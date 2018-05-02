Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 2, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Camilla Sylvest - Novo Nordisk A/S

Michael Leuchten - UBS Ltd.

Tim Race - Deutsche Bank AG

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Securities Plc

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Michael Novod - Nordea Bank AB (Denmark)

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Good day and welcome to the Quarter One 2018 Novo Nordisk A/S Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you very much. Welcome to this Novo Nordisk conference call regarding our performance in the first three months of 2018 and our outlook for the year. I'm Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the CEO of Novo Nordisk. With me, I have our Chief Financial Officer, Karsten Munk Knudsen; and our Chief Science Officer, Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen. Also present and available for the Q&A session are Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Camilla Sylvest; as well as Executive Vice President and Head of Business Service and Compliance, Lars Green. Present are also our Investor Relations officers.

Today's earnings release and the slides for this call are available on our website novonordisk.com. This conference call is scheduled to last one hour.

As usual we'll start with a presentation as outlined on slide 2. The Q&A session will begin in about 25 minutes. Please note that this conference call will be webcasted live and a replay will be available on Novo Nordisk website.

Please turn to slide 3. As always I need to advise you that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For further information on the risk factors, please see the earnings release and the slides prepared for this presentation.

Please turn to slide 4. Sales in the first three months of 2018 were DKK 26.9 billion, reflecting a decrease of 5% measured in Danish kroner and an increase of 5% in local currencies compared to the first three months of 2017. Sales in International Operations were flat in Danish kroner and increased by 8% in local currencies and accounted for 70% of the total sales growth.

Within International Operations region, Latin America grew by 73%, region AAMEO grew by 12% and region China grew by 6%, all measured in local currencies. Sales in North America operations decreased by 11% in Danish kroner and grew by 3% in local currencies.

On a product level, the sales growth in the first three months of 2018 was predominately driven by Victoza and Tresiba, which grew by 18% and 33% respectively, both in local currencies. In February this year Ozempic was granted marketing authorization in the Europe Commission and in March Ozempic was approved in Japan. In February, we also announced the result from PIONEER 1, the first Phase 3a trial for oral semaglutide. The trial achieves a primary endpoint of showing statistically significant reduction in HbA1c compared to placebo. Mads will elaborate further on the results later in this conference call. Lastly in March, the FDA approved the updated label for Tresiba in the U.S. to reflect the data from DEVOTE.

Turning to financials, operating profit for the first three months of 2018 declined by 8% in Danish kroner and increased by 6% in local currencies to DDK 12.4 billion, reflecting the significant depreciation of the U.S. dollars versus the Danish kroner. Net profit increased by 6% to DDK 10.8 billion. The diluted earnings per share increased by 8% to DDK 4.40. For 2018 the expectations for the sales growth have been narrowed to 3% to 5% measured in local currencies. The range for operating profit growth has also been narrowed to 2% to 5%. Currencies are now expected to negatively impact sales growth and operating profit growth by 6% and 9% respectively.

Please turn to slide 5. In the first three months of 2018 the sales growth declined by 5% in Danish kroner and increased by 5% in local currencies. North America operation sales increased by 3% in local currencies while sales in International Operations increased by 8% in local currencies accounting for 70% of the total sales growth.

Sales growth in North America Operations was driven by Victoza, which increased by 20% partly offset by a 7% decline in insulin sales. The declining insulin sales was mainly driven by a 10% decline in basal insulin reflecting lower realized prices compared to 2017 and rebate adjustments for Tresiba in 2017, partly offset by a solid volume growth. Biopharmaceutical sales in the U.S. declined by 7%, predominantly driven by declining NovoSeven sales followed by the launch of a competitor product in the inhibitor segment.

Within International Operations all regions contributed to sales growth in local currencies, except from region Japan and Korea. Region Europe grew by 1% in local currencies driven by a strong Xultophy uptake in France, now with a value market share of 17% in the basal insulin segment. Furthermore PS (00:05:32) contributed to the sales growth reflecting a solid uptake in a number of European countries, most notably in Germany.

Sales in region AAMEO comprising Africa, Asia, Middle East, and Oceania increased by 12% in local currencies driven by NovoRapid, NovoMix and Saxenda.

Sales in region China increased by 6% in local currencies driven by the modern insulin portfolio with NovoMix, NovoRapid, and Levemir. Sales of Victoza in local currencies increased by 53% reflecting the inclusion on the National Drug Reimbursement List in the September 2017. Region Latin America grew by 73% in local currencies, predominantly driven by the timing of the NovoSeven tender delivery in Brazil.

Please turn to slide 6. The sales growth in the first three months of 2018 was driven by the diabetes care and obesity franchise, which grew by 6% in local currencies. The main driver was the GLP-1 franchise, which grew by 19% due to the continued strong Victoza performance. The launch of Ozempic in the U.S. is progressing well and we still expect sales of Ozempic to reach at least DKK 1 billion in 2018. Insulin sales in local currencies were unchanged compared to 2017. This reflects a solid 6% insulin sales growth in local currencies in International Operations, which was offset by a 7% decline in insulin sales in the U.S., which I previously alluded to.

The obesity franchise increased by 63% and accounted for 23% of the total sales growth in local currencies. Saxenda is now launched in 26 countries. The biopharmaceuticals franchise grew by 1% driven by the hemophilia portfolio, which grew by 7% in local currencies mainly due to the timing of a NovoSeven tender in region Latin America.

