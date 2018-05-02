Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Caldwell Bailey - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Analysts

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Hi-Crush First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst of Hi-Crush.

Caldwell Bailey - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. With me are Bob Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush, and Laura Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additionally, we may refer to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and contribution margin during the call. Please refer to our public filings for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, as well as a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush, Bob Rasmus. Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Caldwell, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning. I am very pleased with our performance during the first quarter. Despite transitory, yet significant challenges, faced by us in the industry, we increased adjusted EBITDA by 9% and grew our contribution margin by nearly 25%. Dynamics during the quarter tested our operations and assets, and I am pleased to say we passed the test, thanks to our platform and strategy.

We achieved these sequential increases in EBITDA and contribution margin, among other metrics, despite the widely broadcast rail issues occurring across the industry and the challenges caused by lower utilization. Our performance further reinforced our conviction in our Mine, Move, Manage operating strategy, which we've been continually executing and communicating. This strategy contributed directly to our success in the quarter, including our ability to draw on our portfolio of geographically diverse production, our owned and operated logistics assets, and the full spectrum of PropStream's mine to wellsite services.

Following several quarters comprised of major growth and development projects, including the completion of our Kermit facility, the startup of our Pecos terminal, and ongoing deployment and growth in PropStream, the first quarter offered an opportunity to display the value of our dedicated and fully integrated platform.

During the first quarter, weather impacts, as well as congestion, power, and personnel issues with the Class-1 railroads continued. While service from our railroad partners improved throughout the first quarter, improvements came at a slower pace than originally expected. The biggest implication of these issues was the reduction in unit train shipments.

Unit trains leaving our mines decline from an average of approximately 1.5 per day in the fourth quarter to an average of 1 unit train per day in the first quarter, or a reduction of about one-third. We saw a more pronounced reduction in unit trains shipped on the CN, which dropped by approximately 50% sequentially during the first quarter.

This reduction in unit train availability lessened our ability to move our Wisconsin production to service the increasing volumes demanded by our customers. We estimate the reduction in unit train shipments led directly to lost volumes of approximately 450,000 tons to 500,000 tons of frac sand for us during the first quarter. This impacts not just volumes, but also cost efficiencies, as unit train utilization drives delivered cost absorption due to higher volumes per train and lower rail rates as compared to manifest trains. And, of course, the lost volumes increased our production cost per ton.

While these first quarter rail factors led to a sequential decline in volumes sold, the scope of the challenges could have easily resulted in a meaningfully different outcome for us. This is what makes our performance during the first quarter especially encouraging and exciting, particularly as these rail issues, while improved, continue to have some lingering effect during the second quarter and are (04:50) eventually resolved.

During the first quarter, our terminal network served as the backbone of our operations. For more than a year, you've heard us discuss extensively the importance of our owned and operated terminal network, and the first quarter demonstrated what we've long believed to be the significant benefits of this model. Having full control over and flexibility around logistics is a critical component in providing value in any environment, but particularly in the face of operational challenges. Our customers rely on Hi-Crush to provide reliable, cost-effective sand supply and services, and our network allows us to deliver on this requirement.

The first differentiator of our terminal network is its delivery point optionality. Our extensive network of strategically located terminals, including in the Permian and Marcellus/Utica, allowed us to redirect volumes to the most efficient, geographically advantaged outlets without the need to negotiate with third-party transload operators, or wait in line for track space. It's our network, and so our customers are the sole priority.

We took full advantage of our network's flexibility during the first quarter, proactively directing deliveries to our most efficient terminals, resulting in record volumes through those sites. In fact, I am pleased to report that in its first full quarter of operation, our Pecos terminal recorded the highest group of volumes of any Hi-Crush terminal during the first quarter of 2018.

It's important to note that when we talk about optionality, we're not just referring to delivery of our own product. Increasingly, we are servicing third-party sand through our network, expanding the ways in which our assets generate cash flow and deliver value.

The second vital aspect of our owned and operated terminals is their ability to serve as an inventory buffer by offering strategically placed storage in basin. Delivery delays are inevitable and, while uncommon to the extent experienced this past quarter, they challenge the system's smooth operation. The on-site storage and track space at each site, which we fully control, allowed us to smooth out the impact of disruptions by quickly unloading arriving trains into silos or direct a (07:23) truck when necessary.

The ability to be flexible and keep buffer volumes on hand was vital to maintaining consistent product flow to customers during the first quarter. The agility and coordination that allowed our owned and operated terminal network to work as smoothly as possible during the quarter was a direct result of the collective effort of our employees, and I want to thank them for their dedication and hard work in tackling these challenges head-on.

