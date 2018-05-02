Inogen Continues To Generate Some Of The Best Growth In Med-Tech

Trying to figure out a fair value for a med-tech company in its high-growth phase is a really good way to look stupid, and so it is for me with Inogen (INGN). While I really like the growth story at this leading developer and manufacturer of portable oxygen concentrators, I thought valuation was already pretty generous based upon what investors typically pay for this sort of growth.

That was less than a month ago, and the shares are up another 25% as Inogen delivered a blowout first quarter and offered what looked like pretty conservative guidance for the remainder of the year. With Inogen largely setting the pace in terms of product features/capabilities and not much serious competition looming in the short term, I can understand why investors continue to bid up this fast-growing med-tech player.

A Breathtaking Quarter

Inogen has already established a good track record of beating sell-side expectations, but the company really outdid itself in the first quarter. Revenue grew 51%, blowing past the average sell-side estimate by about 23%. While the company’s rental business continues to shrink (down 16% in the first quarter), product sales are more than picking up the slack, with 60% growth in the first quarter on 77% growth in volume.

Direct-to-consumer sales increased 68%, while domestic business-to-business sales (to home health care/medical equipment companies) rose 60%. International business-to-business sales rose 48%.

Higher sales to medical equipment lessors does come with some costs. Because these companies have the capability of buying in larger volumes, Inogen will generally offer lower prices to close deals. While direct-to-consumer sales can carry ASPs above $2,000, the ASP in the first quarter declined about 10% to a little over $1,600. That also pressured gross margin, with GM from sales down two and a half points to just under 50% (well above the shrinking rental GM of 20%).

Even so, the company did well on operating leverage, driving 40bp of operating margin improvement despite the 130bp gross margin headwind and 56% growth in reported operating profit (as well as 43% growth in adjusted EBITDA).

With this outperformance, management boosted its full-year revenue guidance to $310M to $320M (from $298M to $308M). Raising full-year guidance by $12 million after a first quarter where the company beat expectations by $15 million is a little curious. Management did address this, though, by saying that they wished to remain conservative particularly given the uncertainties and volatility that can go with B2B orders as customers/clients transition from “trial” phases to full-scale ordering. Still, with the company moving ahead with some DTC pricing trials in the second quarter and a new TV ad campaign, this feels like a conservative guide.

Building From A Position Of Strength

Inogen continues to invest in developing its business. The company has hired additional sales reps for the DTC business and as mentioned above, the company is continues to invest in marketing efforts designed to spur sales. This is an important effort as DTC purchases are typically out of pocket (though health savings accounts can be used for these purchases) and not exactly cheap.

Inogen is likewise working to develop its B2B business, both as a private label manufacturer and supplier to home/durable medical equipment companies. As I wrote previously in regards to Inogen, getting HMEs/DMEs on board can take some work – many of these companies have made considerable investments in their traditional oxygen tank delivery infrastructure and look to “test market” portable concentrators to see how their customers respond to them, how the billing/reimbursement process goes, and how the ultimate profitable compares to their traditional tank-based businesses. Although the economics are typically quite favorable for portable concentrators (delivery costs alone can chew up about half of the monthly reimbursement for the tanks), the companies nevertheless have their processes to go through.

I’d also note that Inogen has staked itself out to a strong lead in the portable oxygen concentrator market, not only in terms of market share, but also in terms of driving innovation as it pertains to weight, flow rate/output, battery life and so on. I do expect Philips (PHG) and ResMed (RMD) to step up their efforts over time (an addressable market of $3 billion-plus is too big to ignore), and I expect these companies to primarily target the HME/DME market given a comparative lack of direct-to-consumer experience.

Go Global?

Some readers of my last article wanted me to address more of Inogen’s future global opportunity. It’s a valid point. The prevalence rate of COPD (the most common diagnosis that leads to oxygen therapy) in the U.S. is a little more than 6%, but it is estimated to be over 8% in China (ranging from 5% to 13% depending upon the province/city), meaning there are over 100 million estimated COPD patients in China, many of whom would likely benefit from oxygen therapy at some point (allowing for the fact that not all cases of COPD are equally severe).

That’s a large market and Inogen is already going after it, with the company underway on product registrations. The challenge I see, though, is pricing and margins. The U.S. spends about 8x as much on healthcare per capita as China, with China spending around $1,200 a year in the most recent data I could find. What’s more, COPD in China is more common in rural areas, where spending and access to healthcare is even lower.

It will take some effort, then, for Inogen to figure out a pricing, manufacturing, and distribution model that works for this market. Inogen won’t have to worry nearly as much about converting patients away from traditional oxygen tanks (that infrastructure doesn’t exist in many parts of China), but even with Inogen already partnered with Foxconn, there are meaningful challenges here. I’d also note that China is a “fast-follower” market where successful companies can usually count on a surge of competition from companies willing to accept lower margins and play fast and loose with intellectual property.

The good news is that even modest penetration of the total market opportunity could move the needle for Inogen – if the company only targeted wealthier Chinese citizens in major urban centers, even just a quarter-million customers would certainly move the needle at the company’s prevailing ASPs and gross margins.

The Opportunity

I’ve raised my near-term revenue growth assumptions for Inogen, but it really makes little difference from a DCF standpoint – this is still an expensive stock unless you believe the company will reach over $1 billion in revenue in 2022 and over $2.5 billion in 2027 with 20%-plus FCF margins.

Again, though, I will note that fast-growing med-techs are seldom constrained by DCF-based fair value. Growth is what matters (as well as current/projected margins and market share/competition to some extent). I’d also note that valuations in the med-tech sector are pretty high today, with forward P/E’s at a 10-year high and about 25% above the long-term average.

I’ve seen this play out in my revenue growth-based model as well. While traditional norms would suggest that a 9x or so multiple is fair for Inogen’s level of growth, investors are paying double-digit multiples for high growers today, suggesting that Inogen’s roughly 11x multiple to forward sales isn’t out of line today on a relative basis (and I’d note that an 11x multiple is about a 25% premium to 9x, or in line with the prevailing trend in forward P/E’s in med-tech relative to historical norms).

The Bottom Line

If you’re not worried about reversion to the mean, and/or you believe that $2.5 billion or more in 2027 revenue is attainable, maybe there’s still an argument to buy these shares. I happily admit I was wrong to think that the shares were already expensive a month ago, and I certainly don’t argue that Inogen is executing extremely well in a market that offers a long, wide runway for growth. I’ve never been a “growth at any cost” investor, though, and I’m not about to change now, so this will be a stock that I cheer from the sidelines so long as the multiples stay in the 9x to 11x-plus range.

