have. We have more cards to play and at the same time, we demonstrated how important it is to drill long-laterals and have high ownership. So, trading to make that happen is even more important than it has been in the past.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. Great. And then, on the long-lateral front, the 30% jump we saw sequentially in the lateral lengths in Northern Delaware in particular, just curious if that's what we could expect that you guys going forward or is that kind of more one-time in nature for Q1. Thanks.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Sure. We see the annual average on that theme averaging a little below where it was in the first quarter, but I think it's indicative of what Tim just mentioned that asset swaps and trades, where we can increase that lateral length, is something we're very focused on. And just a few years ago, all the wells were 1-mile wells in the Northern Delaware. So, we've made some pretty big strides and we'll keep trying in that regard.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks, guys. Great quarter.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Drew Venker of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone. In your prepared remarks, Tim, you mentioned that you've lowered that leverage target range already and you're already in the lower half of that range. On our numbers, you get to be at the very low-end, 1 times, by the end of this year. And you're talking about generating free cash flow on a mid-$50 oil price. So, just thinking ahead to next year and maybe you can talk about whether there's a potential leverage target to move down further. And maybe I'm missing something with the RSP merger pending, but is there the potential for some other use of free cash flow beyond that 1 times leverage target?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I think that leverage range that we give is more upper-end and where we start to feel uncomfortable that you have too much leverage. So, if we dip below the bottom-end of the range, I think I would expect that would just be a natural thing as the company strengthens.

And then, your question about, well, okay then, what do you do with excess cash flow, that's something we're daily talking to our shareholders about, our board about and I think that is the – when I refer to a new business model in our industry, I think it's the model where you can grow, you can achieve high growth and achieve high free cash flow all at the same time. And I think that's where we're steering the ship.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks for that, Tim. I guess there's a lot of moving parts to it, the RSP merger pending, but I think the potential for return of cash or just use of free cash flow is on a lot of investors' minds. Can you work those two processes concurrently or is there just a lot of potential variables that are hard to predict with that merger where you might want to wait before making a firm decision on use of free cash?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I just think the RSP deal accelerates and strengthens the company. So, anything that we would be able to do in regard as you're talking about is accelerated. We're running a great business that only gets stronger over time and we have all the options laid out in front of us. And we're going to be in a position to guide this to the maximum value creation for our shareholders.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks, Tim.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Good morning. Tim for you or Jack, you've obviously had some very successful wells, I should say lower 2nd Bone Spring wells in that Eddy and Northern Del, kind of on the plan or cadence going forward now, I forget how many more now have you accelerated, maybe the type – the amount of the 2nd Bone you'll drill now versus some of the Wolfcamp and others, given the success that you've seen.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Let me start with that and then turn over to Will to talk about in more detail maybe. But that's what's great about the Permian is that there's always new zones to talk about. In both the Delaware and the Midland Basin, there's new things going on all the time and it's what makes the way we're positioned with the acreage we have so valuable.

And you want to address this?

C. William Giraud - Concho Resources, Inc.

Sure. No. I think we're excited by what we've seen out of the 2nd Bone. I mean a couple quarters ago, I think we highlighted some stack wells that we were doing in the 2nd Bone over in Lake County and then, this quarter, we're highlighting the work we're doing drilling multiple targets over in Eddy County and then, also I think you've seen some of our peers report some pretty eye-popping results over in Lake County as well. So, just very excited about what we got there and excited to continue to work multi-zone development of this big pad projects.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. And then, just on takeaway, I mean you guys have some great things going on with Oryx and, I think, ACC and some of these others, noticed this morning looked like there was another diff blowout because of this Delator refinery (28:24) going down. So, I'm just wondering what options or optionality you have as different things like this is just, I guess, Tim, is the question will you continue to partner with some of these as your production continues to materially grow or what's the easiest way to plan for this optionality?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. When you look at our company and the amount of new oil we're going to be bringing on every year, it puts us in a position where we're a great partner for any of these long-haul pipes. But the earlier question about our philosophy, our philosophy hasn't changed that flexibility is very important to us.

And when you look at the new pipelines that are coming on, most of them are headed to Corpus Christi. And I think the flexibility that we're trying to preserve is whether we go to Cushing, Houston, Corpus, all that changes from time to time and it has served us well over the last decade or so, being able to move in different directions and move quickly. So, I think we're going to work to try to preserve that.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Very good. Thanks for the details, guys.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Josh Silverstein of Wolfe Research. Your line is now open.