Another first quarter highlight for us was the continued strong performance of our Kermit facility in the Permian Basin. After achieving near full utilization in mid-October of last year, Kermit produced at full run rate throughout the first quarter, providing us with an additional point of supply to our Permian customers.

As inconsistent rail services resulted in an uneven and unpredictable pace of Northern White sand deliveries into the Permian, our fully ramped Kermit facility was able to provide our customers with another option for critical sand supply during a period of tightness. While other in-basin sites sold (08:33) limited production, our Kermit facility, which is 90% contracted under fixed price arrangements, was running full-out, supplying volumes to contracted customers and opportunistically selling a portion of its volumes on the spot market as conditions permitted.

Since start-up in late July of last year, our Kermit team has worked tirelessly to make our operations more efficient and cost effective. As a result of these efforts, we exited the first quarter running Kermit at above nameplate capacity and with production costs below our original targets. Executing the plan and exceeding expectations has been a theme for Hi-Crush as we have consistently beat accelerated timetables for construction and streamlined already industry best operations and efficiency.

The third component of our operating strategy is Manage, our way of referring to last mile delivery and associated services. PropStream, our last mile solution, is what allows us to seamlessly deliver Northern White and in-basin Permian sand directly to the blender hopper. The ability to provide this value-added service is becoming increasingly crucial, not just as a means to capture additional value, but in diversifying our customer base by selling direct to E&Ps, the end user of our products.

Sales to operators accounted for 33% of our volumes sold in the first quarter, up from 25% in the fourth quarter. The life cycle of proppant is not complete until it is down hole (10:16). As a result, it is critical for Hi-Crush and our customers to maximize the efficiencies and surety of this delivery cycle. Managing the last mile gives us more control over our business and forms a tighter bond with our customers.

Beyond delivery direct to the wellsite, PropStream was also crucial in helping us to alleviate some of the lumpiness in supply from unit train delays experienced in the first quarter by providing us the ability to preload, store and position containers for customers and additionally, for our own use to support efficiency truck loading at Kermit. Like our owned and operated terminal network, PropStream functions as an extension of our storage capabilities during times of system stress.

We are partnering with our growing base of E&P customers to direct our supply sources away from congestion to relieve supply constraints. This flexibility should further benefit us as inevitable market dislocations arise, regardless of location.

At the end of the first quarter, we had 12 PropStream crews and today, that has increased to 13, ahead of the implied pace associated with our previous target of 18 to 20 crews by the end of 2018. Given a faster pace of adoption and greater market penetration, we now expect more than 20 crews to be deployed by the end of 2018.

In addition to launching additional crews in the Permian and the Northeast, we have expanded the reach and footprint of our operations. We recently committed our first crew in the Eagle Ford, providing critical last mile solutions in this active basin. Proving the value of our à la carte approach, individual crews are being deployed at all levels of service, including full-service sand supply or in other cases, providing only containers and personnel. These important changes in the flexibility of how we provide our services has resulted in greater adoption rates and improved economics. As we continue to grow our PropStream service offering with both existing and new customers, we remain committed to providing the level of service they require.

Almost as fast as we deploy a PropStream crew for an operator, they want another, resulting in efficiency levels and greater scale that continue to drive benefits for Hi-Crush. In the first quarter, 21% of our volumes were sold through PropStream. Servicing more than one-fifth of our volumes through PropStream is a noteworthy achievement for a service introduced just 18 months ago. Taken together, these assets and services offerings are the core of our business and establish the value and service we provide to our customers. Our Mine, Move, Manage strategy would not be successful without a commitment to each segment, as well as a dedication to the oil and gas sector, the energy customers that we serve, and their specific needs. This is where Hi-Crush remains focused.

Over the last few months, differing (13:35) strategies have been evident in the frac sand sector. This includes a series of transactions that indicate a diversification away from the energy industry, a diminished focus on the proppant market, sales of terminal assets and varying degrees of participation in the last mile. In contrast, this is where we're firmly committed and investing. We are confident in and proud of our position as a dedicated provider of frac sand supply and logistics. And this is for good reason. The fundamentals of our industry remain strong and continue to strengthen, including further increases in demand for both Northern White and in-basin Permian sand. These strong fundamentals, attributable to longer laterals, more proppant per lateral foot and continued emphasis on slickwater completions, among other factors, indicate healthy demand growth for frac sand over the next several years.

Today, Northern White sand remains in high demand across the U.S., including the Permian, which is expected to account for 45% to 50% of total U.S. demand in 2018. In response, the industry has been developing in-basin Permian facilities, which has introduced concerns regarding potential Northern White displacement in the Permian. With the few additional, yet telling months of visibility into these evolving dynamics, we're more confident than ever in the resiliency of Northern White supply. We reiterate three main factors that support the ongoing near-term and long-term strength in demand for Northern White.