Rebinyn, our new long-acting Factor IX product was launched in U.S. in February 2018. The biopharmaceuticals franchise was negatively impacted by declining sales of Vagifem due to the generic competition in the U.S.

Please turn to slide 7. Novo Nordisk currently has a global volume market share of around 30% in the long-acting insulin segment. As we believe Novo Nordisk has a competitive portfolio of basal insulin, it is our aspiration to grow our global market share and secure Novo Nordisk leadership within the long-acting segment.

Following the updated label to include DEVOTE data both in EU and the U.S., we have initiated a global relaunch of Tresiba in more than 30 countries. The purpose of the campaign is to educate and highlight the substantial risk of severe hypoglycemia and how Tresiba can support in reducing the risk of severe hypoglycemia events with 40% compared to insulin glargine U100.

Within the fast-acting and premix insulin segments, our current global volume market share of around 50% and the commercial focus is to sustain our leadership position.

Please turn to slide 8. In the U.S. basal insulin market, Tresiba has now reached a total script share of 11.8%. The combined market shares of Levemir and Tresiba has now increased to 35%. The positive development reflects the strong uptake of Tresiba with a volume market share gain of around 2 percentage points in the first three months of 2018. The Tresiba market share gains has been accelerated due to a formulary change within the CVS Part D. Tresiba's combined formulary access is now estimated to be around 80% for commercial and Part D, reflecting the inclusion of Tresiba on the national UnitedHealthcare Part D formulary as of April 2018.

Please turn to slide 9. In the U.S., the GLP-1 franchise increased by 21% in local currencies driven by Victoza. Victoza sales increased by 20% reflecting an underlying market growth of 23% and a continued commercial focus on promoting Victoza as the only GLP-1 with CV protective label.

The Ozempic launch is progressing as planned and formulary access is gradually increasing. The majority of our sales districts are now switching promotional activities from Victoza to Ozempic. This reflects that we have now obtained formulary access covering more than half of the GLP-1 volume.

Before handing over to Mads, I would like to comment on oral semaglutide pricing. I know it's a topic of great interest, but as we get closer to the potential filing and approval, we believe it is no longer appropriate to discuss specific pricing strategies. We do anticipate that the following three factors are determinants of our pricing decision: One, the innovation associated with developing the first oral peptide for treatment of diabetes; two, the efficacy profile as shown in the ongoing Phase 3 trials and label for the product; and three, the manufacturing cost for the product. However we'll be refraining from getting into further details from now on.

With this, I'll turn it over to Mads for an update on R&D.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Lars.

Please turn to slide 10. In February this year, we announced the headline results from PIONEER 1, the first Phase 3a trial with oral semaglutide for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. The global, 26-week trial investigated the efficacy and safety of 3, 7, and 14 milligrams of oral semaglutide compared with placebo in 703 people that were not receiving any baseline anti-diabetic medication. The trial achieved its primary objective according to the primary statistical principle by demonstrating statistically significant and superior improvements in hemoglobin A1c for all three doses of oral semaglutide compared to placebo. Moreover, the 14 milligram dose of oral semaglutide demonstrated statistically significant and superior weight loss versus placebo.

Applying the secondary statistical principle which is similar to the method traditionally used in most clinical trials, including the SUSTAIN program, people treated with 3, 7, and 14 milligrams oral semaglutide achieved reductions in HbA1c of 0.8%, 1.3%, and 1.5% respectively, compared to a reduction of 0.1% in people treated with placebo, from a mean baseline of 8.0%.

The ADA treatment target of HbA1c below 7% was achieved by 59%, 72%, and 80% of people on treatment with 3, 7, and 14 milligrams of oral semaglutide respectively, compared to 34% of the people treated with placebo. In addition, from a mean baseline bodyweight of 88 kilograms and a BMI of 31.8, people treated with 3, 7, and 14 milligrams of oral semaglutide experienced a weight loss of 1.7, 2.5, and 4.1 kilograms respectively, compared to weight loss of 1.5 kilogram in people treated with placebo.

In PIONEER 1, oral semaglutide furthermore showed a safe and well-tolerated clinical profile. The most common adverse event for all three oral semaglutide doses was mild to moderate nausea which diminished over time. Between 5% and 16% of people treated with oral semaglutide experienced nausea, compared to 6% of people treated with placebo. Premature treatment discontinuation due to adverse events range from 2% to 7% for people treated with oral semaglutide, compared to 2% for people treated with placebo. We are very encouraged by the results of the PIONEER 1 trial which build on, and confirm, the unprecedented oral efficacy of semaglutide that was reported in the Phase 2 clinical trial.

Please turn to slide 11. During 2018, we expect to report the results of the entire PIONEER Phase 3a global clinical development program for oral semaglutide, a program which has enrolled more than 9,000 people with type 2 diabetes across 10 clinical trials.

In all PIONEER trials except PIONEER 6, 7, and 10, the primary endpoint is reduction in hemoglobin A1c after 26 weeks irrespective of the trial duration, using the so-called treatment policy estimand statistical method in accordance with new regulatory requirements.

In the second quarter of this year, we expect to announce the results from PIONEER 2, 3, 4, and 7, which investigate oral semaglutide in head-to-head comparisons against the leading SGLT-2, DPP-4, and GLP-1 products, JARDIANCE, JANUVIA and Victoza respectively.

We expect to provide an update on new results from the PIONEER program at our investor event at the ADA conference in Orlando, on the 24th of June this summer.

