Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 2, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Robin H. Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Analysts

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Matthew Merrel Portillo - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Peter Francis Freeman Kissel - Scotia Howard Weil

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robin Fielder, Vice President-Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Robin H. Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, everyone. We're glad you could join us today for Anadarko's first quarter 2018 conference call. I'd like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. However, a number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discuss.

We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements in our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations located on our website and attached to yesterday's earnings release. Additionally, we have provided detail on the first quarter operations report on our website.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Al Walker, and following his remarks, move to Q&A with Al and members of our Executive Management.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you, Robin, and good morning. As you've seen in our earnings release and operations report, Anadarko had a strong first quarter, following through on our improved performance during the second half of last year. We delivered record oil volumes, but more importantly, the company expanded its margins, the highest level we've enjoyed since 2014, when we lived in a $90 oil world.

The substantial margin improvement benefit of our strategic shift to a greater liquids composition was enhanced by a 12% increase on our liquids mix, which year-over-year improved to 73%, resulting in cash flow of more than $1.4 billion for the quarter. These performance highlights are evidence that our strategy to move away from dry gas assets beginning in 2015 and to focus operations and investments on oil-prone properties in the DJ and Delaware Basins and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico was a successful move that produced much stronger results.

Before we open it up for questions, I want to take a moment and highlight our progress in the Delaware Basin. We expect the market could witness the development of haves and have-nots in the broader Permian Basin for takeaway and basis risk management and believe this is a significant looming differentiator.

We have been working hard to be among the haves by proactively aligning our production growth with midstream and downstream solutions with the objective of delivering peer-leading realized well head margins. To add some color to this, we have contracted in the Delaware to deliver all of our expected operated oil lines into Gulf Coast and export markets supported by long-term firm capacity by the end of 2019. And transport through firm transportation agreements 100% of our operated natural gas production in this basin to market centers. So, as a result, we like the position we've created.

This collective approach along with the planned construction of our regional oil treating facilities and tankless production solution will provide Anadarko the ability to operate with scale, flexibility, and the infrastructure to manage hydrocarbon takeaway and price discovery for years to come while doing it with a peer-leading environmental footprint.

Unrelated, the modest increase we are making to our full-year capital guidance range is driven by higher than expected non-operated activities in the Delaware, which is similar to what you're hearing from others in this basin due to the supportive economics. To be clear, we have not increased our operated activity level in the current price environment nor do we have any plans to do so.

We strongly believe our strategy of delivering attractive capital efficient growth and applying certain of our free cash flow to fund the repurchase of stock, dividend increases and debt reduction is very durable in this operating environment.

At this time, we expect to generate significant free cash flow in 2018. And as we stated in February, should that occur, we are philosophically motivated to continue increasing our share repurchase plans as one of the uses of cash over the balance of the year.

With that, we look forward to your questions and I hope we have left enough time to answer all of them.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Today's first question comes from Bob Morris of Citi. Please go ahead.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning. Nice quarter, Al. With regard to the third party operated activity, you've done a great job in securing transportation and commitments long term and I was glad to see the (05:30) around the Cactus II pipeline to ensure the best returns, the best margins in transportation for your product out of the Delaware Basin.

But do you ever give any thought to – in increasing the budget by $100 million for third-party operated activity to say, look, if I'm going to spend an extra $100 million, let me spend it on my operated activity where I have much greater assurance of getting the best pricing, getting the product to market than leaving that to other third parties that may not have the assurances or the infrastructure in place to get that product to market. And I know that a lot of that spin will be production that comes on late this year or in the 2019. But would you ever consider just going non-consent on some of that third-party stuff and just say look, I'm going to spend an extra $100 million, let me do it on the stuff that I operate and I know I can get the best pricing in for the best markets.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Bob, first off, thank you for the comment on the quarter. I think our employees are pretty proud of what we achieved and I appreciate your comments. As it relates to the question, I guess I'd answer it two-fold. Most of these third-party operators are people that have very good takeaway capabilities themselves. So, I'm not too worried about price discovery, as it relates to the majority of them.