Josh Silverstein - Wolfe Research LLC

Yeah. Thanks. Good morning, guys. You kind of talked about moving from the 2 to 4 well pads to 8 to 10, but you guys are testing upwards of 20 wells at one of these pads. Can you talk about maybe what the sweet spot maybe? Is it 8 to 10? Does 20 make sense just for cash sources and uses?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, I mean when you talk about pads, it's a little bit more complicated than that. I think it's better to think about it as a project, a drilling project. Sometimes we'll have four actual pads on the same project just so we can have rigs working at the same time. So, we've been talking in terms mainly of half section development. And we will have up to five landing zones in some of these areas. And if you're going eight across on a section, so that's four wells and each landing times five. So, in a drilling project, you may have 20 wells and a half section, but then when we go to full section development, it's twice of that.

So, I think the answer to your question is these kind of drilling projects are going to grow in wells and the project over time and grow dramatically and that drives a lot of value creation as you can see on that slide 16.

Josh Silverstein - Wolfe Research LLC

Great. Thanks for that. And, Tim, just given your comments as far as how RSP gets integrated, it's really no shift in capital just how it gets deployed across their acreage. I was curious if this changes the growth profile of what RSP was laying out before kind of the 30%-plus rate for the next couple of years. Does that change at all from how you guys are looking to put the capital to work on that asset?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, Josh, this is Jack. As we integrate those assets after close, we'll work quickly to form our first budget with those assets and we'll give some guidance for the rest of this year at that time, but – so, hard to say. All I can say is that we think it's very additive to what we have and we're excited about putting together a budget with both great asset bases put together.

Josh Silverstein - Wolfe Research LLC

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Your line is now open.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning, all, and congrats on a strong start to 2018.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Regarding the new lower 2nd Bone Spring formation in Eddy, how would you characterize the interval from a lithology and resource perspective?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I don't know that we're going to get into that level of detail on the call here. But clearly, it's a very thick interval and so we've continued to test different ways from these pad projects to go after it.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

And perhaps could you comment on the horizontal separation relative to the existing uphole wells?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I think the spacing there was about 500-feet between the two different landings in the 2nd Bone.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Both vertically and horizontally.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

They were stacked. So, it's vertical.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. All right. And then, referencing page 16 of your PowerPoint, could you comment directionally on how much of the NPV uplift is due to minimizing downtime and parent-child performance issues?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. There is a multiple number of factors there. It's the cost driven by drilling time. It's the speed. And so, there is a lot of factors that go in there and, also, as you mentioned, the lack of creating child well. So, all of those things factor into a much better economic return.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Thanks. That's all for me, guys.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Leggate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Tim, good morning. Yeah, I wonder if I could go back to one of the earlier questions, the technology downhole issues. I mean it seems to us at least that – and I guess this kind of related to the Eddy County wells as well. It seems that you might be going through a little bit of an evolution on things like landing, overall well efficiency and so on. Am I reading too much into that or are we likely to see that the quality or the rates of change of your well results is on a steady sort of upward growth trajectory as a result of some of these efforts? I'm just wondering if there's a subtlety there that we're all kind of overlooking.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I don't think it's that subtle.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah, for sure.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. We've been talking every quarter about – you always get asked what inning are you in? What inning are you in or we were in early innings? And I think because we're in the early innings, performance is getting better all the time. And we are learning a lot as we collect more data. And so, I think we have a great property set. So, (35:03) that regard because of our property set and our technology, but the entire industry is getting better. And it's very encouraging and I don't think of it as a step-change. I just think of it as steady progress.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. I guess we'll keep watching as it's obviously – I guess most folks are kind of in the hold steady type of mood when they're looking at the model as opposed to looking at an upward trajectory. So, any guidance here would be appreciated.

My follow-up is really a mix question. I'm just wondering if you could speak a little bit to how you see the oil/gas cut evolving. It seems that in the guide at least that the gas is coming up a little bit. So, just curious if there's anything meaningful changing there or if it's just timing issues and I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, we still expect our oil growth to outpace the overall growth. And so, that has not changed. It's influenced from quarter-to-quarter depending on the timing of projects in the mix, but you saw it tick up this quarter and will – but the rest of the quarters play out.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Thanks, guys.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell of Tuohy Brothers. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Good morning and I'll add my congratulations as well. Operationally, one thing that really stuck out to me this quarter was the shallow declines from the 30 to 60-day rates, particularly since there are high oil cut wells that were used to slow declines as long-laterals on load (36:36), but this looks different. Is there a flow-back management effect in place here or could we be seeing some additional upside from the multi-zone completion in the behavior of these wells?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I think it depends on what area you're talking about for sure, but we talked about in past quarters of trying to optimize the value by sizing the surface locations, so that 24-hour rates and 30-day rates are not as meaningful as they used to be. But on the other hand, some of these zones build over time and don't reach their peaks until they get out the 90-day time period. So, yeah, in some areas, the 60-day, 30-day are all very close.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