The first factor relates to quality. Operators across the industry still demand large quantities of Northern White for its quality, uniformity of characteristics, and the simple fact that its production effects are well-known and well-documented. We have long been aware of and continue to follow the in-basin sand developments in regions outside the Permian. Based on our own due diligence performed on these deposits, we do not believe many of these reserves meet the quality standards our customers require. We've recently heard others in the industry echo this sentiment. This focus on quality will continue to influence adoption and development of in-basin sand and we believe the quality requirements support a strong base load of demand for Northern White.

The second factor supporting Northern White demand is the underappreciated complications associated with building and ultimately wrapping up new in-basin production capacity. We've been discussing these challenges since even before we announced our Kermit facility. These obstacles are becoming increasingly obvious for the competition as announced projects are delayed and producers struggle to ramp production.

We reiterate our expectations of between 25 million tons and 30 million tons of in-basin Permian supply being available to the market in 2018, as nameplate capacity of operational facilities will be higher than available supply.

In the second quarter, we expect supply from in-basin Permian mines to total 4 million tons to 6 million tons, including contributions from our Kermit facility. Meanwhile, demand so far this year has exceeded our prior forecast and we now expect realized demand in 2018 to be 110 million tons or more, exiting the year at a higher annualized run rate of 120 million tons as we move into 2019.

In our view, the growth in frac sand demand over the next couple of years will be limited only by factors that govern completions activity: the availability of frac crews, logistics constraints, and hydrocarbon take-away capacity. In the context of this significant increase in demand, Northern White will be essential in meeting the industry's growing needs.

Lastly, and most importantly, we expect this increase in demand I just discussed to continue to outpace planned supply additions, extending the industry's strong fundamentals, and ensuring Northern White's continued share of the market.

Before I turn the call over to Laura, I'd like to highlight a recent leadership announcement we made. In April, Scott Preston joined as Chief Operating Officer, a new position for Hi-Crush. Scott's hire is representative of the evolution of our company.

Today, we operate more assets in more geographies and across more services. As a result, we have a deeper need for dedicated operational management on the team. We're particularly excited about Scott's addition due to his deep logistics and supply chain experience, last serving as COO of Unimin and as CEO of a shortline, the Winchester and Western Railroad. The addition of Scott and the unique experience he brings is perfectly aligned with our business and strategy.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Laura to further discuss our financial results. Laura.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Bob. We delivered strong financial results in the first quarter of 2018 despite the challenges previously discussed. At a high level, our volumes came in slightly below the low end of our guidance range, but we more than offset this shortfall from significant improvement in contribution margin per ton, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA result, ahead of expectations.

On our fourth quarter call, we guided to an expectation of volumes sold of 2.7 million tons to 2.9 million tons for the first quarter. The range in guidance reflected the unknown outcome and pace of recovery related to Class-1 rail issues and congestion. While rail issues improved throughout the quarter as expected, the pace of recovery and, in particular, on the CN, was somewhat slower and more uneven than previously forecast. As a result, our first quarter volumes were below our expectations at slightly more than 2.6 million tons sold.

As Bob mentioned, our impeded ability to deliver unit trains and overall service limitations impacted our first quarter sales volumes by approximately 450,000 tons to 500,000 tons. Absent these transitory factors, underlying demand for our sand was closer to 3 million tons to 3.1 million tons, or about a 4% sequential increase from volumes sold in the fourth quarter.

Our people went above and beyond throughout the quarter to deliver sand to customers in the least disruptive way possible. This involved constant communication with the Class-1 railroads and our customers, as well as creative inter-company volume redirection.

During the quarter, we trucked a portion sand volumes produced to facilities experiencing less pronounced rail disruption. These additional efforts did result in additional cost. However, this agility allowed us to get our sand to a location from which it could be more reliably shipped and supplied to customers.

We are very proud of our long-standing track record of not (20:50) trucking in Wisconsin driven by our fully contained production facility operations. During the quarter, we worked with local authorities and community leaders to ensure that our temporary trucking operations were well understood in advance of commencement.

Cost to truck sand from one mine to another, as well as additional costs to move railcars of sand where most needed, totaled about $1.3 million in the quarter and impacted our contribution margin per ton by about $0.60. When accounting for this, our contribution margin per ton would have been $29.68 or an increase of more than $6 over the prior quarter, reflecting the underlying strength of our operations, its profitability and continued attractive margins and cash flow in the second quarter and beyond.

During the quarter, we focused on moving our point of sale as close to the wellsite as possible and taking advantage of opportunities for sales where they arose. This proactive management was reflected in our sales mix by location for the first quarter. Volumes sold at the mine gate from our four Wisconsin facilities were 14% of total sales volumes in the first quarter of 2018, reduced from 24% in the fourth quarter. This reflects the trend of our customers buying closer to the point of use, as well as the rail and unit train challenges discussed earlier.

