5N Plus' (FPLSF) CEO Arjang Roshan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

5N Plus Inc. (OTCPK:FPLSF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Jean Mayer – Vice President-Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary

Arjang Roshan – President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Perron – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rupert Merer – National Bank

Stephen Harris – GMP Securities

Nick Agostino – Laurentian Bank Securities

Mac Whale – Cormark

Frederic Tremblay – Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Mr. Jean Mayer, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary, also in charge of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Jean Mayer

Thank you. [Foreign Language] Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of the 5N Plus financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. I'm Jean Mayer, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of the Company and also in charge of Investor Relations.

Before reviewing in more detail our results, I would like to mention that we issued yesterday our financial statements for this period, together with our management discussion and analysis.

If you have not been able to get a copy of these documents, I invite you to do so by accessing our website, at 5nplus.com, or the SEDAR website at sedar.com, where these documents are posted. Earlier, we have also posted on our website a presentation on our quarter results that you may find helpful during this call.

Joining me this morning is Arjang Roshan, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Perron, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I will now be reviewing our financial statement, and we will be available afterwards to answer questions during the Q&A period.

During this call, Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I may be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to the usual cautionary remarks. More specifically, these statements are based on the best estimates available to the Company at this time, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For a list of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in our management discussion and analysis.

In the analysis of our last quarter results, you will note that we use and discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which definitions may differ from those used by other companies. For further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures, please refer to our management discussion and analysis.

I would now like to turn the conference to Arjang for the discussion of the quarter results.

Arjang Roshan

Thank you, Jean. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is a pleasure to be with you as we discuss results for Q1 2018. I will start by summarizing the salient points about the past quarter and Richard will follow up with a comprehensive review of the financial results.

Last night, we posted our results for Q1 2018. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the first quarter closed at $7.9 million and $7.8 million as compared to $6.6 million and $9.7 million for the same period last year.

You may recall that our EBITDA result last year were positively impacted by extraordinary items. This being said on a recurring basis this reflects a 20% improvement in the adjusted EBITDA number.

Total revenues for the period closed at $58.5 million versus $60.9 million for the same period last year, which was impacted by the decline in the pass-through revenues what we call pass-through revenues are mainly specialty metals that are used as consumables in our products generating little to no margins, while carrying certain amount of risk.

Over the past two years, management has been guiding the Company toward products requiring higher value added activities and lower content of these specialty metals. During this time value added revenues have continued to grow while revenues from specialty metals or what call pass-through revenues have continued to shrink.

In the meanwhile, revenue growth from the value added activities have not yet been enough to surpass the loss of revenues from pass-through metal content. Given the fact that this approach has improved margins across our business and have reduced the Company's risk exposure, management is pleased with the outcome and remains fully committed to see it through.

As the proverb goes, “the proof of the pudding is in the eating” and there and I should say here we continue to see growth in gross margins over the past two years in both absolute dollars and percentages to be that very eating proof that we mentioned.

In the most recent quarter, gross margin continued this trend and registered at 25.1% in Q1 2018 versus 23.1% for the same quarter last year. Also in Q1 2018, return on capital employed closed at 15.2% versus 10.3% for Q1 2017.

Before moving further with management analysis of the results, I would like to remind everyone that starting this year financial impact of the long-term incentive plan has moved from above adjusted EBITDA to below adjusted EBITDA figure.

While this change will not alter the companies earnings, it should allow the financial community and our shareholders to conduct analysis based on adjusted EBITDA on a more equal footing. We will also reflect this change in 5N21’s long-term guidance in Q2 to ensure the original performance targets are kept whole and the improvements associated with this change does not replace the original growth commitment communicated by management in 5N21.

Let's now look at segment Electronic Materials with its three sectors namely technical materials, security aerospace sensing and imaging and finally renewable energy. In Q1 2018, segment Electronic Materials posted $6.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, which was nearly the same as the same period last year, while the revenues grew by 7% as compared to the same period last year.

Revenues for technical materials were down year-on-year driven by lower volumes from LED compounds and lower metal sales while the revenues in margins per unit of sales were up substantially. Revenues for security, aerospace, sensing and imaging materials were up significantly year-on-year driven by strong growth from companies specialty semiconductor materials resulting in notable backlog.

Our best information indicated demand shift toward materials produced by 5N Plus, based on improved quality and enhanced performance across most applications associated with this sector.