And then, lastly, I think the economics of going non-consent is rarely one that particularly for most of these are things that we would find ourselves looking at and leaving that the capital being deployed isn't attractive. So, it's an attractive use of the capital from a consent versus non-consent perspective, and I think in that framework, that's the basis in which we move forward.

And I know you know this quite well. Look, when we estimate for a year what we think our non-op activities are going to be, it's based upon historical activity levels and a price environment that's an assumption. So, for all of us this is kind of a plug number or a guestimate and I think at least from what I can see, many of our peers are going through the same thing, particularly those that are active in the Delaware.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's a good answer. I appreciate that. The second question was, can you speak to some of the efficiencies in the DJ Basin? I know your target is always to do 300 completions per year, which you did last year and is the goal this year. But last year you did that with six rigs and just last month, now in the DJ you've dropped to just four rigs. So, obviously, hitting that target is occurring with a lot to your rigs. Can you just talk to what is occurring there to drive that inefficiency so much higher?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet. I'll have, if you don't mind, ask Danny Brown to address that for you, because it certainly is an understandable question.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Bob. As we look through the DJ Basin, we have quarter on quarter, year on year, we continue to see increased efficiencies there as we understand the formation better, as we change our drilling plans, as we change our completion plans, we're able to learn from those processes and get more and more efficient. So, we're seeing that continue again into this quarter. We've been able to move down.

We think at the balance of the year will be at four rigs and three frac crews moving forward for the balance of 2018. That's going to deliver everything we thought it was going to deliver at the beginning of the year. And it's really just around cycle time improvement from both a drilling and completion standpoint. So, we continue to see the efficiencies there. It's asset for us, and the teams are executing very well.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Danny.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. Thank you, Bob.

Operator

And so, this next question comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

He nailed it that time. Al, good morning. How are you doing?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, Doug.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nice to talk to you guys. I guess my first question, Al, if I may. You've been very clear about your use of incremental cash as it relates to the buyback. But it seems to us at least if in the current forward strip, you've got a fairly substantial drop-off implied in your spending profile in the second half of the year, and obviously the implication is your free cash steps up a bit in the second half as a consequence of that. So, I'm wondering if you could walk us through what are the moving parts that get you to such a significant change in CapEx profile in the second half. How does that extend into 2019? And should we therefore expect that the buybacks actually accelerate again in the second half of this year? Or is that too early?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, you're right. If we take the current strip and we just apply it to what we believe will be the volumes we'll produce and the CapEx associated with it, our expectation is that we will have fairly significant free cash flow. As you well know, one quarter does not a year make and I think, at this point, given the fact we're in the middle of an ASR and our comments to being able to discuss that more specificity for additional repurchases are pretty limited.

Let me just say philosophically, our views as a company are no different than the comments we expressed in January related to this, where we talked about the fact that on the margin beyond CapEx, we felt like the best use of our cash was to buy back stock, increase dividends, and to retire debt as we shrink the balance sheet.

And honestly, Doug, nothing has changed at all through the course of the first quarter on that position. I think it's highly likely that we will be reviewing with our board, but the ultimate end of the day, it's their decision, not management's, to buy back stock. As this ASR rolls off, I have every expectation philosophically that we would want to move forward with additional ones. I think we still feel like from a management perspective that we can buy back our stock at above our weighted average cost of capital, and therefore it's a good transaction for us and our shareholders for creating value.

So, given the amount of free cash flow that we anticipate for the reasons you identified, and the fact that we are less capital intensive as we roll off the infrastructure spending in particular, that capital can really be deployed quite well into an investment of buying back our stock. We're not opposed to finding opportunities where we think it can be particularly accretive, but I think as you and others have heard us talk about before, that incremental capital for an acquisition is going to have to compete on a total return basis.