Impressively, sales via PropStream accounted for 21% of the total, a strong increase from 15% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales at our terminals increased as a result of our ability to direct volumes to our best performing terminals, capturing both efficiencies and cost savings.

In addition, our Kermit facility produced and sold volumes approximately at its nameplate capacity of 750,000 tons, up from 670,000 tons in the prior quarter. As Bob mentioned, this facility exited the quarter actually producing above its nameplate capacity of 3 million tons per year. For Hi-Crush, we expect the Kermit plant to continue to operate at or above nameplate throughout the second quarter.

Overall, railroad service has improved and many of the major sources of delays have been resolved. However, we are still experiencing some delays and reduced unit train shipments today. We expect some of the impacts to persist through the second quarter, with the CN continuing to be the most affected. Taking these factors into account and combined with our outlook for continued growth in demand, we are anticipating sales volumes to sequentially improve to a range of between 2.9 million tons and 3.1 million tons or an increase of 12% to 19%.

Moving to pricing, despite the decline in volumes quarter over quarter, pricing at all points of sale increased in the first quarter. The shift to the most profitable points of sale, tightening supply of frac sand, along with improving demand supported this price increase. Average sales price per ton, excluding services revenues, increased to $73 per ton in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $71 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $60 per ton in the first quarter of 2017. Price increases in the first quarter of 2018 followed the pattern we have been experiencing since late in 2017.

We continue to see negotiated price increases in our market-based Northern White contracts as fundamentals for the industry improve. Additionally, we have experienced a significant increase in the number of E&Ps looking to buy direct from us, which in the first quarter accounted for 33% of our total volumes sold. With this diversification of our customer base, we've been able to capture improved pricing both at the terminal and through PropStream, for both sand and service components.

Excluding our fixed price contracts for our Kermit production and comparing apples to apples by mesh and location, we saw increased prices in the first quarter of 8% on average over prices realized in the fourth quarter, and in many instances, saw a 10% improvement or better.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $218 million, a slight increase over fourth quarter total of $216.5 million. Our first quarter revenues reflect the increase in price and services revenues, largely offset by the sequential decrease in sales volumes. Included in the first quarter revenue numbers I just mentioned is $26.6 million of other revenues, which increased significantly as compared to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter. Other revenues are related to our PropStream services, terminals and transloading services, railcar storage, silo storage and other services. The growth we experienced on this portion of our business reflects the success we have had in advancing the scale and profitability of our logistics and in-basin service offering.

Contribution margin per ton in the first quarter improved by more than $5, or 24%, to $29.08, driven by several items across our business. First, with higher pricing on our Northern White sand, which more than offset lower volumes and resulted in a net increase in contribution margin per ton of about $2.75. Second was the additional volume sold out of Kermit, which operated at nameplate capacity for the full quarter.

During the quarter, we also benefited from a further reduction in Kermit production costs resulting from the tie-in in December to the natural gas lines we described on our year-end call, as well as the benefits of increased utilization. Together, these factors accounted for $2 per ton of contribution margin growth. And finally, continued improvement in our PropStream service as our crews had better utilization drove $2.50 of improvements. Combined, these positive factors totaled more than $7.25 per ton.

Partially offsetting this, though, were the negative impacts from production cost increases across our portfolio, as well as temporary negative impacts associated with our proactive trucking efforts in Wisconsin to move a portion of volumes from our CN-served facilities. Additionally, costs from normal wet plant maintenance we conduct in the first quarter of ever year added to our production costs. Combined, all of these factors drove a $1.75 negative margin impact.

Taking all of this together, we had an approximate $5.50 increase in contribution margin per ton sequentially, bridging our performance to the $29.08 per ton we reported for the quarter. We believe this clearly validates the strength of our platform, as well as the creativity and hard work of all of our employees in challenging times.

Rolling that forward to the second quarter, we would expect pricing to hold steady or improve, while the factors negatively impacting our production costs should alleviate with improved Wisconsin plant utilization and normalizing pace of rail service activity.

We believe the contribution margin per ton in the second quarter will be above $30 and will likely average in the low-30s.

Our distributable cash flow attributable to limited partner unitholders is calculated as if we distributed all cash out and is therefore reduced by $2 million in the first quarter and $600,000 in the fourth quarter that would have been paid to the holders of our incentive distribution rights had we declared a distribution of all DCF.

