Rowan: Discussing The Q1 Earnings Report

Rowan (RDC) is another driller which has recently released its first-quarter report. Rowan's shares followed the typical downside pattern after the release, mimicking other drillers which have already presented their first-quarter results. Was the report that bad? Let’s look in more detail.

Rowan reported a loss of $0.89 per share, missing analysts’ estimates. Revenue was $221.2 million. The company finished the quarter with $1.21 billion of cash, down from $1.33 billion at the end of 2017. Operating cash flow was a negative $11.1 million. The reason for these rather depressing numbers is simple: Rowan has worked through most previous-era backlog, and current market circumstances are reflected in the company’s earnings numbers. While this should not be a surprise to anyone, the market often acts only if evidence is presented right before its face. So, Rowan's shares have been previously rising on expectations of better market environment due to higher oil prices and started falling due to continuous pressure on the company’s finances as such expectations have yet to translate into reality.

Longer term, current quarterly financial results do not present significant interest. They are bad, and so will be Q2 2018 results, and Q3 2018 results… What’s much more interesting (and ultimately important for the company’s share price) is the speed of the recovery and how Rowan positions itself ahead of it. Let’s look at the company’s comments on most important topics during the earnings call:

On new contracts: Rowan and ARO Drilling have ongoing negotiations with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) regarding contracts for Bob Palmer and Rowan Mississippi. This is not a surprise. Basically, the whole Middle East segment is now set to get work with Saudi Aramco, either as part of ARO Drilling or as leased/chartered rigs. ARO Drilling, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, has indeed positioned Rowan as the most important jack-up player in the region. On North Sea jack-ups: “While we have recently been able to selectively move some dayrates higher, margins are still nowhere near prior up cycles”. While North Sea activity is on the rise for both floaters and jack-ups, the supply situation for these market segments is different. Floaters already have very significant pricing power while jack-ups are only beginning to see material improvements. Anyway, the trend is to the upside and I expect it to continue. On recent drillship contract: “This was a competitive opportunity as we were bidding against several capable but idle rigs and our dayrate reflects these competitive dynamics”. That’s a polite way to say that the dayrate is low. However, this should be expected as the drillship corner of the market remains under intense pressure even for the top rigs like Rowan’s. I’d expect the dayrate to be below $150,000. On drillships in general: The company is pursuing multiple opportunities, but it remains unclear whether it will get the jobs. All work is highly competitive – and the rates will be also “competitive”, which means low. Commencement windows for the work ranges from late 2018 to late 2019. Back in the previous earnings season, Diamond Offshore projected a good time for ultra-deepwater drillships in the 2021-2025 time frame. Given the Rowan’s data on commencement range and the oversupply of rigs, it’s hard to expect any upside in rates in 2018-2019. In my view, this was a truly bearish comment for the ultra-deepwater drillship segment. On benign environment jack-ups: “Although conditions have improved in certain regions, utilization is still well below what is needed for any meaningful price momentum”. This comment confirms that there’s hardly any improvement outside the North Sea region.

Rowan’s earnings call is especially interesting given the upbeat comments given during Transocean’s (RIG) earnings call (I discussed it here). Judging by prior “forecasting success” of both management teams, I firmly stand with Rowan’s view of the world, especially given the fact that this more bearish view is supported by actual data.

Speaking about the stock’s perspectives, I remain positive on Rowan in the longer term, but expect continued volatility in the short term. Unless upcoming news on the Iran deal doesn’t bring major upside to oil prices, a pullback will likely continue in the short term.