So, that full cycle has to compete with what we've got in the portfolio versus just what it looks like on the margin. So consequently, when you roll it through all of that arithmetic, it really leaves us to the impression that buying back our stock and also being mindful of retiring debt as we shrink the balance sheet are particularly important uses of that cash.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. I appreciate that very clear answer, Al. That's very clear. But my follow-up is hopefully a quick one and it's really relating to the operations report. You've given I think probably more color on your Gulf of Mexico tieback strategy than we've seen in quite some time. So first of all, appreciate that, but it would seem to us at least that the pace of what you've laid out there would reasonably put the Gulf back on a growth trajectory. I'm just wondering if that's the right interpretation and maybe give us a longer term prognosis, much as you've done with the international business. I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. You bet. Mitch Ingram and I will tag team me on this one. I think right now, holding the Gulf flat is still not only an objective but a reality for us. I appreciate the comments around what I think has been some really good work done in the Gulf and, in particular, the attractive assets we picked up from Freeport-McMoRan and some of the values being created around those not only production facilities, but the opportunities associated with development drilling have been better than, I think, most people realize. So, right now, I think given what we've talked about in the past, there's no change to the strategy in the Gulf. But, Mitch, why don't you pick up from there.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Al. And, Doug, just to expand on the tiebacks we've got for this year. Really this is all planned activities. We've got more than the Marlin tie-in in Horn Mountain. In addition to that, we've got two new fields that are going to be coming on. So, really to keep production flat over the next few years, it means we've got constellation coming in and also North of Hadrian's. These are construction activities that go on. So, what you're seeing during this quarter is a planned maintenance activity and planned tie-ins that we've got. We don't see any change in terms of production going forward apart from keeping it flat.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks, Mitch. I appreciate the answer.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Subash Chandra of Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah. Hi. Good morning. I appreciate that aligning upstream and midstream for Anadarko is in your DNA. I was just curious if some of this impending tightness in the basin, if it changed your development strategy at all this year or into the intermediate term?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Subash, I may be sure I'm understanding your question. As we looked out a few years ago and saw that we thought natural gas, in particular, was going to be constrained and then as oil volumes came up without additional pipe being developed, so that would be a constrain as well, is your question directed to the guidance we've given in the second quarter or is it related to the full year?

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah. I guess, it's more related because I can't see a change if I look at guidance or the pace, et cetera. But I'm wondering if in the inner workings if you might have had to shift from one area to another or might have seen more of a gas tightness and now see an oil tightness. Any sort of – yeah.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No. There's no – I mean, in all fairness, we weren't probably smart enough to see all those big macro moves that you and others have probably been able to see much better than we have. Our reality is that we've looked at, for some time, being able to move our gas in order to move our liquids. So, they are like one comes before the other.

As we've gotten a better sense on the delivery of the infrastructure that we have been building out, this quarter, meaning the second quarter, is always going to be the quarter where we were going to have sequential decline simply because delivering additional volumes until the infrastructure was built out was probably inefficient.

So, for the full year as those infrastructure projects with our regional oil treating facilities and all the gathering that goes into it and associated with it, frankly that's why we have paced the commitments we have to the takeaways to the two pipes in the manner we have for the balance of this year in the second half and then through 2019.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks. Good answer. And my follow-up is – so, is the year of assets sales more or less concluded or are there still sort of – is that an ongoing process pruning every year?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

There's not a lot, but I think probably it'd be best to have Bob address that question.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. I mean, I'll touch on it. There's not a lot left. Obviously, we have a few assets that you don't hear us talk a lot about. Some of those assets are things that we're currently working on to see what their role might be in the future as a part of our portfolio and how they'll compete for capital on a pro forma basis with the existing projects we've got. And some of those assets won't make that cut. And so, as that happens, we'll look to monetize them over time.