Revenues for renewable energy materials grew substantially as compared to the same period last year. As you may recall last year the demand for materials in this sector were negatively impacted by a major customer related changeover of manufacturing assets in preparation for a new generation of photovoltaic products. Recently, this picture has changed as the demand for the thin film PV has materially increased which in turn has resulted in strong demand for semiconductor materials and services provided by 5N Plus.

Early this week, 5N Plus announced that it has been awarded a series of multi-year contracts for products and services linked with this sector for which the company is uniquely positioned to supply given 5M Plus’ global footprint and service platforms covering various jurisdictions.

Moving, now to Eco-Friendly Materials and its three sectors industrial materials, health and pharma, along with catalytic and extracted materials, in Q1 2018 segment Eco-Friendly Materials adjusted EBITDA reached $3.8 million, which is 57% higher as compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year.

Revenues for this segment during the quarter closed at $37.9 million, which was 9% lower than the same period last year. Revenues for industrial materials dropped year-on-year, historically this sector contained a number of products utilizing bulk amounts of metals, which in turn generated large revenues.

Given the fact that much of the revenues were pass-through or metal related and the contribution from value added revenues were significantly less, this sector relied primarily on speculative movements in the minor metal markets to generate bottom line earnings, which in turn could cause substantial earnings volatility.

In 2015, when the Company was negatively impacted by the drop in the metal market this sector was responsible for a notable portion of the Company's loss. In the advent of 5N21, our management has made fundamental changes to this sector and has repositioned the business with emphasis on margin generation based on value added activities.

As expected, this work has resulted in revenue reduction, while margins from value added activities have improved. Much of the decline in the Company's overall revenue over the past quarters come from this reposition.

Revenues for health and pharmaceutical materials were up year-on-year with strong demand across the board last year. 5N Plus announced its entry into specialized additives for the feed industry subsequently progress has been made with groundbreaking and we have begun construction of the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Germany. The project is progressing on time and on budget, commissioning is planned for the end of this year.

In 2017, one of Eco-Friendly Materials growth initiatives namely catalytic and extractive materials began to emerge. The products associated with this sector are used to enhance process yield, process throughput and reduce environmental impact from activities in mining, oil and gas industries. During the first quarter of 2018, this sector experienced significant growth as compared to the same period last year driven by demand from extractive materials

As mentioned earlier this year, management has begun to increase its focus on the second and third deliverables under 5N21 strategic plan namely increasing contribution from upstream activities and delivering quality growth from new initiatives. Last month, 5N Plus announced new investments to expand its recycling and refining capacity and capability across its facilities in Asia and Europe with the aim of increasing contribution from upstream activities. 5N Plus has been undergoing a significant shift in how its procure specialty metals. The most notable changes have been valorizing more metals from complexity versus direct purchase and diversifying the origin of the feed to enhance access.

Considering the level of trade and care of headlines associated with various metals and country jurisdiction, management completed an initial assessment of this team based on this assessment at this point we see little to no impact from current potential geo-economical impositions. When considering the countries at the center of this dispute it is important to note that our company’s flow of goods and services between these jurisdictions remain limited.

More specifically, we believe some of the changes over the past few years including diversifying the origin of our metal supply and utilizing local assets to address the specific requirements of the local market will be extremely helpful in a world of trade disputes between jurisdictions. This being said we will continue to monitor this situation and make adjustments as needed.

As we progress into 2018, considering our current visibility and how the year has started we believe an adjusted EBITDA guidance range of between US$30 million and US$33 million to be realistic. Before turning over the call to Richard, I would like to add that we're simply pleased by how the year is beginning to take shape. Our teams are energized and we are certainly excited about the future prospects of our business, rest assured we shall not rest on our laurels.

I now would like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard Perron

Good morning everyone. Well covered by AJ, the company continues to see results from the realization of its strategic plan promoting discipline across the business and improving profitability from its core activities. Reporting a strong quarter in terms of adjusted EBITDA, 5N Plus continues to create stability and sustainability, the desired effects to accelerate and create more value out of 5N21. Further devoting investments and resources towards our most important assets, our clients and technology, which we continue to leverage or access the wider diversity of market sectors expected to yield important benefits.