Please turn to slide 12. In March, 2018, we announced that the FDA had approved a label update for Tresiba to include data from the DEVOTE trial. The data and the label now reflect that treatment with Tresiba resulted in a statistically significant and superior 40% reduction in the event rate of severe hypoglycemia compared to insulin glargine U100.

The Tresiba label also describes the cardiovascular safety, which was robustly confirmed in DEVOTE with a hazard ratio of 0.91. With the inclusion of DEVOTE data in the updated U.S. label, Tresiba has become the first basal insulin with a label documenting reduced risk of severe hypoglycemia based on a blinded head-to-head insulin comparator trial. Following the conclusion of the DEVOTE data in the label for Tresiba, the supplemental applications for the SWITCH trials were withdrawn following interactions with the FDA.

Please turn to slide 13. Following the EU approval of Ozempic in February, Novo Nordisk has submitted a variation application to change the device offerings to allow for a flat pricing strategy also in Europe.

We have additionally submitted a variation application to include the SUSTAIN 7 superiority data versus dulaglutide in the European label. In March, we received the approval of Ozempic in Japan and submitted a new drug application for Ryzodeg to the Chinese FDA.

In April, Novo Nordisk submitted a supplemental application for Xultophy to the FDA, and further, the CHMP issued a positive opinion to update the label related to inclusion of both LEADER and DEVOTE data in the label for Xultophy in Europe.

In February, Novo Nordisk successfully completed the type 2 diabetes multiple-dose trial with LAI287, which is a once-weekly (00:16:41) insulin analog. We expect to initiate Phase 2 in the second half of this year. Based on Phase 1 data, we've decided to discontinue the development of the mealtime insulin PI406. In April we completed a Phase 1 trial with the long-acting amylin analog AM833. The Phase 1 data was encouraging in that up to 7% placebo-corrected weight loss was observed after only eight weeks of treatment, accompanied by a good safety and tolerability profile. We are consequently planning to proceed with the Phase 2 with expected initiation in the first half of next year.

In February, we announced that extended half-life N8-GP was submitted for regulatory approval in the U.S. and in the EU for the treatment of hemophilia A. In April Novo Nordisk and EpiDestiny announced that Novo Nordisk has obtained a worldwide license to EpiDestiny's sickle cell disease program. We're excited about the collaboration and look forward to continuing the clinical development of the sickle cell disease project.

Please turn to the next slide. During the second quarter of 2018 we'll receive the results from PIONEER 2, 3, 4, and 7 that as mentioned include head-to-head data against the class-leading DPP-4, SGLT-2, and GLP-1 agents. Furthermore we'll receive data from the Phase 2 trial for Somapacitan investigating growth velocity in growth hormone deficient children.

In third quarter, we expect to submit Fiasp and Xultophy in Japan and to receive regulatory feedback from the EMA regarding the variation applications for the device for Ozempic and the inclusion of SUSTAIN 7 data. Additionally we expect the results from the PIONEER 5 and 10 trials.

In Q3 we expect three milestones for our biopharm business. First we expect the regulatory decision in Japan for N9-GP. Second, we expect the results from the hemophilia Phase 2 trials with Concizumab. Finally we expect extension data from the Phase 3 trial for Somapacitan within adult growth hormone deficiency. In fourth quarter, we expect the results from PIONEER 6, 8, and 9 and we plan to submit N8-GP for regulatory approval in Japan. Lastly, we expect the data form Phase 2 with Concizumab in inhibitor patients.

With that, over to Karsten for an update on the financials.

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Mads. Please turn to slide 15. In the first three months of 2018 sales decreased by 5% in Danish kroner and increased by 5% in local currencies. The gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage point to 84.4% measured in Danish kroner compared to 85.1% in Q1 of 2017. The gross margin was negatively impacted by currencies, especially the depreciation of the U.S. dollar compared to Danish kroner. The underlying gross margin was unchanged, reflecting a positive contribution from higher productivity and product mix, offset by lower realized prices in the U.S.

Sales and distribution costs decreased by 5% in Danish kroner and increased by 5% in local currencies reflecting higher promotional investments, partially offset by legal provisions in Q1 2017.

R&D cost increased by 1% in Danish kroner and 5% in local currencies reflecting higher cost for both research and development. The increase in research cost was driven by the diabetes and obesity portfolio, while the increased development cost was predominantly driven by the Phase 3b SUSTAIN program for Ozempic.

Administration costs decreased with 5% in Danish kroner and remained flat in local currencies. Operating profit decreased by 8% in Danish kroner and increased by 6% in local currencies.

Net financial items showed a gain of around DKK 1.2 billion compared with a loss of approximately DKK 0.5 billion in Q1 2017. This development reflects gain on foreign exchange hedging involving especially U.S. dollar versus the Danish kroner.

Diluted earnings per share increased to DKK 4.40, corresponding to an increase of 8% compared to Q1 2017.

Please turn to slide 16. In line with our treasury policy, the most significant foreign exchange risks have been hedged primarily through foreign exchange forward contracts. The first three months of 2018 incurred a gain of almost DKK 1.1 billion compared with a loss of DKK 468 million in 2017. This development reflects a gain on foreign exchange hedging involving especially the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen versus the Danish kroner.

The hedging gain was partly offset by the impact from non-hedged currencies, most notably the Argentine peso and due to the cost of hedging.

Please turn to slide 17. For 2018, sales growth is now expected to be in the range of 3% to 5% measured in local currencies. This reflects expectations for continued robust performance for Victoza and Tresiba, as well as a positive contribution from Saxenda and Xultophy. These sales drivers are expected to be countered by an impact from lower realized prices in the U.S., mainly driven by lower prices in the basal segments.