We don't have the need for cash, obviously, with all the free cash flow, the cash from the balance sheet, the additional liquidity that we have elsewhere in the portfolio such as through the MLP franchise. And so, we're trying to be patient and make sure we understand the asset, the subsurface, and the opportunity sets elsewhere in the portfolio and we'll provide some greater clarity as we go forward as we see those assets either make the grade or perhaps fit better in someone else's portfolio providing us some more liquidity to redeploy into our business or in the buybacks and debt reduction.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question today comes from Bob Brackett of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Hi. Can you talk briefly about Mozambique LNG and there's this sort of chicken and egg ballet between converting the off-take agreements into binding agreements as well as moving toward FID? Can you convert those agreements before FID or is it somewhat simultaneous?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I might ask Mitch to give you additional color, but, in general, Bob, the HLA are sort of like an engagement to get married. And the sales and purchase agreement, the actual marriage itself. So, as we move from engagement to getting married, I'll let Mitch give you the color on that.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Al. Bob, just to answer your question. Basically, our plan is to – obviously, we reached our near-term target and reaching agreement with multiple buyers on volume and price. And what we then do is go through an early night process to get the sales and purchasing agreements concluded, which we anticipate being concluded June this year. It does take some time for those agreements to take place.

Obviously, in parallel to that, there's lots of other activities ongoing. So, as you know, we've started resettlement and activities are going well at this moment in time and on plan. And in parallel – the other activities we're doing is we've refreshed pricing on our onshore LNG project and also we're getting close to concluding the contractor for the offshore scope.

So, where we're leading to is a number of parallel paths where we're defining the CapEx by going through these projects. We've got sales and purchasing agreements in place and then that leads us to the final step in that process which is concluding the project financing for the project, which we're currently targeting two thirds of the total capital. So, once we got all of those aligned, then we'll be in a position to take FID.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Great. That's clear. And on the pricing agreements, these are oil-linked contracts, but you guys aren't specifying slopes or floors or ceilings?

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

There's a number of different slopes in terms of – because we don't have an effective book compared to others. We can be more flexible in terms of the oil slope and basically different gearing. So, there's a mix of different contracts that we've got in place. And that's allowing us to have that flexibility with the biggest buyers we're dealing with at this moment in time.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Bob, I might add, I know you probably are aware, but each of these buyers have their own books themselves they're trying to manage. And what we might have thought a few years ago would have been a predominance of wanting a certain type of contract. As people have looked to balance their books, we have found, as we've come down to getting this into the final shape, that in fact some of the things we were seeing a couple of years ago evolved to where less interest as an example in Henry Hub-based pricing as would have been the case a few years ago. And that's probably been a surprise to us, but I think a lot of people moved to get their books balanced in a way they can trade around them.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Yeah. Okay. That's clear. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Mike Scialla of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Hi. Good morning. I'm looking at your slide 6 in your ops report. It looks like the number of wells you're planning to bring online at the Reeves and Loving county oil treating facilities remains pretty constant over a three-year timeframe. I guess, should we view that as your base plan for the Delaware, in general, or are you expecting to ramp the treatment lines over that period?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Hey, Mike. This is Danny. If you look at that slide 6, it's focused on our regional oil treating facilities in both Loving and Reeves. We will have additional capacity within the field. And in addition to those, that was currently being evaluated. And so, as you look over a multi-year period, currently, we're going to deliver about 180 wells to sales from the Delaware Basin this year. I think you should expect us to not fall below that number.

As we get the infrastructure in place, that's going to allow us the ability to increase that well delivery over time, which is something that I think would be desirous to us. But those plans are still in the works and we'll work them through. But the good news is we'll have the infrastructure capacity to do that once we get these two in place and continue to look at where we can optimize elsewhere in the field.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Mike, I might add to that if could because I'm sure you're well aware, each of these rotivs are expandable, another 60,000 barrels a day, so, if in particular, we see attractive third-party business for ourself or Western Gas coming out of all of this, we certainly are prepared to expand those as the market conditions would warrant.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. I guess that's what the plus behind the numbers, it relates to, I assume.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then, you've talked about in the Delaware four zones in the Wolfcamp A and one in the Third Bone Spring. And I know you've tested a lot more than that. Just wondering if you could give a little more detail on how you think you're going to develop most of the asset in terms of maybe wells per section or in terms of are you going to leave the deeper zones of the B and the C for later. And same with the shallower zones. Any Bone Spring potential that is above the Third Bone Spring?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So, that's a great question, Mike. I think one of the examples that you'll see with that is the SILVERTIP development we have and going on in Loving County, which should be online later this year and that's a half section test. We will drill 12 wells and we're going to do that over multiple different zones including several in the Wolfcamp A, again Bone Spring. Our focus clearly is on the Wolfcamp A. We see great economics there. We see lots of, obviously, lots of well count. You've seen us talk about that in the past and that's where the focus is.

