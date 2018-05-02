National Oilwell Varco: Avoid For Now, Buy Baker Hughes

The Daily Drilling Report feels that there are better places to park capital looking for appreciation.

Introduction

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) is declining from recent highs and should be avoided, as drivers for continued growth do not appear to be present.

They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and NOV is a prime example of this platitude. The shares of virtually all oilfield service companies have risen sharply over the last six months, and the shares of NOV are no exception.

We just don't understand why, in the case of NOV. The chart above looks at some common metrics for evaluating company's performance and attractiveness. NOV doesn't really look compelling by comparison with Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), or Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). (Note - all my working life I have just referred to Baker Hughes, as 'Baker' and will carry on that convention in this article.)

It commonly occurs that if earnings show improvement YoY, stocks will get written up favorably in keeping with sector performance. A couple of authors have written reasonably bullish articles recently on NOV. A couple are referenced below.

NOV: Playing A Bottom In Oil By Josh Rudnik, who in mid-March recommended the stock to his readers.

"NOV is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental momentum. In recent weeks, a reversal higher of earnings per share due to increasing oil prices fueled investor sentiment. Its share price similarly is forming a double-bottom pattern, and is pivoting higher. I am buying stock in the name with a stop-loss point at $36 due to the delicate nature of oil price reversals."

NOV was about $36 when Josh made this call, and secured a nice gain for readers of his article as the stock went to $41.00 the other day.

Or

Is National Oilwell Varco A Buy... By Aristofanis Papadotos, who concluded in Dec. of last year when the stock was around $33.00.

"Therefore, when the oil producers regain their confidence, the stock is poised to offer great returns from its current level."

In large part, this gentleman was correct in his call and locked in a 20% for his readers, at today's price of $38.83 (and dropping from a recent high of $41-ish).

At the request of a member in my private Market Place community, The Daily Drilling Report, I decided to look at NOV from an oilman's eye. While I respect the professionalism and overall sagacity of my fellow authors, I respectfully disagree with their summary conclusions as regards to NOV's investability.

I think we need to see how sustainable these increases are and look past the run up in NOV's price, which I maintain is largely from sector momentum.

The Company

NOV is a company that attempts to participate in the upstream oil industry at several points on the sector cycle. For those who don't know the oil industry well, there are several identifiable phases of the oil sector cycle.

Early, drillers prosper as companies open up purse strings for exploration.

Middle, service and equipment providers go to work as developments are announced.

Late, encourage by sustained activity large scale rig building occurs to take advantage of the sustained activity fed by oil prices.

The cycle restarts when crude prices reset lower, and the service industry goes into a slowdown from reduced activity. NOV is a largely leveraged to rig building, and durable equipment used in drilling. I consider it more geared to the late cycle and would avoid at this time.

My comments:

The company showed YoY improvement in this first quarter report in two of three main business areas. Nice! I will have further commentary in the text of the 10-Q below.

Revenue up YoY. Nice.

Losses reduced. Nice.

Now let's look a little deeper.

It has three main segments:

Wellbore Technologies, "which designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations, and offers services that optimize their performance, including: solids control and waste management equipment and services; drilling fluids; portable power generation; premium drill pipe; wired pipe; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair and coating services; rope access inspection; instrumentation; measuring and monitoring; downhole and fishing tools; steerable technologies; hole openers; and drill bits. Demand for the segment's products and services depends on the level of oilfield drilling activity by oil and gas companies, drilling contractors, and oilfield service companies."

In my view, this segment is a mess. It's all over the map, from rig equipment to drilling fluids. Makes no sense. As an example - I have friends over at NOV fluids. I'm not sure what they do. NOV has virtually no market share in fluids. And, as you can see, they make a supermarket size profit on this business, clocking in at 1.7%. You can make more money with T-bills.

Completion and Production Technologies, "integrates technologies for well completions and oil and gas production. The segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and technologies needed for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowline, and manifolds; well intervention, including coiled tubing units, coiled tubing, and wireline units and tools; onshore production, including composite pipe, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; and, offshore production, including floating production systems and subsea production technologies."

I could pretty much copy and paste my comments from the last quote. But, hey, they make a little more money in this unit, 2.4%. Sadly, T-bills are still doing better.

Rig Technologies, "makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore. The segment designs, manufactures and sells land rigs, offshore drilling equipment packages, including installation and commissioning services, and drilling rig components that mechanize and automate the drilling process and rig functionality. Equipment and technologies in Rig Technologies include: substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment, including blowout preventers; power transmission systems, including drives and generators; and rig instrumentation and control systems."

This segment made the most money, which is weird as the revenue is down about twenty percent YoY. Rig technologies are just that and are leveraged to the rig building. There isn't a lot of that going on right now, hence the decline in revenues.

A check of the 10-Q reveals that most of the revenue and profit came from spares ordering for existing equipment. But, in this segment, they beat the T-bill. Booyah!

Insider trades

This often a clue as to what company execs think of the company's prospects in the near term. Over the last couple of months, while the stock price has ramped over 20%, insiders have been dumping. If the execs don't want to buy, why should we?

Summary and alternate recommendation... Buy Baker!

I am not at all impressed with what I see in NOV. I will continue to invest in Baker to participate in the oil service sector recovery. At much lower levels, if the rig building business comes back, (and, I think it will... but not for a few years yet), then I might look at this company again. Until then, not so much.

