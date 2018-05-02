AGNC Investment Corp.: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 11.4%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

Shares currently sell for just a six percent discount to the last reported accounting book value. I think investors may want to wait for a drop before buying shares.

AGNC relies on leverage and low-cost debt to earn high risk-adjusted returns, two factors investors need to continuously monitor.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a promising mortgage REIT for investors that desire high monthly dividend income and that have an above-average risk tolerance.

I think it's worth waiting for a drop before buying AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) for a high-yield income portfolio. AGNC Investment Corp. has a solid long-term track record at producing high risk-adjusted returns, but shares now sell for too small a discount to the last reported accounting book value. I'd recommend AGNC Investment Corp. as a mortgage REIT investment (at the right price) only to investors with a high risk tolerance and think any investment should be limited to 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets.

AGNC Investment Corp.'s share price has dropped off in 2018, in-line with the broader stock market and other mortgage REITs in the sector. Year-to-date, AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares have slid 6.3 percent, and may offer income investors an entry into the stock sooner rather than later.

Source: StockCharts

AGNC Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust that largely invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. AGNC Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio comprised of $69.3 billion of assets at the end of the March quarter, the majority of which were 30-year fixed-rate mortgage securities.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

AGNC Investment Corp.'s mortgage business is highly dependent on a lot of low-cost debt. Leverage allows AGNC Investment Corp. and other mortgage REITs to boost their investment returns, but it is also a risky way of doing business. The existence of a high degree of leverage is the reason why I consider AGNC Investment Corp. to be a suitable investment only for investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Here are AGNC Investment Corp.'s leverage stats over time.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. has significant interest rate risk as higher rates typically translate into higher borrowing costs. Mortgage REITs rely on cheap debt in order to make their businesses work. Since interest rates have started to climb again in late 2016, AGNC Investment Corp.'s borrowing costs have gradually increased as well.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Leverage and the trend of borrowing costs are two factors that greatly impact AGNC Investment Corp.'s profitability, and need to be monitored on a constant basis.

Operating Cost Advantage

AGNC Investment Corp. acquired its external manager in 2016 which means the mortgage REIT is now internally managed.

Internally-managed investment companies often have lower operating costs as they don't have to pay an external manager excessive management fees. AGNC Investment Corp. today has a significant operating cost advantage over other mortgage REITs in the sector.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Discount From Accounting Book Value

AGNC Investment Corp.'s book value stabilized in 2017, but declined ~5 percent in Q1-2018. That's not a deal breaker right now, but I'd like to see AGNC Investment Corp. to report stable book values in the next couple of quarters. A decline in book value throughout 2018 would be a negative for the investment thesis.

Here's AGNC Investment Corp. book value trend over the last nine quarters.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Thanks to the drop in book value in the first quarter, AGNC Investment Corp.'s discount to book value has narrowed slightly.

Currently, AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares are priced at only a 6 percent discount to book value.

AGNC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

I am generally looking for at least a ten percent discount to accounting book value in order to improve my margin of safety and the potential for more attractive total returns. Hence, I wait for a drop towards the $18 price level before gobbling up a couple of shares for my income portfolio (which would imply a ~0.9x price-to-book ratio).

Here's how AGNC Investment Corp. compares against other mortgage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

AGNC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Solid Stock Market Performance, Long-Term

AGNC Investment Corp. has widely outperformed other mortgage REITs as well as major stock market indices since its IPO in May 2008. A huge part of the outperformance is due to the mortgage REIT's regular dividend distributions.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp. Fact Sheet

A Yield Play

AGNC Investment Corp. is an income play, first and foremost. While the stock price may bounce around from time to time, the dividend is clearly the price here. AGNC Investment Corp. currently pays shareholders a $0.18/share monthly dividend, which, based on today's share price of $18.92, implies a dividend yield of 11.4 percent.

AGNC Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

AGNC Investment Corp. is a promising mortgage REIT with a gigantic portfolio of mortgage securities. The company has been around for a while and outperformed other mortgage REITs as well as the stock market in general, over the long haul. In order to be able to outperform the stock market and earn high risk-adjusted returns, however, AGNC Investment Corp. relies on a large amount of low-cost debt. Rising interest rates and borrowing costs, therefore, are a big risk factor for AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares are currently priced at a six percent discount to accounting book value. I am looking to buy only when I can lock in at least a ten percent discount to accounting book value in order to improve my margin of safety, which implies a potential entry price around $18. Wait for a drop before buying.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click "Follow." I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.