So, for the first quarter, we reported distributable cash flow attributable to our LP unitholders of $56.4 million, an increase of 8.5% from fourth quarter DCF of $52 million. SG&A, including non-cash amortization of intangibles, remained flat at $10.9 million for the first quarter compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter. As guided previously, we expect SG&A expenses to trend flat around $11 million per quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet, our capital structure continued to strengthen during the first quarter. We ended the first quarter with $114 million in total liquidity, including $10.1 million in cash. At the end of the first quarter, total debt was essentially unchanged at a $196 million. We had no borrowings at any time during the quarter under our revolving credit facility and remain well in compliance with our financial covenants.

As expected, during the first quarter, we made one-time performance-based earnout payments related to the dropdown transactions of the Blair and Whitehall facilities of $5 million and $20 million, respectively, for a total of $25 million. Both earnouts were paid in cash from operating cash flow.

Turning to CapEx, we spent $11.9 million during the first quarter. This spending was largely related to our ongoing expansion of PropStream, along with typical maintenance. Given the accelerated pace of PropStream crew deployment and our updated estimate to exit the year at more than 20 PropStream crews, we now expect our CapEx to be at the higher end of the previous guidance range, closer to $45 million in 2018.

Moving to depreciation, depletion and including amortization of intangibles, DD&A totaled $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our depreciation is based generally on a units of production method. So the reduction in DD&A during the quarter was largely related to a decline in Northern White volumes produced and sold. In the second quarter and going forward, we expect DD&A to be in the range of $8 million to $9 million per quarter.

Interest expense for the first quarter totaled $3.5 million, up from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting increases in LIBOR, as well as the refinancing of our term loan in December. The new term loan has a slightly higher interest rate of LIBOR plus 400 basis points, while our term loan is rated B3 by Moody's. This spread reduces to LIBOR plus 375 basis points upon a one notch upgrade by that rating agency.

In April, we declared a first quarter cash distribution of $0.225 per unit, representing sequential growth in our distribution of 12.5% as compared to the $0.20 per unit declared in the prior quarter. This pace of growth was slightly above the 10% growth reflected in our guidance. As we laid out, our distribution growth was dependent upon current and expected market conditions. The slightly higher rate of growth reflects our strong cash flow generation in the first quarter, as well as our view of the sustainability of the cash flows going forward.

This level of meaningful and sustainable growth in our distribution reflects our commitment to providing increased value to our unitholders, and is further evidence of our commitment to following through on our word. Going forward, we continue to expect approximately 10% sequential growth in our distributions in the foreseeable future subject to market conditions.

The second component of our balanced capital return strategy is our ongoing unit repurchase program. During the open window in the first quarter, we completed $9.4 million of additional unit repurchases, bringing our total executed buybacks to-date to $29.4 million of the total authorized amount of $100 million.

Buybacks completed in the first quarter took into account the cash flow needs we had with respect to our performance-based earn-out payments, capital expenditures, working capital needs, et cetera. We are committed to opportunistically executing on the remaining portion of our authorized amount, or approximately $70 million, and intend to pursue additional repurchases depending upon market conditions.

And now, for some closing remarks, I'd like to turn the call back to Bob.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Laura. I am excited by the results our team was able to achieve in the first quarter despite trying conditions. Our financial success in the quarter is a testament to the value of the platform of assets and services we have assembled. I look forward to an even better second quarter.

With that, we'd like to open up the lines for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question is from Marc Bianchi with Cowen & Company. Please proceed.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. And Laura, thanks for all the detail. That's really helpful information. I guess my first question has to do with all these disruptions in the $24-million-odd of other revenue that you mentioned in the first quarter, big increase from the fourth quarter. As these disruptions subside, should we expect that number to move lower? And what's kind of baked into the guidance that you've given us here for the second quarter in terms of maybe absence of some of the benefit that you've gotten from your logistical network solving all these problems that we saw during the first quarter?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Marc, I think we see continued benefits coming from the logistical network. As you mentioned, that other revenues is a combination of things. It is the revenue that we earn from transloading other people's sand, but also quite a bit of it is from just the services associated with PropStream, different from how we were accounting for things in, let's say, the third quarter of last year, where everything was associated with the sale of sand through PropStream. Now we're starting to provide that service in different manners to our customers based on what they really need. In some cases, it truly is just the service and that's what's included in our other revenues. So we see that line item on our income statement continuing to grow over time, because that's really what our customers are looking for, is a multitude of services, not just one particular type of sand in one particular basin.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay, okay. Well, I guess continuing along with that, you've got the growth in the PropStream crews. And I suspect that PropX is doing similarly as well. And you have an investment there. What are the thoughts around Hi-Crush's investment in PropX? And could we see that becoming a liquidity event for you at sometime over the next 12 months? Or just maybe give us some more thoughts on what you plan to do over there.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Yeah. We're very pleased, Marc, with our investment with PropX and how it's worked out for us. We do believe that PropX, combined with our PropStream, provides a fully integrated solution to our customers. In between PropStream and PropX, they have 50 active fleets right now. So we think of that as an area of continued growth.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. So fair to say you're going to continue to maintain that investment for the foreseeable future.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Correct.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

We see tremendous benefits.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Right. Okay. Well, thanks so much. I'll turn it back.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, Marc.