And kind of in that if – there's a follow-up to that, when I talked with you last night, the lower 2nd Bone Spring wells were so outstanding (37:30) those were actually completed in pair with upper 2nd Bone Spring wells. I guess one thing I'm wondering is with this well – do you think these wells would behave the same way if you just did one zone or do you think you're getting some kind of uplift because you're doing two at one time?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I just think we're seeing good effective completions as we move into these larger scale project developments. So, it's the combination of all these things we're talking about, longer laterals, these larger projects and then also the zones that we're targeting.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Okay. Yeah. That's helpful. And second question, just I noticed that you're adding a rig in the New Mexico shelf which has traditionally been a good cash generator. I'm just wondering if you're going to do anything differently operationally than the last time you drilled there.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

No. The answer is no other than anything incremental we've learned in other areas that we can apply, but generally speaking, no.

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Okay. That's fine. Thank you.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thanks.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Richard Tullis of Capital One. Your line is now open.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Hi. Thanks. Good morning. Tim or Jack, on the well cost front, have you been seeing much in the way of cost pressures in recent AFEs, now with oil in the mid-60s maybe on a lateral-foot basis?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Hey, Richard. Yeah, the cost – clearly, when you move up in rig count as quickly as we have, there are pressures, however, right now, we have not seen anything outside of kind of what we had planned for as we put together the budget. So, there are pressures, but nothing that would cause us to change our outlook at this point.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Okay, Jack. Thank you. And just lastly, Tim, when you look at the projected synergies and corporate savings related to the RSP transaction, just generally speaking, how quickly do you think you would begin to realize, say, the overall $2 billion in synergies? And I think it was around $60 million in corporate savings.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. The corporate savings are kind of things that happen pretty quickly, but as far as operationally in capital budget, I think that'll be more apparent in the 2019 capital budget.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

All right. Well, that's all for me. Thanks. You had a (39:53) great quarter.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

All right. Thank you. Thanks, Richard.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Deckelbaum of KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Morning, Tim and Jack. Thanks for taking my questions and nice job in the first quarter here.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thanks, David.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I wanted to clarify a few things about slide 16 in the context of how you've discussed your 2018 (40:18) program. I think you said this year that two-thirds of the activity will be on large projects, but sort of the large-scale projects that you illustrate on slide 16, that would be kind of a different model than what you might be doing this year.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

We have some projects that are doing exactly what is demonstrated on slide 16. I mean the main point of slide 16 is that that's what we would propose doing on the RSP assets primarily and it speaks to the value creation when you do that.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

And the impact of moving from that small scale to large scale on that RSP acreage, what's the difference in ultimately the sort of the spud-to-sales times?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

It's compressed quite a bit, David, by using two rigs in the illustration we've shown here and that is a big driver of the PV uplift.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. I appreciate that. And then, I guess, theoretically, with what you've picked up now, is it still at the point now where – or what percentage of what has been acquired is now holistically ready for this large-scale development or how quickly can this be implemented?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, of course, we still have a ways to go to make it to closing, But if you just look at their assets on the map, the great majority of their position sets up very well for this kind of development.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Fair enough. Thanks, guys.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Hall of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Your line is now open.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks for the follow-up. I was just curious if you would be willing to provide current well cost by region, maybe a standard – some sort of standard length basis.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Oh, I'm not sure that's a great use of time on this call, but is there one in particular that you're thinking about, Michael?

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

I guess the Southern Del maybe specifically there. Let's start there.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Well, like most of our areas, there are different lateral lengths and different zones that have different costs, but in the Southern Delaware, we have costs ranging from $8 million to $12 million depending on those factors I just mentioned.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. I'll follow-up for more details. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Good morning.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Apologies if this was already discussed, but could you add some greater color on the Upton County asset swap and specifically the benefits and the timing of achieving the more noticeable impact from the result of that swap?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Sure. That swap is indicative of what we want to do in all of our areas. That one in particular is an area where we've operated for a long time. We were able to increase our working interest, which makes us much more interested in that area. So, what it will mean is we will be more likely to drill wells there sooner.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. And can you talk about the ease of achieving that and then how implications for further potential asset swap is both in the Midland and the Delaware Basin?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

That asset swap was a long time in the making. So, it took a while, but, again, very happy to have it. And our team is doing multiple asset swaps each month. And I think that is a real competitive advantage we have, because that is not easy work.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I think it's going to pick up speed, because the second swap with the same company is always easier than the first swap.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Thank you. And this concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tim Leach for closing remarks.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Great. Well, thank you. We had a great audience this morning. It's a great time to be in the Permian. And you can tell from our comments, we're very enthusiastic about our business and the trajectory that we're on and we look forward to talking to you in future quarters. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

