Boeing Bolsters Services Business

Every month, AeroAnalysis covers the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). In this article, some news items from April will be highlighted.

Share prices in April

In March, Boeing's shares gained 1.7% compared to a 6.2% loss a month earlier. Boeing shares outperformed the Dow Jones, which was more or less flat during the month.

We see that the Boeing showed more or less the same fluctuations as the Dow Jones, so no real exceptional things happening there. Although with Boeing’s index weight, you could also say that the Dow Jones moved with Boeing since it is Boeing that has made the Dow Jones Index move on more than one occasion. During the month, Boeing presented its first quarter results, which beat analyst estimates by a wide margin. We discussed the results with our readers earlier.

A look at some price targets announcements in April:

Nord/LB rated Boeing shares a buy with a $385 price target.

Goldman Sachs remains neutral on Boeing with a $336 price target.

Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from Hold to Buy.

Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Hold rating with a hiked price target of $350.

Credit Suisse reiterated its outperform rating hiking the price target from $443 to $455.

Wells Fargo maintained its Market Perform rating for Boeing while hiking the price target by $5 to $370.

Barclays, which initiated with a $388 price target last month increased the price target to $400.

Societe Generale upgraded Boeing from Hold to Buy.

Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for Boeing shares with a $430 price target.

So we continue to see analysts putting price targets in the $400 range, which still offers >20% upside.

Commercial Airplanes News

For Commercial Airplanes, there was some order news as Air Lease Corporation (AL) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) signed purchase agreements for additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and Lion Air was unveiled as the customer for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. Boeing also delivered the first Boeing 737-800BCF (Boeing Converted Freighter) for which it received 45 orders to date. Another milestone was the delivery of the first Boeing 737MAX BBJ (Boeing Business Jet) for which Boeing has accumulated almost 20 orders.

Gulf Air received its first out of 20 Boeing 787-9s on order, some of which will be sourced from lessors.

During the quarter, Qatar Airways continued building out its cargo capabilities as it signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 5 Boeing 777 Freighters.

The Boeing Company also provided a statement on proposed tariffs that would hit the aerospace industry:

Boeing is confident that dialogue continues. While both governments have outlined positions that could do harm to the global aerospace industry, neither has yet imposed these drastic measures. We will continue in our own efforts to proactively engage both governments and build on the recent assurances by U.S. and Chinese leaders that productive talks are ongoing. A strong and vibrant aerospace industry is important to the economic prosperity and national security of both countries.

We continue to believe that the inclusion of some of Boeing’s aircraft is more of a warning shot than an actual attempt to hit Boeing’s business in the core segment.

The absolute low of the month was the mid-flight uncontained engine failure on a Boeing 737-700 that has cost the life of 1 person. Metal fatigue caused the blade to break off during flight causing debris to impact the window, which subsequently failed and sucked one person partly out of the aircraft due to the pressure difference.

In the aftermath, the FAA ordered inspection of CFM-567B turbofans with more than 30,000 cycles.

Services And Investments News

Boeing continues to highlight its services businesses and expands its investments via Horizon X.

Together with Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), Horizon X participated in a $37.3 million funding of Reaction Engines, which focuses on the development of synergetic air-breathing rocket engines, where they developed a heat exchanger that prevents engine components to heat up. That is an important element of engine design for hypersonic travel. It does not mean that Boeing is going to implement this tomorrow or they are going to launch a hypersonic jet tomorrow, but it fits very well with their long-term strategy.

Boeing is looking more and more into feathering in additive manufacturing in its production system and supply chain. To accelerate that process, Horizon X has invested in Morf3D, which already produces 3D-printed components for Boeing satellites and helicopters. Additive manufacturing benefits Boeing in the sense that waste is reduced and complex parts can be manufactured resulting in low-weight parts.

Also Boeing’s services business continues to land important contracts from commercial as well as defense. The Canadian government and Boeing agreed on a services contract for 15 Chinook helicopters on top of their existing contracts for the support of the Chinook. Under the $313 million fixed-price amendment, Boeing will continue to provide full system logistics, engineering support, supply chain, data analytics and training services to the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of 15 CH-147F Chinooks through 2023.

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide and manage consumable material for F/A-18 depot maintenance with the option for five additional years. This is an extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry program and the program's first depot contract supporting the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, bringing the value of the program to $3.2 billion.

On a commercial support level, Boeing landed some important contracts as it signed GOL Airlines and Aeromexico as customers for Boeing’s AnalytX solution, while GOL Airlines will use Airplane Health Management for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet and Aeromexico has been added as a customer for Boeing’s landing gear exchange program for the Boeing 787.

Boeing also expanded its product portfolio offering Self-Service Analytics for AnalytX, basically giving airlines more and better access to data. Additional features were added to Boeing’s electronic flight bag tools. On MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), the jet maker is adding capabilities as it approved to perform inlet repair operations for the Boeing 737 MAX and has launched a rapid repair capability at its San Antonio facility.

Defense News

On the defense side there was news as well. The KC-46A cleared an important milestone on the 4th of April refueling from one KC-46A to the other and achieving the maximum off-load rate. Later in the month, on the 26th of April, the KC-46A completed its flight testing for the Supplemental Type Certificate from the FAA, which is a major milestone.

Boeing partnered up with 10 German companies as it aims to fulfill Germany’s heavy lift requirement. If the CH-47 is selected to fulfill the requirements, these partner companies will take part in delivery, maintenance and training activities for the German Chinooks. Probably as part of this, Boeing also announced an agreement with German Rohde & Schwarz to improve the communication capabilities on the Chinook.

Conclusion

Boeing share prices improved in March, but we are currently not seeing the big upticks we have seen in previous months. Overall we are seeing the company booking good earnings so we are not worried about the company’s stock prices cooling off a bit at times where you’d expect to see it go up.

Boeing continues to expand its customer base for MRO capabilities and data analytics and going forward, that is going to add up as more and more aircraft are being delivered with an analytics solution. On Defense, the KC-46A has cleared some major milestones and Boeing still believes it can deliver the aircraft in time.

Overall, we continue to see positives on all parts of Boeing’s business and the company continues to invest in startups that can provide cost-saving technologies or enablers in the future.