Before I start with the coverage of our financial results, as briefly mentioned by AJ, I would like to mention a change to our non-IFRS measures to finish it. Going forward, adjusted retroactively for all figures presented in our MD&A. We are not going to remove the share-based compensation expenses from the calculation of our adjusted EBITDA to better reflect the performance of the company without the charges associated with share price appreciation.

The share-based compensation expenses will remain within the calculation of EBITDA. This change reflects a common practice for most public companies on the TSX. Also I would like to quickly mention that we recently closed a $79 million U.S. senior secured multi-currency revolving syndicated credit facility to replace our existing $50 million facility. Addressing current financing and other corporate purposes the new credit facility is also expected to be used to finance growth initiatives. This new credit facility has a four-year term, subject to lenders approval the company can exercise its option to request an extension of the credit facilities with $30 million accordion feature which would increase the total size of the facility to US$109 million.

So now starting with the coverage of revenues and gross margins, during Q1 2018, revenue decreased by 4% compared to the same period of 2017, similar to previous quarters although sales volumes were lower, and gross margin has improved supported by healthy demand for our core product and our selective approach.

The gross margin reached 25.1% in Q1 of this year compared to $23.1 for the same quarter last year are expressed in $14.7 million compared to $14.1 million last year. Now for the operating earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and net earnings, this quarter operating earnings reached $5.8 million compared to $7.8 million in Q1 of last year, mainly affected by positive non-recurring items reported in Q1 of last year.

As income from litigation and restructuring were $2.4 million, compared to $0.6 million this quarter. Negative earnings mitigated by better realized gross margins this current quarter. In this quarter, our adjusted EBITDA reached $7.9 million compared to $6.6 million Q1 of last year, supported by a favorable sales mix, strong product demand and overall performance of our operating activities, marked by an increase in the adjusted EBITDA of Eco-Friendly Materials.

And this Q1 EBITDA reached $7.8 million, compared to $9.7 million last year, the decrease due to the reasons mentioned before essentially a lower income from non-recurring items compared to last year. For bookings and backlog presented in days based on annualized revenues to normalize the impact of commodity prices. As of March 31, 2018 the backlog reached a level of 172 days of sales outstanding, representing an increase of 44 days when compared to the same period last year, and a decrease of 15 days compared to the previous quarters both segment at very healthy levels.

Quickly going through the expenses, first I would like to mention that our euro based expenses increased following the appreciation of the euro versus the U.S. dollar reaching approximately 1.23 compared to 1.26 – 1.06 against the US dollar last year. Although, it is important to note that the impact on gross margin is minimal as we're close to a natural hedge for this currency and make opportunities for an exchange contracts as appropriate.

Now starting with the depreciation and amortization expenses in Q1 2018 amounted to $2.2 million similar to last year. For Q1 of this year, SG&A expenses were $6.8 slightly lower in the same period last year. Share-based compensation expense for Q1 this year amounted to $0.7 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period of last year.

Litigation and restructuring income in Q1 of this year, the company recorded an income from litigation and restructuring of $0.6 million. Representing a non-recurring item relating to an amount receivable from an active going to be for which no receivable has been recorded given the uncertainty.

In Q1 of last year, the company recorded an income resulting from contract amendments for securing our margins in the short-term versus our market share in the downstream business mitigated by costs related to the termination of noncore commercial activities in the upstream business activities for a net income of $3.4 million.

Financial expenses for Q1 2018 amounted to $1.7 million compared to $2 million for the same period last year, decrease due to lower imputed interest, non-cash in nature. Income taxes, the company reported earnings before income taxes of $4.1 million in Q1 of this year and income tax expense for Q1 was $1 million representing an effective tax rate of 25% compared to $1.7 million or 29% for the same period last year.

Covering liquidity and capital resources. Cash used in the operating activities amounted to $6.6 million in Q1 of this year, compared to $0.2 million for Q1 of last year. The decrease is mainly due to negative variances from working capital changes, resulting mainly from an increase of $3.8 million in accounts receivable, $2.3 million in inventory, aimed at protecting commercial positions, combined with the decrease in trade and accrued liabilities of $5.6 million. In Q1 of this year, cash used in the investing activities totaled $2.6 million compared to $0.6 million for Q1 of last year. This increase is explained by our investment in property, plant and equipment, combined with slightly less proceeds from disposal of redundant property, plant and equipment.

