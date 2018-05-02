WisdomTree Investments: Buy The Diversification

WisdomTree Investments (WETF) is breaking out higher on stronger fundamental performance. Its share price broke above a key resistance level following a solid earnings report. The company's more diversified product offering is gaining traction as it saw record inflows over the last quarter. With more normalized volatility in both fixed-income and equity markets, WETF could continue to see inflows into its active strategies. I am buying stock in the name due to its interesting fundamental story.

Price Action

WETF is breaking out higher as investors approve of the company's more diversified strategy offerings. WETF has long been known for its currency-hedged equity products, which outperformed the last few years when the U.S. dollar strengthened against both the euro and yen. Management however, realized it needed to diversify away from the cyclical-nature of its currency-hedged products.

As the company rolled out more offerings, it happened to coincide with rising volatility in both fixed-income and equity markets, leading to strong inflows into its new strategies. Its share price broke out higher above $10 following its most recent earnings call. This level had previously acted as strong resistance, signaling the move higher was significant. This breakout higher is another reason why I am buying stock in the name.

Fundamental Narrative

WETF is seeing increasing investor optimism as it diversifies its offerings away from its traditional currency-hedged strategies and into a broader base of tactical strategies. In recent months, the company's currency-hedged offerings have seen outflows as the U.S. dollar continued its decline versus the euro and the yen. Its flows ex-WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ) and WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) however, totaled $1.3 billion for the quarter, its strongest quarterly results in five years, according to management. Not only were the flows at record levels, they also demonstrated solid diversification across categories and funds.

The $1.3 billion of inflows, discussed above, represent 18% annualized organic growth, significantly outpacing the broader U.S. ETF market, which struggled in February and March due to volatility returning to markets. Additionally, WETF's suite of emerging market products generated broad based inflows with 9 of 10 funds producing inflows totaling $418 million, according to its earnings call. This was also the strongest quarter for flows in this category over the last five years.

Its fixed-income products saw impressive growth amid a rising interest rate environment. This is largely due to its tactical offerings that hedge interest rate exposure, causing investors to flock to its products. Its suite of domestic fixed-income ETFs had their strongest quarter ever, with $225 million of inflows driven by WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced US Agg Bond ETF (AGGY). AGGY continues to build an impressive performance track record versus both passive benchmarks and active managers, which should lead to more inflows as interest rates remain volatile.

The company showed diversified record flows on the quarter with 11 of its ETFs, across a broad range of strategies, producing greater than $50 million of inflows. This momentum in diversification is a direct result of its strategic initiatives around advisor solutions, investments in technology, and entering new distribution channels and partnerships, according to its earnings call.

Over the previous two years, WETF had experienced an average daily creation of two to three funds. This total increased to nearly five funds in the fourth quarter with the launch of its Advisor Solutions program and TD Ameritrade's (AMTD) new commission-free ETF platform. Importantly, its 51 funds of net creations had a weighted average revenue capture of 46 basis points, relatively high level within the ETF space, highlighting that expense ratios alone aren’t driving allocation decisions.

WETF appears capable of continuing its strong growth as many investors are skeptical of passive investing in both fixed income and equities amid an increase in volatility the past few months. Interest rate volatility is on the rise as global central banks aggressively tighten their monetary policies. Additionally, equity market volatility is also increasing, leading to outperformance in the actively managed space. This signals that there could be further flows out of passive strategies, and into more actively managed strategies, such as those at WETF, leading to rising fundamental growth and thus investor optimism in coming months.

Conclusion

WETF is breaking out higher on stronger fundamental performance. Its share price broke above a key resistance level following a solid earnings report. The company's more diversified product offering is gaining traction as it saw record inflows over the last quarter. With more normalized volatility in both fixed income and equity markets, WETF could continue to see inflows into its active strategies. I am buying stock in this name due to its interesting fundamental story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WETF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.