We're very excited about the potential we see in the Bone Spring. We've seen clearly some other operators have talked about some big Bone Spring wells. That gets us excited and we're watching that closely. And we like that development ourselves.

With respect to Wolfcamp B development, that's something that we continue to test and evaluate. We like the oil production there. There's more water associated with that production and we're mindful of that. And so, as we look at how we develop the field over time, the preference will be to work from the bottoms up to the degree that we can, just from a drilling standpoint. That's a lot more efficient to do it that way. But as we have compelling economics, it may make more sense for us to accelerate other zones that may be higher in the stack.

And so, it's really going to be an economic argument for us from a development standpoint and various areas of the field will probably be developed slightly different than one another. Great news is we've got a great stack of rock there with lots of different targets for us and we're looking forward to getting after all of them over time.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. It sounds like a work in progress still at this point. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning. Wanted to continue on the Delaware outlook and timing. As new infrastructure and facilities come online, is the manifestation that we'll see mainly a ramp up in Delaware production as the new wells are brought online or will we also see improved average well performance and operating cost efficiencies that have a notable effect on the total company level? And if there's any way of quantifying those efficiencies, that'd be great.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Brian, I know many people have wondered the same question you've asked. So, thank you for asking it. Clearly, as we've been going through the appraisal stage of our activity there, and now moving into development, and we have ourselves in a situation where we're not facilities constrained like we had been historically, we anticipate that our production performance will greatly exceed what we think of as our current type well. And, therefore, a lot of the production rates you've seen from some of our competitors who are not using the same completion kit or using the same production kit that we are, and then we had the ability to take those tankless battery systems into a very attractive regional oil treatment facility that gives us again a good environmental footprint as well as a good economic footprint. Having that situation will change dramatically, we believe, our future performance. And with that, Danny, why don't you give them a little more additional detail.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Al. Brian, it's just as you suggested toward the end of your question. We should see increased ability to deliver wells themselves. And so, actual well count delivery and tops delivery should increase on the back half of the year. In addition to that, we have seen our wells constrained as a result of the infrastructure that we're currently flowing into. And so, this should be a two-fold effect in that our ability to deliver wells themselves should increase and the performance of each individual wells should increase as well, as we have those infrastructure constraints released.

Compounding that is we are continuing to learn from a completion standpoint how to frac these wells. And similar to the DJ, where you've seen us make some completions designs, we're constantly tweaking how we actually complete the wells and we expect that to deliver incremental performance as well. So, we have several things going for us in the Delaware Basin that should lead to better performance, better performance over the year, and that's all in addition to the other logistical benefits that these regional oil treating facilities and the infrastructure provides. We're taking trucks off the roads with having less operations downtime, and all those sorts of things that we should benefit from as well.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. And my follow-up goes back to the share repurchase. Al, I think you've said in the past that if Anadarko is going to embark on a buyback program, it should be for a material amount of shares outstanding. Would you or the board view potential consideration for further repurchases as a continuation of the current material program, in which case you could potentially repurchase at a slower pace or would you desire to first build up a base of free cash flow that can support a buyback program of similar materiality than what was announced last year?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Brian I as I mentioned earlier. One quarter does not a year make, on the other hand, I think given our view and the collective views that based upon the amount of cash that we have today upon completion of this ASR, we are philosophically predisposed to propose our board additional share repurchases. So, I would say that's a likely activity in the second half of this year as well as full-year 2019. We will continue to think about what our capital plans need to be for 2019. But as someone asked earlier and pointed out correctly, the capital intensity associated with what we're doing, particularly related to our infrastructure falls off. So, therefore, our free cash flow will continue to go up. Bob's been actively looking at ways to reduce debt or do liability management in this particular period.