Operator

Our next question is from Tom Moll with Stephens. Please proceed.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Wanted to start with a comment, Laura, that you made on the contribution margin impact from Northern White pricing. I think you called out $2.75 impact there. Can you help us unpack how much of that was contract pricing that continued to tick up versus potentially some opportunistic spot sales in the quarter? And then also, how those two pieces might interact as we get into 2Q where presumably there will be fewer rail delays and potentially fewer spot opportunities? Thanks.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No. I think, Tommy, the majority of that is related to the contract pricing. As you know, the majority of our sand, I think around 80% of our Northern White sand, is long term under contract. We have evolved over time to more market-based pricing in those contracts and so we're able to adjust the pricing as the market is moving. And in the first quarter, and particularly on our year-end call, we had noted that we were not trying to take advantage of the rail disruptions and do any sort of price increases just because we had sand available when maybe others did not. But really, behave well with our customers, making sure that they were getting the sand. So I would say the majority of those pricing increases are contractually related and not really taking advantage of the spot market so much.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Got it. Okay. And then, just one follow-up. As sand got tighter and tighter in the Permian, did you notice any difference in terms of customer adoption of in-basin tons, maybe where they had anticipated taking delivery of Wisconsin product and then in the heat of battle, decided to pump in-basin product? And then also, any notable difference in terms of the adoption of any of the in-basin 40/70 that you heard, discussed, or observed? Or does it still seem more of a purely 100 mesh type market? Thanks.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

From our view, Tom, I think the market in the Permian is still more 100 mesh because, of course, that's exactly what we're selling from our Kermit facility. We did not see a lot of switching in the first quarter from Northern White sand over to the Permian sand, primarily because it just wasn't available. There were a number of plants that did start their operations, but they were in the early stages of ramping up those operations and I think the majority of that sand was going to customers that they already had contracts with where they were required to deliver the sand. So we haven't seen a lot of switching just because they were desperately in need of sand in the first quarter. I think over time, it will evolve where people will continue to use more and more of the sand, but it's because they just really want to use more and more sand, and the local nature of it certainly helps with their cost structure.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

The other factor is that the demand for frac sand is insatiable and that in-basin supply is needed to meet – and it doesn't even meet the growing demand. So even if all of it came on line, which we're confident it won't, that there still would be an undersupply of sand for the market.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Great. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael LaMotte with Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you. Good morning. And really solid quarter. Laura, maybe I can start with you a question on the – you made a comment about underlying demand in the quarter being 3 million tons to 3.1 million tons versus the 2.6 million tons plus shift. What was that referenced to?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

That was referenced to, really, the demand that we had from our customers for the sand. We certainly had many, many more orders for sand than we could fulfill given the rail issues that we experienced. So just looking at the number of unit trains that we shipped in the fourth quarter compared to the first quarter, if we had been able to have those same number of unit trains leave our facilities, then we would have sold somewhere between 3 million tons and 3.1 million tons. So that was really the reference there.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. So, it really was an inability to fill requests for sand?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Exactly.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. All right. Great. And then, the profitability on PropStream, did I hear correctly that a second fleet is now in the Marcellus, and are you getting any pricing? And I assume having the second fleet there is going to help with the economies of scale on that market. And are you seeing any pricing for the PropStream service specifically?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

We do have the 10 fleets operating in the Permian, 2 fleets in the Marcellus/Utica, and then 1 fleet in the Eagle Ford, and I think we are seeing the ability to improve the pricing structure on our PropStream services, particularly as we work with the customers to deliver what they truly need. And so, we're not seeing a lot of price competition for the different services when people are looking at the different solutions. They're looking for the most efficiency that they can gain and PropStream certainly delivers on that with the more tons per truck load and things. And so, I think we're seeing some good adoption there. The second fleet certainly does help with some of the synergies on the cost side for us, and we're looking to expand further.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then, Bob, last one for you. On the terminal network, how should we be thinking about scale of that business now that you're starting to do more third-party volumes through it? Obviously, sort of the window for scale starts to open up and with the recent transaction in the market, how would you think about buy versus build in expanding the network from here?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

A couple of things there. Again, as we talked about in our remarks and we have continually and consistently emphasized the benefits of owning and operating our own terminals. In the first quarter, 81%, almost 82% of our sand was sold through facilities owned and operated by Hi-Crush. And, as we talked about, our customers are the priority there. The cost benefits are substantial, much better than using third party.

