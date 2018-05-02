Radisys Makes Progress On Software Pivot

The problem - from an investment perspective in RSYS shares - has always been an overhang from the mercurial hardware business. With a greater portion of revenue coming from software, the stock could get interesting again.

Call me a bit of a homer, but I've always had an affinity for Radisys (RSYS) given its headquarters are in my stomping grounds, and I am a fan of CEO Brian Bronson and CFO Jon Wilson.

But that doesn't mean one has to always love the stock. And, it has been a wild ride since I started investing in the shares in late 2014. The company unveiled a new hardware product line - DCEngine - and closed marquee customer Verizon (VZ) for whom it fulfilled over $100 million in orders. The stock reacted to the news and financial results, running from $2 per share to nearly $6 per share in 2016. Luckily, my research in the Network Functions Virtualization ("NFV") market led me to believe that the best opportunities lie in the pure-play cloud-native NFV software vendors, and I switched my focus entirely to my highest conviction idea, RADCOM (RDCM).

Then, Verizon mothballed its DCEngine orders from Radisys, in part due to a change in strategy tied to one of its product offerings that DCEngine was supporting. I also suspect Verizon decided it couldn't use Radisys as a vendor because it just wasn't big enough to support hundreds of millions of low-margin hardware purchase orders. Witness Radisys' use of its credit line when it drew against the line at the end of each quarter to show higher levels of gross cash on quarterly balance sheets, only to repay the line the next day. I understand purchasing managers used gross cash as a measure of financial health, and some sort of checklist to satisfy procurement rules. Moreover, I understand RADCOM's October 2017 Tier-1 win (presumably Verizon), coincidentally resulted in a $30 million capital raise. Massive Tier-1 communication service providers want to make sure small vendors will continue to exist after they make sizeable product investments.

All this is to say, small telecom vendors really can't play in the hardware game because of lack of scale, but they are showing clear signs that they are able to innovate and win software orders since it is less capital intensive. And the small, disruptive vendors support open, cloud-native NFV software because they don't have legacy proprietary hardware revenue streams to support. All this is to say, that once 5G deployments - which run on top of NFV and software-defined networking - accelerate, there is a supercycle opportunity for those telecom vendors who are favorably positioned. Radisys seems poised to be one of those vendors with its various software product lines, including MediaEngine, FlowEngine, and MobilityEngine.

Radisys three software lines, including professional services, generated $11.1 million revenue at ~50% gross margin, up 11% year over year. To put that in perspective, RADCOM reported $10.6 million revenue in its most recent quarter, up 32% year over year. Yet the valuations are quite different at Radisys' current $31 million market cap versus Radcom's $250 million. While RADCOM has a much stronger financial position with over $62 million in net cash, more EPS leverage and a clear competitive advantage in cloud-native NFV vProbes and network packet broker technology (against incumbent NETSCOUT (NTCT) which should report abysmal results tomorrow), the valuations of Radisys and RADCOM are quite divergent.

While I'm not buying or recommending RSYS shares, there does appear to be a clear inflection point occurring in the back half of the year, given color provided on Q1 bookings and a cost structure which has been reduced by 30%. Moreover, CEO Brian Bronson corroborated what I've been hearing from other CEOs on recent earnings calls regarding elevated levels of investment in NFV, SDN, and 5G:

Before I get into our product line updates, I do want to say a few things about this year's Mobile World Congress and the collective mood of the industry. Just six to nine months ago, there were still lot of talk and not a lot of commercial action around decomposing network elements and embracing disruptive open source centric solutions. We experienced a fundamental shift during our meetings at Mobile World Congress with operators willing to commit budget towards implementing these solutions into their networks starting in 2019 and on into 2020.

In my view, prudent investors should put a zero value on the hardware business. But once that business is gone, Radisys will be left with a ~$50 million revenue run rate software business, which should be assigned a better multiple than the current situation. Even if you assign a 2x revenue multiple to the software and services businesses, you arrive at a $100 million valuation for the company. Yet there is some risk due to the suboptimal balance sheet and debt covenants related to liquidity, but management appears confident it has that under control.

While I'm not investing in or recommending RSYS shares, the company remains on my watch list for the day when the hardware business finally dies and investors can focus on the value in Radisys' software businesses. When the narrative changes from near constant restructuring to sustainable revenue and earnings growth and a sexy 5G investment story, then the shares will likely become investable again.