As I've mentioned before, we will annually look at our dividend payout and see if we need to make adjustments to our dividend. But as we think about it, buying back stock on the margin, we believe, is the best use of our cash, particularly free cash flow where the amount of growth that our model is producing from an output standpoint is very attractive. And therefore, unless we hear feedback from others that they want to see additional growth beyond what we've been talking about and conveying, we think the amount of growth our models are giving us as an output is pretty attractive. And therefore, the free cash flow that's generated would be primarily focused on share repurchases as use of that cash.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you very much.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Matt Portillo of TPH. Please go ahead.

Matthew Merrel Portillo - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys. Two quick questions from me. Given your corporate focus on working to maximize margin cash flow and returns and the acceleration of your own coverage for crude transportation capacity out of the Permian in the second half of 2019, should we expect your completions next year to attempt to match long-haul capacity or would we expect to see a fairly linear ramp in volume growth in 2019?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, as you can appreciate, Matt, I mean I'm not real good at predicting the future. But I will say if we see a market environment that's pretty similar to the one that we're in today continuing, our best guess is to what we think 2019's capital plan will be coupled with the amount of activity that Danny talked about a little earlier with respect to the wells we would drill, we don't see a need at this time to increase that intensity unless market conditions were to change. And I'm not sure what level it would cost us to change dramatically. We might change a little bit based simply on well performance, not the number of wells being drilled. But, Danny, please add anything, too, that you might like.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I think Al hit on it. We've got – the infrastructure will give us the capacity to deliver wells in this 180 well per year pace that we're doing within the Delaware Basin or the 300 well per year pace we're doing in the DJ Basin. And, I think, we've got the capacity to expand beyond that if we are supported by the market. We'll certainly have takeaway capacity as we get our pipe to the Gulf Coast as we have referenced it multiple times. So, I think, we're well positioned to deliver what we need to deliver into the future.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Matt, I just think, to put a punctuation mark in the question and the answers that we've given is simply the upside here is not additional drilling activity but well performance. We think the well performance actually has a lot of upside as we go away from having facilities constrained results to performance over a longer period of time where the actual volumes will come up without having that facility constrain associated with it. So, you could find that the longer production curves you're seeing from some of our peers could, in fact, be extracted into having higher volume growth year-over-year without having to drill more wells.

Matthew Merrel Portillo - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Great. And then, as a follow-up, from a gas perspective, you've been able to secure an enviable amount of flow assurance through firm sales and firm transportation agreements in 2018 and 2019. With the basin potentially needing a new long haul pipeline similar to Gulf Coast Express every one to two years based on industry growth expectations, could you discuss how Anadarko views its medium-term strategy around gas marketing in the Permian?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, given high oil and liquids cut that we have, gas is sort of a by-product unfortunately, so the ability to extract that gas into any market at a reasonable price is an objective of ours in order to evacuate the liquids at the most economically available way we can. So, if you'll think about it, the context of what we've done to-date with the way in which we're moving 100% of our gas into market centers allow us to evacuate that gas to get to the liquids, I think that same framework would be applicable as we move into the next decade.

Matthew Merrel Portillo - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Thank you.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

And our next question today comes from John Herrlin of Société Générale. Please go ahead.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Yeah. Thanks. Al, you emphasized with the shales your ability to scale up the fact that you're flexible given the infrastructure. Going forward, given the fact that you have the infrastructure you need in the Permian and the DJ is WES' critical component, meaning you had mentioned perhaps monetizing it on the last call. Is this something, given where you are now, that would be more of an accelerated decision?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

John, you know, that's a question that we get asked from time to time. I think Bob is probably in a better position. He's a subject matter expert on this than I am. But I will tell you that we certainly will look at anything that makes sense to us. Western Gas has certainly done a great job as it relates to complementing APC. The amount of inventory we still have in APC moved to Western Gas is pretty substantial. So, Bob, I'll turn it to you.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. I mean, John, I think unambiguously, Western Gas is really important to what we've been able to accomplish for Anadarko shareholders over the course of the last 10 years since IPO. Tremendous amount of capital that WES has funded, it's creating great organic growth at WES. It's been a source of liquidity into Anadarko. That's just been tremendous financial leverage for Anadarko shareholders as WES has accessed its own capital markets.