And the sites, getting to your question, are based on in-depth analysis of activity levels. The Permian and in particular, the Midland and the Delaware Basins and the Marcellus and Utica aren't moving. They're not going anyplace on that. And as companies move to manufacturing mode from the delineation or holding acreage, the activity levels in the areas where we have already located our terminals are going to increase dramatically due to downspacing, pad drilling, batch completions, et cetera, that our results and our contribution margin emphasize that point, emphasize the benefits and speak to the importance of that. And again, we view sand as a service, not a commodity.

And so, when we look at new terminals, that is an area that we've all (43:05) talked about that we would look to expand our owned and operated terminal network. And given our expertise, and our prowess, and our ability to build greenfield sites, it's always going to be our preference to build a new site that we can design to our own exacting standards rather than pay up to buy existing terminals.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thanks, Bob. That's helpful.

Operator

Our next question is Lucas Pipes with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, everybody.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Laura, I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you expect pricing to be steady in the second quarter. And I wondered if you could elaborate on that point? First, given the tightness, I would have expected maybe pricing to come up a little bit. And then maybe more specifically is this – to what extent is this driven by changes in mix? Thank you.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think when we talk about pricing, we are expecting low to mid-single digit price increases in the second quarter. We're already seeing in the month of April that we're getting good price increases, particularly on 40/70 sand in the Permian, but really, across all basins and across all mesh sizes. So on the pricing, it does depend, when you look at our average selling price, what the mix is, which locations you're selling at in order to determine whether or not there's going to be an increase overall in average price. But certainly, on an apples-to-apples basis, we are seeing price increases here in April.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

That's good to hear. Thank you for that. And, Bob, maybe a bigger picture question on the logistics side. I'm hearing kind of some of your peers have commented that the last mile logistics solutions is still a fairly dynamic market in terms of what's best-in-class, so to say. So what are your views right now on the solutions that are out there, to what extent do you think PropStream is still the best solution in the marketplace? Thank you.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No problem. I absolutely think that PropStream is the elite solution in the marketplace, and I think it will remain so. There's a (45:27) variety of reasons for that, one of which is the reason that you get into logistics and last mile is for the efficiency and to reduce costs. One of the best ways to do that is to use our PropStream services, because we can hold more sand per container than any other solution. So therefore, you have fewer truckloads per year. And we've seen switching from other container solutions to both our level of service, the ability to fully integrate with our logistics network, the efficiency, the ease of operations, and also (46:00) extremely important, the safety component as well.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

So in terms of the cycle times, what do you think is the advantage versus dramatic (46:12) solutions, for example?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

If you look at what we know from experience, because at our transloads, we load all solutions in terms of the containers, and we know that we do anywhere from 8% to strong double-digits in terms of percentage increase in tons per truckload. And that's meaningful, because just an 8% increase in the amount of sand per truck in a 3 million ton per year plant is over 10,000 truckloads a year. That's a lot of money to save, and that's a lot of trucks and truck drivers you don't have to hire.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

And in terms of whether there's still room for improvement on PropStream, would it be on the unloading side, on the loading side? Where do you think is there maybe a little bit more efficiency to squeeze out?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

We always look to both increase the amount of sand we take per truckload, increase the number of turns per day for trucks, and to reduce the mileage, because we want to make sure that our trucks are running full and making money and saving money for our customers.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Well, that's all very helpful. I appreciate it and best of luck.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Praveen Narra with Raymond James. Please proceed.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, good morning. Congrats on a strong quarter. I guess, thinking about the terminal Northern White sand piece, it obviously was quite strong this quarter. It does seem like Pecos was a big part of that. Can you talk about whether this was abnormally high so far? I know it changes quarter to quarter, whether this is an abnormally high base. And if you could, could you give us an idea of what percentage of those tons were terminalled in the Permian versus other basins?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Yeah, we don't view it as abnormal. We view it as this is how we modeled it and why we built Pecos and why we built our terminal network in the first place. As we've mentioned previously, that our Pecos facility is the only unit train capable site with silo storage in the Southern Delaware. That's a distinct competitive advantage for us and we would not only expect volumes to be maintained there, but to increase. And we think about 50% of our overall volumes were sold into the Permian.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Right. Certainly, certainly, it's showing up in your cost of goods. So I guess, in terms of following up on the market-based contracting and pricing question, can you remind us how the market-based pricing mechanism works in terms of a lag? Should we consider that kind of a real-time or is there a month of lag (49:03) on that pricing? How do we think about that?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