Reported sales growth is now expected to be around 6 percentage point lower than the local currency guidance.

Operating profit growth measures in local currencies is now expected to be in the range of 2% to 5% growth. The expectation for operating profit growth reflects a modest increase in both the sales and distribution cost to support continued launch activities, and in R&D costs to support the progress of the pipeline. Reported operating profit growth is now expected to be around 9 percentage points lower than the local currency guidance.

We now expect financial items to be a gain of around DKK 1.9 billion. The updated guidance reflects the recent appreciation of the U.S. dollar compared to the Danish kroner. The effective tax rate for 2018 is still expected to be in the range of 20% to 22%. Capital expenditure is still expected to be around DKK 9.5 billion in 2018. This is primarily driven by the construction of the new active pharmaceutical ingredient production facility in Clayton, North Carolina.

For 2018, we still expect the free cash flow to be DKK 27 billion to DKK 32 billion. In the U.S.A., the funding of the Medicare Part D coverage gap has been changed based on new legislation with effect from 2019. Under the new structure, pharmaceutical companies are required to cover 70% of the coverage gap compared with the current level of 50%. Novo Nordisk expects group sales in 2019 to be negatively impacted by 1% to 2% as a result of this change.

This concludes the financial updates. Now back to you, Lars.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Karsten.

Please turn to slide 19. Based on the performance of our key products Victoza, Tresiba, and Saxenda, we delivered solid underlying growth in both the sales and operating profit for the first three months of 2018. We reached important milestones with our once-weekly GLP-1 Ozempic, and we launched in the U.S. and received approvals in both the EU and Japan. Moreover, we are encouraged by the clinical results for oral semaglutide from the PIONEER 1 study.

We are now ready for the Q&A, where I kindly ask all participants to restrain themselves to two questions. Operator, we are now ready to take the first questions.

Thank you.

We will now take the first question from Michael Leuchten from UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Leuchten - UBS Ltd.

Thank you very much. Two questions related to sales and distribution, please. It came in relatively low in Q1. I was wondering if you could talk about phasing a little bit. And related to that and this is the second question, in Q4, you talked about your GLP-1 marketing strategy phasing through 2018, Victoza versus Ozempic, you said you are not putting a separate sales force behind Ozempic. Now that you have much improved coverage, how is that changing and when, please? Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Michael. So Karsten, if you start with the, say, S&D level over the quarters then Camilla will address the GLP-1 commercial priorities for the U.S.

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes, so Michael, when we look at our investments in the first quarter in terms of sales and distribution costs then actually we do see quite a significant increased spend in Q1 when we look at our commercial regions. So our commercial investments are actually significantly higher than the 5% in the first quarter which is then balanced by the fact that we had legal provisions in the first quarter of last year. So you can say we're actually starting off fairly strongly in terms of commercial investments and DTC investments in the U.S.

Then, when you talk about phasings over the year, then all our guidances, 25% to 26% S&D ratio to sales, normally we do see some backloading of cost. But I would say this year you should see the phasing as we've been investing in Victoza and the LEADER promotional data and Ozempic launch in Q1. Now we're focusing on DEVOTE investments going into Q2. And then we're rolling more over onto Ozempic DTC in late Q2 and into the second half of the year.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Karsten. And then Camilla to the tactics between Victoza and Ozempic.

Camilla Sylvest - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. So as you correctly say, we are utilizing the same sales force for both Victoza and Ozempic, but gradually expect to make a shift towards Ozempic over the years. We've been very focused on obtaining market access in the first month of the year and we are quite happy with the progress on that which basically means that now the majority of the districts in the U.S. have switched over to completely focus on Ozempic which we find, of course, is very positive. And that means that Ozempic coverage in general is more than half of the combined GLP-1 volume in the U.S.

So basically what we can say about Ozempic's performance is that it is line with our expectations.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Good. Thank you, Karsten and Camilla, and thank you, Michael. Next question, please.

Thank you. We will now take the next question from Tim Race from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Tim Race - Deutsche Bank AG

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. First of all, just perhaps a nebulous one on pricing. Basically, you've come out and chosen to talk about 2019, the impact of Medicare Part D. Does that mean that you don't see any of a big impacts in 2019? And I'd be interested to know what you're hearing and what you're expecting from potential Presidential announcements on drug pricing and reform in the coming weeks?

Then just another question following up on Ozempic and Victoza, I think the Street has certain forecasts of quite a rapid ramp up of Ozempic over 2018 and 2019, and essentially a flattening in terms of – or flat growth for Victoza over that period. I'd be interested to know now that you've seen the initial ramp, you've seen your contracts come in, how you expect that to change? Do you actually expect Victoza to grow over that period in the U.S.?

And then literally just following on, on this, so this is 2.1 in questions. Basically in terms of your contracts that you're winning, are you actually winning contracts where Victoza is not on formulary and therefore you'll actually take gains (00:29:30) rather than just cannibalization? Thanks.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So I'll start to talk a bit on the Part D and the Presidential impact, and also try to put some words about Ozempic and Victoza. And then maybe Karsten, you comment a bit on each of the contracts in the U.S.

