Do Not Buy AK Steel, Yet

AK Steel (AKS) just reported its quarterly earnings. The stock immediately sold off even though the company beat estimates. The reasons are slower shipments and a less favorable business environment. I am avoiding the stock until its business environment starts improving again. At that point, the stock is an interesting buy again.

Source: AK Steel

Earnings Are Down

First quarter earnings came in at $0.09 versus expectations of $0.03. This is where the good news ends. The total growth rate is down 53% after the rather weak quarters Q3/2017 and Q4/2017. However, there was a $0.09 negative impact on EPS because of the unplanned outage at the Middletown Works in mid-January as discussed in the company's Q4/2017 earnings conference call. Moreover, $0.02 of the EPS results were due to the lower tax rate.

In other words, a good representation of the company's performance would be an EPS of $0.16. This would then translate to a 15.8% decline instead of the 53% decline in the table below.

Source: Estimize

Before I continue, I want to mention that the graph below shows quarter-on-quarter changes. Most of my readers know that I do not care too much about these changes. Simply because the year-on-year change excludes seasonal factors and can be used in combination with various economic indicators.

That being said, total shipments declined 1.72% compared to the first quarter of 2017. This is once again a quarter with lower shipments despite a strengthening economy. However, thanks to higher prices (+3.98%), we get a positive sales number of $1,658 million. Total EBITDA declined 33.9%, which includes the losses due to the outages at the Middletown Works.

Source: AK Steel Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

Section 232 Issues

One of the things the company is mentioning is the continuing support for import tariffs from foreign steel. At this point, there is still no certainty about the extent of the steel tariffs. A situation where countries like South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and the European Union are excluded could still allow cheap Chinese steel to enter the market in case Chinese companies finish their steel products in one of the countries I just listed.

That's also why companies like AK Steel keep mentioning that there is currently no fair trading given that Chinese steel is heavily subsidized. Steel tariffs would only level the playing field.

Source: AK Steel Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

That being said, I know that many investors have a different opinion towards steel and import tariffs in general. However, in the case of AK Steel, it is important that there are no major countries being excluded. Total imports in the US as a percentage of consumption are still at high levels while the imports of electrical steel are currently increasing.

We appear to be finally waking up in the U.S. to the fact that we have already been in a trade war for decades and its awards to U.S. has been losing. This has happened not because we aren’t competitive, but because we were on a very unleveled and unfair playing field. - AK Steel Q1/2018 Conference Call

The Domestic Steel Market Is Strong

Key indicators used by AK Steel are indicating a solid steel market in the US. North American light vehicle production is steady at 17.2 million units in 2018 (expected) while the next 3 years are expected to see slightly higher levels. Moreover, AK Steel was just recently named supplier of the year by General Motors (NYSE:GM) and is perfectly able to satisfy the growing demand of special steel products in the automotive industry thanks to the acquisition of Precision Partners.

Moreover, the US housing market is further strengthening while non-residential construction investments are expected to keep their pace until at least 2020.

Source: AK Steel Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

The Mid-Term Outlook Is Spoiling The Fun

All graphs you just saw that were used by AK Steel are coincident indicators. In other words, they tell you what is currently happening, except for the long-term expectations of course.

However, one of the strongest leading indicators for the US economy is the ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months.

The ISM manufacturing index just declined from 59.3 to 57.3 in April. New orders declined to 61.2 as you can see below.

Even though economic sentiment is still at extremely strong levels, there is no denying that we are in the first innings of a growth-slowing trend.

Moreover, the ratio spread between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500 as displayed by the blue line in the graph below is already imploding. This ratio has a very high correlation to the ISM manufacturing index and has guided AK Steel very well. There is no denying that traders are positioning themselves for slower growth. This of course is also hitting AK Steel given that it has fallen to levels not seen since the last quarter of 2016.

AK Steel did not have a good quarter. Shipments came in rather weak and higher prices were not beneficial to the extent I had hoped given that 70% of AK Steel's contracts are on a fixed base.

Moreover, traders are pricing in lower growth, which is currently resulting in massive selling of industrial stocks. Yes, AK Steel is valued at 5 times next year's earnings and 0.24 times its current sales. However, this does not matter too much when the economic outlook weakens.

It starts to matter when growth is bottoming. At that point, you are going to love AK Steel. And that's my personal trading plan. I will keep ignoring this company and I will start buying once I see a growth bottom. This could happen over the next 3-6 months.

At this point, I believe that the best thing is to stay away from this stock.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