Cash provided by financing activities amounted to $0.2 million in Q1 of this year compared to cash used of $0.5 million last year. The company has no drawdown under its credit facility. Ending with net debt, net debt after considering cash and cash equivalent increased by $9.4 million from $11.4 million at the end of last year to $20.8 million as of March of this year, as mentioned impacted by the increase in working capital.

So this will conclude the financial coverage, we are now ready to receive your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Foreign Language] [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Rupert Merer from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

Hi, good morning, gentlemen.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning.

Rupert Merer

You’ve had a couple of announcements recently one on the extension of contracts with First Solar and another on increasing the capacity production especially metals are the two connected at all, I guess I'm asking are you going to be increasing your production of tellurium metal going forward?

Arjang Roshan

Good morning, Rupert. The two announcements are pretty disconnected. The announcement around upstream investment is essentially a follow-up on our second pillar of our strategy where we said we will continue to go upstream increase our sourcing more from complex feeds rather than metal purchases because we are able to create more value in that manner. And these investments we're making we're getting additional capacity and capability because as you gain capability, you also are able to bring in even more complex products and ultimately the whole equation, the announcement regarding the renewable energy side that is a different situation altogether.

Rupert Merer

Your increased production of specialty metals, is that primarily focused on business?

Arjang Roshan

It's actually across the board. It's actually across the board, as you know as we look at our product planning we are getting into a lot of areas for example related to semiconductor products, related to imaging, sensing. And so there is a number of products or metals I should say that we think we will need in order to be able to address these markets today. We go to market to purchase them or some of them and in the future more of that we would like to do internally. So no, it’s I would not say it is targeted at the metal that goes into the photovoltaic or directly targeted into that.

What I would also tell you is that there are some precious metal capabilities that we're adding much of or I should say some of the feeds we get contain precious metal. And we want to be more competitive in terms of being able to valorize those because ultimately if you're able to valorize those you gain access to additional streams. So again, I would say don't think of it as concentrating it on any one metal, it is looking at our future portfolio what we need. They’re trying to be able to become more flexible on our upstream sourcing so that we can address that downstream future portfolio more competitively, and on top of that, getting capability so that we can also do more with the precious metal content of some of these complexities.

Rupert Merer

Looking at First Solar’s growth, it's my understanding they will meet a pretty large portion of the world’s tellurium supply. And I believe you do valorize some tellurium already in some of your facilities – do you have an opportunity to produce more tellurium yourself and can you give us a sense of how much of the metal or tellurium you might use in the future, you will produce yourself versus purchase from third-party.

Arjang Roshan

So the answer to your question is, the simple answer is yes. Yes, we will increase the amount of production related to the metals that are used in thin film photovoltaic that’s consumed by our customer First Solar. In terms of the volumes we typically don't give that out, it is not an information that we typically put out. What I would tell you is we think we are – if not one we are the lord – the world’s largest certainly buyer of that metal. We certainly up there I would tell you in the top one or two slots.

And we are increasing our options in terms of how we can get access to tellurium. We're also getting increasing our access to other metals that could be potentially used in thin film as well.

Rupert Merer

All right, I will get back in the queue. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Harris from GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Stephen Harris

Good morning, gentlemen. Just a couple of quick questions here, first relating to your guidance on the accounting change, the $30 million to $33 million. What's the underlying assumption embedded there on share-based comp, just trying to reconcile with your previous numbers?

Richard Perron

Essentially the assumption there is from your reconciliation of the stock-based compensation is the average of 16 and 17 for a value approximately $3 million.

Stephen Harris

$3 million, okay. And just a broader question on the metal price impact, in the quarter basically everything – except business rally your six key commodities, and you’ve had a concerted effort over the last couple of years to take down your metal price exposure in terms of reduce the volatility of your earnings stream. And I guess two questions, can you quantify the impact of rising metal prices on EBITDA in the quarter. And the second question is, it's one thing to model these things and try to determine what your volatility is but what’s the actual real experience relative to what you've been modeling and planning for - what would you realize going forward?

Arjang Roshan

Just as a reminder, as you know one of the key goal of 5N21 is essentially to create a model where we're providing value without the impact of metal prices, which means that essentially we're giving a bit of the upside to protect the downside. So the impact coming from current increase in our minor metal prices is very minimal to the adjusted EBITDA.

Stephen Harris

Okay. So would you – is fair to say, it’s nearly zero?