So we felt it was prudent to come out and say what is our anticipated impact of the Medicare Part D coverage gap change, because I think that's a key change in our environment in the U.S. and we give this guidance of 1% to 2%. We have not yet closed the contracts for 2019, so we cannot start commenting specifically on pricing. But this estimate of 1% to 2% is based on our share of patients being on Medicare Part D, and our assessment of how many would be in the Donut Hole, and what the impact is of that.

In terms of pricing, you can say that the pricing dynamics within the basal category is the function of the increased number of products that's competing for the same patients, and that is unchanged going into 2019. So we expect continued pressure on pricing in that segment.

In terms of Victoza and Ozempic switch, et cetera, what we guide for now is that we can expect we can at least sell DKK 1 billion of Ozempic. We're not going to go into specifics around what will happen to Victoza and Ozempic. It's still early days in terms of the launch, and we still believe that the oral GLP-1 business can grow double digits. So that's what we're seeing, and we think that dynamics will continue. And then as we progress and see more specific, we can get into a more detailed discussion around that.

And then Karsten, to a bit of feel for the overall contracting.

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes, so our market access, as Camilla was covering before, is progressing and now we have market access to more than half of the U.S. GLP-1 volume in 2018 for Ozempic and that you should see as an add-on to the formulary position we already have with Victoza. So this is not at the expense of Victoza.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Good. Thank you, Karsten, and thank you, Tim. Next question, please.

Thank you. We will now take the next question from Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Two, if I can. First is we saw another strong quarter of GLP growth and in the past you've noted much limited pricing pressure for GLPs versus insulins. Now they're about 12% to 15% of the U.S. and ex-U.S. markets and they're also getting larger. Can you talk about the pricing dynamics you're seeing here? Do you continue to see very modest pricing pressures?

Second question is earlier this year, the ACP in the U.S. recommended more moderate blood sugar control targets for most type 2 diabetics. Can you give us your thoughts about the potential de-intensification of therapy and will this have any impact to your U.S. sales? Thanks very much.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you. A comment on pricing pressure on GLP-1. So I think GLP-1 is still a market where differentiation among products is what drives prescription. So there's of course, pressure from any payer on negotiating contracts, but it's not the same nature as we see in the basal category where products are being put up against each other and excluded. So we see, of course, price pressure that's seen in all contracts, but it's not to a level where we see a significant change dynamics compared to what we have faced going into this year.

And then, Mads, on the guidance on glucose control.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes, I think everybody was surprised to see that this recommendation came out. I have to say that the professional societies, whether it's ADA, EASD, IDF or the likes of it, are totally not in agreement with that proposal. Rather, you can say we are expecting to see the emergence of new treatment guidelines from societies such as the ADA and EASD, potentially this year, which will actually emphasize that if people physically are fit for it, so to speak, then the target is as crisp as it has always been namely 7%.

And then individualized based upon individual intercurrent illnesses and things that maybe people more frail and too (00:34:31) bullish or aggressive A1c targets. So generally speaking we see no change in the outlook for the need for glu control (00:34:38). And in fact you can say that recently came out a huge supplement to diabetes care that was devoted to the cost of diabetes. And one of the main conclusions in that specific one, which was a supplement that came out I think two weeks ago was that actually treatment was too little assertive and too relaxed in many parts of the U.S., and that was the major driver of the enormous societal cost of more than $300 billion annually.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Mads and thank you, Trung. Next question please?

Thank you. The next question is from Sachin Jain from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Sachin Jain, Bank of America. A few questions, please. Firstly for Mads, post PIONEER 1 just to reframe expectations into the next datasets, what are your expectations for superiority in A1c versus Victoza? And in PIONEER 2 and PIONEER 3 versus the oral, should we now be thinking about a delta in A1c as sort of the 0.7-0.9 range versus the I guess 0.4 we were thinking previously?

Secondly, a broad question on the basal insulin franchise, when do you expect this to return to growth given the ongoing price pressure? You've noted into next year, and I guess price pressure was greater than expected for the first quarter. And any comments versus consensus which has a basal franchise growing at 9% CAGR midterm, which to me seems optimistic in the context of minus 3% in the first quarter?

And then just a clarification question on one of your introductory comments, Lars, around oral sema pricing. Understand that one is getting engaged in a quarterly reiteration of GLP-1 like pricing, but the simple question is, is that GLP-1 like comment stand? Or is that off the table and we're now back at a blank sheet of paper for pricing here? Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you. Let me start by the last question. So, I'm not going to confirm that or discard it. So we're not going to talk about pricing, because it's not meaningful, neither for technical reasons, nor as we have not yet seen the full clinical profile, and we're also doing certain activities to optimize the cost of goods sold. And I think this blank sheet of paper is typically what you expect when companies actually launch new products. It's rare that you have a discussion about pricing when you are in a time where we are right now. So I think we are more or less like anyone else there.

Then on Mads, on what to expect with the PIONEER data, then, Karsten, maybe you can talk a bit to the basal pricing development? Because there are a couple of elements to understand to assess what was actually the price delta this quarter. We have to correct for some changes in 2017, et cetera. But first, Mads, on expectations for PIONEER.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. Well, so the data that we know today relate to PIONEER 1 where the placebo corrected A1c decrements at the 3, 7 and 14 milligram doses were 0.7%, 1.2% and 1.4% respectively for semaglutide. And how does that fare against the similar estimation for other trials? Well, it is true that DPP-4 inhibitors typically do have placebo corrected values to the tune of 0.7% and that would leave some room up to the HbA1c reduction achieved for the high dose of oral semaglutide, namely 1.4%.