And over time, I don't see that changing materially. I think that we talked in February about a desire to investigate ways to enhance liquidity of the franchise. So, that we – because we believe in doing so, we can better get the tremendous intrinsic value of the marketable securities that we own better reflected in the share price for the Anadarko shareholder.

But Western Gas and Anadarko Midstream, the part of the business that you know Anadarko owns and has funded particularly during this time of extreme growth in the Delaware, is really an integrated midstream group from an operating standpoint. And the coordination of that group, which reports in to Danny Brown, along the coordination of that group with our upstream folks, is really kind of mission-critical to our efficiency and capturing more of the margin.

Western Gas has announced their earnings last night too and has a call later this morning. One of the neat things is when we were talking about FTE on some of the solutions that we've been focusing on – Western Gas has an option to participate in some of the long haul dynamics here. It's an additional cash flow stream and additional growth profile that we're really excited about.

So, the model works as it is. We just have a desire to enhance liquidity over time and investigate ways that we might be able to do that. We just fundamentally believe and, I think, it's going to become critically obvious to everybody as we develop the Delaware that controlling your midstream and the timing of the midstream and having the wherewithal and the capital markets access to fund that material capital out in front of the upstream development program adds tremendous long-term value. And I don't think that changes at all.

I think we've been a really good strong sponsor of that entity. We'll continue to be that. But, obviously, the market is evolving and changing and we're wanting to be proactive in understanding what that means for us in the future. And that's why we made the comments in February, just so that people would know that we're looking to kind of change with the times, but not to in any way change the underlying strength of the relationship.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Okay. Thanks, Bob. Next one for me is I saw that Ram, you sold your interest to Ram Powell or are in the process of that. Anything of consequence in terms of volumes?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No. I think that's, is de minimis. It was an asset we picked up as a part of the Freeport-McMoRan acquisition. Didn't really ascribe any value to it as a part of that because it's non-operated and we didn't have the ability to leverage that facility as part of our integrated program in the Gulf. So, it was clearly a sales candidate from the start. And thankfully, the operator was able to come up with a good solution and we're glad to see it closed.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great. Thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you, John.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Peter Kissel of Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Peter Francis Freeman Kissel - Scotia Howard Weil

Thank you. Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking my questions. Just one more in the Permian and more of a micro question than anything. But have you seen any issues with regional sand? We've heard some anecdotal evidence that in the deeper parts of the basin, maybe it's not performing quite as well as some other types of sand. So, just any sort of insights you can offer there?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Danny and I will tackle this one with you, Peter. This is a question that for which there is always lots, and I think it's one of those things for which there's more fiction than there is fact. We haven't seen nor are we aware of any industry issues. But, Danny, if you've seen something I haven't, please add to it.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No. We're very pleased with the performance of this sand we get in basin. It's working great for us, so no concerns, whatsoever.

Peter Francis Freeman Kissel - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. Great. Thank you. And then, just one more on the regional sand. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe the iron content's a little higher than some other sands. And so safe to say you haven't seen any issues with that either, eating up the equipment or anything else.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No issues with performance on the sand that we're sourcing in-basin.