There's probably a little bit of a lag in that, we're discussing the pricing with our customers in the quarter before the pricing is implemented. So, for instance, we're discussing now the beginning stages of what the pricing might be in the third quarter. So there probably is a little bit of lag to those pricing increases being implemented. But certainly, I think it's very reflective of what's going on in the market today.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. And just one last one. I know you mentioned that you are seeing the 40/70 price increase – being the primary driver of the increase. Have you seen the 100 mesh pricing remaining stable or could you just comment around what you're seeing on that today?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No, I think we're seeing all prices increase. Even occasionally, we're getting price increase on 20/40 sand, but certainly, 40/70 is still leading the pack, because that is the product that is most in demand in the Permian and in other basins, but 100 mesh pricing is improving as well.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. Thanks a lot. Great quarter.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from John Watson with Simmons & Co. Please proceed with your question.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Thank you. One of your competitors noted an expectation for issues on the CN to be more or less fully resolved by year-end. Is that Hi-Crush's expectation as well or might we see delays on that rail line subside more completely in 3Q?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think that we see issues lingering into the second quarter. We see them gradually improving throughout the quarter. That's why we talked about improved volume in terms of our second quarter guidance. We also expect those issues to linger throughout the year, but to improve gradually, quarter by quarter, and we continue to use our distribution network to mitigate those issues.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Great. And it looks like hours (51:11) at Blair were impacted most substantially quarter over quarter. What are your expectations for utilization at that mine in 2Q embedded in the volume guidance?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

When we look at our utilization of the plants, Blair is the most efficient of our two plants that we have on the CN line. So I think that that utilization would definitely be increasing in the second quarter. Whitehall should also be increasing, because our expectation is that we will have a higher number of unit trains, maybe not quite to the 1.5 per day that we had in the fourth quarter of 2017, but certainly, increasing above the 1 per day that we had in the first quarter. And as we do that, our plant utilization will definitely be increasing at both Blair and Whitehall.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Thanks for that, Laura. And given how close your production is getting to nameplate capacity, is there a desire to pursue an NSR permit at Kermit and potentially expand the capacity of that mine?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think with our Kermit facility, we have the ability to run above nameplate as we do with all of our facilities, just given the efficient operations that we have. So I think we'd look to maximize that plant as much as possible, again to continue delivering sand to the customers with whom we have contracts, but also take advantage of the spot market. So I think that's what we're looking at really today is just further optimizing that plant and then getting as much out of it as we can.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Understood. Thanks. Congrats on a good quarter.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question is from Samantha Hoh at Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Yeah. Hi. Thanks, guys, for taking my question. Quick one just on the PropStream. I didn't have the Eagle Ford as an area that was under consideration for expansion. Can you maybe update me on whether that was customer directed? Or if (53:17) it was with a legacy customer? And then also, what other basins you guys are exploring?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

It was demand driven in that a customer approached us and asked us to provide those services within the Eagle Ford. So we responded, because clearly, that's an area of a lot of activity and allows us a beachhead to continue to expand in the Eagle Ford as well.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

And just a quick update on maybe how many number of containers that you are averaging per crew these days?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

It's still around 100 containers per crew. I think in some cases we're able to use fewer than that, particularly if the wellsite is very close to one of our terminals. In other cases, it may average above that if we need a little bit more containers on-site, if the trucking distance is a little bit longer. But in general, I think it's still averaging right around 100 containers per crew.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Okay. And then I noticed in your Q that you guys have a lot of railcars deliveries scheduled for this quarter. How many – like how is that going to flow through to maybe volumes and revenue growth over the next couple of quarters? Is it going to take you a while to maybe put them all to work? How does that flow through?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No. Samantha, those railcars have been on order for quite some time. So we certainly have been planning for their arrival this quarter. It's around 700 cars. And over the past year as operations really ramped up, and even with the experiences that we had in the first quarter with some of the rail issues, we were still shipping quite a bit via manifest train, which meant that the cars were maybe not being utilized as efficiently, but certainly, all of our railcars have continued to be very active. So that 700 cars, I think, is needed by our fleet to continue servicing the volumes from our Wisconsin plants. And we have the ability to maybe return some system cars to the Class-1 railroads if necessary, if we don't need those in our fleet. But we've been planning for this for quite some time and are looking forward to having them arrive.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Okay. That's it for me. Thanks, guys, and congrats on the quarter.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, Samantha.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Bob for closing remarks.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Sherry. We're pleased with our performance this quarter. Demand for our sand supply and logistics services is strong and growing. Our Mine, Move, Manage operating strategy has put Hi-Crush in an excellent footing to achieve continued growth and profitability in 2018 and beyond. Thank you, everyone, for your time today and we look forward to talking with you in our next call.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.