So in that particular case you may be in that ballpark if we are on a good day, but I would refrain from being – coming with so optimistic statements because that would mean doubling the A1c decrement compared to a DPP-4 inhibitor. And that if you make a comparison which is more relevant, maybe, we did a comparison in study 1860 seven years ago where we compared 1.8 milligram Victoza to 100 milligrams of sitagliptin. And there the difference between the two was 0.5% and highly statistically significant with a weight benefit of about 2 kilograms in favor of the Victoza 1.8.

So I think that's more what you should be looking at, but I cannot rule out that we see less or that we see more in there. But I would expect to see superiority both in hemoglobin A1c and on body weight against both of the oral anti-diabetics. That's what they're powered for and that's what we hopefully intend to be able to document.

(00:39:05) PIONEER 4 up against liraglutide 1.8 milligram. It is a trial that is powered to show non-inferiority both in hemoglobin A1c and on body weight reduction and hopefully that is what we will see.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Mads. Karsten?

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. So basal insulin and pricing which is an interesting topic these days, when we look at the first quarter to start there, then the most abrupt dynamic is in the U.S. marketplace where we see basal insulin sales of modern and new generation insulin declined by 10% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

The dynamics behind that is that we are actually doing well in terms of market share. So we're taking to the tune of 3 percentage point market share compared to a year earlier. So we have solid volume gains and penetrating the basal segment nicely with Tresiba. Then we have a pricing dynamic that offsets this and takes us to the minus 10% growth.

I think it's important that we are clear that as we stated last year, we had some one-off impact in Q4 in terms of rebate adjustments that were catch up, that we booked in Q4 but that actually relates to prior quarters including for Tresiba. So if we adjust for that, and then another technical adjustment related to a non-contracted Tresiba volume in first quarter of last year, then the decline in the U.S. basal insulin was 6% versus the 10% we're reporting. So just to understand those dynamics.

Then looking ahead towards the medium term, I'd say the dynamics are that we have a competitive situation in the basal segment with more competition already in the market and more players potentially entering over the next couple of years. So I would expect that the pricing will continue to be negative over the next couple of years. Exactly how much, et cetera, is impossible to say at this point in time.

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So just to be clear, are we managing a rate of sales decline or do you think you can grow basal?

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So our approach to the U.S. basal segment currently is that now we have the DEVOTE data that we are out relaunching. So we have a label update, and it's very important for us to establish Tresiba as very strong basal insulin in the marketplace. So that's our approach now. And we have good market access currently and with volume comes also strength in the marketplace for the years to come.

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Karsten. Thank you, Sachin. We cannot guarantee volumes or price, but you can be rest assured that we'll give it our best shot, and we have a unique position now as the only basal insulin with (00:42:30), the only insulin at all. So that's a significant opportunity that we'll give all the attention we can.

Thank you. Next question, please.

Thank you. The next question is from Richard Vosser from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Securities Plc

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just one follow-up on Ozempic to start with. Just the prescription trends in the U.S. look like they're tracking very much in line with Trulicity, and therefore it looks like Ozempic is expanding the market as is Trulicity at the moment. So could you talk about the source of patients where the Ozempic patients are coming from? And whether you think a Trulicity-like $200 million that they achieved, Lilly achieved in the first year of launch, represents a good proxy for U.S. sales there?

Second question just on the long-acting insulin analog that you're moving forward to Phase 2, could you talk about some of the profile that you've seen there in terms of maybe some of the PK profile peak-to-trough fluctuations, et cetera, so we can get a flavor for the profile of that product. Thanks very much.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Richard. So Mads if you start by LAI287 and we'll get back to Ozempic.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. Well, Richard, LAI287 is a once-weekly insulin analog that has been engineered towards not creating a subcutaneous depot because that might fluctuate pretty much in terms of its absorption rate depending on blood perfusion through the subcutis and so on. So rather, it is developed for albumin-bound protection in the circulation giving it a half-life slightly in excess of one week meaning that in steady state you will have a very smooth profile.

The comparator that we have done up against the toughest one you can imagine, namely insulin degludec, and what we see now in two consecutive trials in multiple dosing of steady state situations is that the drug achieves a within patient day-to-day variability that is somewhat reminiscent of insulin degludec. And that would actually mean lower than that of insulin glargine despite the fact that it's given only on a once-weekly basis as compared to seven times a week.

And if we look at the peak-to-trough fluctuation, that seems to be close to that of insulin degludec and not significantly differently from it. So the peak during the week versus the trough after one week differs no more than it does so for the peak and trough respectively of insulin degludec given on a daily basis. And this would give it a lower peak to valley fluctuation than insulin glargine U100.

When all of that is said, what we have to pay in mind is that such an agent that is staying in the body for a long time. So of course our company is dedicated to, A, identify the right strata or segments of the diabetes population that is most amenable to this particular innovative insulin therapy. And at the same time, doing all the relevant clinical pharmacology studies to ensure that if hypoglycemia were to occur, it would not occur in any different degree of severity or duration as compared to with, for instance, insulin degludec.

So these things will be ongoing, but I can tell you even though it's early days, what we have seen in terms of hypoglycemia, again, is actually reminiscent of the comparator insulin which was insulin degludec which comes as a positive surprise, albeit it's early days.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Talking about early days, Mads, it's also early days for launch of Ozempic. Camilla, what can we say about how it's tracking?

Camilla Sylvest - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. So with regards to whether we expand in the market, it looks like the market keeps expanding basically on the total number of scripts. So there's a good momentum in the GLP-1 market, as we discussed previously, and it looks like that is definitely continuing. So that's good.