Arjang Roshan

No, there's a small – there is a small improvement but its not at all as big as it used in the past because again our strategy is to reduce volatility by at least 50% percent from where it was in 2014. So it's less of the play than it used in the past all this protect the downside.

Stephen Harris

Yes, I understand the motivation and I agree with that. I just want to get a sense of how it's playing out in real time, would you say you have reduced the impact of metal prices by 50% you think that played out in the quarter, so what do you see there?

Arjang Roshan

Yes, for sure it does, we're already seeing that impact today.

Richard Perron

Absolutely and as you said Stephen, you cannot make the same assumptions over that basket on equal basis because our mix is much different as well. Some of the ones that I have really taken off and we're not really utilizing…

Arjang Roshan

So I would not, I would say from metal impact the results are fairly pure.

Stephen Harris

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities. Please go ahead.

Nick Agostino

Yes, good morning. I guess two questions on my part. First, if we look at your inventory levels, they did continue to creep up a little bit more this quarter. Obviously they were a bigger increase we saw going to Q4. Can you just provide some color as to that increase, is it because of the rising metal prices or is that more strategic in nature because maybe tied to some contract opportunities that you have coming up in 2018 and you're just taking a little bit of opportunistic – opportunity to build some stockpile out of those contracts.

Richard Perron

As we mentioned in our MD&A and also I think mentioned it during my little speech there, essentially a portion of our inventory has been what we refer to as commercially hedged so it is strategic, its for stuff that is essentially sold, okay. And also part of it is as to do with growth that we're experiencing and the time of the year. So the impact of prices per se its small because as we mentioned earlier some of those metals where you see the most important increase in prices and I'm going to name two gallium and selenium were definitely much less in metals than we used to in 2014 for example.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Sorry, AJ, do you want to add anything here?

Arjang Roshan

Well, I just wanted to say that as you know we are changing the way we're closing some of the contracts when we – typically when we get contract with long-term visibility. We start going on the path of strategic hedging and you guys know from public information that we have secured some longer term contracts. And so we have in line with those we are hedging ourselves. And so much of what you're seeing is indeed from a strategic nature rather than from metal prices.

Nick Agostino

Okay, so I guess if we monitor that and if we see any sort of significant growth we could assume that there is a little bit of larger deals that were signed on a forward basis, is that your assumption?

Arjang Roshan

Well, I mean I just point out is the fair assumption, I mean if down the line in the subsequent quarters we have too much inventory that is due to let’s say us not being as judicious as we are today we’ll certainly tell you. But at the moment much of what we do is there's rationale behind why the inventory is what it is. And then it is indeed what you said is a strategic nature whether it has to do with businesses that we secure or whether we were able to be opportunistic on certain supply contracts.

Those are all the things that goes in there and that number will fluctuate, I just point much of it is because of management discretion rather than that's a system not being as lean as it should be.

Richard Perron

With the [indiscernible] system and non-contribution.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then the second question obviously you guys announced that you've got a new credit facility in place. I think you had indicated four growth initiatives, I’m just also wondering because you've got a convertible debenture that comes due in about a year, is there any thoughts to using that credit facilities has better terms to pay off the convertible debenture or is that something that you guys are going to treat entirely separately. So basically what's the idea of process behind the convertible debenture and I’ll leave it there. Thanks.

Arjang Roshan

Definitely an option but at this point in time we want to keep all options open, okay. And we’ll see as the year goes and again priority for us remains the financing growth going forward.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Foreign Language] [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Mac Whale from Cormark. Please go ahead.

Mac Whale

Hi, good morning. I just want to ask a couple of questions on the renewable segment. When you look at the quarter, the contribution to that, vertical seems very strong relative to given where your major customer there is in terms of their ramp. Is there something in the quarter that was particularly like sort of unusual like a catch up in inventory or stocking from the customer or we start to see the impact of that customers changes in capacity?

Arjang Roshan

No, it’s actually, no, there's really nothing special in this quarter, apart from timing. I mean we have a pretty good view of where things are going to go this year. So what happened in Q1 up or down is just timing issue.

Mac Whale

Okay, so do we expect from this point onwards like the - can that be very volatile, I'm not familiar with your let’s say seasonality of what they may be doing there. Is there something to be aware of for the – as the year plays out or typically a Q1 bump?

