Global Weather Issues For Grains And The Breakout In Commodities

Frank Lane once said (An American executive who was one of the most successful baseball general managers of his time), "If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm." For commodities, after a multi-year bear market, his saying is a perfect axiom in this chaotic world. With near record low solar activity, a weakening La Nina and a warming climate that has shattered all records "again", weather chaos will bring about several bull markets in commodities this year. It is already happening.

Some folks may feel that the only way to forecast weather, is to mimic what George Carlin once suggested. But I beg to differ, "weather chaos" is actually somewhat predictable.

Commodity markets have been breaking out to the upside in recent weeks and many of the major moves in wheat, cocoa, corn, soybeans and other ag commodities are due to developing global weather issues. The first bull move started with soybeans back in January when we forecasted one of the worst droughts of the century to hit Argentina (#1 exporter of soybean meal in the world). Now my concern is too much rain that will lower Argentina production to under 38 MMT. Soybeans (SOYB) are whip-sawing back and forth, trying to weigh the effects of a potential trade war with China (or not), a big crop coming out of Brazil vs an Argentina crop that is getting even smaller.

Flooding the next two weeks will add to weather woes for an Argentina soybean crop, previously affected by drought

The next bullish move started with cocoa (NIB) in February, but much of the recent move has been due to an increase in global demand and a smaller mid-crop hitting the market, which previously caught hedgers and commercials net short. An interesting article in Barron's last week talks about the cocoa market, but their comments of "incessant" dry weather is not exactly correct. To see this article, please visit here

I have been bearish sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) for more than a year on an increase in global sugar production. However, prices have gotten cheap enough that more Brazilian sugar cane could go to ethanol production. If India or Brazil have dry weather issues this summer, then prices could have bottomed.

Cotton prices (BAL) will be watching very closely the continued drought in west Texas, as planting begins in the next month.

Coffee (JO) prices, which has been in a major downtrend due to an outstanding crop in Brazil the last 6 months and a rebound in Vietnam production, is beginning to see "Pre-Winter" hedge fund buying in Brazil. Low solar activity and a weakening La Nina means the odds by this June or July of a freeze in Brazil is about 35-40% vs historical normal odds of less than 15% in any one given year. Of equal importance is the big short position in that market and a developing Brazil drought that is helping corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) prices to explode. If that drought affects Minas Gerias come September-November, prices will go absolutely crazy.

Global ocean temperatures (above). Notice the cooling oceans (BLUE) along the equator beginning to weaken near Peru. The warming oceans and "timing" of how quickly La Nina transitions to a La Nada or weak El Nino will have a huge impact global commodities the next 4-8 months, as well as the hurricane season.

I forewarned clients a few weeks ago, that I felt the biggest weather related bull commodity potential was in wheat (WEAT). For a market such as wheat, which has been haunted by five consecutive years of huge crops in Russia and swelling global supplies, it normally takes weather issues in several other parts of the world, to eat into supplies. These problems have been well advertised by me in Australia, the U.S. Plains drought and most recently in Russia where dryness and heat is likely to expand. For an interesting article about teleconnections, weather and global grain markets, please see here

In summary, I am sure that at least several commodities will have a bull market trend in the weeks and months ahead, following a 3-6 year down-trend, which has put the hedge fund industry in a free-fall. Hedge funds are often too big and not nimble enough to take advantage of the ebb and flows of weather cycles, but having a conservative long portfolio in a select group of well thought out commodities throughout 2018 will likely reap more benefits this year.