When it comes to whether Lilly is a good proxy, what we can say is that of course at the time when Trulicity was launched the market was a lot smaller. However, our ambition is still as we have communicated before, to at least have a turnover of Ozempic of at least DKK 1 billion this year. So we stick with that.

In terms of source of patients, it's still very early days, and we cannot give any accurate estimates of that at this point in time, but hopefully not so long from now.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Camilla and Mads, and thank you, Richard, for those two questions. Next question please.

Thank you. We will now take a question from Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Good afternoon. My first question is given the 5% local currency growth that you have just done, and given the added benefit you will have from further market share for both Tresiba as well or for the access both for Tresiba and for Ozempic, what would it take for you to get to the bottom end of your 3% to 5% range? Is there incremental stuff that we are not potentially seeing today as we go through the rest of the year?

And the second question is for Mads. As we look at the readout for PIONEER 2, 3, and 4, beyond kind of the obvious HbA1c and weight loss, what is it that you think will determine the clinical profile of the product from a commercial perspective? What else should we be looking for?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Keyur. So if we start with Karsten, and based on the current performance, continue to Mads again, what will it take to rinse (00:48:24) the floor of the range?

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. So thank you for that question, Keyur. So as you say, then we delivered 5% sales growth in the first quarter in local currencies, as we've also been out saying one out of the 5% is related to NovoSeven tender shipment in Brazil. So you could say in real terms we should only count a quarter of that in the first quarter. So that would take our, you can say base sales growth down to the 4 percentage point mark in the first quarter.

And as we've been out stating then, our guidance is between 3% and 5%. So we're actually tracking very nicely within our guidance range. Our guidance range is built based on our expectations towards penetration of Tresiba and Ozempic uptake. So that is built in already what will happen for the remainder of the year.

Then to get to 3%, then you can say the main uncertainties at this point in time, which are lower than at the full year and that's also why we raised the floor of our guidance because uncertainty has come down compared to full year. The key uncertainties we are looking at at this point is impact from HEMLIBRA. It's early days but NovoSeven in itself is super hard to forecast. And then with the competitive launch then the slope of the erosion curve is hard to predict.

So could that happen faster than what we have in our internal forecast? Yes, yes, it could. Ozempic uptake, when you put a new brand in, then it's hard to (00:50:16) business and uptake curve. So that could be an uncertainty at that point. And then the inherent risk in terms of pricing and rebating in the U.S. and the big numbers we have there as we show in the fourth quarter of last year. Knock on wood, we'll not have a similar surprise this year but there's just a certain level of uncertainty around channel mix that we only see with a three to six month lag effect.

So those would be the main uncertainties beyond kind of a bigger political macro items that, of course, would also add into it.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Karsten. And Mads, on clinical profile.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. Well, so Keyur, that's a generic statement that oral semaglutide will be differentiated basically by virtue of its efficacy in terms of hemoglobin A1c of body weight lowering versus the other classes of oral anti-diabetic agents. That's a very generic statement that we also alluded to which we hope to show as the primary and preferred secondary endpoints in PIONEER 2 and 3 versus those two classes respectively.

Then against the DPP-4 class we hope as an end game to be able to also profile oral sema as being the cardio protective analog as opposed to DPP-4 inhibitors which are cardio neutral, but not protective. And then are up against Victoza. We're actually not going up against Victoza, we are rather shifting into the oral space where today Novo Nordisk is not present.

But if I were to highlight one publication it's the 2004 paper on the validation of the Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication study, the TSQM tool, where actually on a visual analog scale, people will typically only score injections at 60 on a scale to 100 whereas once-daily tablets score way higher than both inhalers and all kinds of other services (00:52:13) by reaching 90 on that scale.

So the convenience benefit of going from a once-a-day injection to a once-daily tablet is perceived by the patient to be rather tremendous which is why we believe that we can give access to many more patients once we have oral semaglutide patients that will shy away from the needle and take a tablet and get onto the best therapy early on.

And then against, the SGLT-2 inhibitors, there we have to say it's only an efficacy gain, because they are cardioprotective, but we have to bear in mind that what they do is reduce heart failure, what we impact is arteriosclerosis, and they will go wonderfully hand in hand together, preferably ours before theirs, but if not so then the other way around. There'll be a need for both.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Mads. Thank you, Karsten. Thank you, Keyur for those two questions. Next question please.

Thank you. The next question is from Michael Novod from Nordea. Please go ahead.

Michael Novod - Nordea Bank AB (Denmark)

Yes. Thank you very much. One question first to NovoSeven and how do you see the quarterly erosion going forward? I guess there has been some inventory reductions as well in the U.S. this quarter. So how do you see this going forward based on the uptake of HEMLIBRA?

And then secondly to China and Victoza, we see a small increase in sales quarter over quarter from around DKK 97 million to DKK 110 million. When do you start to see the more pronounced effect of better reimbursement for Victoza in China?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Michael. Karsten, quarterly erosion on NovoSeven.