Arjang Roshan

So Mac, I think it's worth noting that in the process of negotiating some of these contracts we have actually changed the nature of the contract. In the past, much of the contract was driven by a master contract that dictated the terms, now it's more fragmented and it is more – as even in the press release as its in series of contracts and there we are indeed introducing I would say a bit of variability, in a sense that there is products in there and there are services there. And so, I think you may find that in certain quarters, the mix will go one way versus the other depending on which side of this is stronger. We typically have a better visibility on the product side. As an example, on the service side, we do recycling and that's also something that probably helps answer a question that Rupert had brought up.

And this is not something that we get a very good visibility around. It's – it comes to us when it comes to us type of thing. So yes, there will be a bit of change in terms of bit of variation in terms of the mix that we get in that particular sector. So some quarters will be stronger than others.

Mac Whale

Okay, so in general that – the nature of those difference is that in terms of getting doing some extra work for the customer to save ramp-up or to change technology in some way will you now see that as a separate revenue as opposed to a per unit margin that you have to sort of embedded in – you know what I mean ….

Arjang Roshan

I know what you mean. Let me answer it this way. They are layered now. The contracts are layered. So you might have the certain product that runs X amount of time with a certain pricing and on top of that there is another layer with another or even similar contract with different types of pricing, depending on how the contract is positioned. So we actually now have layers of pricing and servicing that runs along with

Richard Perron

With different terms.

Arjang Roshan

Yes.

Mac Whale

Okay, and did that come about from your request, to try to extract more a recognition for instance of your value add, is that, is that where that comes from, or is that on your customer side.

Arjang Roshan

Well, look the customer relies on us to do a number of things. I would call it cradle to cradle. Truly this is, if there is a term outside of being a cliche this is something that we're doing and we're involved in just about every step of this along the way. And so whether it was also a them, honestly I don't know.

Mac Whale

It is a common agreement. Both sides are positive to it.

Arjang Roshan

You sit across the table, you're negotiating, if you're not able to do a master contract you start going at various parts of it.

Richard Perron

You break it in pieces.

Arjang Roshan

And then eventually you come to agreement and the byproduct is a series of contracts that gets you there. That’s I would say more of a insert that came out of the negotiation.

Mac Whale

Okay, and on turning on the recycling, side of that, when as we see more facilities startup, is there typically a phase where you see a lot of material to be recycled because it's off stack, or there ramping up lines, and are debugging it and you get a whole bunch and then it smoothes’ out?

Arjang Roshan

We're not seeing that yet.

Richard Perron

No.

Arjang Roshan

Actually they're very good at what they do as you can expect.

Mac Whale

Okay, and then in terms of margin, do we, as those contracts, I am wondering, if you could contrast the new situation versus the old situation where when we look at margins would they be considerably, I'm trying to understand where they come in terms of your overall margin report for that segment. Is it a think, where we should see margins actually rise, because I noticed the margins are actually down in the quarter.

So I'm wondering, does that one big contract have a positive impact. And should, we see it overtime decline from some initial bump.

Arjang Roshan

That’s a difficult question to answer. And let me tell you why. In the past you would have a master contract, there would be a few parameters. And so, those parameters would define essentially what rolls down to your bottom line. And, it was more I would say consistent.

Richard Perron

And that contract continues to run it's not ending.

Arjang Roshan

That is one of the layers for example. The new contract that we have has a number of different things in it. And so it allows for different parts to contribute. And so whether the total sum of that will be the same or more than the previous contract, I think it all depends on the assumptions. Even if you were to model that, you would have to use your assumptions around all these different things that we do in the periphery in the margins associated with that. So unless Richard has a better answer I don't have.

Richard Perron

Key to mention is that the famous contract what was referred to it as the original continues to run until the end of its term. And, everything that we just sign is on top of it.

Mac Whale

Okay

Richard Perron

And it is different because it covers different products services and health that's why we're saying that in terms of timing you may see from one period to another, some variation but overall we have visibility over the year and over all terms of those contracts.

Mac Whale

Okay, I see. And then overtime I understand, contrasting it to the past and sort of the new one. But, overtime typically they work into that volume declines and pricing typically.

Arjang Roshan

Do you mean cost the reduction due to volume

Mac Whale

Yeah, like a annual cost reduction.

Arjang Roshan

Right, those are I mean as you can imagine it is very difficult in the industry and it's not obviously the only industry doing that. But, yes all those usual bells and whistles are some of the things that we have to deal with the negotiations.