Peter Francis Freeman Kissel - Scotia Howard Weil

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen our next question comes from David Heikkinen of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Good morning, guys, and good results. As I was thinking through your well design and well lengths, can you give us your current expectations for well costs in the Delaware and DJ?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So, DJ Basin where obviously as you point out, it depends on your well, on the well length and that's going to vary some by campaign and metal. So, by quarter, this will vary a little bit, but in general for us, mid lateral equivalent, we expect a sub $3 million in the DJ and around $8 million within the Delaware Basin.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. And any trends on service costs that are notable, up, down, flat or well design changes that are mitigating those trends?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You know, David, in general, it's hard to imagine an environment where we are with the price for either Brent or WTI that in some manner through the course of this year we're going to start to see some service cost inflation. So far, we haven't seen it work its way into requirements in the first quarter, but it's just hard to imagine as we move through this environment that we're in today, and it becomes sustained, that we are not going to see some modest amount of service cost increase. I think the challenge is can we offset it with better efficiencies and that's a coming attraction.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

And then maybe for Bob. I think the phrase you've used is a tax efficient liquidity adjusted unlocking of the cash value in the Anadarko West Complex. Can you give us an update on any plans or timing around, or details of how you're thinking about that? And I think you hit a little bit of on the asset sales left but.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No. Beyond what I said earlier, I don't have anything to add. There's really no update at this time. We just continue to investigate ways that liquidity can be enhanced over time. We're working actively on it. I don't mean for that answer to sound passive, but there's nothing to share at this stage as we work through things through the balance of this year.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks, guys. I appreciate it.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you, David.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael McAllister of MUFG. Please go ahead.

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

Yes. Thank you. Is there an appropriate cash balance level for a company, for your company?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. I'll answer it with – the short answer is, I'd say, yeah, there probably is, but I don't have one to identify for you. We're a little long cash. We were, obviously, a lot longer cash at the beginning of the quarter and we deployed quite a bit of it into the share buyback and we've still got a nice cash balance there.

It gives us some flexibility around some things. No kind of big looming major transaction or anything that it gives us flexibility for. But it allows us to look at the share buyback program in the future without an extreme focus on the free cash flow profile and the commodity profile. It helps us with our planning and, I think, over time we would expect to probably carry a little less cash than we have historically and we're in a nice position.

We were in a position where we had a much bigger cash balance that we were building through asset sales late last year when we announced the program. I think it was very clear to us at the time. We could have announced a bigger program then, but we wanted to announce one that was sized in a way that we knew we would achieve execution rather than announce a big program with questionable execution over time.

We're proud of getting after that in this nine-month period and we've got flexibility around deploying some of that cash along with what we presumed to be, as Al talked about earlier, strengthening free cash flow through the year with the ramp-up in production in the Delaware in the second half and in what looks to be a more stable and defensible commodity price environment. It kind of goes into the mix, and we'll see how we deploy it over time, kind of come into traction, as Al talked about earlier.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Michael, can we ask you a question? Is yours more related to a steady-state working capital environment, or is it more related to the way in which Bob answered your question?

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

It's more of the steady state working capital environment. And just to the idea that because of everything you've gone through over the last – we can go back to probably about – back eight, nine years, we've always had this cash balance that has been kind of a cushion for settlements and other things. So, getting an idea of what APC thinks is helpful.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure. I'll follow. Yeah. I'll add one thing to that.

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

And I think that is helpful.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay. I'll add one thing to what I said previously. Obviously, we had various kind of one-off events in times in the past where we carried a large cash balance, and all that is obviously behind us and not necessary. In our steady-state environment, I think we would operate with probably just inside of $1 billion given our global cash management needs and the timing of our multi-year capital spend internationally to go along with the domestic business. You could manage tighter than that and utilize your revolvers, et cetera. Some people choose to do – we generally haven't. So, maybe if you've thrown something into your model, throw $1 billion in and maybe be positively surprised from there as we go forward, but reaching that number is something that we don't approach overnight. We – we're going to – we're going to approach on a more moderated basis.

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

That's it. That's what I got. Thank you, guys.

Operator

And this concludes the question-and-answer session, I'd like to turn the conference back over to the management team from any closing remarks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

We appreciate those that were able to participate today. I know it's a busy day for everybody and so we look forward to seeing you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

And thank you, sir. This concludes today's conference call. I like to thank you, all, for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.