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. Thank you for that question, Michael. So as I said before, forecasting NovoSeven is given how the product is used has been hard and something we've been practicing for years without necessarily totally nailing it. So then forecasting it on a quarterly basis with a competitor launching doesn't make life easier in our end. I think what we should consider when we look at our first quarter results and you see U.S. NovoSeven sales being down by 17% in the first quarter and the impacts there, we see in three buckets. So we see one piece being continued recruitment into clinical trials. Then another piece is related to HEMLIBRA and commercial patients moving from NovoSeven to HEMLIBRA. And then the third and final piece is related to the supply chain and the stocking movements, where the specialty distributors where they're adjusting their inventories in anticipation of HEMLIBRA launch. So it is highly uncertain to gauge anything from quarterly data at this point. So the product is launched in the U.S., and we do see commercial patients switching. We also see HEMLIBRA having been launched in a couple of European countries. So there will be a gradual rollout, but exactly the speed of erosion remains to be seen.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Karsten. We are happy to have a specialist from China here among us, so Camilla, perspectives on...

Camilla Sylvest - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. So in China we got the National Reimbursement at the end of June last year and July. And then following that, of course, as you know, we worked on the formulary access in the provinces, and that has now been established in all provinces. And that means that, basically, Victoza is growing very rapidly in volume. Of course, at the point of time we got reimbursement we also reduced the price to some extent. But we are able to much more than compensate for that now, so you will see that the Victoza now is a big part of the growth in China. And we have, of course, expectations that it will stay like that.

As you know, the GLP-1 market in China is a very, very small part of the total diabetes market of around 1%. So to get that to just to European levels of 10% to 12%, there is still a significant potential for Victoza in China.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Camilla, and we are now approaching the last question. So could I have the last question, please?

Thank you. We will now take the last question from Peter Verdult from Citi. Please go ahead.

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Afternoon everyone. Pete here from Citi. Just a question for Lars on U.S. and Mads on the early stage pipeline. Thanks for the clarity on the Donut Hole implications. The 1% to 2% sales impact implies a pull through to EBIT of say, 2% to 5%. Just want to make sure I understand, should we assume Novo intends to absorb this through cost efficiencies, or are you accepting or willing to accept a lower level of profitability on the U.S. market?

And then Mads, good to see the amylin analog in basal move into Phase 2, and obviously shame the liver targeting agent didn't make it. But just following on from Richard's question on this weekly basal, thinking about the oral basal insulin paradigm which, yeah, you had to stop because just arguing for convenience and health (00:57:26). How will a weekly basal, how are you looking to differentiate this? And what proposition do you want to go to the payers with when you think about potentially moving to Phase 3?

And if I could just slip in one more given I'm the last question. We've seen Sanofi's GLP (00:57:43) glucagon fail on GI tox. Can you just remind me the next timelines for news on your GLP-1 glucagon, and GLP (00:57:53) glucagon GIP programs? Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Pete. So on part D impact, we have put a kind of a frame on what the topline impact is. We have not guided what the P&L impact is, because we are still doing contracts for 2019. We're still making our plan for 2019. So we are looking to for different options for how we can mitigate this, but you should expect that we will do some efforts to mitigate through the P&L expense. But it's too early for us to give a specific guidance on this as of now.

And then, Mads, two questions here on the end on amylin and Sanofi.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. Well, actually more on the insulin LAI287.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Sorry, sorry.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes, but amylin is also -

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Is also exciting, yes.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

No, so you may think about this in many ways, Peter, and we are doing that together with our global panels of experts as we speak. And without giving away too much because it's work in progress and management has to agree with all of this of course, you have to think of several things here. One is that it's also a combination partner for semaglutide. So one idea is to have a one shot a week keeps the doctor away kind of approach where you actually combine in a fixed ratio sema and LAI287 and give one injection per week and that should last for maybe quite a few years. That's one approach.

The other one is the monotherapy with LAI287 and that could go into a speculative, albeit interesting segment namely that of early stage insulin supplementation in type 2 diabetes. It is well known that insulin – sorry beta cells contain actually insulin receptors that make the beta cells respond to their own secretion of insulin. And if that goes down, the health of the beta cell decays.

So one line of thinking, that actually came from China originally, is that the health of the beta cell will be better if you early can supplement with a little bit of insulin. And that could actually be done with (01:00:00) weekly LAI287 at a point where people are not really ready to adopt a treat-to-target regimen with daily injections. Just thinking at this point, elderly people who need third-party assistance for using the insulin is a logical one because this is more like a people preparation needle phobiacs, combinations with agents that do not facilitate hypoglycemia occurrence such as GLP-1s are also obvious segments. But I think we'll get back to that at a later point once we are more specific, Peter.

The glucagon co-agonist once daily compound GLP-1 glucagon co-agonist from Sanofi, you probably should ask them about mostly yourself, I guess, but my feeling is that one always has to tailor very, very closely, not in rats or mice or dogs or pigs, but in humans, what exactly is the real ratio you want to go for.

And that's why we've actually adopted both the approach (01:00:56) market, so to speak, the triple agonist approach where we've tried to make what we think is a right blend of our triple agonist that has completed the first phase 1 and is now entering the second phase 1 study. But also an approach of having like fixed ratios where we can make many ratios of a glucagon analog together with semaglutide and then find the one that combines greater efficacy than sema with the same or similar tolerability as the sema molecule. And data on these projects will be reading out, I will say, in the next 12 months.

We also have a co-agonist called 1177 that is completing Phase 1. So you will actually have an array of data from the ongoing clinical trials in the next 12 months, and then we'll have to pick and choose, because of course we won't develop all these projects.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Mads.

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Very helpful.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Please turn to next slide. Thank you. Thank you. This concludes our conference call. Thank you for participating, and feel free to reach out to our investor relations officers with any follow-up questions you might have. Thank you very much and have a great day.

This will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