Baker

Baker is improving YoY in a lot of categories. The financial performance is markedly improved across three of the four key segments. When you read some of the highlight extracts from the call you will see the OFE segment is getting its legs back under it.

Baker's Snapshot

This is what really impresses me about this company. They are executing on the vision of matching SLB step for step! Few thought it was possible, except for me that is... Here are some of the long articles I've written in support of this thesis.

"Does General Electric Do A Rethink..."

Baker Hughes, Good Golly Miss Molly....

Note - You will need PRO access to read, I am afraid.

New contract awards

"Secured a large five-year contract for 100% Kinder Morgan's ESP work in four Permian Basin fields displacing competitors in three of these fields. This award not only solidifies our leading position in artificial lift but also demonstrates our continued commitment to grow in the Permian."

Baker Centrilift is the clear leader in this category. These pumps are used to lift oil and gas to surface when natural pressure is not sufficient. This a high margin sale that is not discounted for market share. If you want it, you have to pay. The fact they got this on an onshore field is impressive.

"In the Gulf of Mexico, a large international oil company awarded us the openhole and cased hole wire line services on all its rigs displacing a competitor. This award was due to our strong operational performance in 2017."

This is quite a testament. Baker is a second-tier provider of these services. Normally, Halliburton and Schlumberger get these kinds of awards. There has to be some soul-searching going on at Big Red and Big Blue.

"We also displaced the competition with our drilling services product line on all of this customer's deepwater rigs in the Gulf of Mexico after drilling one of the fastest wells in the field to-date."

Baker MWD/LWD are also normally second-tier products. To displace Big Red and Big Blue is almost unheard of. Except maybe if the big guys screwed up a time or two. Nothing like making a MWD trip for loss of telemetry to lose an account.

"In West Africa, our Upstream Chemicals product lines was awarded a three-year $100 million contract with a major oil company for a large mature field, we've displaced the competitor who had managed the fields of past several decades. This award was based on the strong performance of our Upstream Chemicals product line for this customer in other regions and build on our strategy for international expansion in chemicals."

Baker Petrolite is one of the shining stars of this product segment. They do basic manufacturing and formulations.

"We also made significant progress on our automation strategy and well construction by setting another record in the Marcellus Basin. Our MWD engineers and directional drillers performed a completely remote drilling operation from the customer's office. In this operation, we drove the longest extended reach single-run ever recorded a total of over 20,000 feet in just eight days. Based on our performance and longstanding relationship with the customer we won an additional multi-year award including oilfield equipment displacing multiple competitors."

This is simply amazing. 20K feet without making a bit trip! Booyah. This is high dollar, high margin stuff. Better word will get around with other operators. These guys compare performance and want whatever is working for their competition. Baker will reap the rewards of performance on this level!

"BHGE's fullstream portfolio continues to provide a competitive advantage. The Company secured its latest integrated win with Chrysaor, a leading independent E&P company in the UK, as a preferred service partner and main provider of oilfield services and equipment. BHGE's OFS business will provide drilling, completions and cementing services. The OFE business will provide surface and subsea wellheads and trees, controls, flexible flowlines, risers and jumpers, and other associated services."

Another integrated service win for BHGE. Basically, they are going to operate these fields for this client. Hitting both OFS and OFE segments, Baker will provide a full suite of services for project on the Amarda, Lomond, and Everest HUBs. (This was formerly a Shell asset, sold off to reduce debt after Shell's BG acquisition.

"Lastly on OFE, I'm pleased to announce that this week we've been awarded the subsea equipment contract by Chevron, Phase II of the Gorgon project in offshore Western Australia. We will supply 13 subsea trees and other subsea equipment including manifolds, wellheads and production controlled systems. The Gorgon development is one of the largest natural gas projects in the industry today. BHGE has been a key partner since the early concept phase of this multi-stage development and we continue to drive efficiencies together with Chevron and its partners."

Dang, this is probably the biggest subsea tree order in years! This is a massive order worth many millions of dollars. I wonder if the old Chevron (NYSE:CVX)/Vetco relationship entered into this? For those who don't know, Chevron used to favor Ventura Tool Co. (Vetco) almost exclusively for their subsea equipment. Times have changed, but there are still a few old-timers left in both companies. Never underestimate the role of relationships in the oilfield!

And just the other day.

Baker and W&T Offshore- BHGE will provide a full suite of integrated oilfield services and oilfield equipment including drilling, completions and production, and subsea production systems for the drilling projects, most of which are operated by W&T.

Your takeaway

NOV has run up in price due to OFS sector momentum with no real drivers for continued appreciation. After a review (I was already fairly familiar with the company after working alongside them for the past thirty-eight years), it strikes me as a hodgepodge of businesses acquired in the last boom or two, they can't seem to make any money running, and given their financial performance, businesses that nobody really knows how to manage and make a profit that justifies risk taking. Additionally, few of these businesses, except for some of the rig building-type equipment, are leaders in their segment. Not a space I care to participate in.

Compare that with Baker, with only some of the highlights noted above. In my book, there is no real comparison if you want to invest in this space. The one big overhang on Baker's stock is the drama with General Electric (GE) regarding Baker's continued presence in the GE fold. As I have written, my expectations are that GE is rethinking the sale of GE as it will do well in the current secular uplift occurring in oil and gas. Not something that can be said about a lot of GE's businesses.

I rate NOV a sell at current levels. I am buying more Baker on pull backs to $34.00/share. My target price for Baker for the EOY is in the low 40's, approximately a 20% upside.

