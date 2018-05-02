American Electric Power Q1 Review

The company continues to make the transition from coal-fired to renewable power.

American Electric Power (AEP) is the fifth largest electric utility with a market capitalization of $34 billion. Out of 53 other electric utilities:

They have the 21st higher PE (18.43)

They have the 25th highest forward PE (17.43)

They have the 24th highest dividend (3.52%0

They have operations in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Appalachia, Indiana, and Oklahoma.

Before getting to the financials, let's look at the highlights of their quarterly report:

Retail sales volume increased 1.5%

Industrial sales rose 2.5%

Their biggest problem is still their dependence on coal for power generation. 13,500 MW of their 25,600 MW of generation comes from coal. The company copiously documents that, due to several sets of federal regulations, this will increase their compliance costs going forward.

Their Texas operations will face $325-$375 million in damages related to Hurrican Harvey

They received a $49 million dollar base rate increase from Michigan

Louisiana granted a $31 million dollar base rate increase

Kentucky approved a $12 million dollar base rate increased

Texas approved a $50 million dollar base rate increase.

Let's next look at their financials, starting with the division of their revenue.

(from their latest 10-Q)

Vertically integrated utilities are responsible for about half of their business; transmission accounts for 27% while Transmission Holdco makes up a bulk of the remainder. Generation and marketing earnings were $186 million in 2017 but this was artificially inflated by the sale of assets. The point of the above table is to show that AEP has a diverse revenue base.

Let's next turn to their operations:

(from their latest 10-K)

Revenue for the vertically integrated utility section rose a little over 5%. Operating income was noticable lower but that was due to higher maintenance and depreciation expenses. Thanks to a lower income tax expense (it dropped by 37%), earnings were higher this quarter.

Next up is their transmission and distribution business.

Revenues increased a healty 7%. As with the vertically integrated utility subsidiary, higher maintenance and depreciation expenses ate into profits. But (again) lower taxes let more income hit the bottom line.

Generation and marketing revenue was down but that was due to 2017 being high due to an asset sale.

There was one odd piece of cost data which occurred in their Appalachian operation:

The cost of electricity purchased for resale more than doubled. Management offered no explanation for this increase.

Finally, the stock is currently in an uptrend:

There are several reasons for the sell-off that started in mid-December. Treasury yields started to rise, which sent interest rate sensitive sectors lower. Then prices followed the broader market lower in late January's sell-off. Prices have been moving higher since. The current rally is very disciplined. And, the MACD is rising and just gave a second buy-signal.

Conclusion: AEP remains a very solid utility. They have exposure to a large number of markets, giving them geographic diversity. They received adequate rate increases and expenses are under control. Their only problem is exposure to coal plants. They are working to develop cleaner generation facilities, but that transition will take time and money.