Mac Whale

Okay.

Arjang Roshan

Short answer to your question is yes.

Mac Whale

Yes and then one last question just on – I am curious whether that's at a corporate set of contracts or do you go by facility by facility.

Richard Perron

No, this is essentially it is a corporate contract and it refers to affiliates, subsidiaries of our because First Solar is around the world and we are around the world. Doesn't change anything at the end.

Arjang Roshan

Yes, if you're talking legally it does name different facilities

Richard Perron

But it is a corporate account.

Arjang Roshan

But your negotiation point is central, it is corporate.

Mac Whale

Okay, so you can source wherever you want and they can, you don't necessarily know exactly where everything's going when you send it to them.

Richard Perron

No, we’re actually distributing at various sites of the client. No matter, where they are in the world and if they're opening up new plants in new countries of the world we’d be probably are going to be shipping there as well.

Mac Whale

Right, okay, great thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Frederic Tremblay from Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Frederic Tremblay

Thank you and good morning.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning.

Frederic Tremblay

Just moving on from First Solar for a minute. I'm just curious on the, if you could speak on progress with new customers, is there somewhere where you're seeing or expecting more traction terms of business development going forward?

Arjang Roshan

Well, as we said in our text on the catalytic and extractive, we’ve been able to grow that business. And so, there are indeed there has been new customers that have been developed there, when we also look at, on the imaging side of – we call it SASI it is security, aerospace, sensing, imaging.

The imaging side remains extremely strong, in terms of semiconductor compounds we actually have a backlog. And we are looking at options to increasing our production there. And also when we look at to – I would say the other thing is alloys, on the alloys side for especially within technical alloys. We had a pretty strong growth and we brought on board a notable blue chip customer that helped get us there. Those are the things that spring up to my mind at this mind.

Frederic Tremblay

Okay and then on the M&A, can you update us on your M&A ambitions and pipeline in terms of sectors of interest and sort of the valuations that you’re seeing currently.

Arjang Roshan

Yes, so, when you look at the market even with the recent declines in the total market, we find that the things that we really like and we believe, would create accretion are quite expensive to be very honest with you. So in those areas were being patient. I will be the first to tell you that my at least my read on the situation is we're going to, it's going to take some time. We're going to have to be patient. When you look at our multiples and look at people that we like to partner with or do a deal with it's just a different level. And so we will not – we're not seeking M&A just to seek the headline it has to make sense.

And this being said we are continuing to put effort and emphasis on the number of different internal growth initiatives and we are at a point in 5M Plus’ if you will life, that we have options. We could, if we deem that the non-organic way is not the best way. It is too expensive or what have you.

We believe, we can develop other options internally also to continue our growth path. But yes, I guess that's as much as I can say.

Frederic Tremblay

Okay and speaking of internal options, I know you're entering animal feed and you're making investments in upstream and in other products. Just wondering what this implies for CapEx in 2018. You have any guidance to show there.

Arjang Roshan

So right now, right now we are as you rightfully said, we have growth initiatives around the powdered alloys for electronic industry, we've got growth initiatives in number of semiconductor activities, we've got growth initiatives in specialty additives.

We've got also our upstream activity on its own rightfully as a growth initiatives. For those four, those four fit under the umbrella of 5N21 and in that strategic plan we said that those growth initiatives would be at the rate of depreciation. Our depreciation was $10 million per year, five years was the length of the 5N21.

So, we said the total price tag is $50 million and it is at the rate of depreciation. This year, I should also mention that in the early part of the plan the expenditure would be less because obviously we were concentrating on a lot of core activities. But the latter part, we were going to be spending more money. And we can see that, we are indeed beginning to spend more this year. Last year, we did not spend at the rate of depreciation if my memory serves it was somewhere in the neighborhood of seven. This year will be more and it will be closer to the rate of depreciation as we are continuing to invest more on our growth initiatives.

Frederic Tremblay

Thank you very much.

There are no further questions at this time, I’ll turn the call back over to the presenters.

Arjang Roshan

Okay, thank you. So we thank you for joining us this morning and on behalf of the Company's board of directors and management I would like to invite you to a dinner annual shareholders' meeting taking place at 9:30 a.m. today at things in Club Saint-James de Montréal. Again, thank you for attending this morning’s call and have a great day.

Operator

[Foreign Language] This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

